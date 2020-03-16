Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.    PME   KYG7114V1023

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD.

(PME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pingtan Marine : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

FUZHOU, China, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME) ("Pingtan" or the "Company"), a global fishing company based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (all results are compared to prior year period)

  • Revenue was $34.6 million, compared to $25.1 million.
  • Gross profit was $8.3 million, compared to $9.1 million, and gross margin was 24.0%, compared to 36.2%.
  • Net loss attributable to owners of the Company was $1.0 million, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to owners of the Company of $3.0 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share.

2019 Financial Highlights (all results are compared to prior year)

  • Revenue increased by 39.5% to $89.6 million from $64.3 million.
  • Gross profit was $25.2 million, compared to $31.0 million, and gross margin was 28.1%, compared to 48.3%.
  • Net income attributable to owners of the Company was $5.7 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to owners of the Company of $13.4 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share. 

Management Comments

Mr. Xinrong Zhuo, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with our operational performance in 2019 and are looking forward to building on that performance in 2020. Following the completion of the modification and rebuilding of 27 large-scale fishing vessels in 2018, in 2019, we completed the modification and rebuilding of another 32 large-scale fishery vessels, including 2 refrigerated transport vessels and 30 fishing vessels. As part of our efforts to expand our fishing fleet and catching capacity, at the end of 2019, we submitted an application to the Chinese government authorities to obtain permits to modify and rebuild 10 vessels. The rebuilt fishing vessels have increased our catch volume and sales volume, and our catch mix shows diversity.

The first quarter of 2020 is a difficult time for many companies, including Pingtan, that conduct their businesses in China due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Company has taken active precautionary measures and gradually resumed work in mid-February to reduce the impact of the pandemic on our production and operations. Although the pandemic has not yet disappeared completely, we remain optimistic about the production and operation activities for the upcoming quarters. Pingtan has been devoted to being a leading supplier of natural seafood and high-quality protein in the Chinese market."

Factors Affecting Pingtan's Results of Operation

Coronavirus Pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus that causes respiratory illness, or COVID-19, surfaced in Wuhan, China, and began spreading at a high rate in January and February of 2020 and confirmed cases were reported in other parts of the world. In reaction to this outbreak, an increasing number of countries have imposed travel suspensions to and from China following the World Health Organization's "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC) announcement on January 30, 2020. Since this outbreak, domestic business activities in China have been disrupted by a series of emergency quarantine measures taken by the government. As a result, the Company's business operations have slowed down and such slow down is expected to continue for at least the first quarter of 2020. The magnitude of this negative effect on the continuity of the Company's business operations in China remains uncertain. These uncertainties impede our ability to conduct our daily operations and could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.

Indonesia's Moratorium on Fishing License Renewals

In early December 2014, the Indonesian government introduced a six-month moratorium on issuing new fishing licenses and renewals so that the country's Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries ("MMAF") could combat illegal fishing and rectify ocean fishing order. In February 2015, the Company ceased all fishing operations in Indonesia. In November 2015, the Indonesian government announced that the moratorium had concluded, but the MMAF has neither implemented new fishing policies nor resumed the license renewal process. The Company has been paying close attention to any new trends in the MMAF's fishing policy and has been actively exploring new locations to deploy our vessels.

As of December 31, 2019, among the Company's 141 vessels, 12 were located in the Bay of Bengal in India, 69 were located in international waters, 13 were located in the PRC, 37 were located in the Arafura Sea in Indonesia, and the remaining 10 vessels were in the modification and rebuilding projects.

Pingtan's Revenue Break-down By PRC Provincial Division



Year Ended December 31,




2019



2018



2017


Fujian province



66

%



58

%



61

%

Shandong province



28

%



15

%



9

%

Zhejiang province



4

%



3

%



2

%

Guangdong province



1

%



24

%



28

%

Other areas



1

%



0

%



0

%

Total



100

%



100

%



100

%

2019 Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except share and per share) data)

Three Months ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2019


2018


2019


2018


2017

Revenue

$34.6


$25.1


$89.6


$64.3


$63.2

Cost of Revenue

$26.3


$16.0


$64.4


$33.2


$41.1

Gross Profit

$8.3


$9.1


$25.2


$31.0


$22.1

Gross Margin

24.0%


36.2%


28.1%


48.3%


34.9%

Net (Loss) Income

$(1.1)


$(3.2)


$6.4


$14.8


$32.5

Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

79.1


79.1


79.1


79.1


79.1

EPS (in $)

$(0.01)


$(0.04)


$0.07


$0.17


$0.38

Balance Sheet Highlights

($ in millions, except for book value per share)

12/31/2019


12/31/2018





Cash and Cash Equivalents

$10.1


$2.0

Total Current Assets

$64.3


$15.5

Total Assets

$404.1


$247.0

Total Current Liabilities

$88.8


$73.1

Total Long-term Debt, net of current portion

$160.2


$22.3

Total Liabilities

$249.0


$95.4

Shareholders' Equity

$155.1


$151.6

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$404.1


$247.0

Book Value Per Share (in $)

$1.96


$1.92

Consolidated Financial and Operating Review

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $34.6 million compared to $25.1 million for the same period of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's revenue was $89.6 million, increasing by 39.5% from $64.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly due to the total of 81 vessels that the Company put into operation in 2019, which led to increased sales volume and revenue.

Gross Margin

The Company's gross margin was 24.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 36.2% in the prior year period.

The Company's gross margin was 28.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 48.3% in the same period of 2018.  The decrease was primarily attributable to lower average unit sale price of our catches. Our fishing locations were mostly in international waters in 2019 and the catch mix varied from 2018. The catch species with the highest sales volume was sold at lower price, which led to a drop of average unit sale price by 27.9% for the year ended 2019.

Selling Expenses

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, selling expense was $0.82 million, compared to $0.44 million in the prior year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total selling expenses was $2.72 million, compared to $1.62 million in the same period of 2018, an increase of 67.4%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in insurance as a result of more vessels being insured in 2019. 

General & Administrative Expenses

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, general and administrative expense was $1.1 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total general and administrative expense was $15.8 million, compared to $20.0 million in the same period of 2018, a decrease of 20.8%. The decrease was primarily due to the 18.2% decrease in impairment loss on dismantled and deregistered vessels and the 35.7% decrease in depreciation on non-operating vessels.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.1 million, compared to net loss of $3.2 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease in net loss was mainly due to a decrease of $4.3 million non-cash impairment loss from vessels in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $6.4 million, compared to $14.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 56.9%. The Company recorded an impairment loss of $8.0 million and depreciation of $3.7 million on non-operating vessels, and the two non-cash items subtotaled $11.7 million of operating expenses.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Company

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.0 million, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to owners of the Company of $3.0 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

Net income attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.7 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to owners of the Company of $13.4 million, or $ 0.17 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

Conference Call Details

Pingtan also announced that it will discuss financial results in a conference call on Tuesday, March 17, 20208:30 a.m. ET (March 17, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. Beijing Time).

The dial-in numbers are:

Live Participant Dial-in (Toll Free): 877-407-0310
Live Participant Dial-in (International): 201-493-6786

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://www.ptmarine.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page or go to: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pme/mediaframe/36296/indexl.html. This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a global fishing company that engages in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan," "believe," "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "planned," "potential," "can," "expectation" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, may identify forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of our management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known by us. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in or anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Risks include anticipated growth and growth strategies; need for additional capital and the availability of financing; locating or re-locating vessels, in foreign waters and related license requirements; our ability to successfully manage relationships with customers, distributors and other important relationships; actions taken by government regulators, such as the Indonesian moratorium; technological changes; competition; demand for our products and services; the deterioration of general economic conditions, whether internationally, nationally or in the local markets in which we operate; the impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business; operational, mechanical, climatic or other unanticipated issues that adversely affect the production capacity of the Company's fishing vessels and their ability to generate expected annual revenue and net income; and other risk factors contained in Pingtan's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Pingtan's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Pingtan undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

CONTACT:

LiMing Yung (Michael)
Chief Financial Officer
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
Tel: +86 591 87271753
michaelyung@ptmarine.net

Maggie Li
Investor Relations Manager
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
Tel: +86 591 8727 1753
mli@ptmarine.net

INVESTOR RELATIONS
PureRock Communications Limited
PTmarine@pure-rock.com 

 

 

 

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




For the three Months Ended



December 31,
2019


December 31,
2018


REVENUE

$

34,554,907

$

25,080,185


COST OF REVENUE


26,262,019


16,004,403


GROSS PROFIT


8,292,888


9,075,782








OPERATING EXPENSES:






Selling


819,608


440,731


General and administrative


1,050,003


657,232


General and administrative-Depreciation


840,858


1,368,268


Subsidy


(1,151,713)


(54,883)


Impairment loss


5,405,297


9,715,058


Gain on fixed assets disposal


(223,807)


(23,164)


Total Operating Expenses


6,740,246


12,103,242


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


1,552,642


(3,027,460)








OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):






Interest income


754,184


2,362


Interest expenses


(3,151,494)


(291,432)


Loss from cost method investment


(28,158)


(5,741)


Loss on the interest sold


(86,603)


-


Loss on equity method investment


(8,831)


(71,209)


Foreign currency transaction gain


91,339


49,170


Other (expense) income


(219,035)


100,176


Total Other Expense, net


(2,648,598)


(216,674)








LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(1,095,956)


(3,244,134)








INCOME TAXES


-


-








NET LOSS

$

(1,095,956)

$

(3,244,134)








LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST


(53,641)


(220,593)








NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

$

(1,042,315)

$

(3,023,541)







COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:




    NET LOSS


(1,095,956)


(3,244,134)


OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)






Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss)


205,474


(38,479)

   TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$

(890,482)

$

(3,282,613)








LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST


123,638


(223,668)








COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

$

(1,014,120)

$

(3,058,945)







NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPNAY






Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.04)







WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:





    Basic and diluted


79,055,053


79,055,053

 

 

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



For the Years Ended December 31,


2019


2018


2017

REVENUE

$

89,622,156


$

64,256,088


$

63,209,687










COST OF REVENUE


64,396,571



33,239,582



41,126,898










GROSS PROFIT


25,225,585



31,016,506



22,082,789










OPERATING EXPENSES:









Selling


2,715,599



1,622,451



1,231,031

General and administrative


4,163,873



4,513,193



4,503,795

General and administrative - depreciation


3,726,061



5,791,557



5,075,609

Subsidy


(6,440,299)



(8,584,731)



(22,177,227)

Impairment loss


7,951,635



9,715,058



-

(Gain) loss on fixed assets disposal


(59,432)



2,105,960



195,375










Total Operating Expenses


12,057,437



15,163,488



(11,171,417)










INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


13,168,148



15,853,018



33,254,206










OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):









Interest income


780,604



41,446



186,194

Interest expense


(6,055,310)



(1,210,974)



(2,403,213)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain


(298,304)



(157,852)



1,195,875

Gain from cost method investment


312,727



382,627



320,316

Loss on the interest sold


(86,603)



-



-

Loss on equity method investment


(486,803)



(192,746)



(33,246)

Other (expense) income


(954,394)



97,179



(1)










Total Other Expense


(6,788,083)



(1,040,320)



(734,075)










INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


6,380,065



14,812,698



32,520,131










INCOME TAXES


-



-



-










NET INCOME

$

6,380,065


$

14,812,698


$

32,520,131










LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST


698,041



1,415,397



2,860,438










NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

$

5,682,024


$

13,397,301


$

29,659,693










COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:









NET INCOME


6,380,065



14,812,698



32,520,131

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain


(2,861,319)



(8,387,092)



7,760,460

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

3,518,746


$

6,425,606


$

40,280,591

LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST


469,583



744,463



3,473,736

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

$

3,049,163


$

5,681,143


$

36,806,855










NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY









Basic and diluted

$

0.07


$

0.17


$

0.38










WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:









Basic and diluted


79,055,053



79,055,053



79,055,053

 

 

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



December 31,


2019


2018

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash

$

10,092,205


$

1,966,855

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts


9,273,446



6,307,492

Due from related parties


12,477,777



-

Inventories, net of reserve for inventories


30,527,752



5,840,207

Prepaid expenses


1,354,129



644,824

Other receivables


613,384



698,450







Total Current Assets


64,338,693



15,457,828







OTHER ASSETS:






Cost method investment


3,010,235



3,059,797

Equity method investment


27,923,464



28,872,521

Prepayment for long-term assets


49,040,338



-

Right-of-use asset


438,254



-

Property, plant and equipment, net


259,377,729



199,571,425







Total Other Assets


339,790,020



231,503,743







Total Assets

$

404,128,713


$

246,961,571







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












CURRENT LIABILITIES:






Accounts payable

$

7,951,766


$

30,642,125

Accounts payable - related parties


1,707,217



3,244,843

Short-term bank loans


10,034,116



5,085,139

Long-term bank loans - current portion


57,122,789



8,487,295

Accrued liabilities and other payables


11,428,018



6,058,548

Lease liability- current liability


375,922



-

Due to related parties


168,328



19,555,277







Total Current Liabilities


88,788,156



73,073,227







OTHER LIABILITIES:






Lease liability


32,203



-

Long-term bank loans - non-current portion


160,230,498



22,329,234







Total Liabilities


249,050,857



95,402,461







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES












SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:






Equity attributable to owners of the company:






Ordinary shares ($0.001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 79,055,053 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018)


79,055



79,055

Additional paid-in capital


81,682,599



81,682,599

Retained earnings


54,286,454



49,593,069

Statutory reserve


15,748,751



14,760,112

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(16,080,908)



(13,448,047)

Total equity attributable to owners of the company


135,715,951



132,666,788

Non-controlling interest


19,361,905



18,892,322







Total Shareholders' Equity


155,077,856



151,559,110







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

404,128,713


$

246,961,571

 

 

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



For the Years Ended December 31,


2019


2018


2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






Net income

$

6,380,065


$

14,812,698


$

32,520,131

Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation


11,308,882



9,141,975



8,965,553

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts


8,050



(66,532)



(194,278)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for inventories


(142,370)



429,267



-

Loss on equity method investment


486,803



192,746



33,246

Loss on the interest sold


86,603



-



-

Loss (gain)on disposal of fixed assets


(59,432)



2,016,992



195,376

Impairment loss of fishing vessels


7,943,585



9,715,058



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable


(3,110,730)



6,373,815



(765,708)

Inventories


(24,918,904)



(2,970,908)



5,607,279

Advances to suppliers


-



-



4,078,230

Prepaid expenses


(727,857)



(559,629)



(98,606)

Prepaid expenses - related parties


-



-



536,665

Other receivables


74,967



(450,948)



32,439,871

Other receivables - related party


-



-



1,377,487

Accounts payable


(22,443,999)



1,044,710



3,005,441

Accounts payable - related parties


(1,501,793)



1,584,351



(885,433)

Accrued liabilities and other payables


5,527,508



995,836



254,242

Accrued liabilities and other payables - related party


(1,290)



(36,918)



(18,606,716)

Due to related parties


(9,483,868)



11,080,369



(23,354)










NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY  OPERATING ACTIVITIES


(30,573,780)



53,302,882



68,439,426










CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(118,468,793)



(60,930,363)



(49,860,416)

Prepayment made for long-term assets


(49,592,695)



-



-

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment


72,480



-



-

Proceeds from government grants for fishing vessels construction


35,524,824



5,223,804



6,600,906

Payments for equity method investment


-



-



(296,217)










NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES


(132,464,184)



(55,706,559)



(43,555,727)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans


10,147,133



14,960,559



14,453,010

Repayments of short-term bank loans


(5,062,771)



(14,622,143)



(21,673,260)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans


208,023,483



5,478,766



-

Repayments of long-term bank loans


(18,880,916)



(5,893,554)



(17,773,038)

Advances from related parties


(10,046,010)



3,891,085



4,328,693

Loans issued to related parties


(12,618,318)



-



-

Payments made for dividend


-



(2,371,652)



(3,162,203)










NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES


171,562,601



1,443,061



(23,826,798)










EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


(399,287)



(899,256)



(962,492)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


8,125,350



(1,859,872)



94,409

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - beginning of year


1,966,855



3,826,727



3,732,318

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - end of year

$

10,092,205


$

1,966,855


$

3,826,727










SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid for:









Interest

$

6,419,569


$

1,311,455


$

2,639,039

Income taxes

$

-


$

-


$

-

RECONCILIATION TO AMOUNTS ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:









Cash and cash equivalents


10,092,205



1,966,855



2,005,540

Restricted cash


-



-



1,821,187

TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

$

10,092,205


$

1,966,855


$

3,826,727

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Acquisition of property and equipment by decreasing prepayment for long-term assets

$

-


$

11,431,500


$

1,036,761

Property and equipment acquired on credit as payable

$

-


$

26,488,534


$

215,202

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pingtan-marine-enterprise-reports-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-december-31-2019-301025032.html

SOURCE Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE
04:07pPINGTAN MARINE : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended..
PR
2019PINGTAN MARINE : to Hold Annual General Meeting of Members on December 18, 2019
PR
2019PINGTAN MARINE : Announces Chief Financial Officer Change
PR
2019PINGTAN MARINE : Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
PR
2019PINGTAN MARINE : Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference C..
PR
2019PINGTAN MARINE : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
PR
2019PINGTAN MARINE : Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference ..
PR
2019PINGTAN MARINE : Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
PR
2019PINGTAN MARINE : Schedules 2019 First Quarter Financial Results And Conference C..
PR
2019PINGTAN MARINE : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group