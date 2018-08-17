Ping An : Insurance Set to Reveal Smart City Project

One of China’s largest personal financial service groups, Ping
An, is debuting its innovative new Smart City and AI initiatives at
next week’s China
Smart City Expo in Shenzhen, China.
As one of the expo’s key organizers, Ping An Insurance will be launching
their new “1+N” platform. Through their Smart City initiative, the Ping
An will cement its status as a global technology and financial services
powerhouse.
Ping An’s Smart City “1+N” platform is based on four core technologies:
intelligent cognition, AI, blockchain and cloud technology. This
platform, namely a set of the Smart City Cloud, integrates Ping An’s
globally leading innovation technologies, and strongly supports 10 core
smart city sectors including: smart administration, insurance, security,
transportation, port, financial trade, finance, education, healthcare,
real estate, environmental protection, and elderly care.
Ping An’s Smart City Cloud platform has provided cloud-hosted medical
insurance, finance, education and real estate services in over 200
cities across China. In Shenzhen, Ping An provides “smart communication”
services to help with traffic congestion and improve air quality.
Similarly in Zhangzhou, Ping An is continuously helping the government
in operation efficiency enhancement and resource controls. Furthermore,
Ping An also cooperates with city officials to support elderly care by
improving the quality of life for senior residents in Shanghai,
Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan.
At the fourth annual China Smart City Expo -- which is a leading tech
and innovation conference -- over 400 enterprises and organizations will
showcase their new innovations and projects, focusing on the “smart
cities” theme. It also coincides with China’s current rapid advancement
of smart city and artificial intelligence innovation. China is becoming
a leader in developing smart cities, spearheading 500 of the world’s
1000 pilot projects. Ping An’s massive investment in science and
technology has great significance both nationwide and globally.
This makes Ping An’s investment in this space crucial to smart cities’
development around the country and globally. With Ping An leading the
pack, the group’s effort is making a positive impact on China’s economic
and social status on the world stage.
The
expo is set to take place from Aug. 21-23, 2018 in Shenzhen, with
Ping An exhibiting at the conference’s Special Booth for Ping An Smart
City in Hall 1, Booth B006.
About Ping An:
Ping An, with the most comprehensive range of financial business
licenses, the widest business scope, and the most compact shareholding
structure, currently ranks 29th out of the Global Fortune 500. Founded
in 1988 in Shekou, Shenzhen, Ping An has become one of few major
financial groups in China to provide customers with a full range of
financial products and services, including insurance, banking and
investment.
