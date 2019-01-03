Ping An Insurance : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

"The Announcement of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. regarding the Disclosure of Preliminary Financial Data for the Annual Results of 2018 of Ping An Bank", which is published by Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange, is reproduced herein for your reference.

By order of the Board

Yao Jun Company Secretary

Shenzhen, PRC, January 3, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Sun Jianyi, Ren Huichuan, Yao Jason Bo, Lee Yuansiong and Cai Fangfang; the Non-executive Directors are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping, Liu Chong and Wang Yongjian; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Yip Dicky Peter, Wong Oscar Sai Hung, Sun Dongdong, Ge Ming and Ouyang Hui.

Stock Code: 601318

Stock Short Name: Ping An of China

Serial No.: Lin 2019-001

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF

PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.

RAGARDING THE DISCLOSURE OF

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE ANNUAL RESULTS OF 2018

OF PING AN BANK

The board of directors and all directors of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

(hereinafter referred to as the "Company") confirm that there are no false representations and misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from this announcement, and severally and jointly accept the responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement.

Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Ping An Bank"), a subsidiary of the Company, published the "Announcement regarding Preliminary Financial Data for the Annual Results of 2018 of Ping An Bank" on the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange(www.szse.cn).

Please also refer to the preliminary financial data for the annual results of 2018 of Ping An Bank as attached to this announcement of the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange(www.sse.com.cn).

As the financial data set forth in the "Announcement regarding Preliminary Financial Data for the Annual Results of 2018 of Ping An Bank" are preliminary and have not been audited, shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

The Board of Directors

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

January 3, 2019

PING AN BANK CO., LTD.

PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA FOR THE

ANNUAL RESULTS OF 2018

Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Bank") and all members of the board of directors of the Bank hereby confirm the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement, and confirm that there are no false representations, misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from this announcement.

Special note: The financial data for 2018 as set forth in this announcement are preliminary accounting data, and have not been audited by an accounting firm. Therefore, certain financial data may be inconsistent with the final data disclosed in the 2018 annual report. Investors are hereby reminded to pay attention to the investment risk.

I. KEY FINANCIAL DATA AND INDICATORS FOR THE YEAR 2018

(In millions of RMB)

Items 2018 (Unaudited) 2017 (Audited) Increase/ decrease over last year Operating income 116,716 105,786 10.3% Operating profit 32,305 30,223 6.9% Total profit 32,231 30,157 6.9% Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank 24,818 23,189 7.0% Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank after non-recurring gains/losses 24,700 23,162 6.6% Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 1.39 1.30 6.9% Weighted average return on net assets (%) 11.49 11.62 Decreased by 0.13 percentage point 31 December 2018 (Unaudited) 31 December 2017 (Audited) Increase/ decrease over last year Total Assets 3,420,753 3,248,474 5.3% Total equity attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Bank 220,088 202,101 8.9% Share capital 17,170 17,170 - Net asset per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Bank (RMB/share) 12.82 11.77 8.9% Non-performing Loan (NPL) ratio (%) 1.75 1.70 Increased by 0.05 percentage point Ratio of loans with principal or interest overdue for more than 90 days (%) 1.70 2.43 Decreased by 0.73 percentage point

Note: On 7 March 2016, the Bank issued non-cumulative preference shares of RMB20 billion in a non-public offer. In calculating "earnings per share" and "weighted average return on net assets", numerators were net of the aforementioned dividends on preference shares paid.

II. DETAILS OF OPERATING RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITIONS

During the year 2018, the Bank further deepened the strategy of "being technology-driven, pursuing breakthroughs in retail banking, and reinventing its corporate banking". The overall operation maintained a steady development and the asset quality continued to improve.

In 2018, the Bank recorded operating income of RMB116.716 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.3%; the total profit was RMB32.231 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.9%; net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank was RMB24.818 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.0%; net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank after non-recurring gains/losses was RMB24.700 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.6%.

At the end of 2018, the Bank's total assets amounted to RMB3,420.753 billion, representing an increase of 5.3% over the end of last year. Total loans and advances to customers (including discounted bills) were RMB1,997.529 billion, representing an increase of 17.2% over the end of last year, of which, the balance of individual loans was RMB1,154.013 billion, representing an increase of 35.9% over the end of last year; individual loans accounted for 57.8% of total loans and advances to customers (including discounted bills), representing an increase of 8.0 percentage points over the end of last year; the balance of corporate loans was RMB843.516 billion, representing a decrease of 1.4% over the end of last year. The balance of deposits due to customers amounted to RMB2,128.557 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% over the end of last year; among them, the balance of individual deposits was RMB461.591 billion, representing an increase of 35.4% over the end of last year; the balance of corporate deposits was RMB1,666.966 billion, representing an increase of 0.5% over the end of last year.

At the end of 2018, the NPL ratio of the Bank was 1.75%, representing a slight increase of 0.05 percentage point over the end of last year, remaining broadly flat; the ratio of loans with principal or interest overdue for more than 90 days was 1.70%, representing a decrease of 0.73 percentage point as compared with the end of last year; the NPL deviation was 97%, representing a decrease of 46 percentage points as compared with the end of last year.

III. DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION

Comparative balance sheet and income statement signed and sealed by the Bank's legal representative Xie Yonglin, president Hu Yuefei, chief financial officer/head of accounting department Xiang Youzhi are available for inspection.

It is hereby announced.

The board of directors of Ping An Bank Co., Ltd.

4 January 2019

This report was originally drafted in Chinese and the English translation of the report is for reference only. In case of any inconsistencies between the Chinese and the English version, the Chinese version shall prevail.