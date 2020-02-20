Log in
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY

PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY

(601318)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Ping an Insurance's Net Profit Surged 39% in 2019

02/20/2020 | 05:20am EST

By Martin Mou

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd.'s 2019 net profit surged 39% on the back of stronger performance at its insurance and banking businesses.

The Chinese insurer said Thursday that 2019 net profit rose to 149.41 billion yuan ($21.35 billion), from CNY107.40 billion a year earlier.

The result missed the forecast of CNY158.47 billion by analysts polled by FactSet.

Total revenue rose to CNY1.273 trillion from CNY1.082 trillion a year ago, while net earned premiums rose to CNY748.78 billion from CNY677.70 billion, Ping An said.

The company proposed a final dividend of CNY1.30 per share.

Ping An said the current coronavirus epidemic may affect the quality and yields of its credit and investment assets, but added it is still in the process of assessing the impact on the group's financial position and operating results.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. 0.44% 91.1 End-of-day quote.-1.19%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 1.93% 83.28 End-of-day quote.-4.40%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.37% 7.03237 Delayed Quote.0.72%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 1 063 B
EBIT 2019 229 B
Net income 2019 158 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 9,44x
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 1 583 B
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 99,29  CNY
Last Close Price 82,04  CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Yuan Xiang Li Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sin Ying Tan Co-CEO, COO, Executive Director, CIO & Deputy GM
Yong Lin Xie Co-CEO, Executive Director & Deputy GM
Li Ji Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-4.40%226 244
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-1.19%226 244
AIA GROUP LIMITED-2.80%123 712
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-10.44%111 463
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.52%40 507
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.03%36 595
