Pingtan Marine : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME) ("Pingtan" or the "Company"), a global fishing company based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (all results are compared to prior year period)

Revenue was $34.6 million , compared to $25.1 million .

, compared to . Gross profit was $8.3 million , compared to $9.1 million , and gross margin was 24.0%, compared to 36.2%.

, compared to , and gross margin was 24.0%, compared to 36.2%. Net loss attributable to owners of the Company was $1.0 million , or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to owners of the Company of $3.0 million , or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share.

2019 Financial Highlights (all results are compared to prior year)

Revenue increased by 39.5% to $89.6 million from $64.3 million .

from . Gross profit was $25.2 million , compared to $31.0 million , and gross margin was 28.1%, compared to 48.3%.

, compared to , and gross margin was 28.1%, compared to 48.3%. Net income attributable to owners of the Company was $5.7 million , or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to owners of the Company of $13.4 million , or $0.17 per basic and diluted share.

Management Comments

Mr. Xinrong Zhuo, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with our operational performance in 2019 and are looking forward to building on that performance in 2020. Following the completion of the modification and rebuilding of 27 large-scale fishing vessels in 2018, in 2019, we completed the modification and rebuilding of another 32 large-scale fishery vessels, including 2 refrigerated transport vessels and 30 fishing vessels. As part of our efforts to expand our fishing fleet and catching capacity, at the end of 2019, we submitted an application to the Chinese government authorities to obtain permits to modify and rebuild 10 vessels. The rebuilt fishing vessels have increased our catch volume and sales volume, and our catch mix shows diversity.

The first quarter of 2020 is a difficult time for many companies, including Pingtan, that conduct their businesses in China due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Company has taken active precautionary measures and gradually resumed work in mid-February to reduce the impact of the pandemic on our production and operations. Although the pandemic has not yet disappeared completely, we remain optimistic about the production and operation activities for the upcoming quarters. Pingtan has been devoted to being a leading supplier of natural seafood and high-quality protein in the Chinese market."

Factors Affecting Pingtan's Results of Operation

Coronavirus Pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus that causes respiratory illness, or COVID-19, surfaced in Wuhan, China, and began spreading at a high rate in January and February of 2020 and confirmed cases were reported in other parts of the world. In reaction to this outbreak, an increasing number of countries have imposed travel suspensions to and from China following the World Health Organization's "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC) announcement on January 30, 2020. Since this outbreak, domestic business activities in China have been disrupted by a series of emergency quarantine measures taken by the government. As a result, the Company's business operations have slowed down and such slow down is expected to continue for at least the first quarter of 2020. The magnitude of this negative effect on the continuity of the Company's business operations in China remains uncertain. These uncertainties impede our ability to conduct our daily operations and could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.

Indonesia's Moratorium on Fishing License Renewals

In early December 2014, the Indonesian government introduced a six-month moratorium on issuing new fishing licenses and renewals so that the country's Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries ("MMAF") could combat illegal fishing and rectify ocean fishing order. In February 2015, the Company ceased all fishing operations in Indonesia. In November 2015, the Indonesian government announced that the moratorium had concluded, but the MMAF has neither implemented new fishing policies nor resumed the license renewal process. The Company has been paying close attention to any new trends in the MMAF's fishing policy and has been actively exploring new locations to deploy our vessels.

As of December 31, 2019, among the Company's 141 vessels, 12 were located in the Bay of Bengal in India, 69 were located in international waters, 13 were located in the PRC, 37 were located in the Arafura Sea in Indonesia, and the remaining 10 vessels were in the modification and rebuilding projects.

Pingtan's Revenue Break-down By PRC Provincial Division





Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018



2017

Fujian province



66 %



58 %



61 % Shandong province



28 %



15 %



9 % Zhejiang province



4 %



3 %



2 % Guangdong province



1 %



24 %



28 % Other areas



1 %



0 %



0 % Total



100 %



100 %



100 %

2019 Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except share and per share ) data) Three Months ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2017 Revenue $34.6

$25.1

$89.6

$64.3

$63.2 Cost of Revenue $26.3

$16.0

$64.4

$33.2

$41.1 Gross Profit $8.3

$9.1

$25.2

$31.0

$22.1 Gross Margin 24.0%

36.2%

28.1%

48.3%

34.9% Net (Loss) Income $(1.1)

$(3.2)

$6.4

$14.8

$32.5 Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 79.1

79.1

79.1

79.1

79.1 EPS (in $) $(0.01)

$(0.04)

$0.07

$0.17

$0.38

Balance Sheet Highlights

($ in millions, except for book value per share) 12/31/2019

12/31/2018







Cash and Cash Equivalents $10.1

$2.0 Total Current Assets $64.3

$15.5 Total Assets $404.1

$247.0 Total Current Liabilities $88.8

$73.1 Total Long-term Debt, net of current portion $160.2

$22.3 Total Liabilities $249.0

$95.4 Shareholders' Equity $155.1

$151.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $404.1

$247.0 Book Value Per Share (in $) $1.96

$1.92

Consolidated Financial and Operating Review

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $34.6 million compared to $25.1 million for the same period of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's revenue was $89.6 million, increasing by 39.5% from $64.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly due to the total of 81 vessels that the Company put into operation in 2019, which led to increased sales volume and revenue.

Gross Margin

The Company's gross margin was 24.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 36.2% in the prior year period.

The Company's gross margin was 28.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 48.3% in the same period of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower average unit sale price of our catches. Our fishing locations were mostly in international waters in 2019 and the catch mix varied from 2018. The catch species with the highest sales volume was sold at lower price, which led to a drop of average unit sale price by 27.9% for the year ended 2019.

Selling Expenses

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, selling expense was $0.82 million, compared to $0.44 million in the prior year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total selling expenses was $2.72 million, compared to $1.62 million in the same period of 2018, an increase of 67.4%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in insurance as a result of more vessels being insured in 2019.

General & Administrative Expenses

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, general and administrative expense was $1.1 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total general and administrative expense was $15.8 million, compared to $20.0 million in the same period of 2018, a decrease of 20.8%. The decrease was primarily due to the 18.2% decrease in impairment loss on dismantled and deregistered vessels and the 35.7% decrease in depreciation on non-operating vessels.

Net Income ( Loss )

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.1 million, compared to net loss of $3.2 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease in net loss was mainly due to a decrease of $4.3 million non-cash impairment loss from vessels in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $6.4 million, compared to $14.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 56.9%. The Company recorded an impairment loss of $8.0 million and depreciation of $3.7 million on non-operating vessels, and the two non-cash items subtotaled $11.7 million of operating expenses.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Company

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.0 million, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to owners of the Company of $3.0 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

Net income attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.7 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to owners of the Company of $13.4 million, or $ 0.17 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

About Pingtan

Pingtan is a global fishing company that engages in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan," "believe," "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "planned," "potential," "can," "expectation" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, may identify forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of our management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known by us. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in or anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Risks include anticipated growth and growth strategies; need for additional capital and the availability of financing; locating or re-locating vessels, in foreign waters and related license requirements; our ability to successfully manage relationships with customers, distributors and other important relationships; actions taken by government regulators, such as the Indonesian moratorium; technological changes; competition; demand for our products and services; the deterioration of general economic conditions, whether internationally, nationally or in the local markets in which we operate; the impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business; operational, mechanical, climatic or other unanticipated issues that adversely affect the production capacity of the Company's fishing vessels and their ability to generate expected annual revenue and net income; and other risk factors contained in Pingtan's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Pingtan's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Pingtan undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the three Months Ended



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

REVENUE $ 34,554,907 $ 25,080,185

COST OF REVENUE

26,262,019

16,004,403

GROSS PROFIT

8,292,888

9,075,782













OPERATING EXPENSES:









Selling

819,608

440,731

General and administrative

1,050,003

657,232

General and administrative-Depreciation

840,858

1,368,268

Subsidy

(1,151,713)

(54,883)

Impairment loss

5,405,297

9,715,058

Gain on fixed assets disposal

(223,807)

(23,164)

Total Operating Expenses

6,740,246

12,103,242

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

1,552,642

(3,027,460)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):









Interest income

754,184

2,362

Interest expenses

(3,151,494)

(291,432)

Loss from cost method investment

(28,158)

(5,741)

Loss on the interest sold

(86,603)

-

Loss on equity method investment

(8,831)

(71,209)

Foreign currency transaction gain

91,339

49,170

Other (expense) income

(219,035)

100,176

Total Other Expense, net

(2,648,598)

(216,674)













LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,095,956)

(3,244,134)













INCOME TAXES

-

-













NET LOSS $ (1,095,956) $ (3,244,134)













LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

(53,641)

(220,593)













NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $ (1,042,315) $ (3,023,541)











COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:





NET LOSS

(1,095,956)

(3,244,134)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss)

205,474

(38,479) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (890,482) $ (3,282,613)













LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

123,638

(223,668)













COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $ (1,014,120) $ (3,058,945)











NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPNAY









Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.01) $ (0.04)











WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:







Basic and diluted

79,055,053

79,055,053

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN U.S. DOLLARS)



For the Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 REVENUE $ 89,622,156

$ 64,256,088

$ 63,209,687

















COST OF REVENUE

64,396,571



33,239,582



41,126,898

















GROSS PROFIT

25,225,585



31,016,506



22,082,789

















OPERATING EXPENSES:















Selling

2,715,599



1,622,451



1,231,031 General and administrative

4,163,873



4,513,193



4,503,795 General and administrative - depreciation

3,726,061



5,791,557



5,075,609 Subsidy

(6,440,299)



(8,584,731)



(22,177,227) Impairment loss

7,951,635



9,715,058



- (Gain) loss on fixed assets disposal

(59,432)



2,105,960



195,375

















Total Operating Expenses

12,057,437



15,163,488



(11,171,417)

















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

13,168,148



15,853,018



33,254,206

















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):















Interest income

780,604



41,446



186,194 Interest expense

(6,055,310)



(1,210,974)



(2,403,213) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

(298,304)



(157,852)



1,195,875 Gain from cost method investment

312,727



382,627



320,316 Loss on the interest sold

(86,603)



-



- Loss on equity method investment

(486,803)



(192,746)



(33,246) Other (expense) income

(954,394)



97,179



(1)

















Total Other Expense

(6,788,083)



(1,040,320)



(734,075)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

6,380,065



14,812,698



32,520,131

















INCOME TAXES

-



-



-

















NET INCOME $ 6,380,065

$ 14,812,698

$ 32,520,131

















LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

698,041



1,415,397



2,860,438

















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $ 5,682,024

$ 13,397,301

$ 29,659,693

















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:















NET INCOME

6,380,065



14,812,698



32,520,131 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)















Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain

(2,861,319)



(8,387,092)



7,760,460 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 3,518,746

$ 6,425,606

$ 40,280,591 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

469,583



744,463



3,473,736 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $ 3,049,163

$ 5,681,143

$ 36,806,855

















NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY















Basic and diluted $ 0.07

$ 0.17

$ 0.38

















WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic and diluted

79,055,053



79,055,053



79,055,053

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)



December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash $ 10,092,205

$ 1,966,855 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

9,273,446



6,307,492 Due from related parties

12,477,777



- Inventories, net of reserve for inventories

30,527,752



5,840,207 Prepaid expenses

1,354,129



644,824 Other receivables

613,384



698,450











Total Current Assets

64,338,693



15,457,828











OTHER ASSETS:









Cost method investment

3,010,235



3,059,797 Equity method investment

27,923,464



28,872,521 Prepayment for long-term assets

49,040,338



- Right-of-use asset

438,254



- Property, plant and equipment, net

259,377,729



199,571,425











Total Other Assets

339,790,020



231,503,743











Total Assets $ 404,128,713

$ 246,961,571











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable $ 7,951,766

$ 30,642,125 Accounts payable - related parties

1,707,217



3,244,843 Short-term bank loans

10,034,116



5,085,139 Long-term bank loans - current portion

57,122,789



8,487,295 Accrued liabilities and other payables

11,428,018



6,058,548 Lease liability- current liability

375,922



- Due to related parties

168,328



19,555,277











Total Current Liabilities

88,788,156



73,073,227











OTHER LIABILITIES:









Lease liability

32,203



- Long-term bank loans - non-current portion

160,230,498



22,329,234











Total Liabilities

249,050,857



95,402,461











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Equity attributable to owners of the company:









Ordinary shares ($0.001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 79,055,053 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018)

79,055



79,055 Additional paid-in capital

81,682,599



81,682,599 Retained earnings

54,286,454



49,593,069 Statutory reserve

15,748,751



14,760,112 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16,080,908)



(13,448,047) Total equity attributable to owners of the company

135,715,951



132,666,788 Non-controlling interest

19,361,905



18,892,322











Total Shareholders' Equity

155,077,856



151,559,110











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 404,128,713

$ 246,961,571

PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)



For the Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income $ 6,380,065

$ 14,812,698

$ 32,520,131 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation

11,308,882



9,141,975



8,965,553 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

8,050



(66,532)



(194,278) Increase (decrease) in reserve for inventories

(142,370)



429,267



- Loss on equity method investment

486,803



192,746



33,246 Loss on the interest sold

86,603



-



- Loss (gain)on disposal of fixed assets

(59,432)



2,016,992



195,376 Impairment loss of fishing vessels

7,943,585



9,715,058



- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(3,110,730)



6,373,815



(765,708) Inventories

(24,918,904)



(2,970,908)



5,607,279 Advances to suppliers

-



-



4,078,230 Prepaid expenses

(727,857)



(559,629)



(98,606) Prepaid expenses - related parties

-



-



536,665 Other receivables

74,967



(450,948)



32,439,871 Other receivables - related party

-



-



1,377,487 Accounts payable

(22,443,999)



1,044,710



3,005,441 Accounts payable - related parties

(1,501,793)



1,584,351



(885,433) Accrued liabilities and other payables

5,527,508



995,836



254,242 Accrued liabilities and other payables - related party

(1,290)



(36,918)



(18,606,716) Due to related parties

(9,483,868)



11,080,369



(23,354)

















NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(30,573,780)



53,302,882



68,439,426

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(118,468,793)



(60,930,363)



(49,860,416) Prepayment made for long-term assets

(49,592,695)



-



- Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

72,480



-



- Proceeds from government grants for fishing vessels construction

35,524,824



5,223,804



6,600,906 Payments for equity method investment

-



-



(296,217)

















NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(132,464,184)



(55,706,559)



(43,555,727) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from short-term bank loans

10,147,133



14,960,559



14,453,010 Repayments of short-term bank loans

(5,062,771)



(14,622,143)



(21,673,260) Proceeds from long-term bank loans

208,023,483



5,478,766



- Repayments of long-term bank loans

(18,880,916)



(5,893,554)



(17,773,038) Advances from related parties

(10,046,010)



3,891,085



4,328,693 Loans issued to related parties

(12,618,318)



-



- Payments made for dividend

-



(2,371,652)



(3,162,203)

















NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

171,562,601



1,443,061



(23,826,798)

















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(399,287)



(899,256)



(962,492) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

8,125,350



(1,859,872)



94,409 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - beginning of year

1,966,855



3,826,727



3,732,318 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - end of year $ 10,092,205

$ 1,966,855

$ 3,826,727

















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid for:















Interest $ 6,419,569

$ 1,311,455

$ 2,639,039 Income taxes $ -

$ -

$ - RECONCILIATION TO AMOUNTS ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:















Cash and cash equivalents

10,092,205



1,966,855



2,005,540 Restricted cash

-



-



1,821,187 TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 10,092,205

$ 1,966,855

$ 3,826,727 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Acquisition of property and equipment by decreasing prepayment for long-term assets $ -

$ 11,431,500

$ 1,036,761 Property and equipment acquired on credit as payable $ -

$ 26,488,534

$ 215,202

SOURCE Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.