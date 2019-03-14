Ping An Insurance : NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2318)

NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 first class meeting (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") of holders of the H Shares (the "H Shareholders") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 (or immediately following the conclusion of the 2018 annual general meeting and the 2019 first A shareholders' class meeting or any adjournment thereof) at Ping An Hall, Ping An School of Financial Management, No. 402, Sili Road, Guanlan, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, PRC for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

AS SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the Resolutions regarding the Shares Repurchase Plan of the Company and the Proposed Grant of General Mandate for the Repurchase of Shares of the Company.

1.01 To consider and approve the Shares Repurchase Plan of the Company. 1.02 To consider and approve the Proposed Grant of General Mandate for the Repurchase of Shares of the Company to the Board with a maximum amount of no more than 10% of the total number shares of the Company in issue. Shenzhen, PRC

By order of the Board

Ma Mingzhe

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

March 15, 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Sun Jianyi, Lee Yuansiong, Ren Huichuan, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping, Liu Chong and Wang Yongjian; the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Yip Dicky Peter, Wong Oscar Sai Hung, Sun Dongdong, Ge Ming and Ouyang Hui.

Notes: