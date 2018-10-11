Ping An Insurance : Technology Empowers PAL

Technological application in PAL has gradually upgraded to 3.0

Technology empowers PAL to obtain remarkable achievement in 1.0 and 2.0

① Total paper saved in preparing electronic proposals and insurance policies

②Time taken from application for insurance, insurance underwriting to completing payment③Proportion of online learning courses to all courses for agent

④Proportion of online services to overall services for customers⑤Number of manpower reduced under Smart Customer Service model⑥Growth of FYP per agent from 2014 to 2016

Multiple business pain points lead to 3.0 solutions

1. Agent recruitment: AI recruitment and interview to achieve betterscreening, resources allocation and career development

① Proportion of retained agent selected by the model to the total retained agent