Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.    PNFP

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinnacle Financial Partners : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 12:24pm EDT

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after the stock market closes. It will also host a live webcast on Wednesday, July 22, at 8:30 a.m. CDT to review its financial results, business outlook for the firm and other matters. The second quarter 2020 earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com.

To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-602-7944. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2019 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on the 2020 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fourth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For seven years in a row.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $29.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNER
12:24pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings R..
BU
07/01PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Scott Southerland Joins Pinnacle Financial Partner..
PU
07/01PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Moves into New Building for Its Spartanburg Office
PU
06/11PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ma..
AQ
06/08PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Announces Pricing of $87 Million Offering of Serie..
BU
06/03PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Ho..
AQ
06/01PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fi..
AQ
05/28PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : KBRA Affirms Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partne..
AQ
05/27PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Announces Pricing of $120 Million Offering of Non-..
BU
05/18PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 127 M - -
Net income 2020 265 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 2 906 M 2 906 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 562
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 47,56 $
Last Close Price 38,53 $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
M. Terry Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. McCabe Chairman
Harold R. Carpenter EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Randy Withrow Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory L. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.-39.80%2 906
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.70%164 967
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.64%58 844
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.26%52 864
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-6.22%48 638
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.61%46 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group