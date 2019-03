(Translation from the Italian original which remains the definitive version)

Cambiano, 22 March 2019-The Board of Directors of Pininfarina S.p.A., chaired by Paolo Pininfarina, met today and approved the draft 2018 separate and consolidated financial statements, the annual report on corporate governance and ownership structure, the remuneration report and the consolidated non-financial statement and called the ordinary shareholders'meeting.

The 2018 and 2017 key financial figures of the Pininfarina Group are as follows:

(€'million) Draft 2018 financial statements 2017 Variation Revenue 105.3 87.1 18.2 EBITDA 12.6 7.5 5.1 EBIT 3.8 4.2 -0.4 Net financial expense -2.4 -2.1 -0.3 Profit for the year 2.2 1.3 0.9 Net financial position (debt) 5.2 12.0 -6.8 Equity 61.7 58.8 2.9

Pursuant to article 154-bis.2 of the Consolidated finance act, the manager in charge of financial reporting, Gianfranco Albertini, states that the financial disclosures provided in this press release are consistent with the relevant documentation, ledgers and accounting records.

The Group

The Group recognised revenue of €105.3 million for 2018, an improvement of 21% on the previous year seen principally in the Italian and Chinese design services segment and one-off and show car production activities.

The gross operating profit increased to €12.6 million from €7.5 million in2017 mainly thanks to the contribution of the parent and Pininfarina Shanghai.The operating profit decreased by €0.4 million to €3.8million due to a provision of the credit depreciation fundof €5.3 million.

The Group's net financial expense for the year amounted to €2.4 million compared to €2.1 million for 2017.

The Group recognised a tax benefit of €0.8 million compared to a tax expense of €0.8 million in the previousyear, thanks to the recognition of deferred tax assets, which did not exist in 2017. As a result of the above,the Group recorded a profit for the year of €2.2 million compared to €1.3 million for the previous year.

The Group's equity rose from €58.8 million at 31 December 2017 to €61.7 million at the reporting date(+5%), principally due to the profit for the year.

The net financial position decreased to €5.2 million from €12 million at 31 December 2017, substantially dueto working capital trends towards the end of the year.

The workforce numbered 656 at the reporting date (31 December 2017: 610, +7.5%).

2018 performance by business segment

Operations

In addition to the revenue from the sale of spare parts for cars manufactured in previous years, royalties for the use of the trademark in the automotive segment and business lease income, this segment bears thecosts of the parent's support and property management departments and the impairment losses recognisedin the loss allowance. It recognised revenue of €7.9 million (€10.2 million in 2017;-23%), accounting for 7.5% of consolidated revenue (11.7% in 2017). The decrease is mainly due to a decrease in sales of spare parts for cars, whose production was discontinued, and the sale of a concept car in 2017, which did notrepeat in 2018. The segment's operating loss was €10.3 million compared to €5.2 million for 2017.

Services

This segment, comprising the design, industrial design and engineering businesses, recognised revenue of€97.4 million (€76.9 million in 2017; +27%). The considerable increase is mostly due to the greater volume ofdesign activities performed in Italy and China and of the production of one-off and show cars. The segmentcontributed 92.5% to the Group's revenue (88.3% in 2017). The segment's operating profit amounted to €14.1 million, a considerable improvement on the €9.4 million for 2017.

The key financial figures of the parent are summarised below:

(€'million) Draft financial statements 2018 2017 Variation Revenue 63.2 53.5 9.7 EBITDA 8.8 4.6 4.2 EBIT 6.5 2.2 4.3 Net financial expense -1.6 -1.4 -0.2 Profit for the year 5.7 0.6 5.1 Net financial position (debt) -0.1 7.5 -7.6 Equity 66.2 59.8 6.4

Events after the reporting date

Apart from the merger by incorporation of Pininfarina Extra S.r.l. in Pininfarina SpA, no significant events occurred after the end of the year.

Outlook for 2019

The Group is expected to consolidate the results achieved for 2018 and to reduce its gross financial debt.

Annual report on corporate governance and ownership structure, Remuneration report and Consolidated non-financial statement

The Board of Directors also approved the Annual report on corporate governance and ownership structure, the Remuneration report and the Consolidated non-financial statement for 2018. They will be available in the"Investor Relations - Corporate governance"section of the parent's website(www.pininfarina.com)as from 20 April 2019, as well as through the other methods provided for by current legislation.

The Board of Directors called theshareholders'meetingfor13 May 2019, at 11.30 a.m. at Pininfarina S.p.A.'s offices in Cambiano (TO)on first call and, if necessary, for 14 May 2019 on second call, same time and place. The agenda includes the approval of the 2018 financial statements, allocation of the profit for the year, the approval of the 2018 Financial statement of the subsidiary Pininfarina Extra S.r.l. (merged by incorporation in Pininfarina S.p.A. from 1stJanuary 2019), the approval of the 2018 remuneration report and the appointment of the Board of Directors due to expiry of its three-year term of office. Lastly, during the meeting, some non-substantive changes to the Regulations for transactions with Related Parties were approved, which, in the updated version, will be published shortly on the company's website.

The Board of Directors did not propose any dividend distribution.

RECLASSIFIED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (*)

PININFARINA GROUP

Reclassified income statement

(€'000)

Data 2018 % 2017 % Variation Revenue from sales and services 97.528 92,59 79.714 91,53 17.814 Change in finished goods (26) (0,02) (22) (0,03) (4) Other revenue and income 7.825 7,43 7.410 8,50 415 Revenue 105.327 100,00 87.102 100,00 18.225 Net gains on the sale of non-current assets 184 0,17 137 0,16 47 Materials and services (*) (42.900) (40,73) (35.245) (40,46) (7.655) Change in raw materials 41 0,04 85 0,10 (44) Value added 62.652 59,48 52.079 59,80 10.573 Labour cost (**) (50.038) (47,50) (44.596) (51,20) (5.442) Gross operating profit 12.614 11,98 7.483 8,60 5.131 Amortisation and depreciation (3.433) (3,27) (3.023) (3,47) (410) (Additions to)/utilisation of provisions and impairment losses (5.386) (5,11) (232) (0,27) (5.154) Operating profit 3.795 3,60 4.228 4,86 (433) Net financial expense (2.397) (2,27) (2.107) (2,42) (290) Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees (21) (0,02) 12 0,01 (33) Profit before taxes 1.377 1,31 2.133 2,45 (756) Income taxes 796 0,75 (821) (0,94) 1.617 Profit for the year 2.173 2,06 1.312 1,51 861 - - - - - at

As required by Consob resolution no. DEM/6064293 of 28 July 2006, a reconciliation of the data in the consolidated financial statements with those in the reclassified schedules is provided below:

- - - -

Materials and services include raw materials and components, other variable production costs, external variable engineering services, exchange rate gains and losses and other expenses.

Amortisation and depreciation comprise amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment and investment property.

(Additions to)/utilisation of provisions and impairment losses include additions to/utilisation of provisions, impairment losses and inventory write-downs.

Net financial expense comprises net financial expense and dividends.

PININFARINA GROUP

Reclassified statement of financial position

(€'000)

Data at 31.12.2017 Variation Net non-current assets (A) Net intangible assets 1.672 5.654 Net property, plant and equipment and investment property 49.557 422 Equity investments 349 508 Total A 51.578 6.584 Working capital (B) Inventories 393 16 Contract assets 1.483 1.648 Net trade receivables and other assets 31.439 3.208 Assets held for sale 252 (252) Deferred tax assets 881 2.138 Trade payables (15.606) (989) Contract liabilities (11.178) (2.388) Provisions for risks and charges (596) (24) Other liabilities (*) (7.010) (258) Total B 58 3.098 Net invested capital (C=A+B) 51.636 9.682 Post-employment benefits (D) 4.789 (11) Net capital requirements (E=C-D) 46.847 9.693 Equity (F) 58.803 2.946 Net financial position (G) Non-current loans and borrowings (2.384) Net current financial position 9.131 Total G 6.747 Total as in E (H=F+G) 9.693 7.326 49.979 85758.162

31.12.2018

408

3.131

34.647 -

3.019

(16.595)

(13.566)

(620)

(7.268)

3.156

61.318

4.778

56.540

61.749

21.891(27.100)

24.275 (36.231)

(5.209) 56.540

(11.956) 46.847

PININFARINA GROUPNet financial position (debt)

(€'000)

liabilities.