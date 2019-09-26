PING IDEN : Thomson Reuters Chooses Ping Identity to Modernize Its Identity Security System

Ping Intelligent Identity™ Platform Saves Thomson Reuters $1.2 Million Through Replacement of Legacy System

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), a pioneer in Intelligent Identity, today announced that Thomson Reuters has saved $1.2 million by leveraging its platform to modernize the organization’s authentication infrastructure.

Replacing its outdated legacy identity system provided Thomson Reuters the opportunity to re-architect its authentication infrastructure. Its focus was on finding a solution agile enough to handle enterprise complexity, while also providing automation and hands-off maintenance. With these requirements in mind, the organization chose PingFederate—which is part of the Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform.

Thomson Reuters leveraged the strengths of PingFederate to develop an automated containerized deployment, creating regional instances that minimize latency for users through location-based routing. This includes automatic failover in case of an outage. The more than one million dollar savings speaks volumes to the collaboration between Thomson Reuters and Ping Identity to ensure a successful deployment and continued results.

Jon Lehtinen, principal identity engineer, Thomson Reuters—who single-handedly re-architected the company’s authentication infrastructure—said of the selection, “Ping Identity stands out in the market not only for its flexibility and exceptional service, but also for its partner-mindset with customers. To see Ping Identity now incorporating its own supported containerization deployment and self-service portal is a testament to its steadfast customer commitment.”

When the Ping Identity team learned that Jon recently built an internal product that provides Thomson Reuters business teams with self-service authentication, it incorporated that information—along with related feedback from other customers—into its own product roadmap. Ping Identity wholeheartedly recognizes the benefits of expanded self-service capabilities across its product lines, which is why it values the input Thomson Reuters provided. By integrating this into future product releases, Ping Identity can now offer other customers advanced self-service competencies.

“It’s incredible to see customers like Jon utilizing the flexibility of Ping Identity’s solutions to address some of their most significant security challenges,” said Andre Durand, chief executive officer, Ping Identity. “To be able to learn from their experiences and consolidate their feedback into our product roadmap is a win-win for all.”

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is pioneering Intelligent Identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, employees, partners and, increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and partnership with companies, including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

