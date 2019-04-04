Pinnacle Financial Partners : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced it
will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, April
15, 2019, after market close. It will also host a live webcast on
Tuesday, April 16, at 8:30 a.m. CDT to review its financial results,
business outlook for the firm and other matters. The first quarter 2019
earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of
Pinnacle’s website at www.pnfp.com.
To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-602-7944. For the
presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the
investor relations page of Pinnacle’s website at www.pnfp.com.
For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for
90 days following the presentation.
Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking,
investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed
for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a
comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is
the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to
2018 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on FORTUNE’s
2019 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S.,
its third consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized
Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For six years in a row.
The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN
in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $25.0 billion in
assets as of Dec. 31, 2018. As the second-largest bank holding company
headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 11 primarily urban
markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the
NASDAQ Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.
