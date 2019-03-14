Ping An Insurance : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, April 29, 2019

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2318)

Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, April 29, 2019

I/We

of being the registered holder(s) of A shares/H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Ping An Hall, Ping An School of Financial Management, No. 402, Sili Road, Guanlan, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, PRC (the "Meeting") (and any adjournment thereof) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

For(Note 4)

Against(Note 4)

Abstention(Note 4)

1. To consider and approve the Report of the Board of

Directors of the Company for the year 2018.

2. To consider and approve the Report of the Supervisory Committee of the Company for the year 2018.

3. To consider and approve the Annual Report of the Company for the year 2018 and its summary.

4. To consider and approve the Report of Final Accounts of the Company for the year 2018 including the Audit Report and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2018.

5. To consider and approve the Profit Distribution Plan of the Company for the year 2018 and the proposed distribution of final dividends.

6. To consider and approve the Resolution regarding the Appointment of Auditors of the Company for the Year 2019, re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the PRC auditor and PricewaterhouseCoopers as the international auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and authorizing the Board to re-authorize the management of the Company to fix their remuneration.

7. To consider and approve the Development Plan of the Company for the Year 2019-2021.

8. To consider and approve the Performance Evaluation of the Independent Non-executive Directors for the year 2018.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

For(Note 4)

Against(Note 4)

Abstention(Note 4)

9. To consider and approve the Resolution regarding the Issue of Debt Financing Instruments.

10. To consider and approve the Resolutions regarding the Shares Repurchase Plan of the Company and the Proposed Grant of General Mandate for the Repurchase of Shares of the Company.

10.01 To consider and approve the Shares Repurchase Plan of the Company.

10.02 To consider and approve the Proposed Grant of General Mandate for the Repurchase of Shares of the Company to the Board with a maximum amount of no more than 10% of the total number shares of the Company in issue.

11. To consider and approve the Resolution regarding the

Proposed Grant of the General Mandate by the General Meeting to the Board to Issue H Shares, i.e. the grant of a general mandate to the Board to allot, issue and deal with additional H shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the H shares of the Company in issue, representing up to limit of 8.15% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue, at a discount (if any) of no more than 10% (rather than 20% as limited under the Rules Governing The Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) to the benchmark price and authorize the Board to make corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company as it thinks fit so as to reflect the new capital structure upon the allotment or issuance of H shares.

Notes: