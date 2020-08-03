Log in
SMART WORKING: THE NEW PININFARINA CONCEPT THAT REDEFINES THE EXPERIENCE OF WORKING FROM HOME

08/03/2020 | 10:27am EDT

AUGUST 2020/PRESS RELEASE

SMART WORKING:

THE NEW PININFARINA CONCEPT

THAT REDEFINES THE EXPERIENCE

OF WORKING FROM HOME

Putting all its design skills to work, Pininfarina has transformed the concept of smart working by reducing the distance between home and office

Turin, August 3rd 2020 - Smart working, namely the possibility of working remotely rather than in the company offices, is now considered the 'new normal' by companies and employees worldwide. Unquestionably the practice has reached its peak with the Covid situation; the pandemic, however, must not be seen as the cause, but rather as the catalyst that has encouraged its growth.

Smart working is here to stay. The design world is therefore invested with the responsibility of finding new solutions to reduce the gap between home and office, making the experience of working outside the company attractive and adaptable to different environments.

Pininfarina Architettura has responded to this appeal by bringing its expertise to bear to propose a vision

that aims to improve agile work through the study of new scenarios to define a congenial working experience capable of adapting to different spaces.

Drawing its inspiration from recent studies on structuring the home environment into complex, reconfigurable spaces, Pininfarina has transferred this concept into imagining a tool that can be easily adapted to different working needs.

Pininfarina has therefore formed a multidisciplinary team of experts to develop a smart working kit concept, consisting of highly reconfigurable modular elements that can be used synergistically or independently to transform any environment into an office.

The smart working kit concept consists of modular elements that - combined - form a piece of furniture

AUGUST 2020/PRESS RELEASE

able to decorate the house but at the same time compact enough to be taken on business trips.

While in use, the smart working kit concept is then broken down into separate elements, combining aesthetics and functionality. These include a laptop stand, a CPU with small screen, a projector, speakers and microphone with noise cancellation system,

an air purifier, lights and a stand for heating or cooling

drinks. Each of these elements can be built up to suit personal preferences and conditions of use, ensuring maximum flexibility for those working from home.

The concept has been designed for future collaboration with potential industrial partners and it has been developed in synergy with GET and Ni.Do, two Italian design firms at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability.

Francesco Fiordelisi

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS, PININFARINA S.p.A.

e-mail:f.fiordelisi@pininfarina.it tel. 011.9438105

Disclaimer

Pininfarina S.p.A. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 14:26:06 UTC
