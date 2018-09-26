Pininfarina : Princess Design Studio, Pininfarina and Olesinski Team Up on a New Range of Yachts

Princess Design Studio, Pininfarina and Olesinski

Team Up on a New Range of Yachts

Turin, September 26, 2018-In addition to theR35, the firstPrincess R Class performance sports yachtthat made its debut at theCannes Yachting Festival in September 2018, Princess Design Studio, PininfarinaandOlesinskihave worked on thenew X95 motor yacht, which will pose itself asthe pioneer of the novel X Class. The new design is part of thebroader projectwhich envisionsa full range of yachtsdivided in two classes and distinguished by the creation of aredefined brand identitymasterfullystudied by Pininfarina.

"Pininfarina lives for the challenge, we are always searching forinspirationby exploring new areas"explainsPaolo Pininfarina, Chairman of the Group."With Princess the challenge was to make a step back, learning, understanding the heritage and then designing the identity of a full range of productsstrongly innovative and, at the same time, consistent with Princess' DNA".

Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman, Princess Yachts said: "Innovation is key to our growth and investment plan, and the R35 defines innovation.It's the product of collaborations with global-leaders in their fields; Pininfarina and Ben Ainslie Racing Technologies. The yacht features the revolutionary use of a world-first foiling system, aerodynamics inspired by the performance road car and Formula 1 industries, andis the world's first fully carbonproduction sports yacht.

The new R and the X Classes will represent the efforts of a long-term partnership among leaders in the nautical sectors:Princess Yachts,British luxury motor yacht manufacturer,Olesinski, design and naval architecture studio,Pininfarina, iconic Italian design house, andBen Ainslie Racing Technologies, nautical experts with deep competences in the use of carbon fiber.

A preview of the X95 motor yacht was revealed by Princess on the 10thof July. The model represents the perfect habitat for those who wish to spend more time abroad and enjoy broad living spaces coupled with astonishing architectures. The X95 will be characterized bythe 'Super Flybridge' which,together with the main deck area below, will offer nearly the entire length of the yacht to be enjoyed as pleasant living areas.

The X95 will surely become the progenitor of a series of icons resulting by the strategic partnership among nautical excellences.

Pininfarina - Nautical

Pininfarina is an internationally renowned design house, since 88 years emblem of the Italian style in the world, with offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States. Masterpieces for prestigiousbrands such as Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and BMW were born from Pininfarina's pencil. In 1986the third generation of the Pininfarina family founded Pininfarina Extra to extend the company'scompetence outside the automotive world. In over 30 years of activity, Pininfarina Extra has developed over 600 projects under the guidance of Chairman and Managing Director Paolo Pininfarina (now Chairman of the Pininfarina Group). The company's main activities includeTransportation design (yachts, aircraft, private jets and people movers), Industrial design (electronics, sports goods, furnishings, equipment and machinery, consumer goods, graphic design and packaging), Architecture and Interiors (residential projects, hospitality, sports and commercial structures.

Pininfarina has been working in the nautical sector since 1988 collaborating with leading partners such as Beneteau, Primatist, Fincantieri, Schaefer, Persico Marine and Wally.

