PINNACLE BANKSHARES CORP

(PPBN)
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

08/15/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

ALTAVISTA, Va., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: PPBN), the one-bank holding company for First National Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share on August 13, 2019 payable September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 23, 2019. 

The $0.14 per share cash dividend is equal to the $0.14 dividend paid last quarter and marks the twenty-eighth consecutive quarter that a dividend has been declared.  Pinnacle previously released its 2019 second quarter earnings on July 10, 2019 indicating record net income for the first half of 2019.

“We are pleased to maintain our $0.14 cash dividend this quarter after reporting record earnings for the first half of 2019.  Dividends declared in 2019 now total $0.405 per share, which is $0.085 or 27% higher than the $0.32 per share in dividends declared for the same time period of last year,” stated Aubrey H. Hall, III, President and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company and the Bank.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia.  The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Campbell, Pittsylvania, Bedford, Amherst and the City of Lynchburg.  The Company has a total of ten branches with two located in the Town of Altavista, where the Bank was founded.  Other branch locations include Village Highway in Rustburg, Wards Road near the Lynchburg Regional Airport, Timberlake Road in Campbell County, South Main Street in the Town of Amherst, Old Forest Road, Odd Fellows Road and Main Street in the City of Lynchburg and Forest Road in Bedford County. First National Bank is in its 111th year of operation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are based on assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of management, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. For discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please see “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our latest Annual Report available on our website, www.1stnatbk.com, under “Investor Relations—Financial Documents.” These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward‑looking statements contained herein, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

CONTACT:  Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation, Bryan M. Lemley, 434-477-5882 or bryanlemley@1stnatbk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
