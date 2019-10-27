Log in
Ping Identity : Helps Mortgage Choice Deliver Enterprise-Grade Security to Franchisees Across Australia

0
10/27/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

Company Experiences 65% Cost Reduction with Deployment of Ping Intelligent Identity Platform

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), a pioneer in Intelligent Identity, today announced that Mortgage Choice, an Australian financial services provider, is leveraging its solutions to enable more than 400 franchisees with cloud single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, centralized access management and security, and modern directory services. This translates into flexible, enterprise-grade endpoint security at scale for APIs, microservices and web properties for Mortgage Choice.

Mortgage Choice sought to modernize its identity and access management (IAM) platform to easily integrate with current and new systems. Being quick-to-deploy was top of mind, so its developer resources could focus on ensuring business value instead of grappling with complex security concerns. Even further, it required integration with Microsoft Dynamics CRM, G Suite and an IBM workflow automation solution. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform addresses and fulfils all of these parameters.

Ping Identity Solution Delivers 65% Cost Reduction

By implementing an enterprise-grade security platform as opposed to a custom, in-house build, the Mortgage Choice team reduced risk and achieved a 65% cost reduction. Additionally, it’s now providing seamless SSO to its users, and maintaining an intuitive and consistent experience to deliver change faster, more reliably and with a strong customer focus to serve a competitive advantage.

“In the trillion dollar mortgage industry, technology is a competitive differentiator. The interoperability and speed we gain with Ping Identity gives us the agility we need in business,” says Vincent ten Krooden, General Manager – Technology, Mortgage Choice.

Open Standards? No problem.

Ping Identity’s support for open standards is also key for Mortgage Choice. “We’re having more discussions about consuming APIs from different providers. Having the ability to authenticate, expose our own data and consume their data—using leading and emerging standards instead of spending time defining interfaces—is paramount,” says Michael Paredes, Head of Delivery, Mortgage Choice.

Paredes adds, "For example, Ping Identity's SAML support allows Mortgage Choice to securely provision users to its new ZenDesk implementation, whilst addressing unique security concerns related to operating a franchise business model. SAML is very scalable and Mortgage Choice was able to get this up and running within one day."

Visit www.pingidentity.com to learn more about its solutions, or read the Mortgage Choice customer case study.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is pioneering Intelligent Identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, employees, partners and, increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and partnership with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

© Business Wire 2019
