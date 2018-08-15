Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

ALTAVISTA, Va., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: PPBN), the one-bank holding company for First National Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share on August 14, 2018 payable September 7, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 24, 2018.



The $0.11 per share cash dividend is equal to the dividend paid last quarter and marks the twenty-fourth consecutive quarter that a dividend has been declared. Pinnacle previously released its second quarter 2018 earnings on July 19, 2018 indicating record core net income for the first six months of 2018.

“We continue to be pleased with our performance and ability to provide a quarterly cash dividend to our shareholders,” stated Aubrey H. Hall, III, President and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company and the Bank.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia. The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Campbell, Pittsylvania, Bedford, Amherst and the City of Lynchburg. The Company has a total of nine branches with two located in the Town of Altavista, where the Bank was founded. Other branch locations include Village Highway in Rustburg, Wards Road near the Lynchburg Regional Airport, Timberlake Road in Campbell County, South Main Street in the Town of Amherst, Old Forest Road and Odd Fellows Road in the City of Lynchburg and Forest Road in Bedford County. First National Bank is in its 110th year of operation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

CONTACT: Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation, Bryan M. Lemley, 434-477-5882 or bryanlemley@1stnatbk.com