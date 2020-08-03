SMART WORKING: THE NEW PININFARINA CONCEPT THAT REDEFINES THE EXPERIENCE OF WORKING FROM HOME

Turin, August 3rd 2020 - Smart working, namely the possibility of working remotely rather than in the company offices, is now considered the 'new normal' by companies and employees worldwide. Unquestionably the practice has reached its peak with the Covid situation; the pandemic, however, must not be seen as the cause, but rather as the catalyst that has encouraged its growth.

Smart working is here to stay. The design world is therefore invested with the responsibility of finding new solutions to reduce the gap between home and office, making the experience of working outside the company attractive and adaptable to different environments.

Pininfarina Architettura has responded to this appeal by bringing its expertise to bear to propose a vision