Ping an Insurance's Net Profit Surged 39% in 2019

By Martin Mou



Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd.'s 2019 net profit surged 39% on the back of stronger performance at its insurance and banking businesses.

The Chinese insurer said Thursday that 2019 net profit rose to 149.41 billion yuan ($21.35 billion), from CNY107.40 billion a year earlier.

The result missed the forecast of CNY158.47 billion by analysts polled by FactSet.

Total revenue rose to CNY1.273 trillion from CNY1.082 trillion a year ago, while net earned premiums rose to CNY748.78 billion from CNY677.70 billion, Ping An said.

The company proposed a final dividend of CNY1.30 per share.

Ping An said the current coronavirus epidemic may affect the quality and yields of its credit and investment assets, but added it is still in the process of assessing the impact on the group's financial position and operating results.

