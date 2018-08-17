Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Ping An Insurance Group Company    601318   CNE000001R84

PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY (601318)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ping An : Insurance Set to Reveal Smart City Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 04:15am CEST

One of China’s most significant personal financial services groups will preview its “Smart City” project, which will focus on technology and finance in the insurance-providing space.

One of China’s largest personal financial service groups, Ping An, is debuting its innovative new Smart City and AI initiatives at next week’s China Smart City Expo in Shenzhen, China.

As one of the expo’s key organizers, Ping An Insurance will be launching their new “1+N” platform. Through their Smart City initiative, the Ping An will cement its status as a global technology and financial services powerhouse.

Ping An’s Smart City “1+N” platform is based on four core technologies: intelligent cognition, AI, blockchain and cloud technology. This platform, namely a set of the Smart City Cloud, integrates Ping An’s globally leading innovation technologies, and strongly supports 10 core smart city sectors including: smart administration, insurance, security, transportation, port, financial trade, finance, education, healthcare, real estate, environmental protection, and elderly care.

Ping An’s Smart City Cloud platform has provided cloud-hosted medical insurance, finance, education and real estate services in over 200 cities across China. In Shenzhen, Ping An provides “smart communication” services to help with traffic congestion and improve air quality. Similarly in Zhangzhou, Ping An is continuously helping the government in operation efficiency enhancement and resource controls. Furthermore, Ping An also cooperates with city officials to support elderly care by improving the quality of life for senior residents in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan.

At the fourth annual China Smart City Expo -- which is a leading tech and innovation conference -- over 400 enterprises and organizations will showcase their new innovations and projects, focusing on the “smart cities” theme. It also coincides with China’s current rapid advancement of smart city and artificial intelligence innovation. China is becoming a leader in developing smart cities, spearheading 500 of the world’s 1000 pilot projects. Ping An’s massive investment in science and technology has great significance both nationwide and globally.

This makes Ping An’s investment in this space crucial to smart cities’ development around the country and globally. With Ping An leading the pack, the group’s effort is making a positive impact on China’s economic and social status on the world stage.

The expo is set to take place from Aug. 21-23, 2018 in Shenzhen, with Ping An exhibiting at the conference’s Special Booth for Ping An Smart City in Hall 1, Booth B006.

About Ping An:

Ping An, with the most comprehensive range of financial business licenses, the widest business scope, and the most compact shareholding structure, currently ranks 29th out of the Global Fortune 500. Founded in 1988 in Shekou, Shenzhen, Ping An has become one of few major financial groups in China to provide customers with a full range of financial products and services, including insurance, banking and investment.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
04:15aPING AN : Insurance Set to Reveal Smart City Project
BU
08/15PING AN INSURANCE : Announcement of premium income
PU
08/08Asia drives profits as Prudential prepares for split in late 2019
RE
08/08China's Ping An Considers Acquiring Prudential PLC's Asian Unit -Bloomberg
DJ
08/02AIA : Hong Kong insurance market lures well-educated mainland Chinese
RE
07/10PING AN INSURANCE : May Pursue Bid for China Biologic -- Bloomberg
DJ
06/25WISDOM EDUCATON INTERNATINL HLDGS : Edu granted up to HK$500m loan by Ping An
AQ
06/19SINOSOFT TECHNOLOGY : Cooperate With Ping an Unit to Develop 'Smart City Product..
DJ
06/11PING AN INSURANCE : and Sinochem Finance Company won winning titles in the Tao Z..
AQ
06/07PING AN INSURANCE (GRP) CO OF CHINA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17JPMorgan reports placement of exchangeable bonds into Ping An Insurance 
07/17JPMorgan starts offering of exchangeable bonds into Ping An Insurance 
07/10Ping An to consider rival takeover offer for China biologic 
04/26Ping An declares RMB 0.20 dividend 
04/15WEEK IN REVIEW : Ping An Good Doctor Plans $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO In Mid-May 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 826 B
EBIT 2018 150 B
Net income 2018 102 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 10,41
P/E ratio 2019 8,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 1 067 B
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 82,4  CNY
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Ji Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sin Ying Tan Chief Operating & Information Officer, Deputy GM
Jason Bo Yao CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jian Yi Sun Vice Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-18.51%154 806
AIA GROUP LTD-1.72%104 847
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-28.93%82 853
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.31%51 290
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.-22.40%41 573
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%19 194
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.