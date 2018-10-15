QEX’s Senior Vice President Yang Xuelian: Leverage the Group’s strengths to promote integration of resources

Time: September 16, 2016 Author: Ping An of China [Size：largemedium small]

In September 2015, Ping An Group completed its acquisition of a 100% stake of Shenzhen Qianhai Financial Assets Exchange Co., Ltd. (QEX), which was an important part of Ping An's 3.0 strategy. Backed by Ping An's full set of licenses and its subsidiaries' solid support, QEX achieved rapid development, with the monthly average trading volume increasing from less than RMB1 billion before the acquisition to more than RMB300bn in 1H in 2016, and further clarified QEX's positioning of offering one-stop financial services characterized by 'platform + pan asset management and pan investment banking'.

Q1: From the perspective of Group's strategic planning, what's the role of QEX in Ping An Group?

Yang: Ping An Group has had a history of 28 years since its founding, developing from a property & casualty company from the very beginning to an international integrated financial services group at present, making brilliant achievements. Especially in the last 5 years, the Group has introduced innovative businesses and got dramatic results. Peter Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group predicted the social and market development trend as early as 5 to 6 years ago, particularly the increasing application and penetration of new technologies and internet. He believed we should leverage new technologies in the financial area to make a breakthrough and generate innovative businesses. Thus the Group made an overall strategic plan. Later, Lufax, Ping An Haofang and Ping An Good Doctor emerged as the times required. The Group's strategic objectives and positioning have also been clarified, i.e., striving to become a world-leading personal financial services group, focusing on pan financial assets and pan health care, and highlighting the development of both 'integrated finance + internet' and 'internet + integrated finance.'

With the continuous deepening and development of financial markets and capital markets, and in view of lack of transparency and efficiency in the financial asset trading process, establishing a platform can solve this problem effectively; in addition, it presents great market opportunities as well. Thus, the Group completed 100% acquisition of QEX in September 2015. We chose QEX for many reasons. Firstly, QEX is a government-sponsored financial asset exchange backed by unique regional policy support in Qianhai, and in the future, Qianhai also has plenty of opportunities, such as cross-border two-way investment and financing opportunities. Secondly, QEX is the only financial asset exchange in South China passing the State Council's acceptance checks of clean-up and rectification; therefore, its license is quite valuable, and its trustworthiness is high. Lastly, the local government shows great support for institutional financial asset trading and regards it as an important means to increase trading transparency and efficiency.

Q2: Could you please explain the main types and characteristics of the Group business, and review the Group business achievements made since Ping An acquired QEX in 2015?

Yang Xuelian: QEX's Group business is primarily about business cooperation with six subsidiaries of the Group, such as PA Bank, PA Securities, PA Trust, PA Real Estate, PA Insurance, and PA Asset Management. These subsidiaries have inherent financial trading demand within their existing business scope, and such demand is correlated to the overall business type of an exchange to some degree. Thus we design corresponding asset trading models to enable purchases and sales on the platform, such as witness business and quoted transfer, which are traditional business models of an exchange. For both trading parties, an exchange can create a fairer, more transparent and more efficient environment and cut down trading costs, and demonstrate the due functions and positioning of traditional exchanges. In the long run, QEX aims to enable RMB cross-border two-way investment & financing and trading services in the future, and build on this positioning on the platform. All this requires large amounts of basic work and gradual acquisition of institutional clients. With increasing acquisition, clients' demand will be explored in a more extensive manner, and diversified business types and high-frequency transactions can be achieved in the end. Therefore, the Group business serves as a basic task for our development. Its contributions to our trading volume should improve the government and peers' confidence in us.

Q3: What about main difficulties facing the Group Department when carrying out the business? What are the countermeasures?

Yang: For the services provided by QEX to the Group subsidiaries, QEX has never engaged in them before since its inception. Therefore, as a whole, difficulties lie in the communication and exchange with each subsidiary at the early stage of business development. However, under the support of the Group's top leaders and after exploration for more than half a year, we developed many businesses and received recognition from the management of the subsidiaries. This process requires large amounts of complicated work, for example, different subsidiaries are in different industries, involving different regulatory requirements; therefore, business models will be different, which requires reviews by legal and compliance departments of both sides, as well as large amounts of business process design.

Q4: Could you please elaborate on the future planning for the Group business?

Yang: As said before, the Group business makes a big contribution to QEX's overall trading volume, helpful for external publicity and performance reporting. However, from the perspective of revenue, we need to carry out more extensive and in-depth business cooperation with the Group in the future, expanding external clients and resources, further exploring potential demand, and achieving progress in both trading volume and revenue by leveraging the nature and characteristics of the trading platform. This task requires concerted efforts and early planning by different departments of the Company, for example, member maintenance in the charge of Operation Department, so as to help the Group business return to the typical positioning of a business department.

Q5: You have taken up posts in many important subsidiaries as a senior executive. What do you think is the biggest difference in working at QEX?

Yang: Looking back on my career, I engaged in traditional financial business for 17 or 18 years, holding different posts in Property & Casualty, Annuity, Life Insurance and the Group. Over the past few years, I have experienced the transfer from Lufax to QEX. From the business perspective, I think the biggest difference is we are in the forefront of market and innovation. Many businesses are not yet set, i.e. they will continue to change. Personally speaking, what impresses me most is efficient operation at QEX and harmonious relations between its teams, which benefits me a lot.

Yang Xuelian Vice President of QEX

He is a Senior Economist, and has once worked as Deputy Director of Group Insurance of Ping An Insurance Chongqing Branch, Deputy Director and Senior Vice President of Strategic Development Center, Senior Vice President of Ping An Annuity, and Senior Vice President of Lufax.