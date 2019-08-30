Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Ping An Insurance Group Company    601318   CNE000001R84

PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY

(601318)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ping An Insurance of China : Group Is Selected in Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Open Innovation Platform to Empower Inclusive Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 03:07am EDT

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) announced the third list of National Open Innovation Platform for Next Generation Artificial Intelligence and commissioned Ping An Group to develop the inclusive finance platform at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019 in shanghai on 29 August.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005069/en/

Ping An Group is selected in Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Open Innovation Platform to empower inclusive finance. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ping An Group is selected in Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Open Innovation Platform to empower inclusive finance. (Photo: Business Wire)

10 enterprises were nominated in the list, including also Huawei and Xiaomi. Since the announcement of “Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Project”, a total of 15 enterprises have been selected to develop open innovation platforms, and Ping An is the only integrated financial enterprise.

Ping An will be responsible for developing and constructing the Inclusive Finance Open Innovation Platform. With years of experience in financial services and expertise cutting-edge technologies, Ping An deeply explores financial scenarios and business challenges, and promotes the innovations and achievements in the financial industry enabling the power of AI technology.

“As a 31-year-old integrated financial enterprise, Ping An is committed to driving innovation upholding the growth models of “Finance + Technology” and “Finance + Ecosystem” based on three key technologies including AI, blockchain and cloud, fostering a wide of range of fintech innovations. With its edge in experience, capital, technology and talents, Ping An is able to drive the development of inclusive finance”, said Jessica Tan, Co-CEO of Ping An Group.

In the past decade, Ping An invested over 100 billion yuan in the development of 8 research institutes, more than 50 laboratories, and has won over 20 competitions. Currently Ping An tops global financial institutions with 32,000 technical staff and a total of 18,050 patent applications. With a business mode of “one client, diversified products, one-stop service”, Ping An has provided financial products and services for 196 million clients and 576 million Internet users.

With 31 years of experience in integrated financial services, Ping An truly understands the pain points of businesses and proactively explores the new value of financial services. Based on its three core technologies, Ping An has already built up capabilities including world-leading AI center, Ping An Cloud open platform and blockchain-powered platform, and launched a series of fintech solutions such as intelligent marketing, intelligent risk management, intelligent products, intelligent operations and intelligent monitoring.

As the leading technology cloud platform for financial institutions in China, OneConnect’s Gamma O is the first intelligent open platform specializing in finance vertical, integrating with financial institutions and technology services providers in China. Over 500 technology development enterprises and 300 banks has joined the Gamma O platform. While OneConnect has already served 3,707 organizations in the country, reaching millions of end-clients. Ping An will develop the Inclusive Finance Open Innovation Platform based on Gemma O's capbailities.

In the context of current technological and industrial revolution, inclusive finance will help facilitate the sustainability and balance of the financial industry, driving economic transformation. In the next phase, Inclusive Finance Open Innovation Platform will carry out external modularization, AI technology standardization to help address current's difficulties in economic and finance transformation, establish healthy ecosystems and enhance the industry's sustainability to achieve a multi-win situation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
03:07aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Group Is Selected in Next Generation Artificial Int..
BU
08/29PING AN INSURANCE : Letter to Existing Shareholders - Change Request Form
PU
08/29PING AN INSURANCE : Letter to New Shareholders - Reply Form
PU
08/29PING AN INSURANCE : Election of Means and Language of Receipt of Corporate Commu..
PU
08/26PING AN INSURANCE : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ping An Health Insurance C..
AQ
08/20AI Startup H2O.ai Raises $72.5 Million in Round Led by Goldman, Ping An
DJ
08/16Ping An Insurance says Hong Kong important hub despite mass protests
RE
08/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Conflicting Trade Messages From China
DJ
08/15PING AN INSURANCE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement dated August 15, 2019 repro..
PU
08/15PING AN INSURANCE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement dated August 15, 2019 repro..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 766 B
EBIT 2019 218 B
Net income 2019 150 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 9,96x
P/E ratio 2020 9,69x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 1 591 B
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 99,09  CNY
Last Close Price 86,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Ji Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sin Ying Tan Chief Operating & Information Officer, Deputy GM
Jason Bo Yao CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jian Yi Sun Vice Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY54.55%202 724
AIA GROUP LTD17.85%115 719
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY42.32%101 799
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.31.76%44 014
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-23.50%36 590
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD--.--%15 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group