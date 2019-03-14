Ping An Insurance : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2318)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Ping An Hall, Ping An School of Financial Management, No. 402, Sili Road, Guanlan, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, PRC for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the Report of the Board of Directors of the Company (the

"Board") for the year 2018.

2. To consider and approve the Report of the Supervisory Committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee") for the year 2018.

3. To consider and approve the Annual Report of the Company for the year 2018 and its summary.

4. To consider and approve the Report of Final Accounts of the Company for the year 2018 including the Audit Report and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2018.

5. To consider and approve the Profit Distribution Plan of the Company for the year 2018 and the proposed distribution of final dividends.

6. To consider and approve the Resolution regarding the Appointment of Auditors of the Company for the year 2019, re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the PRC auditor and PricewaterhouseCoopers as the international auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and authorizing the Board to re-authorize the management of the Company to fix their remuneration.

7. To consider and approve the Development Plan of the Company for the Year 2019-2021.

8. To consider and approve the Performance Evaluation of the Independent Non-executive Directors for the Year 2018.

AS SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

9. To consider and approve the Resolution regarding the Issue of Debt Financing Instruments.

10. To consider and approve the Resolutions regarding the Share Repurchase Plan of the Company and the Proposed Grant of General Mandate for the Repurchase of Shares of the Company. 10.01 To consider and approve the Share Repurchase Plan of the Company. 10.02 To consider and approve the Proposed Grant of General Mandate for the Repurchase of Shares of the Company to the Board with a maximum amount of no more than 10% of the total number shares of the Company in issue.

11. To consider and approve the Resolution regarding the Proposed Grant of General Mandate by the General Meeting to the Board to Issue H Shares, i.e. the grant of a general mandate to the Board to allot, issue and deal with additional H shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the H shares of the Company in issue, representing up to limit of 8.15% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue, at a discount (if any) of no more than 10% (rather than 20% as limited under the Rules Governing The Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) to the benchmark price and authorize the Board to make corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company as it thinks fit so as to reflect the new capital structure upon the allotment or issuance of H shares. The details are as follows: "That (A) (a) subject to paragraph (c) below and in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules, the Articles of Association of the Company, and the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC, the exercise by the Board during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with, either separately or concurrently, the additional H Shares of the Company, and to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of Share exchange or conversion which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; (b) the approval referred to in paragraph (a) shall authorize the Board during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of Share exchange or conversion which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;



(c) the aggregate nominal amount of H Shares allotted, issued and dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued and dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Board pursuant to the approval granted under paragraph (a) shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the H Shares of the Company in issue, representing up to a limit of 8.15% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue on the date of passing this resolution at the general meeting, at a discount (if any) of no more than 10% (rather than 20% as limited under the Rules Governing The Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) to the Benchmark Price (as hereinafter defined), otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (ii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on the Shares in accordance with the Articles of Association.

(d) For the purpose of this special resolution: (i) "Benchmark Price" means the price which is the higher of: a. the closing price of H Share(s) on the date of the relevant placing agreement or other agreements involving the proposed issue of H Share(s) under the General Mandate to Issue H Shares; or b. the average closing price of H Share(s) in the 5 trading days immediately prior to the earliest of: (aa) the date of announcement of the placing or the proposed transaction or arrangement involving the proposed issue of H Share(s) under the General Mandate; (bb) the date of the placing agreement or other agreement involving the proposed issue of H Share(s) under the General Mandate; or (cc) the date on which the price of H Share(s) of placing or subscription is fixed. (ii) "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of passing this resolution at the general meeting until the earliest of: a. the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; b. the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or other applicable laws to be held; or



c. the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by a special resolution of the Company in general meeting.

(iii) "Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the directors to shareholders of the Company on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong) and an offer, allotment or issue of shares by way of rights shall be construed accordingly.

(B) The Board be authorized to make corresponding amendments to the Articles of

Association of the Company as it thinks fit so as to reflect the new share capital structure upon the allotment or issuance of H Shares referred to in paragraph (a) of paragraph (A) of this resolution."

AS REPORTING DOCUMENTS

12. To consider and review the Performance Report of the Directors for the Year 2018 of the Company.

13. To consider and review the Report on Connected Transactions and Implementation of Management System of Connected Transactions for the Year 2018 of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ma Mingzhe

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Shenzhen, PRC

March 15, 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Sun Jianyi, Lee Yuansiong, Ren Huichuan, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping, Liu Chong and Wang Yongjian; the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Yip Dicky Peter, Wong Oscar Sai Hung, Sun Dongdong, Ge Ming and Ouyang Hui.

Notes: