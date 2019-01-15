Pininfarina wins two Good Design Awards

Snaidero Vision kitchen and Mepra Stile cookware line designed by Pininfarina awarded by the prestigious Chicago Athenaeum

Turin, January 15, 2019-Pininfarina received the prestigious2018 Good Design AwardforVISION,a groundbreaking kitchen designed for Snaidero,andSTILE,a cookware collection realized by Mepra, leading edge company in the production of cutlery and steel articles.

The prestigious international prize is conferred by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and represents the oldest andthe world's most recognized program for designexcellence worldwide.

"VISION and STILE are complementary elements reshaping the way we live the kitchen environment and the whole cooking experience bringing elegance to functionality," affirmedPaolo Pininfarina,Chairman of the Group. "The Good Design Award for us represents the dimension to which we must aspire during the realization of every project, is an indicator that confirms the excellence of our path towards excellence".

VISION, presented at 2018 Milan Furniture Fair, features symmetrical, perfect geometries evoking elegance, lightness and emotion. The design concept encapsulates the modern urge for fluid domestic spaces, with surfaces that flow and materials that immediately convey a sense of purity and sensuousness.

STILE,a refined and innovative cookware collection for the lovers of made-in-Italy, is not only stylistic research, but also attention to safety, ergonomics and functionality, an expression of the highestItalian quality and the proof of an innovative approach to design, focused on people's wishes andneeds.

The two projects emerged among a record number of submissions coming from the world leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms, representing the most important and critical mass of influential corporations in the design industry fromover 47 countries.

Pininfarina Contacts:Francesco Fiordelisi, Head of Communications, tel. 011.9438105, e-mail:f.fiordelisi@pininfarina.it

www.pininfarina.com|www.facebook.com/PininfarinaSpA

| Instagram @pininfarina_officialwww.youtube.com/pininfarinaofficial| store.pininfarina.com | Twitter @PininfarinaSpA

COMMUNICATION AND IMAGE DEPARTMENT - WWW.PININFARINA.COM - INFO@PININFARINA.COM