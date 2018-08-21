Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Ping An Insurance Group Company    601318   CNE000001R84

PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY (601318)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ping an Insurance : First-Half Net Profit Up 34% on Year to CNY58.1 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:19am CEST

BEIJING--Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. (2318.HK) said Tuesday that its first-half net profit rose 34% from a year earlier, thanks to higher income from insurance premiums and its banking business.

China's second-largest insurer by premiums said its net profit stood at 58.1 billion yuan ($8.5 billion) in the first six months of this year.

Ping An said its first-half net earned premiums rose 20% on year to 386.29 billion yuan, while investment income declined 7.4% on year to 59.04 billion yuan.

Ping An Bank, the insurer's banking subsidiary, said earlier that its net profit rose 6.5% on year in the first half to 13.37 billion yuan.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
11:52aPING AN : Showcases Innovative Solutions For Cities at China Smart City Internat..
BU
11:19aPING AN INSURANCE : First-Half Net Profit Up 34% on Year to CNY58.1 Billion
DJ
06:32aPING AN INSURANCE : Unveils First Smart City Integrated Platform and Solutions i..
PU
08/17PING AN INSURANCE : CORRECTING and REPLACING Ping An Set to Reveal Smart City Pr..
BU
08/15PING AN INSURANCE : Announcement of premium income
PU
08/08Asia drives profits as Prudential prepares for split in late 2019
RE
08/08China's Ping An Considers Acquiring Prudential PLC's Asian Unit -Bloomberg
DJ
08/02AIA : Hong Kong insurance market lures well-educated mainland Chinese
RE
07/10PING AN INSURANCE : May Pursue Bid for China Biologic -- Bloomberg
DJ
06/25WISDOM EDUCATON INTERNATINL HLDGS : Edu granted up to HK$500m loan by Ping An
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17JPMorgan reports placement of exchangeable bonds into Ping An Insurance 
07/17JPMorgan starts offering of exchangeable bonds into Ping An Insurance 
07/10Ping An to consider rival takeover offer for China biologic 
04/26Ping An declares RMB 0.20 dividend 
04/15WEEK IN REVIEW : Ping An Good Doctor Plans $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO In Mid-May 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 826 B
EBIT 2018 150 B
Net income 2018 102 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,76%
P/E ratio 2018 10,50
P/E ratio 2019 8,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 1 079 B
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 82,4  CNY
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Ji Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sin Ying Tan Chief Operating & Information Officer, Deputy GM
Jason Bo Yao CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jian Yi Sun Vice Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-17.39%157 729
AIA GROUP LTD0.37%101 385
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-27.78%82 929
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.38%51 820
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.-19.36%40 435
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%19 195
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.