Pinnacle Financial Partners : PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.31, ROAA of 1.55% and ROTCE of 17.74% For 2Q 2019
Excluding non-GAAP adjustments, 2Q19 diluted EPS was $1.42, ROAA was 1.69% and ROTCE was 19.28%
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $1.31 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.12 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 17.0 percent. Net income per diluted common share was $2.53 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income per diluted common share of $2.20 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 15.0 percent.
The following items impacted Pinnacle Financial’s second quarter of 2019 results:
$4.5 million in net losses on the sale of $382.0 million of investment securities as the firm seeks to better position its balance sheet for potential reductions in short-term rates,
$1.5 million loss from the sale of its remaining non-prime automobile portfolio, to finalize our exit from that business, which has been underway for some time,
$2.4 million write-down of facilities and land acquired in the BNC acquisition that previously had been held for potential expansion, and
$3.2 million non-cash impairment charge related to the proposed consolidation of five offices across the firm's footprint.
Excluding these items, as well as merger-related charges in 2018 and ORE expense in each period, net income per diluted common share was $1.42 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a growth rate of 22.4 percent. Excluding the same adjustments noted above for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, net income per diluted common share was $2.66 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income per diluted common share of $2.28 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a growth rate of 16.7 percent.
"Obviously, we are excited about our very strong earnings growth in the second quarter and first six months of 2019," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "Highlights for the quarter included double-digit loan growth, strong hiring throughout our footprint and better than anticipated fee income associated with our investment in BHG. During the quarter, we also implemented plans for rationalization of certain assets. Our decision to sell the remainder of our non-prime automobile loans and to consolidate a number of branch offices, along with the other items noted above, negatively impacted the second quarter by approximately $12.0 million in additional expenses. However, by incurring these expenses, we believe we are much better positioned to absorb potential decreases in short-term interest rates. These actions also eliminate any future losses that could have been incurred from the non-prime automobile portfolio."
GROWING THE CORE EARNINGS CAPACITY OF THE FIRM:
Loans at June 30, 2019 were a record $18.8 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion from June 30, 2018, reflecting year-over-year growth of 10.4 percent. Loans at June 30, 2019 increased $639.4 million from March 31, 2019, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 14.1 percent.
Average loans were $18.6 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2019, up $672.7 million from $17.9 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an annualized growth rate of 15.0 percent.
At June 30, 2019, the remaining discount associated with fair value accounting adjustments on acquired loans was $75.4 million, compared to $85.8 million at March 31, 2019.
Deposits at June 30, 2019 were $19.4 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion from June 30, 2018, reflecting year-over-year growth of 8.9 percent. Deposits at June 30, 2019 increased $968.9 million from March 31, 2019, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 21.0 percent.
Average deposits were $18.9 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $18.4 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an annualized growth rate of 11.0 percent.
Core deposits were $16.5 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $16.3 billion at March 31, 2019 and $15.4 billion at June 30, 2018, a year-over-year growth rate of 7.2 percent.
Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $259.6 million, an increase of $21.3 million from the $238.3 million recognized in the first quarter of 2019, and up $29.4 million from the second quarter of 2018. This represents a year-over-year growth rate of 12.8 percent. Second quarter 2019 revenues reflect the impact of a $7.2 million reduction in loan discount accretion when compared to the second quarter of 2018.
Revenue per fully diluted share was $3.39 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $3.09 for the first quarter of 2019 and $2.97 for the second quarter of 2018.
"We hired 45 high-profile revenue producers during the first six months of 2019, a strong predictor of our continued future growth," Turner said. "We believe our recruiting success is creating even more opportunities for our firm to move meaningful market share from larger banks. Taking market share by virtue of being able to hire the best bankers in our market is the only way I know to reliably produce outsized growth on a sound basis over the long term.
"We continue to experience much progress in the Carolinas and Virginia and could not be more proud of our successes there. We believe the BNC merger has been a great success and we anticipate many years of sustainable growth for our firm. BHG was another sound investment for our firm. Its franchise value, we believe, has increased significantly since our first investment in 2015. We believe the leadership and employees at BHG have worked tirelessly to grow their firm on a sound basis, and we anticipate more growth in future periods as our partnership continues to thrive."
FOCUSING ON PROFITABILITY:
Return on average assets was 1.55 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.52 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.50 percent for the second quarter last year. Second quarter 2019 return on average tangible assets amounted to 1.67 percent, compared to 1.64 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.63 percent for the second quarter of 2018.
Excluding the adjustments described above for both 2019 and 2018, return on average assets was 1.69 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.55 percent for both the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018. Likewise, excluding those same adjustments, the firm’s return on average tangible assets was 1.82 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.67 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.68 for the second quarter of 2018.
Return on average common equity for the second quarter of 2019 amounted to 9.77 percent, compared to 9.49 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 9.18 percent for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 return on average tangible common equity amounted to 17.74 percent, compared to 17.60 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 18.01 for the second quarter of 2018.
Excluding the adjustments described above for both 2019 and 2018, return on average tangible common equity amounted to 19.28 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 17.91 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 18.58 percent for the second quarter of 2018.
"Our profitability metrics remain strong and provide us the ongoing leverage to hire more revenue producers and continue investing in our future growth," said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle's chief financial officer. "BHG reported a remarkable quarter that was the culmination of many initiatives they have been working on for several months. They have not only developed more sophisticated tools to better target potential borrowers, but they also have expanded their reach into other professional firms such as lawyers, accountants and others. This elevated production occurred during a time when FICO scores and their internally generated credit scores for their borrowers have actually improved. During the quarter, we also took the opportunity to critically evaluate certain assets. Specifically, we executed several initiatives during the quarter to better insulate our earnings in a down rate environment such as purchasing loan interest rate floors, unwinding fixed to floating loan interest rate swaps and repositioning a portion of the bond portfolio.
"We are aware that our industry faces many macro challenges. In spite of these challenges, we continue to target top-quartile profitability and, more importantly, continue our focus on earnings per share growth and tangible book value per share accretion, having produced 5-year compounded annual growth rates of 23.7 percent and 15.8 percent, respectively, in those key metrics through the second quarter of 2019."
MAINTAINING A FORTRESS BALANCE SHEET:
Net charge-offs were $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were 0.09 percent, compared to 0.08 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 0.10 percent for the second quarter of 2018.
Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.55 percent of total loans and ORE at June 30, 2019, from 0.61 percent at March 31, 2019, and up slightly from 0.53 percent at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets were $102.7 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $111.3 million at March 31, 2019 and $91.1 million at June 30, 2018.
The classified asset ratio at June 30, 2019 was 13.9 percent, compared to 13.0 percent at March 31, 2019 and 12.6 percent at June 30, 2018. Classified assets were $337.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $306.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $267.3 million at June 30, 2018.
The allowance for loan losses represented 0.48 percent of total loans at each of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, compared to 0.44 percent at June 30, 2018.
The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 118.6 percent at June 30, 2019, from 90.7 percent at March 31, 2019 and 106.7 percent at June 30, 2018. At June 30, 2019, purchase credit impaired loans of $7.2 million, which were recorded at fair value upon acquisition, represented 9.4 percent of the firm's nonperforming loans.
Provision for loan losses was $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $9.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.
"Asset quality continues to be a highlight for our firm," Carpenter said. "Net charge-offs, nonperforming assets and classified assets remain very low. Net charge-offs in our primary loan segments of C&I, CRE and construction have been very low for an extended period of time. Year-to-date in 2019, net charge-offs in these segments were 0.07 percent annualized, compared to 0.07 percent in 2018 and 0.02 percent in 2017."
GROWING REVENUES
Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $188.9 million, compared to $187.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $182.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, a year-over-year growth rate of 3.7 percent. Net interest margin was 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 3.62 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.69 percent for the second quarter of 2018.
Included in net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million of discount accretion associated with fair value adjustments, compared to $9.7 million of similar discount accretion recognized in the first quarter of 2019 and $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Average earning assets included $81.4 million of fair value adjustments related to our acquisitions at June 30, 2019, compared to $92.4 million at March 31, 2019 and $143.3 million at June 30, 2018.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $70.7 million, compared to $51.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $47.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, a year-over-year growth rate of 47.4 percent.
Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2018.
Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $32.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $13.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Income from the firm's investment in BHG grew more than 200 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Other noninterest income was $16.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $14.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $15.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Contributing to the increase were increased credit card interchange fees and increased fees related to the firm's various lending programs. Other noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was also impacted by a $1.5 million charge associated with the sale of the firm's remaining non-prime automobile portfolio in the second quarter of 2019.
"For good reason, the rate environment has attracted much attention from the broader banking community, including not only bankers but also investors and analysts," Carpenter said. "Operating in this environment while funding high quality loan growth as inexpensively as possible is clearly a challenge. We will continue to support our relationship managers as they attract great clients to our firm, which typically begins with loans.
"We remain optimistic about our deposit-gathering strategies, which are largely dependent upon our continuing to recruit deposit gatherers to our firm. We are fortunate that we operate in markets with outstanding bankers that allow us to focus on growing revenues consistently and organically over the longer term. Our track record is strong, and we believe we have the runway in our current footprint to accomplish our goals of continuing to be a top-quartile performer."
CREATING OPERATING LEVERAGE
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $127.7 million, compared to $114.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $110.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 15.1 percent. Excluding the impairment charges associated with our branch consolidation initiatives, ORE expenses and merger-related charges for the relevant periods as described above, noninterest expense increased 13.8 percent over the second quarter of 2018.
Salaries and employee benefits were $75.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $70.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $64.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 17.9 percent.
Included in salaries and employee benefits are costs related to the firm’s annual cash incentive plan. Incentive costs for this plan amounted to $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $6.9 million in the second quarter of last year.
The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 increased to 49.19 percent, compared to 47.86 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 48.18 percent in the second quarter of 2018. The ratio of noninterest expenses to average assets increased to 1.98 percent for the second quarter of 2019 from 1.85 percent in the first quarter of 2019 and 1.91 percent in the second quarter of 2018.
Excluding the adjustments noted elsewhere in this release for both 2019 and 2018, the efficiency ratio was 45.92 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 47.37 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 46.57 percent for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the above described impairment charge, ORE expense and merger-related charges, the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets was 1.89 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.84 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.85 percent for the second quarter of 2018.
The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 19.6 percent, compared to 19.7 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 20.9 percent for the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 includes tax expense related to equity compensation of $68,000, compared to a benefit of $769,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and $72,000 in the second quarter of 2018, respectively, associated with vesting of equity-based awards.
During the second quarter of 2019, the firm acquired 130,888 shares of its common stock in open market transactions pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program, at an average price of $56.31.
"We continue to be pleased with the management of our expense base and our team’s focus on growing revenues," Carpenter said. "We reviewed our branch network for opportunities and believe the proposed consolidation of approximately five facilities is sufficient at this time. We are not exiting any market or entering into any formal personnel reduction programs as a result of these actions.
"Additionally, we are reporting an adjusted efficiency ratio of 46 percent for our firm for the second quarter of 2019, providing further support that our firm can generate outsized returns efficiently and that we take our reputation of being sound operators seriously."
BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES DIVIDEND
On July 16, 2019, Pinnacle's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share to be paid on Aug. 30, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 2, 2019. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to common shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Pinnacle's Board of Directors.
Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. Pinnacle Bank has the No. 1 deposit market share in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to June 30, 2018 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a place on FORTUNE’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 lists of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S., and American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For six years in a row.
The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $26.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 11 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks
$
153,071
$
137,433
$
193,962
Restricted cash
121,440
65,491
16,233
Interest-bearing due from banks
332,862
516,920
407,265
Federal funds sold and other
20,214
1,848
29,463
Cash and cash equivalents
627,587
721,692
646,923
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
3,256,906
3,083,686
2,960,128
Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $200.6 million, $193.1 million, and $15.3 million at June 30, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively)
190,928
194,282
15,341
Consumer loans held-for-sale
70,004
34,196
108,592
Commercial loans held-for-sale
21,295
15,954
21,277
Loans
18,814,318
17,707,549
17,042,853
Less allowance for loan losses
(90,253)
(83,575)
(75,670)
Loans, net
18,724,065
17,623,974
16,967,183
Premises and equipment, net
274,729
265,560
269,876
Equity method investment
243,875
239,237
217,283
Accrued interest receivable
84,582
79,657
65,175
Goodwill
1,807,121
1,807,121
1,807,121
Core deposits and other intangible assets
41,578
46,161
51,353
Other real estate owned
26,657
15,165
19,785
Other assets
1,171,028
904,359
838,333
Total assets
$
26,540,355
$
25,031,044
$
23,988,370
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
4,493,419
$
4,309,067
$
4,361,414
Interest-bearing
3,129,941
3,464,001
2,939,833
Savings and money market accounts
7,547,166
7,607,796
7,129,335
Time
4,278,857
3,468,243
3,426,836
Total deposits
19,449,383
18,849,107
17,857,418
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
154,169
104,741
128,739
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,960,062
1,443,589
1,581,867
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
464,144
485,130
465,433
Accrued interest payable
30,376
23,586
15,604
Other liabilities
305,860
158,951
112,632
Total liabilities
22,363,994
21,065,104
20,161,693
Preferred stock, no par value; 10.0 million shares authorized;
no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
—
Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 76.9 million, 77.5 million and 77.9 million shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively
76,929
77,484
77,855
Additional paid-in capital
3,076,486
3,107,431
3,119,461
Retained earnings
1,002,434
833,130
667,594
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
20,512
(52,105)
(38,233)
Total stockholders' equity
4,176,361
3,965,940
3,826,677
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
26,540,355
$
25,031,044
$
23,988,370
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
237,653
$
229,379
$
208,758
$
467,032
$
399,972
Securities
Taxable
12,243
13,540
11,748
25,783
22,970
Tax-exempt
12,556
11,672
8,350
24,228
15,635
Federal funds sold and other
3,399
3,292
2,128
6,691
3,935
Total interest income
265,851
257,883
230,984
523,734
442,512
Interest expense:
Deposits
58,988
54,217
32,767
113,205
56,748
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
142
145
143
287
273
FHLB advances and other borrowings
17,803
16,275
15,838
34,078
28,784
Total interest expense
76,933
70,637
48,748
147,570
85,805
Net interest income
188,918
187,246
182,236
376,164
356,707
Provision for loan losses
7,195
7,184
9,402
14,379
16,333
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
181,723
180,062
172,834
361,785
340,374
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,940
8,542
8,456
17,482
16,361
Investment services
5,803
5,404
5,074
11,207
10,319
Insurance sales commissions
2,147
2,928
2,048
5,075
5,167
Gains on mortgage loans sold, net
6,011
4,878
3,777
10,889
7,521
Investment gains (losses) on sales, net
(4,466)
(1,960)
—
(6,426)
30
Trust fees
3,461
3,295
3,564
6,756
6,681
Income from equity method investment
32,261
13,290
9,690
45,551
19,050
Other noninterest income
16,525
14,686
15,330
31,211
26,993
Total noninterest income
70,682
51,063
47,939
121,745
92,122
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
75,620
70,376
64,112
145,996
127,831
Equipment and occupancy
23,844
19,331
18,208
43,175
35,951
Other real estate, net
2,523
246
819
2,769
25
Marketing and other business development
3,282
2,948
2,544
6,230
4,791
Postage and supplies
2,079
1,892
2,291
3,971
4,330
Amortization of intangibles
2,271
2,311
2,659
4,582
5,357
Merger-related expenses
—
—
2,906
—
8,259
Other noninterest expense
18,067
16,947
17,369
35,014
32,944
Total noninterest expense
127,686
114,051
110,908
241,737
219,488
Income before income taxes
124,719
117,074
109,865
241,793
213,008
Income tax expense
24,398
23,114
23,000
47,512
42,633
Net income
$
100,321
$
93,960
$
86,865
$
194,281
$
170,375
Per share information:
Basic net income per common share
$
1.31
$
1.22
$
1.13
$
2.54
$
2.21
Diluted net income per common share
$
1.31
$
1.22
$
1.12
$
2.53
$
2.20
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
76,343,608
76,803,171
77,123,854
76,572,120
77,101,816
Diluted
76,611,657
77,127,692
77,468,082
76,866,163
77,417,930
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
June
2019
March
2019
December
2018
September
2018
June
2018
March
2018
Balance sheet data, at quarter end:
Commercial and industrial loans
$
5,795,107
5,419,520
5,271,420
5,006,247
4,821,299
4,490,886
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
2,624,160
2,617,541
2,653,433
2,688,247
2,504,891
2,427,946
Commercial real estate - investment
4,252,098
4,107,953
3,855,643
3,818,055
3,822,182
3,714,854
Commercial real estate - multifamily and other
709,135
693,652
655,879
708,817
697,566
651,488
Consumer real estate - mortgage loans
2,949,755
2,887,628
2,844,447
2,815,160
2,699,399
2,580,766
Construction and land development loans
2,117,969
2,097,570
2,072,455
2,059,009
2,133,646
2,095,875
Consumer and other
366,094
351,042
354,272
368,474
363,870
364,202
Total loans
18,814,318
18,174,906
17,707,549
17,464,009
17,042,853
16,326,017
Allowance for loan losses
(90,253)
(87,194)
(83,575)
(79,985)
(75,670)
(70,204)
Securities
3,447,834
3,444,049
3,277,968
3,199,579
2,975,469
2,981,301
Total assets
26,540,355
25,557,858
25,031,044
24,557,545
23,988,370
22,935,174
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,493,419
4,317,787
4,309,067
4,476,925
4,361,414
4,274,213
Total deposits
19,449,383
18,480,461
18,849,107
18,407,515
17,857,418
16,502,909
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
154,169
100,698
104,741
130,217
128,739
131,863
FHLB advances
1,960,062
2,121,075
1,443,589
1,520,603
1,581,867
1,976,881
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
464,144
484,703
485,130
465,487
465,433
465,550
Total stockholders' equity
4,176,361
4,055,939
3,965,940
3,897,041
3,826,677
3,749,303
Balance sheet data, quarterly averages:
Total loans
$
18,611,164
17,938,480
17,630,281
17,259,139
16,729,734
15,957,466
Securities
3,412,475
3,302,676
3,148,638
3,075,633
2,970,267
2,829,604
Federal funds sold and other
530,556
469,909
645,644
647,728
442,401
335,093
Total earning assets
22,554,195
21,711,065
21,424,563
20,982,500
20,142,402
19,122,163
Total assets
25,915,971
25,049,954
24,616,733
24,125,051
23,236,945
22,204,599
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,399,766
4,195,443
4,317,782
4,330,917
4,270,459
4,304,186
Total deposits
18,864,859
18,358,094
18,368,012
18,112,766
16,949,374
16,280,581
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
117,261
109,306
119,247
146,864
123,447
129,969
FHLB advances
2,164,341
1,926,358
1,689,920
1,497,511
1,884,828
1,584,281
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
469,498
470,775
469,074
468,990
474,328
471,029
Total stockholders' equity
4,117,754
4,017,375
3,939,927
3,874,430
3,795,963
3,732,633
Statement of operations data, for the three months ended:
Interest income
$
265,851
257,883
256,095
248,110
230,984
211,528
Interest expense
76,933
70,637
65,880
58,690
48,748
37,057
Net interest income
188,918
187,246
190,215
189,420
182,236
174,471
Provision for loan losses
7,195
7,184
9,319
8,725
9,402
6,931
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
181,723
180,062
180,896
180,695
172,834
167,540
Noninterest income
70,682
51,063
57,270
51,478
47,939
44,183
Noninterest expense
127,686
114,051
119,409
113,990
110,908
108,580
Income before taxes
124,719
117,074
118,757
118,183
109,865
103,143
Income tax expense
24,398
23,114
23,439
24,436
23,000
19,633
Net income
$
100,321
93,960
95,318
93,747
86,865
83,510
Profitability and other ratios:
Return on avg. assets (1)
1.55%
1.52%
1.54%
1.54%
1.50%
1.53%
Return on avg. common equity (1)
9.77%
9.49%
9.60%
9.60%
9.18%
9.07%
Return on avg. tangible common equity (1)
17.74%
17.60%
18.14%
18.44%
18.01%
18.12%
Dividend payout ratio (16)
12.88%
13.39%
13.79%
14.89%
16.57%
18.36%
Net interest margin (2)
3.48%
3.62%
3.63%
3.65%
3.69%
3.77%
Noninterest income to total revenue (3)
27.23%
21.43%
23.14%
21.37%
20.83%
20.21%
Noninterest income to avg. assets (1)
1.09%
0.83%
0.92%
0.85%
0.83%
0.81%
Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1)
1.98%
1.85%
1.92%
1.87%
1.91%
1.98%
Efficiency ratio (4)
49.19%
47.86%
48.25%
47.32%
48.18%
49.66%
Avg. loans to avg. deposits
98.66%
97.71%
95.98%
95.29%
98.70%
98.02%
Securities to total assets
12.99%
13.48%
13.10%
13.03%
12.40%
13.00%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Average Balances
Interest
Rates/
Yields
Average Balances
Interest
Rates/
Yields
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1) (2)
$
18,611,164
$
237,653
5.22%
$
16,729,734
$
208,758
5.04%
Securities
Taxable
1,781,814
12,243
2.76%
1,792,845
11,748
2.63%
Tax-exempt (2)
1,630,661
12,556
3.68%
1,177,422
8,350
3.34%
Federal funds sold and other
530,556
3,399
2.57%
442,401
2,128
1.93%
Total interest-earning assets
22,554,195
$
265,851
4.85%
20,142,402
$
230,984
4.66%
Nonearning assets
Intangible assets
1,850,146
1,860,868
Other nonearning assets
1,511,630
1,233,675
Total assets
$
25,915,971
$
23,236,945
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
3,150,865
9,305
1.18%
3,038,705
6,395
0.84%
Savings and money market
7,355,783
26,947
1.47%
6,739,430
16,165
0.96%
Time
3,958,445
22,736
2.30%
2,900,779
10,207
1.41%
Total interest-bearing deposits
14,465,093
58,988
1.64%
12,678,914
32,767
1.04%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
117,261
142
0.49%
123,447
143
0.47%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,164,341
11,552
2.14%
1,884,828
9,690
2.06%
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
469,498
6,251
5.34%
474,328
6,148
5.20%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
17,216,193
76,933
1.79%
15,161,517
48,748
1.29%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,399,766
—
—
4,270,459
—
—
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
21,615,959
$
76,933
1.43%
19,431,976
$
48,748
1.01%
Other liabilities
182,258
9,005
Stockholders' equity
4,117,754
3,795,963
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
25,915,971
$
23,236,944
Netinterestincome
$
188,918
$
182,236
Net interest spread (3)
3.06%
3.37%
Net interest margin (4)
3.48%
3.69%
(1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts.
(2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and include $6.9 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented.
(3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 would have been 3.42% compared to a net interest spread of 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
(4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Average Balances
Interest
Rates/
Yields
Average Balances
Interest
Rates/
Yields
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1) (2)
$
18,276,680
$
467,032
5.25%
$
16,345,734
$
399,972
4.98%
Securities
Taxable
1,813,693
25,783
2.87%
1,793,619
22,970
2.58%
Tax-exempt (2)
1,544,186
24,228
3.77%
1,106,705
15,635
3.33%
Federal funds sold and other
500,400
6,691
2.70%
389,043
3,935
2.04%
Total interest-earning assets
22,134,959
$
523,734
4.89%
19,635,101
$
442,512
4.61%
Nonearning assets
Intangible assets
1,851,292
1,862,294
Other nonearning assets
1,499,104
1,226,229
Total assets
$
25,485,355
$
22,723,624
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
3,140,734
18,628
1.20%
3,006,328
11,509
0.77%
Savings and money market
7,446,911
53,284
1.44%
6,597,734
28,153
0.86%
Time
3,727,061
41,293
2.23%
2,725,534
17,086
1.26%
Total interest-bearing deposits
14,314,706
113,205
1.59%
12,329,596
56,748
0.93%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
113,305
287
0.51%
126,690
273
0.43%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,046,007
21,515
2.12%
1,735,385
16,697
1.94%
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
470,133
12,563
5.39%
475,066
12,087
5.13%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,944,151
147,570
1.76%
14,666,737
85,805
1.18%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,298,169
—
—
4,287,229
—
—
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
21,242,320
$
147,570
1.40%
18,953,966
$
85,805
0.91%
Other liabilities
175,193
5,185
Stockholders' equity
4,067,842
3,764,473
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
25,485,355
$
22,723,624
Netinterestincome
$
376,164
$
356,707
Net interest spread (3)
3.14%
3.43%
Net interest margin (4)
3.55%
3.73%
(1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts.
(2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and include $13.4 million of taxable equivalent income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented.
(3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the six months ended June 30, 2019 would have been 3.49% compared to a net interest spread of 3.70% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
(4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
June
2019
March
2019
December
2018
September
2018
June
2018
March
2018
Asset quality information and ratios:
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
76,077
96,144
87,834
77,868
70,887
70,202
Other real estate (ORE) and other nonperforming assets (NPAs)
26,658
15,138
15,393
17,731
20,229
24,533
Total nonperforming assets
$
102,735
111,282
103,227
95,599
91,116
94,735
Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest
$
2,733
1,982
1,558
1,773
1,572
1,131
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (5)
$
7,412
5,481
5,899
6,125
5,647
6,115
Accruing purchase credit impaired loans
$
12,632
13,122
14,743
21,473
22,993
24,398
Net loan charge-offs
$
4,136
3,565
5,729
4,410
3,936
3,967
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
118.6%
90.7%
95.2%
102.7%
106.7%
100.0%
As a percentage of total loans:
Past due accruing loans over 30 days
0.21%
0.22%
0.34%
0.25%
0.23%
0.24%
Potential problem loans (6)
1.21%
1.05%
1.00%
1.16%
1.00%
0.97%
Allowance for loan losses
0.48%
0.48%
0.47%
0.46%
0.44%
0.43%
Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs
Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (19)
82.6%
84.1%
85.2%
87.8%
94.6%
96.1%
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family as a percentage of total capital (19)
288.9%
282.5%
277.7%
287.6%
304.3%
306.2%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June
2019
March
2019
December
2018
September
2018
June
2018
March
2018
Per share data:
Earnings – basic
$
1.31
1.22
1.24
1.22
1.13
1.08
Earnings - basic, excluding the adjustments noted below
$
1.43
1.24
1.26
1.22
1.15
1.13
Earnings – diluted
$
1.31
1.22
1.23
1.21
1.12
1.08
Earnings - diluted, excluding the adjustments noted below
$
1.42
1.24
1.25
1.21
1.15
1.13
Common dividends per share
$
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.14
0.14
0.14
Book value per common share at quarter end (9)
$
54.29
52.63
51.18
50.05
49.15
48.16
Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9)
$
30.26
28.61
27.27
26.21
25.28
24.24
Revenue per diluted share
$
3.39
3.09
3.19
3.11
2.97
2.83
Revenue per diluted share, excluding the adjustments noted below
$
3.47
3.12
3.22
3.11
2.97
2.83
Noninterest expense per diluted share
$
1.67
1.48
1.54
1.47
1.43
1.40
Noninterest expense per diluted share, excluding the adjustments noted below
$
1.59
1.48
1.53
1.47
1.38
1.34
Investor information:
Closing sales price on last trading day of quarter
$
57.48
54.70
46.10
60.15
61.35
64.20
High closing sales price during quarter
$
59.23
59.55
61.04
66.20
68.10
69.45
Low closing sales price during quarter
$
52.95
46.35
44.03
60.05
61.35
60.20
Other information:
Gains on residential mortgage loans sold:
Residential mortgage loan sales:
Gross loans sold
$
291,813
193,830
236,861
278,073
264,934
237,667
Gross fees (10)
$
8,485
5,695
6,184
7,756
7,134
6,036
Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated
2.91%
2.94%
2.61%
2.79%
2.69%
2.54%
Net gain on residential mortgage loans sold
$
6,011
4,878
3,141
3,902
3,777
3,744
Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (15)
$
(4,466)
(1,960)
(2,295)
11
—
30
Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (11)
$
4,287,985
4,122,980
3,763,911
3,998,774
3,745,635
3,508,669
Trust account managed assets, at quarter end
$
2,425,791
2,263,095
2,055,861
2,074,027
1,920,226
1,844,871
Core deposits (12)
$
16,503,686
16,340,763
16,489,173
16,076,859
15,400,142
14,750,211
Core deposits to total funding (12)
74.9%
77.1%
79.0%
78.3%
76.9%
77.3%
Risk-weighted assets
$
22,706,512
22,001,959
21,137,263
20,705,547
20,151,827
19,286,101
Number of offices
114
114
114
115
115
114
Total core deposits per office
$
144,769
143,340
144,642
139,799
133,914
129,388
Total assets per full-time equivalent employee
$
11,241
10,997
10,897
10,917
10,911
10,677
Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee
$
441.0
415.9
427.5
424.9
419.9
412.8
Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee
$
216.9
199.0
206.2
201.0
202.3
205.0
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)
2,361.0
2,324.0
2,297.0
2,249.5
2,198.5
2,148.0
Associate retention rate (13)
93.0%
92.8%
92.3%
91.1%
89.6%
89.9%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Net interest income
$
188,918
187,246
182,236
376,164
356,707
Noninterest income
70,682
51,063
47,939
121,745
92,122
Total revenues
259,600
238,309
230,175
497,909
448,829
Less: Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net
4,466
1,960
—
6,426
(30)
Loss on sale of non-prime automobile portfolio
1,536
—
—
1,536
—
Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above
265,602
240,269
230,175
505,871
448,799
Noninterest expense
127,686
114,051
110,908
241,737
219,488
Less: Other real estate (ORE) expense
2,523
246
819
2,769
25
Merger-related charges
—
—
2,906
—
8,259
Branch consolidation
3,189
—
—
3,189
—
Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above
121,974
113,805
107,183
235,779
211,204
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(14)
$
143,628
126,464
122,992
270,092
237,595
Efficiency ratio (4)
49.19%
47.86%
48.18%
48.55%
48.90%
Adjustments as noted above
(3.27)%
(0.49)%
(1.61)%
(1.94)%
(1.84)%
Efficiency ratio (excluding adjustments noted above)
45.92%
47.37%
46.57%
46.61%
47.06%
Total average assets
$
25,915,971
25,049,954
23,236,945
25,485,355
22,723,624
Noninterest income to average assets
1.09%
0.83%
0.83%
0.96%
0.82%
Adjustments as noted above
0.10%
0.03%
—%
0.07%
—%
Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets
1.19%
0.86%
0.83%
1.03%
0.82%
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.98%
1.85%
1.91%
1.91%
1.95%
Adjustments as noted above
(0.09)%
(0.01)%
(0.06)%
(0.04)%
(0.08)%
Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets
1.89%
1.84%
1.85%
1.87%
1.87%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Net income
$
100,321
93,960
86,865
194,281
170,375
Merger-related charges
—
—
2,906
—
8,259
Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net
4,466
1,960
—
6,426
(30)
Sale of non-prime automobile portfolio
1,536
—
—
1,536
—
ORE expense
2,523
246
819
2,769
25
Branch rationalization
3,189
—
—
3,189
—
Tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)
(3,062)
(577)
(974)
(3,639)
(2,158)
Net income excluding adjustments noted above
$
108,973
95,589
89,616
204,562
176,471
Basic earnings per share
$
1.31
1.22
1.13
2.54
2.21
Adjustment due to merger-related charges
—
—
0.04
—
0.11
Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net
0.06
0.03
—
0.08
—
Adjustment due to sale of non-prime automobile portfolio
0.02
—
—
0.02
—
Adjustment due to ORE expense
0.04
—
0.01
0.04
—
Adjustment due to branch consolidation
0.04
—
—
0.04
—
Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.05)
(0.03)
Basic earnings per share excluding adjustments noted above
1.43
1.24
1.17
2.67
2.29
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.31
1.22
1.12
2.53
2.20
Adjustment due to merger-related charges
—
—
0.04
—
0.11
Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net
0.06
0.03
—
0.08
—
Adjustment due to sale of non-prime automobile portfolio
0.02
—
—
0.02
—
Adjustment due to ORE expense
0.03
—
0.01
0.04
—
Adjustment due to branch consolidation
0.04
—
—
0.04
—
Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.05)
(0.03)
Diluted earnings per share excluding the adjustments noted above
$
1.42
1.24
1.16
2.66
2.28
Noninterest expense per diluted share
$
1.67
1.48
1.43
3.14
2.84
Adjustments as noted above
(0.08)
—
(0.05)
(0.07)
(0.11)
Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) per diluted share
$
1.59
1.48
1.38
3.07
2.73
Revenue per diluted share
$
3.39
3.09
2.97
6.48
5.80
Adjustments as noted above
0.08
0.03
—
0.10
—
Revenue per diluted share (excluding adjustments noted above) per diluted share
$
3.47
3.12
2.97
6.58
5.80
Equity method investment (17)
Fee income from BHG, net of amortization
$
32,261
13,290
9,690
45,551
19,050
Funding cost to support investment
2,399
2,379
2,114
4,779
4,118
Pre-tax impact of BHG
29,862
10,911
7,576
40,772
14,932
Income tax expense at statutory rates
7,806
2,852
1,980
10,658
3,903
Earnings attributable to BHG
$
22,056
8,059
5,596
30,114
11,029
Basic earnings per share attributable to BHG
$
0.29
0.10
0.07
0.39
0.14
Diluted earnings per share attributable to BHG
$
0.29
0.10
0.07
0.39
0.14
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
2019
March 31,
2019
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2018
Return on average assets
1.55%
1.52%
1.50%
1.54%
1.51%
Adjustments as noted above
0.14%
0.03%
0.05%
0.08%
0.06%
Return on average assets excluding adjustments noted above
1.69%
1.55%
1.55%
1.62%
1.57%
Tangible assets:
Total assets
$
26,540,355
25,557,858
23,988,370
26,540,355
23,988,370
Less: Goodwill
(1,807,121)
(1,807,121)
(1,807,121)
(1,807,121)
(1,807,121)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(41,578)
(43,850)
(51,353)
(41,578)
(51,353)
Net tangible assets
$
24,691,656
23,706,887
22,129,896
24,691,656
22,129,896
Tangible equity:
Total stockholders' equity
$
4,176,361
4,055,939
3,826,677
4,176,361
3,826,677
Less: Goodwill
(1,807,121)
(1,807,121)
(1,807,121)
(1,807,121)
(1,807,121)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(41,578)
(43,850)
(51,353)
(41,578)
(51,353)
Net tangible common equity
$
2,327,662
2,204,968
1,968,203
2,327,662
1,968,203
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.43%
9.30%
8.89%
9.43%
8.89%
Average tangible assets:
Average assets
$
25,915,971
25,049,954
23,236,945
25,485,355
22,723,624
Less: Average goodwill
(1,807,121)
(1,807,121)
(1,807,850)
(1,807,121)
(1,807,952)
Average core deposit and other intangible assets
(43,025)
(45,330)
(53,018)
(44,171)
(54,342)
Net average tangible assets
$
24,065,825
23,197,503
21,376,077
23,634,063
20,861,330
Return on average assets
1.55%
1.52%
1.50%
1.54%
1.51%
Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets
0.12%
0.12%
0.13%
0.12%
0.14%
Return on average tangible assets
1.67%
1.64%
1.63%
1.66%
1.65%
Adjustments as noted above
0.15%
0.03%
0.05%
0.09%
0.06%
Return on average tangible assets excluding adjustments noted above
1.82%
1.67%
1.68%
1.75%
1.71%
Average tangible stockholders' equity:
Average stockholders' equity
$
4,117,754
4,017,375
3,795,963
4,067,842
3,764,473
Less: Average goodwill
(1,807,121)
(1,807,121)
(1,807,850)
(1,807,121)
(1,807,952)
Average core deposit and other intangible assets
(43,025)
(45,330)
(53,018)
(44,171)
(54,342)
Net average tangible common equity
$
2,267,608
2,164,924
1,935,095
2,216,550
1,902,179
Return on average common equity
9.77%
9.49%
9.18%
9.63%
9.13%
Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets
7.97%
8.11%
8.83%
8.05%
8.93%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
17.74%
17.60%
18.01%
17.68%
18.06%
Adjustments as noted above
1.54%
0.31%
0.57%
0.93%
0.65%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding adjustments noted above
19.28%
17.91%
18.58%
18.61%
18.71%
Total average assets
$
25,915,971
25,049,954
23,236,945
25,485,355
22,723,624
Book value per common share at quarter end
$
54.29
52.63
49.15
54.29
49.15
Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets
(24.03)
(24.02)
(23.87)
(24.03)
(23.87)
Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9)
$
30.26
28.61
25.28
30.26
25.28
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
1. Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.
2. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.
3. Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
4. Efficiency ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
5. Troubled debt restructurings include loans where the company, as a result of the borrower's financial difficulties, has granted a credit concession to the borrower (i.e., interest only payments for a significant period of time, extending the maturity of the loan, etc.). All of these loans continue to accrue interest at the contractual rate.
6. Average risk ratings are based on an internal loan review system which assigns a numeric value of 1 to 10 for quarters ended prior to Dec. 31, 2018 and 10 to 100 for all subsequent periods to all loans to commercial entities based on their underlying risk characteristics as of the end of each quarter. The risk rating scale was changed to allow for granularity, if needed, in criticized and classified risk ratings to distinguish accrual status or structural loan issues. A "10" risk rating is assigned to credits that exhibit Excellent risk characteristics, "20" exhibit Very Good risk characteristics, "30" Good, "40" Satisfactory, "50" Acceptable or Average, "60" Watch List, "70" Criticized, "80" Classified or Substandard, "90" Doubtful and "100" Loss (which are charged-off immediately). Additionally, loans rated "80" or worse that are not nonperforming or restructured loans are considered potential problem loans. Generally, consumer loans are not subjected to internal risk ratings.
7. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarter-to-date net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter-to-date period.
8. Capital ratios are calculated using regulatory reporting regulations enacted for such period and are defined as follows:
Equity to total assets – End of period total stockholders' equity as a percentage of end of period assets.
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - End of period total stockholders' equity less end of period goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles as a percentage of end of period assets.
Leverage – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of adjusted average assets.
Tier I risk-based – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.
Total risk-based – Total capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.
Classified asset - Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses.
Tier I common equity to risk weighted assets - Tier 1 capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) less the amount of any preferred stock or subordinated indebtedness that is considered as a component of Tier 1 capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.
9. Book value per share computed by dividing total stockholders' equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles by common shares outstanding.
10. Amounts are included in the statement of operations in "Gains on mortgage loans sold, net", net of commissions paid on such amounts.
11. At fair value, based on information obtained from Pinnacle's third party broker/dealer for non-FDIC insured financial products and services.
12. Core deposits include all transaction deposit accounts, money market and savings accounts and all certificates of deposit issued in a denomination of less than $250,000. Periods prior to the second quarter of 2018 have been restated to reflect regulatory changes that were adopted in the second quarter of 2018 that permit reciprocal deposits to be treated as core deposits if they otherwise qualify as such. The ratio noted above represents total core deposits divided by total funding, which includes total deposits, FHLB advances, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, subordinated indebtedness and all other interest-bearing liabilities.
13. Associate retention rate is computed by dividing the number of associates employed at quarter end less the number of associates that have resigned in the last 12 months by the number of associates employed at quarter end. Associate retention rate does not include associates at acquired institutions displaced by merger.
14. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income excludes the impact of other real estate expenses and income, investment gains and losses on sales of securities, merger-related charges, loss on the sale of our non-prime automobile portfolio and branch rationalization, as described above.
15. Represents investment gains (losses) on sales and impairments, net occurring as a result of gains or losses incurred as the result of a change in management's intention to sell a bond prior to the recovery of its amortized cost basis.
16. The dividend payout ratio is calculated as the sum of the annualized dividend rate divided by the trailing 12-months fully diluted earnings per share as of the dividend declaration date.
17. Earnings from equity method investment includes the impact of the issuance of subordinated debt as well as the funding costs of the overall franchise. Income tax expense is calculated using statutory tax rates.
18. Tax effect calculated using the blended statutory rate of 26.14 percent.
19. Calculated using the same guidelines as are used in the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's Uniform Bank Performance Report.