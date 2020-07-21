Pinnacle Financial Partners : PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $0.83, ROAA of 0.77% and ROTCE of 9.77% For 2Q 2020

Log in
 Strong balance sheet with elevated capital and liquidity and sound asset quality metrics

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $0.83 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.31 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of 36.6 percent. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of investment securities and ORE expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, FHLB restructuring charges for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and branch rationalization charges and a loss from the sale of Pinnacle Bank's non-prime automobile portfolio for the three months ended June 30, 2019, net income per diluted common share was $0.89 in 2020, compared to $1.42 in 2019, a year-over-year decrease of 37.3 percent.

Net income per diluted common share was $1.20 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income per diluted common share of $2.53 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of 52.6 percent. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of investment securities and ORE expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, FHLB restructuring charges for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and branch rationalization charges and a loss from the sale of Pinnacle Bank's non-prime automobile portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income per diluted common share was $1.28 in 2020, compared to $2.66 in 2019, a year-over-year decrease of 51.9 percent.

"Those that perform best through any economic cycle are the ones who are willing and able to quickly adapt to both temporary shifts and permanent change," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "So for us, in the second quarter, we continued our intense focus on protecting our associates, clients, communities and shareholders from a rapidly progressing COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction with the value we place on our long-term banking relationships, during the first and second quarters we granted payment deferrals on approximately $4.4 billion in loans and issued $2.2 billion in PPP loans to borrowers affected by the pandemic. We also fortified our balance sheet with additional liquidity and capital and began a diligent review of those borrowers we believe to be most impacted by the pandemic. As the second quarter evolved, we gathered an immense amount of borrower information through one-on-one discussions, organized surveys, industry data and other methods. This information, along with strong asset quality metrics, provides us a great deal of confidence about our portfolio's ability to better weather the impact of the pandemic and reconfirms the client selection processes we have deployed over these many years. As we enter the third quarter of 2020, our firm is looking forward to capitalizing on the opportunities that lie ahead for our franchise post-COVID-19."

BALANCE SHEET GROWTH:

  • Loans at June 30, 2020 were $22.5 billion, an increase of $3.7 billion from June 30, 2019, reflecting year-over-year growth of 19.7 percent. Loans at June 30, 2020 increased $2.1 billion from March 31, 2020, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 41.6 percent. Contributing to the increased loan volumes at June 30, 2020 were $2.2 billion of loans issued through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA’s) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the second quarter of 2020. The average yield on these loans, inclusive of $7.5 million of loan fee accretion recognized in the quarter, was 2.89 percent for the second quarter of 2020.
    • Average loans were $22.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2020, up $2.3 billion from $20.0 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 44.9 percent.
    • At June 30, 2020, the remaining discount associated with fair value accounting adjustments on acquired loans was $38.0 million, compared to $43.9 million at March 31, 2020.
    • At June 30, 2020, there were $68.7 million in SBA PPP loan fees remaining, which should be accreted into net interest income over the next two years as these loans are paid by borrowers or are forgiven under the PPP.
  • Deposits at June 30, 2020 were a record $25.5 billion, an increase of $6.1 billion from June 30, 2019, reflecting year-over-year growth of 31.2 percent. Deposits at June 30, 2020 increased $4.2 billion from March 31, 2020, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 78.5 percent.
    • Average deposits were $24.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $20.7 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 79.8 percent.
    • Core deposits were $21.4 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $16.5 billion at June 30, 2019 and $18.6 billion at March 31, 2020. The linked-quarter annualized growth rate of core deposits in the second quarter of 2020 was 59.9 percent.

"Traditionally, our firm has produced outsized growth predicated on our unique ability to attract great bankers to our firm," Turner said. "While we have pulled back on our recruiting to some extent, for the first six months of 2020, we’ve still attracted 56 revenue producers to our firm in 2020. And although we intend to hire fewer new associates than originally planned for 2020, we expect that the revenue producers we hire this year, combined with those hired over the last two years, should enable us to produce balance sheet growth beyond current levels of market demand.

"Obviously, the Paycheck Protection Program had a significant impact on our second quarter results. Although it is difficult to measure precisely the level of increased deposits that came to us from the PPP, our research indicates that our PPP borrowers increased their deposit balances with our firm by roughly $1.7 billion between March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, or approximately 61 percent of our linked-quarter core deposit growth of $2.8 billion."

PROFITABILITY:

  • Return on average assets was 0.77 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.40 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 1.55 percent for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 return on average tangible assets amounted to 0.81 percent, compared to 0.43 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 1.67 percent for the second quarter of 2019.
    • Excluding the adjustments described above for both 2020 and 2019, return on average assets was 0.82 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.42 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 1.69 percent for the second quarter of 2019. Likewise, excluding those same adjustments, the firm’s return on average tangible assets was 0.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 0.45 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 1.82 percent for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Return on average equity for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to 5.58 percent, compared to 2.58 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 9.77 percent for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding preferred stockholders' equity for the three months ended June 30, 2020, return on average common equity for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to 5.66 percent, compared to 2.58 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 9.77 percent for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 return on average tangible common equity amounted to 9.77 percent, compared to 4.48 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 17.74 percent for the second quarter of 2019.
    • Excluding the adjustments described above for both 2020 and 2019, return on average tangible common equity amounted to 10.45 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.71 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 19.28 percent for the second quarter of 2019.

"Profitability metrics were again significantly influenced by COVID-19," said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle's chief financial officer. "As anticipated the reserve build of approximately $68 million was less than the first quarter. Nevertheless, the elevated provision was primarily due to higher than anticipated current unemployment metrics and qualitative overlays as a result of the uncertainty that exists in our markets. Additionally, exclusive of PPP loans, our loan portfolio decreased by $99.2 million when comparing June 30, 2020 to March 31, 2020, mostly due to loan draw requests, which were down by $380.4 million at June 30, 2020 when compared to March 31, 2020. We remain optimistic that our loan growth will achieve an annualized growth rate of low to mid-single digits in the second half of the year, but this will be subject to the ebbs and flows of the pandemic and the influence it has on business owners and the resulting leverage they are willing to accept in order to grow their businesses. Credit worthy opportunities, although down from prior years, are finding their way to the bank, and we are here to support those projects.

"Deposit inflows were strong and we ended the second quarter with exceptional core deposit growth even after considering the estimated impact of PPP. We continue to grow our core deposit base during these extraordinary times and attribute a large part of that growth to the focus of our relationship managers and the confidence our depositors place in them."

MAINTAINING A STRONG BALANCE SHEET:

  • Net charge-offs were $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $10.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were 0.10 percent, compared to 0.20 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 0.09 percent for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.38 percent of total loans and ORE at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.48 percent at March 31, 2020 and 0.55 percent at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $84.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $98.2 million at March 31, 2020 and $102.7 million at June 30, 2019.
  • The classified asset ratio at June 30, 2020 was 11.2 percent, compared to 12.0 percent at March 31, 2020 and 13.9 percent at June 30, 2019. Classified assets were $338.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $350.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $337.8 million at June 30, 2019.
  • The allowance for credit losses represented 1.27 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.09 percent at March 31, 2020 and 0.48 percent at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.41 percent at June 30, 2020.
    • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans increased to 456.1 percent at June 30, 2020, from 313.5 percent at March 31, 2020 and 118.6 percent at June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, purchased credit deteriorated loans of $8.9 million, which were recorded at fair value upon acquisition, represented 14.3 percent of the firm's nonperforming loans.
    • Provision for credit losses was $68.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $99.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • During the second quarter of 2020, the firm successfully issued 9.0 million depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th fractional interest in a share of Series B noncumulative, perpetual preferred stock in a registered public offering to both retail and institutional investors. Net proceeds from the transaction after issuance costs were approximately $217.6 million. The net proceeds, which have been retained at Pinnacle Financial, contributed to an increase in Tier 1 capital at Pinnacle Financial and will provide additional capital for general corporate purposes.

"Net charge-offs decreased by $4.8 million when comparing the second quarter to the first quarter of 2020 due in part to a $1.7 million partial recovery of a first quarter charge-off," Carpenter said. "This meaningful recovery in the second quarter was related to a credit that we charged down and disclosed last quarter as the credit had been immediately impacted by the pandemic. We highlight this matter as it points to the speed at which we believe our firm is traveling and intends to travel in addressing problem credits. Our goal is to identify these credits and work them to an appropriate resolution as quickly as possible.

"Although substantially all of our credit metrics improved during the second quarter, we continue to expend great effort on several focus segments within our loan portfolio that we believe are the most negatively impacted by COVID-19, namely hospitality, restaurants, retail and entertainment. Our financial advisors are hands-on in identifying those borrowers that are experiencing difficulty and working with them to eliminate or minimize whatever loss content may be present in their portfolios. We’ve also experienced great progress with respect to borrower deferrals. During April 2020, borrower deferrals topped out at approximately $4.4 billion. At June 30, 2020, deferrals had decreased to $4.2 billion and, as of July 17, 2020, loans for which principal and/or interest was being deferred had decreased to $2.7 billion. New deferral requests have essentially ceased. Though it's still early in this process, and the disruption being experienced is like nothing we have ever seen, we are optimistic that many of our borrowers are gaining traction and will find a path forward through the pandemic.”

REVENUES:

  • Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $273.6 million, an increase of $9.7 million from the $263.9 million recognized in the first quarter of 2020, an annualized growth rate of 14.7 percent. Revenues were up $14.0 million from the second quarter of 2019, a year-over-year growth rate of 5.4 percent.
    • Revenue per fully diluted common share was $3.63 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $3.47 for the first quarter of 2020 and $3.39 for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $200.7 million, compared to $193.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $188.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, a year-over-year growth rate of 6.2 percent. Net interest margin was 2.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.28 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Impacting the firm’s net interest income and net interest margin in the second quarter were the impact of both the PPP and the firm’s building of additional on-balance sheet liquidity as a result of the pandemic. PPP loans increased the firm’s average loans by $1.7 billion during the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, the firm also maintained approximately $2.0 billion in average excess liquidity, primarily in Federal funds sold and other cash equivalent balances. The firm's second quarter 2020 net interest margin was negatively impacted by approximately 0.32 percent as a result of PPP loans and building of excess liquidity throughout 2020.
  • Included in net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $5.8 million of discount accretion associated with fair value adjustments, compared to $7.4 million of discount accretion recognized in the first quarter of 2020 and $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. There remains $38.0 million of purchase accounting discount accretion as of June 30, 2020.
    • During the second quarter of 2020, the firm restructured approximately $392 million of FHLB advances resulting in $6.6 million of prepayment penalties, of which $2.9 million was recognized in the second quarter. The remaining prepayment penalties will be amortized over the next 5 years. The weighted average rate for the FHLB advances that were either paid off or restructured was 2.16 percent, while the new FHLB advances were acquired at an annualized rate of 0.60 percent.
  • Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $73.0 million, compared to $70.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 14.8 percent. Compared to $70.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income grew 3.2 percent year-over-year.
    • Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $12.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, a year-over-year increase of 6.0 percent. Wealth management revenues have been aided by a growth in revenue producers over the last 12 to 18 months.
    • Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $17.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, up 10.4 percent compared to $15.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and down 46.7 percent, compared to $32.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
    • Net gains on mortgage loans sold were $19.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, up 128.6 percent compared to $8.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net gains on mortgage loans sold were up 226.4 percent, compared to $6.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This dramatic growth reflects market conditions and the addition of a meaningful number of revenue producing mortgage originators over the last 12 to 18 months.
    • Other noninterest income was $17.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $20.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $16.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, year-over-year an increase of 4.4 percent. Contributing to the year-over-year growth were increases in SBA loan fees, loan swap fees and the value of the firm's bank-owned life insurance policies.

"After taking into account several of the tactics that were deployed in response to COVID-19, we are pleased with our net interest margin for the second quarter," Carpenter said. "These items will continue to impact our margin results over the next few quarters, but eventually their impact will lessen, allowing the GAAP margin to be more indicative of underlying business trends. Our focus for the third quarter will be to continue to reduce our deposit costs for both core and wholesale funding sources. Additionally, as the COVID-19 outlook improves, we also anticipate reducing our level of liquidity over the next two to three quarters and expect that eventually we will find our way to historical balance sheet liquidity levels. We’ve also been successful in the implementation of client loan floors on new and renewed loans. Our financial advisors are active with borrowers on this matter and during the second quarter, we negotiated new floors on $699 million in new and renewed short-term variable rate loans. Over and above that amount, we also negotiated floors on $1.1 billion in unfunded commitments also tied to short-term variable rates. These successful negotiations resulted in a loan floor penetration rate of 61 percent for funded loans and 85 percent for unfunded loans, which we consider to be exceptional. All of these matters should help support our core margin in future quarters.

"Our residential mortgage business continues to have a big year with a record of $551 million of secondary market placements in the second quarter. Our mortgage business remains robust and is helpful to us in countering our other businesses that have been more negatively impacted by the pandemic.

"We believe BHG is also having another great year. For the first six months of 2020, BHG further strengthened its balance sheet by increasing its reserves, while at the same time reporting quarter-over-quarter net earnings growth. BHG has recently announced that in the third quarter it will seek to access the capital markets as it looks to place its first securitization over the next few weeks. This securitization will allow BHG to retain the interest income from the loans originated by it at a spread that they believe is greater than spreads it has achieved through its traditional business model. BHG anticipates that approximately $175 million in on-balance sheet BHG loans will collateralize the anticipated $160 million in securitization proceeds. BHG will not substitute new loans for loans in the collateral pool that experience payment defaults. We are also excited that the entire issuance has achieved an investment grade rating providing further confidence to investors."

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • The firm's efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to 48.1 percent, compared to 52.0 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 49.2 percent in the second quarter of 2019. The ratio of noninterest expenses to average assets was 1.61 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.96 percent in the first quarter of 2020 and 1.98 percent in the second quarter of 2019.
    • Excluding the adjustments described above for both 2020 and 2019, the efficiency ratio was 46.0 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 51.2 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 45.9 percent for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding ORE expense for 2020 and 2019, FHLB restructuring charges for 2020 and branch rationalization charges in 2019, the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets was 1.54 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.92 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and 1.89 percent for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $131.6 million, compared to $137.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $127.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 3.1 percent. Excluding ORE expense for 2020 and 2019, FHLB restructuring charges for 2020 and branch rationalization charges for 2019, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 increased 3.2 percent over the second quarter of 2019.
    • Salaries and employee benefits were $73.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $80.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $75.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 2.3 percent.
      • Included in salaries and employee benefits are costs related to the firm’s annual cash incentive plan. Incentive costs for this plan amounted to approximately $573,000 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $11.0 million in the second quarter of last year. The firm announced that as a result of the pandemic’s impact on the anticipated earnings for this year, the firm has reduced its accrual for payouts under its broad-based cash incentive plan for 2020 to a payout of approximately 25 percent. Additionally, the firm announced that performance-based equity compensation expense for previously granted awards with performance criteria tied to fiscal year 2020 tranches has also been significantly reduced, as many of these awards are likely to be forfeited as a result of the pandemic.
  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was expense of 15.2 percent, compared to a benefit of 6.2 percent for the first quarter of 2020 and expense of 19.6 percent for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by the tax benefit related to provision expense associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • During the first quarter of 2020, the firm acquired 1.0 million shares of its common stock in open market transactions pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program, at an average price of $50.01. Since the announcement of the repurchase program, the number of shares acquired has been 2.5 million at an average price of $52.66. The firm's last transaction to repurchase shares of its common stock was on March 19, 2020. Shortly thereafter, the company suspended its share repurchase program.

"Expenses decreased in the second quarter of 2020 due to a meaningful reduction in incentive accruals as a result of COVID-19's impact on our earnings for this year," Carpenter said. "At June 30, 2020, we continue to accrue a 25 percent target level payout due to the newly implemented core deposit component for which our associates are outperforming with respect to both deposit volume and rate goals. We also added $4.5 million to off-balance sheet reserves in bringing the total off-balance sheet reserve to $20.8 million for this year.

"As we consider expense run rates going into the remainder of 2020, we have eliminated much of our 2020 hiring plan to consider only staffing of our Atlanta buildout, key revenue producer adds in our other markets as well as critical operational positions. We reaffirm our belief that our 2020 annualized expense growth will be in the low to mid-single digit percentage in comparison to 2019."

BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES DIVIDENDS

On July 21, 2020, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share to be paid on Aug. 28, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 7, 2020. Additionally, on that same day, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of approximately $3.8 million, or $16.88 per share (or $0.422 per depositary share), on its 6.75 percent Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on Sept. 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 17, 2020.

The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to both preferred and common shareholders will be subject to the approval of Pinnacle's Board of Directors.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Pinnacle will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT on July 22, 2020, to discuss second quarter 2020 results and other matters. To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-602-7944. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com.

For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2019 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on FORTUNE’s 2019 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its third consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For seven years in a row.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 1 on its 2020 list of Best Workplaces in New York in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $33.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of Pinnacle Bank and its subsidiaries or BHG resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses and, in the case of BHG, substitutions; (ii) the further effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on Pinnacle Financial's and its customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Pinnacle Bank is seeking to lower rates it pays on deposits; (iv) the inability of Pinnacle Financial, or entities in which it has significant investments, like BHG, to maintain the historical growth rate of its, or such entities', loan portfolio; (v) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (vi) effectiveness of Pinnacle Financial's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (vii) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Pinnacle Financial’s results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (viii) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Pinnacle Financial's markets throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, particularly in commercial and residential real estate markets; (ix) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Pinnacle Financial is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (x) the results of regulatory examinations; (xi) Pinnacle Financial's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xii) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xiii) BHG's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (xiv) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets including the recent expansion into the Atlanta, Georgia metro market; (xv) any matter that would cause Pinnacle Financial to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xvi) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Pinnacle Bank), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xvii) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xviii) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives, particularly if Pinnacle Bank's level of applicable commercial real estate loans were to exceed percentage levels of total capital in guidelines recommended by its regulators; (xix) approval of the declaration of any dividend by Pinnacle Financial's board of directors; (xx) the vulnerability of Pinnacle Bank's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Pinnacle Bank contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight (including by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau), including oversight of companies in which Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank have significant investments, like BHG, and the development of additional banking products for Pinnacle Bank's corporate and consumer clients; (xxii) the risks associated with Pinnacle Financial and Pinnacle Bank being a minority investor in BHG, including the risk that the owners of a majority of the equity interests in BHG decide to sell the company if not prohibited from doing so by Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank; (xxiii) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers, like BHG, including regulatory or legislative developments; (xxiv) the availability of and access to capital; (xxv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvi) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Pinnacle Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Pinnacle Financial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Matters

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, earnings per diluted common share, efficiency ratio and the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets, excluding in certain instances the impact of expenses related to other real estate owned, gains or losses on sale of investment securities, the charges associated with Pinnacle Financial's branch rationalization project, FHLB restructuring expenses, the sale of the remaining portion of Pinnacle Bank's non-prime automobile portfolio and other matters for the accounting periods presented. This release also includes non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of loans originated under the PPP. This release may also contain certain other non-GAAP capital ratios and performance measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with Pinnacle Financial's acquisitions of BNC, Avenue Bank, Magna Bank, CapitalMark Bank & Trust, Mid-America Bancshares, Inc., Cavalry Bancorp, Inc. and other acquisitions which collectively are less material to the non-GAAP measure as well as the impact of Pinnacle Financial's Series B Preferred Stock. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Pinnacle Financial believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, Pinnacle Financial believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare Pinnacle Financial's results to the results of other companies. Pinnacle Financial's management utilizes this non-GAAP financial information to compare Pinnacle Financial's operating performance for 2020 versus certain periods in 2019 and to internally prepared projections.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks

$

213,551

 

$

157,901

 

$

153,071

 

Restricted cash

254,593

 

137,045

 

121,440

 

Interest-bearing due from banks

2,221,519

 

210,784

 

332,862

 

Federal funds sold and other

3,798

 

20,977

 

20,214

 

Cash and cash equivalents

2,693,461

 

526,707

 

627,587

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

3,310,278

 

3,539,995

 

3,256,906

 

Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $1.1 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $188,000 at June 30, 2020, $201.2 million and $200.6 million at Dec. 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively)

1,048,035

 

188,996

 

190,928

 

Consumer loans held-for-sale

69,443

 

81,820

 

70,004

 

Commercial loans held-for-sale

16,201

 

17,585

 

21,295

 

Loans

22,520,300

 

19,787,876

 

18,814,318

 

Less allowance for credit losses

(285,372)

 

(94,777)

 

(90,253)

 

Loans, net

22,234,928

 

19,693,099

 

18,724,065

 

Premises and equipment, net

281,739

 

273,932

 

274,729

 

Equity method investment

302,879

 

278,037

 

243,875

 

Accrued interest receivable

112,675

 

84,462

 

84,582

 

Goodwill

1,819,811

 

1,819,811

 

1,807,121

 

Core deposits and other intangible assets

47,131

 

51,130

 

41,578

 

Other real estate owned

22,080

 

29,487

 

26,657

 

Other assets

1,383,451

 

1,220,435

 

1,171,028

 

Total assets

$

33,342,112

 

$

27,805,496

 

$

26,540,355

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

6,892,864

 

$

4,795,476

 

$

4,493,419

 

Interest-bearing

4,815,012

 

3,630,168

 

3,129,941

 

Savings and money market accounts

9,338,719

 

7,813,939

 

7,547,166

 

Time

4,475,234

 

3,941,445

 

4,278,857

 

Total deposits

25,521,829

 

20,181,028

 

19,449,383

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

194,553

 

126,354

 

154,169

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,787,551

 

2,062,534

 

1,960,062

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

717,043

 

749,080

 

464,144

 

Accrued interest payable

34,916

 

42,183

 

30,376

 

Other liabilities

390,573

 

288,569

 

305,860

 

Total liabilities

28,646,465

 

23,449,748

 

22,363,994

 

Preferred stock, no par value, $10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $1,000 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and no shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively

217,632

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 75.8 million, 76.6 million and 76.9 million shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, Dec. 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively

75,836

 

76,564

 

76,929

 

Additional paid-in capital

3,019,286

 

3,064,467

 

3,076,486

 

Retained earnings

1,218,367

 

1,184,183

 

1,002,434

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes

164,526

 

30,534

 

20,512

 

Total stockholders' equity

4,695,647

 

4,355,748

 

4,176,361

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

33,342,112

 

$

27,805,496

 

$

26,540,355

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED

(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

 

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

226,281

 

$

236,420

 

$

237,653

 

$

462,701

 

$

467,032

 

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

9,589

 

10,268

 

12,243

 

19,857

 

25,783

 

Tax-exempt

14,596

 

13,824

 

12,556

 

28,420

 

24,228

 

Federal funds sold and other

1,272

 

2,557

 

3,399

 

3,829

 

6,691

 

Total interest income

251,738

 

263,069

 

265,851

 

514,807

 

523,734

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

33,727

 

50,698

 

58,988

 

84,425

 

113,205

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

94

 

115

 

142

 

209

 

287

 

FHLB advances and other borrowings

17,260

 

18,704

 

17,803

 

35,964

 

34,078

 

Total interest expense

51,081

 

69,517

 

76,933

 

120,598

 

147,570

 

Net interest income

200,657

 

193,552

 

188,918

 

394,209

 

376,164

 

Provision for credit losses

68,332

 

99,889

 

7,195

 

168,221

 

14,379

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

132,325

 

93,663

 

181,723

 

225,988

 

361,785

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,910

 

9,032

 

8,940

 

15,942

 

17,482

 

Investment services

5,971

 

9,239

 

5,868

 

15,210

 

11,207

 

Insurance sales commissions

2,231

 

3,240

 

2,147

 

5,471

 

5,075

 

Gains on mortgage loans sold, net

19,619

 

8,583

 

6,011

 

28,202

 

10,889

 

Investment gains (losses) on sales, net

(128)

 

463

 

(4,466)

 

335

 

(6,426)

 

Trust fees

3,958

 

4,170

 

3,461

 

8,128

 

6,756

 

Income from equity method investment

17,208

 

15,592

 

32,261

 

32,800

 

45,551

 

Other noninterest income

17,185

 

20,058

 

16,460

 

37,243

 

31,211

 

Total noninterest income

72,954

 

70,377

 

70,682

 

143,331

 

121,745

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

73,887

 

80,480

 

75,620

 

154,367

 

145,996

 

Equipment and occupancy

22,026

 

20,978

 

23,844

 

43,004

 

43,175

 

Other real estate, net

2,888

 

2,415

 

2,523

 

5,303

 

2,769

 

Marketing and other business development

2,142

 

3,251

 

3,282

 

5,393

 

6,230

 

Postage and supplies

2,070

 

1,990

 

2,079

 

4,060

 

3,971

 

Amortization of intangibles

2,479

 

2,520

 

2,271

 

4,999

 

4,582

 

Other noninterest expense

26,113

 

25,715

 

18,067

 

51,828

 

35,014

 

Total noninterest expense

131,605

 

137,349

 

127,686

 

268,954

 

241,737

 

Income before income taxes

73,674

 

26,691

 

124,719

 

100,365

 

241,793

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

11,230

 

(1,665)

 

24,398

 

9,565

 

47,512

 

Net income

$

62,444

 

$

28,356

 

$

100,321

 

$

90,800

 

$

194,281

 

Per share information:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share

$

0.83

 

$

0.37

 

$

1.31

 

$

1.20

 

$

2.54

 

Diluted net income per common share

$

0.83

 

$

0.37

 

$

1.31

 

$

1.20

 

$

2.53

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

75,210,869

 

75,803,402

 

76,343,608

 

75,507,136

 

76,572,120

 

Diluted

75,323,259

 

75,966,295

 

76,611,657

 

75,645,768

 

76,866,163

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

June

March

December

September

June

March

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Balance sheet data, at quarter end:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial loans

$

8,516,333

 

6,752,317

 

6,290,296

 

6,002,285

 

5,795,107

 

5,419,520

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

2,708,306

 

2,650,170

 

2,669,766

 

2,595,837

 

2,624,160

 

2,617,541

 

Commercial real estate - investment

4,822,537

 

4,520,234

 

4,418,658

 

4,443,687

 

4,252,098

 

4,107,953

 

Commercial real estate - multifamily and other

561,481

 

550,338

 

620,794

 

669,721

 

709,135

 

693,652

 

Consumer real estate - mortgage loans

3,042,604

 

3,106,465

 

3,068,625

 

3,025,502

 

2,949,755

 

2,887,628

 

Construction and land development loans

2,574,494

 

2,520,937

 

2,430,483

 

2,253,303

 

2,117,969

 

2,097,570

 

Consumer and other

294,545

 

296,392

 

289,254

 

355,307

 

366,094

 

351,042

 

Total loans

22,520,300

 

20,396,853

 

19,787,876

 

19,345,642

 

18,814,318

 

18,174,906

 

Allowance for credit losses

(285,372)

 

(222,465)

 

(94,777)

 

(93,647)

 

(90,253)

 

(87,194)

 

Securities

4,358,313

 

4,089,821

 

3,728,991

 

3,583,119

 

3,447,834

 

3,444,049

 

Total assets

33,342,112

 

29,264,180

 

27,805,496

 

27,547,834

 

26,540,355

 

25,557,858

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,892,864

 

4,963,415

 

4,795,476

 

4,702,155

 

4,493,419

 

4,317,787

 

Total deposits

25,521,829

 

21,333,171

 

20,181,028

 

20,000,677

 

19,449,383

 

18,480,461

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

194,553

 

186,548

 

126,354

 

95,402

 

154,169

 

100,698

 

FHLB advances

1,787,551

 

2,317,520

 

2,062,534

 

2,052,548

 

1,960,062

 

2,121,075

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

717,043

 

669,658

 

749,080

 

750,488

 

464,144

 

484,703

 

Total stockholders' equity

4,695,647

 

4,385,128

 

4,355,748

 

4,294,630

 

4,176,361

 

4,055,939

 

Balance sheet data, quarterly averages:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

$

22,257,168

 

20,009,288

 

19,599,620

 

19,216,835

 

18,611,164

 

17,938,480

 

Securities

4,194,811

 

3,814,543

 

3,662,829

 

3,507,363

 

3,412,475

 

3,302,676

 

Federal funds sold and other

2,618,832

 

807,796

 

717,927

 

802,326

 

530,556

 

469,909

 

Total earning assets

29,070,811

 

24,631,627

 

23,980,376

 

23,526,524

 

22,554,195

 

21,711,065

 

Total assets

32,785,391

 

28,237,642

 

27,604,774

 

27,134,163

 

25,915,971

 

25,049,954

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,432,010

 

4,759,729

 

4,834,694

 

4,574,821

 

4,399,766

 

4,195,443

 

Total deposits

24,807,032

 

20,679,455

 

20,078,594

 

19,778,007

 

18,864,859

 

18,358,094

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

191,084

 

141,192

 

109,127

 

134,197

 

117,261

 

109,306

 

FHLB advances

2,213,769

 

2,029,888

 

1,992,213

 

2,136,928

 

2,164,341

 

1,926,358

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

706,657

 

673,415

 

753,244

 

533,194

 

469,498

 

470,775

 

Total stockholders' equity

4,499,438

 

4,417,155

 

4,343,246

 

4,265,006

 

4,117,754

 

4,017,375

 

Statement of operations data, for the three months ended:

Interest income

$

251,738

 

263,069

 

268,453

 

275,749

 

265,851

 

257,883

 

Interest expense

51,081

 

69,517

 

74,281

 

79,943

 

76,933

 

70,637

 

Net interest income

200,657

 

193,552

 

194,172

 

195,806

 

188,918

 

187,246

 

Provision for credit losses

68,332

 

99,889

 

4,644

 

8,260

 

7,195

 

7,184

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

132,325

 

93,663

 

189,528

 

187,546

 

181,723

 

180,062

 

Noninterest income

72,954

 

70,377

 

59,462

 

82,619

 

70,682

 

51,063

 

Noninterest expense

131,605

 

137,349

 

130,470

 

132,941

 

127,686

 

114,051

 

Income before taxes

73,674

 

26,691

 

118,520

 

137,224

 

124,719

 

117,074

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

11,230

 

(1,665)

 

22,441

 

26,703

 

24,398

 

23,114

 

Net income

$

62,444

 

28,356

 

96,079

 

110,521

 

100,321

 

93,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profitability and other ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on avg. assets (1)

0.77

%

0.40

%

1.38

%

1.62

%

1.55

%

1.52

%

Return on avg. equity (1)

5.58

%

2.58

%

8.78

%

10.28

%

9.77

%

9.49

%

Return on avg. common equity (1)

5.66

%

2.58

%

8.78

%

10.28

%

9.77

%

9.49

%

Return on avg. tangible common equity (1)

9.77

%

4.48

%

15.41

%

18.28

%

17.74

%

17.60

%

Common stock dividend payout ratio (16)

16.41

%

14.61

%

12.24

%

12.31

%

12.88

%

13.39

%

Net interest margin (2)

2.87

%

3.28

%

3.35

%

3.43

%

3.48

%

3.62

%

Noninterest income to total revenue (3)

26.66

%

26.67

%

23.44

%

29.67

%

27.23

%

21.43

%

Noninterest income to avg. assets (1)

0.89

%

1.00

%

0.85

%

1.21

%

1.09

%

0.83

%

Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1)

1.61

%

1.96

%

1.88

%

1.94

%

1.98

%

1.85

%

Efficiency ratio (4)

48.10

%

52.04

%

51.44

%

47.75

%

49.19

%

47.86

%

Avg. loans to avg. deposits

89.72

%

96.76

%

97.61

%

97.16

%

98.66

%

97.71

%

Securities to total assets

13.07

%

13.98

%

13.41

%

13.01

%

12.99

%

13.48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

 

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2019

 

Average

Balances

Interest

Rates/

Yields

 

Average

Balances

Interest

Rates/

Yields

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1) (2)

$

22,257,168

 

$

226,281

 

4.16

%

 

$

18,611,164

 

$

237,653

 

5.22

%

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

2,157,081

 

9,589

 

1.79

%

 

1,781,814

 

12,243

 

2.76

%

Tax-exempt (2)

2,037,730

 

14,596

 

3.44

%

 

1,630,661

 

12,556

 

3.68

%

Federal funds sold and other

2,618,832

 

1,272

 

0.20

%

 

530,556

 

3,399

 

2.57

%

Total interest-earning assets

29,070,811

 

$

251,738

 

3.58

%

 

22,554,195

 

$

265,851

 

4.85

%

Nonearning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets

1,868,231

 

 

 

 

1,850,146

 

 

 

Other nonearning assets

1,846,349

 

 

 

 

1,511,630

 

 

 

Total assets

$

32,785,391

 

 

 

 

$

25,915,971

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking

4,639,729

 

4,256

 

0.37

%

 

3,150,865

 

9,305

 

1.18

%

Savings and money market

9,181,266

 

8,904

 

0.39

%

 

7,355,783

 

26,947

 

1.47

%

Time

4,554,027

 

20,567

 

1.82

%

 

3,958,445

 

22,736

 

2.30

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

18,375,022

 

33,727

 

0.74

%

 

14,465,093

 

58,988

 

1.64

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

191,084

 

94

 

0.20

%

 

117,261

 

142

 

0.49

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,213,769

 

9,502

 

1.73

%

 

2,164,341

 

11,552

 

2.14

%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

706,657

 

7,758

 

4.42

%

 

469,498

 

6,251

 

5.34

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

21,486,532

 

51,081

 

0.96

%

 

17,216,193

 

76,933

 

1.79

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

6,432,010

 

 

 

 

4,399,766

 

 

 

Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities

27,918,542

 

$

51,081

 

0.74

%

 

21,615,959

 

$

76,933

 

1.43

%

Other liabilities

367,411

 

 

 

 

182,258

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

4,499,438

 

 

 

 

4,117,754

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

32,785,391

 

 

 

 

$

25,915,971

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

200,657

 

 

 

 

$

188,918

 

 

Net interest spread (3)

 

 

2.62

%

 

 

 

3.06

%

Net interest margin (4)

 

 

2.87

%

 

 

 

3.48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts.

(2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $6.9 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented.

(3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended June 30, 2020 would have been 2.84% compared to a net interest spread of 3.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

(4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

 

 

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Six months ended

 

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2019

 

Average

Balances

Interest

Rates/

Yields

 

Average

Balances

Interest

Rates/

Yields

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1) (2)

$

21,133,228

 

$

462,701

 

4.48

%

 

$

18,276,680

 

$

467,032

 

5.25

%

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

2,040,855

 

19,857

 

1.96

%

 

1,813,693

 

25,783

 

2.87

%

Tax-exempt (2)

1,963,822

 

28,420

 

3.47

%

 

1,544,186

 

24,228

 

3.77

%

Federal funds sold and other

1,713,314

 

3,829

 

0.45

%

 

500,400

 

6,691

 

2.70

%

Total interest-earning assets

26,851,219

 

$

514,807

 

3.96

%

 

22,134,959

 

$

523,734

 

4.89

%

Nonearning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets

1,869,147

 

 

 

 

1,851,292

 

 

 

Other nonearning assets

1,791,150

 

 

 

 

1,499,104

 

 

 

Total assets

$

30,511,516

 

 

 

 

$

25,485,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking

4,192,505

 

12,723

 

0.61

%

 

3,140,734

 

18,628

 

1.20

%

Savings and money market

8,639,407

 

29,339

 

0.68

%

 

7,446,911

 

53,284

 

1.44

%

Time

4,315,462

 

42,363

 

1.97

%

 

3,727,061

 

41,293

 

2.23

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

17,147,374

 

84,425

 

0.99

%

 

14,314,706

 

113,205

 

1.59

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

166,138

 

209

 

0.25

%

 

113,305

 

287

 

0.51

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,121,828

 

19,909

 

1.89

%

 

2,046,007

 

21,515

 

2.12

%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

690,036

 

16,055

 

4.68

%

 

470,133

 

12,563

 

5.39

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

20,125,376

 

120,598

 

1.21

%

 

16,944,151

 

147,570

 

1.76

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

5,595,869

 

 

 

 

4,298,169

 

 

 

Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities

25,721,245

 

$

120,598

 

0.94

%

 

21,242,320

 

$

147,570

 

1.40

%

Other liabilities

331,975

 

 

 

 

175,193

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

4,458,296

 

 

 

 

4,067,842

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

30,511,516

 

 

 

 

$

25,485,355

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

394,209

 

 

 

 

$

376,164

 

 

Net interest spread (3)

 

 

2.76

%

 

 

 

3.14

%

Net interest margin (4)

 

 

3.06

%

 

 

 

3.55

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts.

(2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $14.0 million of taxable equivalent income for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $13.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented.

(3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the six months ended June 30, 2020 would have been 3.02% compared to a net interest spread of 3.49% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

(4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

June

March

December

September

June

March

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Asset quality information and ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

$

62,562

 

70,970

 

61,605

 

73,263

 

76,077

 

96,144

 

Other real estate (ORE) and

other nonperforming assets (NPAs)

22,105

 

27,182

 

29,487

 

30,049

 

26,658

 

15,138

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

84,667

 

$

98,152

 

$

91,092

 

$

103,312

 

$

102,735

 

$

111,282

 

Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest

$

1,982

 

$

1,990

 

$

1,615

 

$

2,450

 

$

2,733

 

$

1,982

 

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (5)

$

3,274

 

$

3,869

 

$

4,850

 

$

5,803

 

$

7,412

 

$

5,481

 

Accruing purchase credit impaired loans

$

14,616

 

$

13,984

 

$

13,249

 

$

12,887

 

$

12,632

 

$

13,122

 

Net loan charge-offs

$

5,385

 

$

10,155

 

$

3,515

 

$

4,866

 

$

4,136

 

$

3,565

 

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

456.1

%

313.5

%

153.8

%

127.8

%

118.6

%

90.7

%

As a percentage of total loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Past due accruing loans over 30 days

0.09

%

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.24

%

0.21

%

0.22

%

Potential problem loans (6)

1.12

%

1.22

%

1.39

%

1.31

%

1.21

%

1.05

%

Allowance for credit losses (20)

1.27

%

1.09

%

0.48

%

0.48

%

0.48

%

0.48

%

Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs

0.38

%

0.48

%

0.46

%

0.53

%

0.55

%

0.61

%

Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (8)

11.2

%

12.0

%

13.4

%

13.5

%

13.9

%

13.0

%

Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (7)

0.10

%

0.20

%

0.07

%

0.10

%

0.09

%

0.08

%

Wtd. avg. commercial loan internal risk ratings (6)

45.1

45.0

44.9

45.3

44.9

44.9

 

 

44.4

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.5

Interest rates and yields:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

4.16

%

4.84

%

5.00

%

5.21

%

5.22

%

5.28

%

Securities

2.59

%

2.82

%

2.85

%

3.00

%

3.20

%

3.37

%

Total earning assets

3.58

%

4.41

%

4.58

%

4.78

%

4.85

%

4.94

%

Total deposits, including non-interest bearing

0.55

%

0.99

%

1.10

%

1.25

%

1.25

%

1.20

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

0.20

%

0.33

%

0.48

%

0.45

%

0.49

%

0.54

%

FHLB advances

1.73

%

2.06

%

2.10

%

2.15

%

2.14

%

2.10

%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

4.42

%

4.96

%

4.04

%

4.22

%

5.34

%

5.44

%

Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities

0.74

%

1.19

%

1.29

%

1.40

%

1.43

%

1.37

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital and other ratios (8):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pinnacle Financial ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity to total assets

14.1

%

15.0

%

15.7

%

15.6

%

15.7

%

15.9

%

Common equity Tier one

9.6

%

9.4

%

9.7

%

9.6

%

9.5

%

9.4

%

Tier one risk-based

10.4

%

9.4

%

9.7

%

9.6

%

9.5

%

9.4

%

Total risk-based

14.0

%

12.8

%

13.2

%

13.2

%

12.0

%

12.0

%

Leverage

8.4

%

8.8

%

9.1

%

8.9

%

9.1

%

9.0

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.3

%

9.2

%

9.6

%

9.4

%

9.4

%

9.3

%

Pinnacle Bank ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity Tier one

11.0

%

11.0

%

11.2

%

11.1

%

10.3

%

10.4

%

Tier one risk-based

11.0

%

11.0

%

11.2

%

11.1

%

10.3

%

10.4

%

Total risk-based

12.4

%

12.2

%

12.2

%

12.1

%

11.3

%

11.4

%

Leverage

8.9

%

10.3

%

10.5

%

10.4

%

9.8

%

9.9

%

Construction and land development loans

as a percentage of total capital (19)

83.6

%

84.2

%

83.6

%

79.9

%

82.6

%

84.1

%

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and

multi-family as a percentage of total capital (19)

275.0

%

264.1

%

268.3

%

272.8

%

288.9

%

282.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

June

March

December

September

June

March

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings – basic

$

0.83

 

0.37

 

1.26

 

1.45

 

1.31

 

1.22

 

Earnings - basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

0.89

 

0.39

 

1.27

 

1.45

 

1.43

 

1.24

 

Earnings – diluted

$

0.83

 

0.37

 

1.26

 

1.44

 

1.31

 

1.22

 

Earnings - diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

0.89

 

0.39

 

1.27

 

1.45

 

1.42

 

1.24

 

Common dividends per share

$

0.16

 

0.16

 

0.16

 

0.16

 

0.16

 

0.16

 

Book value per common share at quarter end (9)

$

59.05

 

57.85

 

56.89

 

55.97

 

54.29

 

52.63

 

Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9)

$

34.43

 

33.20

 

32.45

 

31.60

 

30.26

 

28.61

 

Revenue per diluted common share

$

3.63

 

3.47

 

3.32

 

3.64

 

3.39

 

3.09

 

Revenue per diluted common share, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

3.63

 

3.47

 

3.32

 

3.63

 

3.47

 

3.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investor information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closing sales price of common stock on last trading day of quarter

$

41.99

 

37.54

 

64.00

 

56.75

 

57.48

 

54.70

 

High closing sales price of common stock during quarter

$

48.98

 

64.03

 

64.80

 

61.14

 

59.23

 

59.55

 

Low closing sales price of common stock during quarter

$

33.24

 

31.98

 

54.58

 

50.78

 

52.95

 

46.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closing sales price of depositary shares on last trading day of quarter

$

25.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

High closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter

$

26.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

Low closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter

$

25.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage loan sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross loans sold

$

550,704

 

286,703

 

322,228

 

302,473

 

291,813

 

193,830

 

Gross fees (10)

$

16,381

 

9,490

 

9,953

 

9,392

 

8,485

 

5,695

 

Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated

 

2.97

%

3.31

%

3.09

%

3.11

%

2.91

%

2.94

%

Net gain on residential mortgage loans sold

$

19,619

 

8,583

 

6,044

 

7,402

 

6,011

 

4,878

 

Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (15)

$

(128)

 

463

 

68

 

417

 

(4,466)

 

(1,960)

 

Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (11)

$

4,499,856

 

4,000,643

 

4,636,441

 

4,355,429

 

4,287,985

 

4,122,980

 

Trust account managed assets, at quarter end

$

2,908,131

 

2,714,582

 

2,942,811

 

2,530,356

 

2,425,791

 

2,263,095

 

Core deposits (12)

$

21,391,794

 

18,604,262

 

17,617,479

 

17,103,470

 

16,503,686

 

16,340,763

 

Core deposits to total funding (12)

 

75.8

%

75.9

%

76.2

%

74.7

%

74.9

%

77.1

%

Risk-weighted assets

$

24,937,535

 

24,600,490

 

23,911,064

 

23,370,342

 

22,706,512

 

22,001,959

 

Number of offices

 

113

 

111

 

111

 

114

 

114

 

114

 

Total core deposits per office

$

189,308

 

167,606

 

158,716

 

150,030

 

144,769

 

143,340

 

Total assets per full-time equivalent employee

$

12,936

 

11,422

 

11,180

 

11,217

 

11,241

 

10,997

 

Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee

$

426.9

 

414.3

 

404.6

 

449.8

 

441.0

 

415.9

 

Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee

$

205.4

 

215.6

 

208.1

 

214.8

 

216.9

 

199.0

 

Number of employees (full-time equivalent)

 

2,577.5

 

2,562.0

 

2,487.0

 

2,456.0

 

2,361.0

 

2,324.0

 

Associate retention rate (13)

 

94.5

%

93.5

%

92.8

%

93.2

%

93.0

%

92.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June

March

June

 

June

June

2020

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

200,657

 

193,552

 

188,918

 

 

394,209

 

376,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

72,954

 

70,377

 

70,682

 

 

143,331

 

121,745

 

Total revenues

273,611

 

263,929

 

259,600

 

 

537,540

 

497,909

 

Less: Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

128

 

(463)

 

4,466

 

 

(335)

 

6,426

 

Loss on sale of non-prime automobile portfolio

 

 

1,536

 

 

 

1,536

 

Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above

$

273,739

 

263,466

 

265,602

 

 

537,205

 

505,871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

$

131,605

 

137,349

 

127,686

 

 

268,954

 

241,737

 

Less: Other real estate (ORE) expense

2,888

 

2,415

 

2,523

 

 

5,303

 

2,769

 

FHLB restructuring charges

2,870

 

 

 

 

2,870

 

 

Branch rationalization charges

 

 

3,189

 

 

 

3,189

 

Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above

$

125,847

 

134,934

 

121,974

 

 

260,781

 

235,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax income

$

73,674

 

26,691

 

124,719

 

 

100,365

 

241,793

 

Provision for credit losses

68,332

 

99,889

 

7,195

 

 

168,221

 

14,379

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income

142,006

 

126,580

 

131,914

 

 

268,586

 

256,172

 

Adjustments noted above

5,886

 

1,952

 

11,714

 

 

7,838

 

13,920

 

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(14)

$

147,892

 

128,532

 

143,628

 

 

276,424

 

270,092

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

$

72,954

 

70,377

 

70,682

 

 

143,331

 

121,745

 

Less: Adjustments as noted above

128

 

(463)

 

6,002

 

 

(335)

 

7,962

 

Noninterest income excluding the impact of adjustments noted above

$

73,082

 

69,914

 

76,684

 

 

142,996

 

129,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio (4)

48.10

%

52.04

%

49.19

%

 

50.03

%

48.55

%

Adjustments as noted above

(2.13)

%

(0.83)

%

(3.27)

%

 

(1.49)

%

(1.94)

%

Efficiency ratio (excluding adjustments noted above)

45.97

%

51.21

%

45.92

%

 

48.54

%

46.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average assets

$

32,785,391

 

28,237,642

 

25,915,971

 

 

30,511,516

 

25,485,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income to average assets (1)

0.89

%

1.00

%

1.09

%

 

0.94

%

0.96

%

Adjustments as noted above

0.01

%

%

0.10

%

 

%

0.07

%

Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1)

0.90

%

1.00

%

1.19

%

 

0.94

%

1.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense to average assets (1)

1.61

%

1.96

%

1.98

%

 

1.77

%

1.91

%

Adjustments as noted above

(0.07)

%

(0.04)

%

(0.09)

%

 

(0.05)

%

(0.04)

%

Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1)

1.54

%

1.92

%

1.89

%

 

1.72

%

1.87

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

Three months ended

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June

March

December

September

June

March

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Net income

$

62,444

 

28,356

 

96,079

 

110,521

 

100,321

 

93,960

 

Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

128

 

(463)

 

(68)

 

(417)

 

4,466

 

1,960

 

Sale of non-prime automobile portfolio

 

 

 

 

1,536

 

 

ORE expense

2,888

 

2,415

 

804

 

655

 

2,523

 

246

 

Branch rationalization charges

 

 

 

 

3,189

 

 

FHLB restructuring charges

2,870

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

(1,539)

 

(510)

 

(192)

 

(62)

 

(3,062)

 

(577)

 

Net income excluding adjustments noted above

$

66,791

 

29,798

 

96,623

 

110,697

 

108,973

 

95,589

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.83

 

0.37

 

1.26

 

1.45

 

1.31

 

1.22

 

Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

 

 

 

(0.01)

 

0.06

 

0.03

 

Adjustment due to sale of non-prime automobile portfolio

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

Adjustment due to ORE expense

0.04

 

0.03

 

0.01

 

0.01

 

0.04

 

 

Adjustment due to branch consolidation expense

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

(0.02)

 

(0.01)

 

 

 

(0.04)

 

(0.01)

 

Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above

$

0.89

 

0.39

 

1.27

 

1.45

 

1.43

 

1.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.83

 

0.37

 

1.26

 

1.44

 

1.31

 

1.22

 

Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

 

 

 

(0.01)

 

0.06

 

0.03

 

Adjustment due to sale of non-prime automobile portfolio

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

Adjustment due to ORE expense

0.04

 

0.03

 

0.01

 

0.01

 

0.03

 

 

Adjustment due to branch consolidation expense

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

(0.02)

 

(0.01)

 

 

0.01

 

(0.04)

 

(0.01)

 

Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above

$

0.89

 

0.39

 

1.27

 

1.45

 

1.42

 

1.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue per diluted common share

$

3.63

 

3.47

 

3.32

 

3.64

 

3.39

 

3.09

 

Adjustments as noted above

 

 

 

(0.01)

 

0.08

 

0.03

 

Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above

$

3.63

 

3.47

 

3.32

 

3.63

 

3.47

 

3.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity method investment (17)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fee income from BHG, net of amortization

$

17,208

 

15,592

 

12,312

 

32,248

 

32,261

 

13,290

 

Funding cost to support investment

2,134

 

2,122

 

2,345

 

2,366

 

2,399

 

2,379

 

Pre-tax impact of BHG

15,074

 

13,470

 

9,967

 

29,882

 

29,862

 

10,911

 

Income tax expense at statutory rates

3,940

 

3,521

 

2,605

 

7,811

 

7,806

 

2,852

 

Earnings attributable to BHG

$

11,134

 

9,949

 

7,362

 

22,071

 

22,056

 

8,059

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG

$

0.15

 

0.13

 

0.10

 

0.29

 

0.29

 

0.10

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG

$

0.15

 

0.13

 

0.10

 

0.29

 

0.29

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

June

June

 

2020

2019

Net income

 

$

90,800

 

194,281

 

Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

 

(335)

 

6,426

 

Sale of non-prime automobile portfolio

 

 

1,536

 

ORE expense

 

5,303

 

2,769

 

Branch consolidation expense

 

 

3,189

 

FHLB restructuring charges

 

2,870

 

 

Tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

 

(2,049)

 

(3,639)

 

Net income excluding adjustments noted above

 

$

96,589

 

204,562

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

$

1.20

 

2.54

 

Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

 

 

0.08

 

Adjustment due to sale of non-prime automobile portfolio

 

 

0.02

 

Adjustment due to ORE expense

 

0.07

 

0.04

 

Adjustment due to branch consolidation expense

 

 

0.04

 

Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges

 

0.04

 

 

Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

 

(0.03)

 

(0.05)

 

Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above

 

$

1.28

 

2.67

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

1.20

 

2.53

 

Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

 

 

0.08

 

Adjustment due to sale of non-prime automobile portfolio

 

 

0.02

 

Adjustment due to ORE expense

 

0.07

 

0.04

 

Adjustment due to branch rationalization charges

 

 

0.04

 

Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges

 

0.04

 

 

Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

 

(0.03)

 

(0.05)

 

Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above

 

$

1.28

 

2.66

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue per diluted common share

 

$

7.11

 

6.48

 

Adjustments as noted above

 

(0.01)

 

0.08

 

Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above

 

$

7.10

 

6.56

 

 

 

 

 

Equity method investment (17)

 

 

 

Fee income from BHG, net of amortization

 

$

32,800

 

45,551

 

Funding cost to support investment

 

4,256

 

4,778

 

Pre-tax impact of BHG

 

28,544

 

40,773

 

Income tax expense at statutory rates

 

7,461

 

10,658

 

Earnings attributable to BHG

 

$

21,083

 

30,115

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG

 

$

0.28

 

0.39

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG

 

$

0.28

 

0.39

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

 

 

 

 

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June

March

June

 

June

June

2020

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

0.77

%

0.40

%

1.55

%

 

0.60

%

1.54

%

Adjustments as noted above

0.05

%

0.02

%

0.14

%

 

0.04

%

0.08

%

Return on average assets excluding adjustments noted above (1)

0.82

%

0.42

%

1.69

%

 

0.64

%

1.62

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

33,342,112

 

$

29,264,180

 

$

26,540,355

 

 

$

33,342,112

 

$

26,540,355

 

Less: Goodwill

(1,819,811)

 

(1,819,811)

 

(1,807,121)

 

 

(1,819,811)

 

(1,807,121)

 

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(47,131)

 

(48,610)

 

(41,578)

 

 

(47,131)

 

(41,578)

 

Net tangible assets

$

31,475,170

 

$

27,395,759

 

$

24,691,656

 

 

$

31,475,170

 

$

24,691,656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

$

4,695,647

 

$

4,385,128

 

$

4,176,361

 

 

$

4,695,647

 

$

4,176,361

 

Less: Preferred stockholders' equity

(217,632)

 

 

 

 

(217,632)

 

 

Total common stockholders' equity

4,478,015

 

4,385,128

 

4,176,361

 

 

4,478,015

 

4,176,361

 

Less: Goodwill

(1,819,811)

 

(1,819,811)

 

(1,807,121)

 

 

(1,819,811)

 

(1,807,121)

 

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(47,131)

 

(48,610)

 

(41,578)

 

 

(47,131)

 

(41,578)

 

Net tangible common equity

$

2,611,073

 

$

2,516,707

 

$

2,327,662

 

 

$

2,611,073

 

$

2,327,662

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.30

%

9.19

%

9.43

%

 

8.30

%

9.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average tangible assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

$

32,785,391

 

$

28,237,642

 

$

25,915,971

 

 

$

30,511,516

 

$

25,485,355

 

Less: Average goodwill

(1,819,811)

 

(1,819,811)

 

(1,807,121)

 

 

(1,819,811)

 

(1,807,121)

 

Average core deposit and other intangible assets

(48,421)

 

(50,252)

 

(43,025)

 

 

(49,337)

 

(44,171)

 

Net average tangible assets

$

30,917,159

 

$

26,367,579

 

$

24,065,825

 

 

$

28,642,368

 

$

23,634,063

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

0.77

%

0.40

%

1.55

%

 

0.60

%

1.54

%

Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.12

%

 

0.04

%

0.12

%

Return on average tangible assets (1)

0.81

%

0.43

%

1.67

%

 

0.64

%

1.66

%

Adjustments as noted above

0.06

%

0.02

%

0.15

%

 

0.04

%

0.09

%

Return on average tangible assets excluding adjustments noted above (1)

0.87

%

0.45

%

1.82

%

 

0.68

%

1.75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average tangible common stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average stockholders' equity

$

4,499,438

 

$

4,417,155

 

$

4,117,754

 

 

$

4,458,296

 

$

4,067,842

 

Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity

(59,586)

 

 

 

 

(29,793)

 

 

Average common stockholders' equity

4,439,852

 

4,417,155

 

4,117,754

 

 

4,428,503

 

4,067,842

 

Less: Average goodwill

(1,819,811)

 

(1,819,811)

 

(1,807,121)

 

 

(1,819,811)

 

(1,807,121)

 

Average core deposit and other intangible assets

(48,421)

 

(50,252)

 

(43,025)

 

 

(49,337)

 

(44,171)

 

Net average tangible common equity

$

2,571,620

 

$

2,547,092

 

$

2,267,608

 

 

$

2,559,355

 

$

2,216,550

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (1)

5.58

%

2.58

%

9.77

%

 

4.10

%

9.63

%

Adjustment due to average preferred stockholders' equity

0.08

%

%

%

 

0.02

%

%

Return on average common equity (1)

5.66

%

2.58

%

9.77

%

 

4.12

%

9.63

%

Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets

4.11

%

1.90

%

7.97

%

 

3.01

%

8.04

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

9.77

%

4.48

%

17.74

%

 

7.13

%

17.68

%

Adjustments as noted above

0.68

%

0.23

%

1.54

%

 

0.46

%

0.93

%

Return on average tangible common equity excluding adjustments noted above (1)

10.45

%

4.71

%

19.28

%

 

7.59

%

18.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share at quarter end

$

59.05

 

$

57.85

 

$

54.29

 

 

$

59.05

 

$

54.29

 

Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets

(24.62)

 

(24.65)

 

(24.03)

 

 

(24.62)

 

(24.03)

 

Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9)

$

34.43

 

$

33.20

 

$

30.26

 

 

$

34.43

 

$

30.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans

1.27

%

1.09

%

0.48

%

 

1.27

%

0.48

%

Impact of excluding PPP loans from total loans

0.14

%

%

%

 

0.14

%

%

Allowance as adjusted for the above exclusion of PPP loans from total loans

1.41

%

1.09

%

0.48

%

 

1.41

%

0.48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

 

 

 

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

1. Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.

2. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.

3. Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

4. Efficiency ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

5. Troubled debt restructurings include loans where the company, as a result of the borrower's financial difficulties, has granted a credit concession to the borrower (i.e., interest only payments for a significant period of time, extending the maturity of the loan, etc.). All of these loans continue to accrue interest at the contractual rate. Troubled debt restructurings do not include, beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2020, loans for which the Company has granted a deferral of interest and/or principal or other modification pursuant to the guidance issued by the FDIC providing for relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

6. Average risk ratings are based on an internal loan review system which assigns a numeric value of 10 to 100 to all loans to commercial entities based on their underlying risk characteristics as of the end of each quarter. The risk rating scale was changed to allow for granularity, if needed, in criticized and classified risk ratings to distinguish accrual status or structural loan issues. A "10" risk rating is assigned to credits that exhibit Excellent risk characteristics, "20" exhibit Very Good risk characteristics, "30" Good, "40" Satisfactory, "50" Acceptable or Average, "60" Watch List, "70" Criticized, "80" Classified or Substandard, "90" Doubtful and "100" Loss (which are charged-off immediately). Additionally, loans rated "80" or worse that are not nonperforming or restructured loans are considered potential problem loans. Generally, consumer loans are not subjected to internal risk ratings.

7. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarter-to-date net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter-to-date period.

8. Capital ratios are calculated using regulatory reporting regulations enacted for such period and are defined as follows:

Equity to total assets – End of period total stockholders' equity as a percentage of end of period assets.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets - End of period total stockholders' equity less end of period preferred stock, goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles as a percentage of end of period assets less end of period goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles.

Leverage – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of adjusted average assets.

Tier I risk-based – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.

Total risk-based – Total capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.

Classified asset - Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses.

Tier I common equity to risk weighted assets - Tier 1 capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) less the amount of any preferred stock or subordinated indebtedness that is considered as a component of Tier 1 capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.

9. Book value per common share computed by dividing total common stockholders' equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per common share computed by dividing total common stockholders' equity, less goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles by common shares outstanding.

10. Amounts are included in the statement of operations in "Gains on mortgage loans sold, net", net of commissions paid on such amounts.

11. At fair value, based on information obtained from Pinnacle's third party broker/dealer for non-FDIC insured financial products and services.

12. Core deposits include all transaction deposit accounts, money market and savings accounts and all certificates of deposit issued in a denomination of less than $250,000. The ratio noted above represents total core deposits divided by total funding, which includes total deposits, FHLB advances, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, subordinated indebtedness and all other interest-bearing liabilities.

13. Associate retention rate is computed by dividing the number of associates employed at quarter end less the number of associates that have resigned in the last 12 months by the number of associates employed at quarter end. Associate retention rate does not include associates at acquired institutions displaced by merger.

14. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income excludes the impact of other real estate expenses and income and investment gains and losses on sales of securities.

15. Represents investment gains (losses) on sales and impairments, net occurring as a result of gains or losses incurred as the result of a change in management's intention to sell a bond prior to the recovery of its amortized cost basis.

16. The dividend payout ratio is calculated as the sum of the annualized dividend rate for dividends paid on common shares divided by the trailing 12-months fully diluted earnings per common share as of the dividend declaration date.

17. Earnings from equity method investment includes the impact of the issuance of subordinated debt as well as the funding costs of the overall franchise. Income tax expense is calculated using statutory tax rates.

18. Tax effect calculated using the blended statutory rate of 26.14 percent.

19. Calculated using the same guidelines as are used in the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's Uniform Bank Performance Report.

20. Effective January 1, 2020 Pinnacle Financial adopted the current expected credit loss accounting standard which requires the recognition of all losses expected to be recorded over a loan's life.

 


