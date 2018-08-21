Ping an Insurance : First-Half Net Profit Up 34% on Year to CNY58.1 Billion

BEIJING--Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. (2318.HK) said Tuesday that its first-half net profit rose 34% from a year earlier, thanks to higher income from insurance premiums and its banking business.

China's second-largest insurer by premiums said its net profit stood at 58.1 billion yuan ($8.5 billion) in the first six months of this year.

Ping An said its first-half net earned premiums rose 20% on year to 386.29 billion yuan, while investment income declined 7.4% on year to 59.04 billion yuan.

Ping An Bank, the insurer's banking subsidiary, said earlier that its net profit rose 6.5% on year in the first half to 13.37 billion yuan.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com