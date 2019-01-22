Pinnacle Financial Partners : Launches New Storytelling Initiative to Share Its Distinctive Approach to Banking

Pinnacle Financial Partners is starting 2019 with an online series to
tell the stories of the firm, its clients and its associates.
The first story in this series gets
to the heart of Pinnacle’s core beliefs and what drives the firm –
its reason for being. Some will tell the stories
of clients who earned success in their businesses and the Pinnacle
financial advisors who helped them get there. And even more will feature
Pinnacle associates who went above and beyond to deliver to clients more
than they expected and were empowered with the autonomy to make the
right decisions for them.
Pinnacle President and CEO Terry Turner describes the series this way:
“This is the story of why we sat down 19 years ago to start a new bank,
and it’s the story of how we became successful because of – not in spite
of – being a David surrounded by big bank Goliaths.
“This is the story of a challenger brand that went to war with the
bureaucratic and impersonal because we believe people still matter in
business. This message resonates with our clients when we tell it
one-on-one, so now we’re bringing it to a much bigger audience.
“And they are eager to help us tell it. We recruited several clients to
tell the stories of how they have built and grown their companies thanks
to the creativity of our financial advisors. There’s really no better
way to illustrate the power of our approach than hearing from the
clients who benefit from it.
“This is not a promotional campaign. It’s not a TV ad. It’s not a viral
video. You can find them posted online, but that’s not really the point.
“We favor a personal, human approach to gathering new business over
traditional advertising. Shoe leather costs a lot less and returns a lot
more than buying airtime or billboard space. So this series is one of
the many tools we give our people to tell our story effectively to
people who have never heard it. And it’s a powerful one.”
Pinnacle’s storytelling series has started on the firm’s YouTube
channel, YouTube.com/WatchPNFP,
and also its website at PNFP.com/OurStory
and PNFP.com/ClientStories.
Videos were produced by Nashville-based Creative Communications, which
can be found online at http://www.creativellc.net/.
Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking,
investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed
for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a
comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is
the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to
2018 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a place on FORTUNE’s
2017 and 2018 lists of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S.,
and American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best
Banks to Work For six years in a row.
The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN
in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $25.0 billion in
assets as of Dec. 31, 2018. As the second-largest bank holding company
headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 11 primarily urban
markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the
NASDAQ Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.
