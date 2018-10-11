Log in
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY (601318)
10/11
61.85 CNY   -4.33%
02:43pPING AN INSURAN : Value Inside Out (III)
PU
02:33pPING AN INSURAN : Investment risk management
PU
02:33pPING AN INSURAN : Bank Transformation
PU
Ping An Insurance : Technology Empowers PAL

10/11/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

Technological application in PAL has gradually upgraded to 3.0

Technology empowers PAL to obtain remarkable achievement in 1.0 and 2.0

Total paper saved in preparing electronic proposals and insurance policies

Time taken from application for insurance, insurance underwriting to completing paymentProportion of online learning courses to all courses for agent

Proportion of online services to overall services for customersNumber of manpower reduced under Smart Customer Service modelGrowth of FYP per agent from 2014 to 2016

Multiple business pain points lead to 3.0 solutions

1. Agent recruitment: AI recruitment and interview to achieve betterscreening, resources allocation and career development

Proportion of retained agent selected by the model to the total retained agent

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 837 B
EBIT 2018 159 B
Net income 2018 104 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 11,29
P/E ratio 2019 9,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 1 192 B
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 84,8  CNY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Ji Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sin Ying Tan Chief Operating & Information Officer, Deputy GM
Jason Bo Yao CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jian Yi Sun Vice Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-7.62%172 034
AIA GROUP LTD-5.16%97 442
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-28.67%81 523
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD6.15%55 362
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.-18.86%40 432
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%19 472
