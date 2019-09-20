Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Ping An Insurance Group Company    601318   CNE000001R84

PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY

(601318)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ping An's OneConnect plans New York listing in mid-November - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Company logo of Ping An Insurance Group is shown at a news conference following the company's announcement of its annual results in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance's OneConnect financial technology unit is aiming for a stock market debut in New York in mid November this year, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, China's biggest insurer by market value, changed the listing venue to New York from Hong Kong a few months ago in the hope of achieving a higher valuation.

The company, which counts Japan's SoftBank Corp among its main investors, was earlier looking to launch the initial public offering (IPO) as early as this month.

OneConnect, which provides technology solutions to small and medium-sized financial institutions, was eyeing a valuation of about $8 billion and raise up to $1 billion in the IPO, sources had told Reuters in June.

The unit's latest listing timetable could change subject to market conditions and investor reaction, however, said the person, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to media.

Ping An did not immediately reply to Reuters emails and phone calls.

The company raised $750 million in its maiden funding round in 2018, valuing it at $7.5 billion. It has previously selected JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to work on its IPO.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -0.85% 215.23 Delayed Quote.28.84%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.32% 119.38 Delayed Quote.22.68%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.77% 44.02 Delayed Quote.11.02%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -0.44% 89.6 End-of-day quote.59.71%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.37% 4616 End-of-day quote.-34.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
02:17aPing An's OneConnect plans New York listing in mid-November - source
RE
09/17Hong Kong digital banks launch faces delay due to protests - sources
RE
09/17Hong Kong digital banks launch faces delay due to protests - sources
RE
09/16PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Energizes Smart Healthcare With Technology, Healthc..
BU
09/16PING AN INSURANCE : Announcement of premium income
PU
09/11PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : OneConnect to Collaborate with Indonesia's Asuransi..
BU
09/05PING AN INSURANCE : Fintech Unit May Apply for Singapore Digital Bank License -B..
DJ
09/04PING AN INSURANCE (GRP) CO OF CHINA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/02PING AN INSURANCE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement dated September 2, 2019 rep..
PU
08/30PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Group Is Selected in Next Generation Artificial Int..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 947 B
EBIT 2019 216 B
Net income 2019 154 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,74x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 1 646 B
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 99,95  CNY
Last Close Price 89,60  CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Ji Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sin Ying Tan Chief Operating & Information Officer, Deputy GM
Jason Bo Yao CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jian Yi Sun Vice Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY59.71%210 157
AIA GROUP LTD17.69%121 392
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY40.80%102 397
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.31.16%44 143
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.03%38 418
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.39.37%15 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group