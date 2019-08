Ping An, the only Asian insurer deemed globally systemically important by regulators, said on Thursday its net profit was 97.68 billion yuan ($13.90 billion) for the six months to June, a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange shows.

That marks the fastest half-year profit growth since at least 2010 for Ping An, according to Reuters calculations.

