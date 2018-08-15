Log in
PINNACLE BANKSHARES CORP (PPBN)
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

08/15/2018

ALTAVISTA, Va., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: PPBN), the one-bank holding company for First National Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share on August 14, 2018 payable September 7, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 24, 2018. 

The $0.11 per share cash dividend is equal to the dividend paid last quarter and marks the twenty-fourth consecutive quarter that a dividend has been declared.  Pinnacle previously released its second quarter 2018 earnings on July 19, 2018 indicating record core net income for the first six months of 2018.

“We continue to be pleased with our performance and ability to provide a quarterly cash dividend to our shareholders,” stated Aubrey H. Hall, III, President and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company and the Bank. 

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia.  The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Campbell, Pittsylvania, Bedford, Amherst and the City of Lynchburg.  The Company has a total of nine branches with two located in the Town of Altavista, where the Bank was founded.  Other branch locations include Village Highway in Rustburg, Wards Road near the Lynchburg Regional Airport, Timberlake Road in Campbell County, South Main Street in the Town of Amherst, Old Forest Road and Odd Fellows Road in the City of Lynchburg and Forest Road in Bedford County.   First National Bank is in its 110th year of operation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are based on assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of management, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. For discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please see “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our latest Annual Report available on our website, www.1stnatbk.com, under “Investor Relations—Financial Documents.” These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward‑looking statements contained herein, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

CONTACT:  Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation, Bryan M. Lemley, 434-477-5882 or bryanlemley@1stnatbk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Chart PINNACLE BANKSHARES CORP
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle Bankshares Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Aubrey H. Hall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Burton Chairman
Bryan M. Lemley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael Eugene Watson Vice Chairman
Carroll E. Shelton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE BANKSHARES CORP6.78%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.21%382 771
BANK OF AMERICA5.66%304 442
WELLS FARGO-4.29%277 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.23%275 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.02%236 061
