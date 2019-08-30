Ping An Insurance of China : Group Is Selected in Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Open Innovation Platform to Empower Inclusive Finance

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) announced the third list of National Open Innovation Platform for Next Generation Artificial Intelligence and commissioned Ping An Group to develop the inclusive finance platform at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019 in shanghai on 29 August.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005069/en/

Ping An Group is selected in Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Open Innovation Platform to empower inclusive finance. (Photo: Business Wire)

10 enterprises were nominated in the list, including also Huawei and Xiaomi. Since the announcement of “Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Project”, a total of 15 enterprises have been selected to develop open innovation platforms, and Ping An is the only integrated financial enterprise.

Ping An will be responsible for developing and constructing the Inclusive Finance Open Innovation Platform. With years of experience in financial services and expertise cutting-edge technologies, Ping An deeply explores financial scenarios and business challenges, and promotes the innovations and achievements in the financial industry enabling the power of AI technology.

“As a 31-year-old integrated financial enterprise, Ping An is committed to driving innovation upholding the growth models of “Finance + Technology” and “Finance + Ecosystem” based on three key technologies including AI, blockchain and cloud, fostering a wide of range of fintech innovations. With its edge in experience, capital, technology and talents, Ping An is able to drive the development of inclusive finance”, said Jessica Tan, Co-CEO of Ping An Group.

In the past decade, Ping An invested over 100 billion yuan in the development of 8 research institutes, more than 50 laboratories, and has won over 20 competitions. Currently Ping An tops global financial institutions with 32,000 technical staff and a total of 18,050 patent applications. With a business mode of “one client, diversified products, one-stop service”, Ping An has provided financial products and services for 196 million clients and 576 million Internet users.

With 31 years of experience in integrated financial services, Ping An truly understands the pain points of businesses and proactively explores the new value of financial services. Based on its three core technologies, Ping An has already built up capabilities including world-leading AI center, Ping An Cloud open platform and blockchain-powered platform, and launched a series of fintech solutions such as intelligent marketing, intelligent risk management, intelligent products, intelligent operations and intelligent monitoring.

As the leading technology cloud platform for financial institutions in China, OneConnect’s Gamma O is the first intelligent open platform specializing in finance vertical, integrating with financial institutions and technology services providers in China. Over 500 technology development enterprises and 300 banks has joined the Gamma O platform. While OneConnect has already served 3,707 organizations in the country, reaching millions of end-clients. Ping An will develop the Inclusive Finance Open Innovation Platform based on Gemma O's capbailities.

In the context of current technological and industrial revolution, inclusive finance will help facilitate the sustainability and balance of the financial industry, driving economic transformation. In the next phase, Inclusive Finance Open Innovation Platform will carry out external modularization, AI technology standardization to help address current's difficulties in economic and finance transformation, establish healthy ecosystems and enhance the industry's sustainability to achieve a multi-win situation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005069/en/