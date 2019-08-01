Pininfarina : KARMA GT DESIGNED BY PININFARINA SET FOR NORTH AMERICAN DEBUT AT MONTEREY CAR WEEK

KARMA GT DESIGNED BY PININFARINA MAKES US DEBUT KARMA GT JOINS NEW 2020 REVERO GT IN MONTEREY

GUESTS OFFERED FIRST CHANCE TO DRIVE NEW 2020 REVERO GT

Turin, August 1, 2019- Southern California-based luxury automakerKarma Automotivetoday announcedthe North American debut of its Karma GT Designed by Pininfarinawill ooccur at the world-famousMonterey Car Week. Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance guests can expect an up-close look at the one-of-a-kind Karma GT Designed by Pininfarina, which will be displayed from Thursday, August 15, through Sunday, August 18 at Karma's exhibit on Peter Hay Hill.

"Pebble Beachis the deﬁnitive luxury automotive event of the year," says John Maloney, Karma's Chief RevenueOfﬁcer. "For a pioneering challenger brand like Karma, our presence at Pebble Beach sets the tone for our brand on the global luxury stage."

Karma's partnership with Pininfarina, the iconic Italian design and engineering house, was announced in January with the Karma GT Designed by Pininfarina being the ﬁrst result of the partnership. Collaborations such as these help the automakeraccelerate future technology and product developmentas it moves into a new phase of rapid product expansion.

"Presenting to Pebble Beach our strategic relationship with a Southern California-based brand is perfectly aligned toPininfarina's growth strategy in the North American market," explains Giuseppe Bonollo, Pininfarina Sales & Marketing Director. "We bring to the U.S. our expertise in design, in the creation of

customized luxury vehiclesand in premium brand lifestyle. We are sure that the stunning electric GT we designed for Karma will be very much appreciated by Pebble Beach collectors."

The Pininfarina-designed concept car will be displayed alongsidethe new 2020 Karma Revero GTat the company's Pebble Beach activation, giving guests the ﬁrst opportunity to test drive the new luxury electric vehicle.

The Karma GT Designed by Pininfarina is both atrue Pininfarina and Karma, united through shared commitment to stunning design. Spectators will recognize the 2020 Revero GT's distinctive proportions within the Karma GT designed by Pininfarina, with the surprise of a reimagined exterior. The collaborative design philosophy is ﬂuid through the vehicle's emotionally driven lines, with all-new body sides, an aggressive face and contrasting black roof transforming the Revero GT's character into a truly bespoke vehicle blending Californian innovation with traditional Italian sportscar ﬂair.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero GT

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this.

The Reverois a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offeringleading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Every Revero GT is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

About Pininfarina

Pininfarinais a luxury design and engineering house established in 1930, icon of the Italian design in the world, which has contributed to write the history of the global automotive industry. Employing nearly 700 people through itsofﬁces in Italy, Germany, China and theUnited States, Pininfarina continues to be the benchmark of the auto and industrial design, deeply involved to designing customer journeys, unique user experiences merging physical and digital worlds through aesthetics and technology.

Pininfarina portfolio of services coverdesign, engineering, conception and manufacturingof unique cars or very small runs. Pininfarina also represents today one of the most prestigious brands inArchitecture and Interiorswith dozens of awards achieved.

