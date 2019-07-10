Log in
Pinnacle Financial Partners : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
07/10/2019 | 11:16am EDT

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after the stock market closes. It will also host a live webcast on Wednesday, July 17, at 8:30 a.m. CDT to review its financial results, business outlook for the firm and other matters. The second quarter 2019 earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com.

To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-602-7944. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2018 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on FORTUNE’s 2019 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its third consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For six years in a row.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $25.6 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 11 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
