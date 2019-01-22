Log in
Pinnacle Financial Partners : Launches New Storytelling Initiative to Share Its Distinctive Approach to Banking

01/22/2019 | 12:07pm EST

Philosophy of “people matter” at the heart of new series

Pinnacle Financial Partners is starting 2019 with an online series to tell the stories of the firm, its clients and its associates.

The first story in this series gets to the heart of Pinnacle’s core beliefs and what drives the firm – its reason for being. Some will tell the stories of clients who earned success in their businesses and the Pinnacle financial advisors who helped them get there. And even more will feature Pinnacle associates who went above and beyond to deliver to clients more than they expected and were empowered with the autonomy to make the right decisions for them.

Pinnacle President and CEO Terry Turner describes the series this way:

“This is the story of why we sat down 19 years ago to start a new bank, and it’s the story of how we became successful because of – not in spite of – being a David surrounded by big bank Goliaths.

“This is the story of a challenger brand that went to war with the bureaucratic and impersonal because we believe people still matter in business. This message resonates with our clients when we tell it one-on-one, so now we’re bringing it to a much bigger audience.

“And they are eager to help us tell it. We recruited several clients to tell the stories of how they have built and grown their companies thanks to the creativity of our financial advisors. There’s really no better way to illustrate the power of our approach than hearing from the clients who benefit from it.

“This is not a promotional campaign. It’s not a TV ad. It’s not a viral video. You can find them posted online, but that’s not really the point.

“We favor a personal, human approach to gathering new business over traditional advertising. Shoe leather costs a lot less and returns a lot more than buying airtime or billboard space. So this series is one of the many tools we give our people to tell our story effectively to people who have never heard it. And it’s a powerful one.”

Pinnacle’s storytelling series has started on the firm’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/WatchPNFP, and also its website at PNFP.com/OurStory and PNFP.com/ClientStories. Videos were produced by Nashville-based Creative Communications, which can be found online at http://www.creativellc.net/.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2018 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a place on FORTUNE’s 2017 and 2018 lists of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S., and American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For six years in a row.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $25.0 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2018. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 11 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the NASDAQ Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
