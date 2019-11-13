Ping Identity : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results, Provides Outlook for Full Year 2019
11/13/2019 | 04:11pm EST
ARR was $206.7 million, up 23% from the prior year period
Third quarter total revenue was $61.8 million, of which 93% was subscription revenue
Company raised $187.5 million in Initial Public Offering
Ping Identity Holding Corp. (“Ping Identity,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PING), a pioneer in Intelligent Identity, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
“Our strong third quarter results were driven by Ping Identity’s Intelligent Identity leadership in securing customer, employee, partner and IoT identities across the enterprise market, and bolstered by market-wide momentum for identity solutions that enable digital transformation and simultaneously enhance security,” said Andre Durand, Ping Identity’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s been a momentous year to date for both Ping Identity and our clients. We completed our initial public offering, successfully launched several new identity solutions for securing users, applications and APIs across the hybrid cloud, strengthened our leadership in the customer use case, and landed many new Fortune 1000 corporations. Enterprises continue to partner with Ping Identity to modernize their legacy identity systems and accelerate their cloud transformation and API first initiatives. All of this creates momentum toward our main goal, which is to enable seamless user experiences while balancing the need for security and privacy in a real-time world.”
Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019
ARR: Ending ARRin the third quarter of 2019 was $206.7 million and represented a 23% increase compared to ending ARR of $167.7 million in the same period last year. Ping Identity defines ARR as the annualized value of all subscription contracts as of the end of the period.
Revenue: Total revenue was $61.8 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $57.5 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year.
Cash Flow: Cash provided by operations was $8.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $23.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, inclusive of contingent deal consideration in the amount of $4.9 million, compared to $26.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: For the period ended September 30, 2019, Ping Identity’s dollar-based net retention was 115%. The Company has achieved 115% or higher for each of the past eight quarters.
Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.
Recent Business Highlights
Ping Identity recently secured a notable customer win with a large global entertainment and ticketing platform, which purchased and is implementing Ping Identity’s hybrid cloud platform to replace a homegrown solution. This is a core part of the enterprise’s digital transformation strategy to establish a more personalized relationship with their customers and a better user experience for event access.
Ping Identity closed the largest PingIntelligence for APIs deal in company history at over $500,000 in ARR, driving further innovation around API security.
The Company’s industry leadership and accomplishments have been validated recently by the likes of Gartner, KuppingerCole, InfoSec, and CRN. For example, Ping Identity currently scores 92% on ‘Willingness to Recommend’ by Gartner Peer Insights and was positioned as a Leader in Gartner's August 2019 Magic Quadrant for Access Management.
Ping Identity hosted Identify conferences in Chicago, New York, Europe and Asia Pacific, and announced the launch of PingCentral to help customers automate centralized identity services.
Ping Identity is now a NYSE-listed company (ticker symbol: PING) after completing its IPO on September 19, raising $187.5 million. The majority of net proceeds were subsequently used to pay down debt.
“We are pleased with our strong third quarter performance, driven by our continued leadership position in the enterprise market due to the flexibility of our platform and our ability to address multi-generational IT realities,” stated Raj Dani, Chief Financial Officer of Ping Identity. “Total ARR grew 23% versus the prior year period, which we believe provides the best representation of the underlying health of the business. We’ve also been able to effectively balance our commitment to invest in growth and innovation with profitability by delivering operating efficiencies that have resulted in a net loss improvement from $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 to a net loss of $0.6 million this quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 22% in the quarter, and year-to-date cash flows from operations as well as Unlevered Free Cash Flow were positive. We believe there are significant whitespace opportunities within our existing customer base by adding identities and use cases and selling new solutions, as we further penetrate an overall $25 billion market opportunity for Identity Access Management software and hybrid cloud solutions.”
Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook
Ping Identity provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2019:
Quarter Ending December 31, 2019:
Total ARR of $222.1 million to $223.1 million
Total Revenue of $64.7 million to $66.7 million
Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $(11.9) million to $(10.8) million
Year Ending December 31, 2019:
Total ARR of $222.1 million to $223.1 million
Total Revenue of $239.3 million to $241.3 million
Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $(3.8) million to $(2.7) million, inclusive of contingent deal consideration in the amount of $4.9 million
PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue:
Subscription
$
57,495
$
38,481
$
161,387
$
129,057
Professional services and other
4,270
4,138
13,276
13,012
Total revenue
61,765
42,619
174,663
142,069
Cost of revenue:
Subscription (exclusive of amortization shown below)
5,995
4,526
16,828
12,785
Professional services and other (exclusive of amortization shown below)
4,086
3,347
11,002
9,184
Amortization expense
4,159
3,549
11,981
10,613
Total cost of revenue
14,240
11,422
39,811
32,582
Gross profit
47,525
31,197
134,852
109,487
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing(1)
17,819
13,690
55,153
41,811
Research and development(1)
11,283
9,634
33,594
26,027
General and administrative(1)
10,984
6,411
26,732
19,490
Depreciation and amortization
4,060
3,976
12,334
12,332
Total operating expenses
44,146
33,711
127,813
99,660
Income (loss) from operations
3,379
(2,514
)
7,039
9,827
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(3,818
)
(3,959
)
(12,067
)
(11,750
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(3,150
)
—
(3,150
)
(9,785
)
Other income (expense), net
(992
)
(131
)
(767
)
(1,043
)
Total other income (expense)
(7,960
)
(4,090
)
(15,984
)
(22,578
)
Loss before income taxes
(4,581
)
(6,604
)
(8,945
)
(12,751
)
Benefit for income taxes
3,986
983
5,227
1,374
Net loss
$
(595
)
$
(5,621
)
$
(3,718
)
$
(11,377
)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
(0.01
)
(0.09
)
(0.06
)
(0.18
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
66,269
65,004
65,436
65,002
______________________________________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales and marketing
$
283
$
184
$
693
$
535
Research and development
225
76
658
184
General and administrative
1,190
444
2,446
1,265
Total
$
1,698
$
704
$
3,797
$
1,984
PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
81,934
$
83,499
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $735 and $455
33,760
50,108
Contract assets, current
66,608
53,435
Deferred commissions, current
4,846
3,746
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,094
10,644
Total current assets
201,242
201,432
Noncurrent assets:
Property and equipment, net
8,226
5,630
Goodwill
417,696
417,696
Intangible assets, net
192,283
207,043
Contract assets, noncurrent
16,791
14,033
Deferred commissions, noncurrent
7,372
7,287
Deferred income taxes, net
2,622
1,829
Other noncurrent assets
1,866
2,073
Total noncurrent assets
646,856
655,591
Total assets
$
848,098
$
857,023
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,839
$
1,766
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
10,165
7,906
Accrued compensation
10,808
18,394
Deferred revenue, current
30,613
31,493
Current portion of long-term debt
774
2,500
Total current liabilities
55,199
62,059
Noncurrent liabilities:
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
1,594
3,874
Long-term debt, net of current portion
74,810
241,051
Deferred income taxes, net
33,839
39,112
Other liabilities, noncurrent
2,860
1,822
Total noncurrent liabilities
113,103
285,859
Total liabilities
168,302
347,918
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
78
65
Additional paid-in capital
690,170
515,979
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(582
)
(787
)
Accumulated deficit
(9,870
)
(6,152
)
Total stockholders' equity
679,796
509,105
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
848,098
$
857,023
PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(3,718
)
$
(11,377
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,150
9,785
Depreciation and amortization
24,315
22,945
Stock-based compensation expense
3,797
1,984
Amortization of deferred commissions
4,110
2,716
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
626
673
Deferred taxes
(6,910
)
(1,755
)
Other
292
(50
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
15,980
10,903
Contract assets
(15,931
)
(2,710
)
Deferred commissions
(5,295
)
(4,543
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(4,486
)
(472
)
Other assets
305
126
Accounts payable
736
111
Accrued compensation
(7,639
)
(1,828
)
Accrued expenses and other
2,302
(297
)
Deferred revenue
(3,160
)
(2,526
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
8,474
23,685
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment and other
(4,517
)
(2,081
)
Capitalized software development costs
(7,260
)
(4,314
)
Acquisition of Elastic Beam, net of cash acquired of $0
—
(17,414
)
Other investing activities
(300
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,077
)
(23,809
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payment of Elastic Beam contingent consideration
(1,136
)
—
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
174,375
—
Payment of deferred offering costs
(1,093
)
(52
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
1,571
—
Repurchase of common stock
—
(76
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
250,000
Issuance costs of long-term debt
—
(5,994
)
Payment of long-term debt
(171,743
)
(170,625
)
Payment of debt extinguishment costs
—
(5,085
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,974
68,168
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
168
(310
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,461
)
67,734
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
84,143
21,469
End of period
$
82,682
$
89,203
PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Gross profit
$
47,525
$
31,197
$
134,852
$
109,487
Amortization expense
4,159
3,549
11,981
10,613
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$
51,684
$
34,746
$
146,833
$
120,100
Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin
84
%
82
%
84
%
85
%
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Total operating expenses
$
44,146
$
33,711
$
127,813
$
99,660
Stock-based compensation
(1,698
)
(704
)
(3,797
)
(1,984
)
Acquisition related expenses
(522
)
(1,753
)
(2,799
)
(4,928
)
Amortization expense
(3,361
)
(3,462
)
(10,316
)
(10,842
)
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
$
38,565
$
27,792
$
110,901
$
81,906
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net loss
$
(595
)
$
(5,621
)
$
(3,718
)
$
(11,377
)
Stock-based compensation
1,698
704
3,797
1,984
Acquisition related expenses
522
1,753
2,799
4,928
Amortization expense
7,520
7,011
22,297
21,455
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,150
—
3,150
9,785
Provision for income taxes(1)
(3,351
)
(2,462
)
(8,331
)
(9,920
)
Non-GAAP Net Income
$
8,944
$
1,385
$
19,994
$
16,855
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.18
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
66,269
65,004
65,436
65,002
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.02
$
0.31
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.02
$
0.30
$
0.26
Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:
Basic
66,269
65,004
65,436
65,002
Diluted
67,978
65,345
66,801
65,019
_____________________________________
(1) The related tax effects of the adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net loss
$
(595
)
$
(5,621
)
$
(3,718
)
$
(11,377
)
Interest expense(1)
3,818
3,959
12,067
11,750
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,150
—
3,150
9,785
Benefit for income taxes
(3,986
)
(983
)
(5,227
)
(1,374
)
Depreciation and amortization
8,219
7,525
24,315
22,945
Stock-based compensation expense
1,698
704
3,797
1,984
Acquisition related expense
522
1,753
2,799
4,928
Other (income) expense, net(2)
992
131
767
1,043
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,818
$
7,468
$
37,950
$
39,684
______________________________________
(1) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs.
(2) Includes gains and losses from transactions denominated in a currency other than the functional currency, interest income and other income (expense).
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
8,474
$
23,685
Add:
Cash paid for interest
11,441
9,646
Less:
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,517
)
(2,081
)
Capitalized software development costs
(7,260
)
(4,314
)
Unlevered Free Cash Flow
$
8,138
$
26,936
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(12,077
)
$
(23,809
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
1,974
$
68,168
Cash paid for Elastic Beam compensation and bonus retention payments
$
4,868
$
—
Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow Guidance for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2019:
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
Low
High
Low
High
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
(6,183
)
$
(5,083
)
$
2,291
$
3,391
Add:
Cash paid for interest
1,154
1,154
12,595
12,595
Less:
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,500
)
(4,500
)
(9,017
)
(9,017
)
Capitalized software development costs
(2,405
)
(2,405
)
(9,665
)
(9,665
)
Unlevered Free Cash Flow
$
(11,934
)
$
(10,834
)
$
(3,796
)
$
(2,696
)
Cash paid for Elastic Beam compensation and bonus retention payments