Ping An Insurance : Reply Slip for Annual General Meeting

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2318)
Reply Slip for Annual General Meeting
To: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company")
I/We(Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) A shares/H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Ping An Hall, Ping An School of Financial Management, No. 402, Sili Road, Guanlan, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, PRC or to appoint proxy to attend on my/our behalf.
Date: Signature(s):
Notes:
-
1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) as shown in the register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). Please also strike out the irrelevant type of shares (A shares or H shares).
-
3. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's principal place of business in PRC or Hong Kong on or before Tuesday, April 9, 2019 by hand, by post or by fax.
The Company's principal place of business in PRC is at 47th, 48th, 109th, 110th, 111th and 112th Floors, Ping An Finance Center, No. 5033 Yitian Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, PRC (Tel: (86 755) 400 8866 338, Fax: (86 755) 8243 1029). The Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong is at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2980 1888, Fax: (852) 2956 2192).
