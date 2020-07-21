Log in
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinnacle Financial Partners : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call Slides

07/21/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

Investor Call

SECOND QUARTER 2020

July 22, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM CDT

Webcast: www.pnfp.com(investor relations)

Audio only: 877-602-7944

M. TERRY TURNER, PRESIDENT AND CEO HAROLD R. CARPENTER, EVP AND CFO

TIM HUESTIS, EVP AND CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER

Safe Harbor Statements

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this presentation, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of Pinnacle Bank and its subsidiaries or BHG resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses and, in the case of BHG, substitutions; (ii) the further effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on Pinnacle Financial's and its customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Pinnacle Bank is seeking to lower rates it pays on deposits; (iv) the inability of Pinnacle Financial, or entities in which it has significant investments, like BHG, to maintain the historical growth rate of its, or such entities', loan portfolio; (v) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (vi) effectiveness of Pinnacle Financial's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (vii) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Pinnacle Financial's results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (viii) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Pinnacle Financial's markets throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, particularly in commercial and residential real estate markets; (ix) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Pinnacle Financial is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (x) the results of regulatory examinations; (xi) Pinnacle Financial's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xii) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xiii) BHG's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (xiv) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets including the recent expansion into the Atlanta, Georgia metro market; (xv) any matter that would cause Pinnacle Financial to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xvi) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Pinnacle Bank), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xvii) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xviii) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives, particularly if Pinnacle Bank's level of applicable commercial real estate loans were to exceed percentage levels of total capital in guidelines recommended by its regulators; (xix) approval of the declaration of any dividend by Pinnacle Financial's board of directors; (xx) the vulnerability of Pinnacle Bank's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Pinnacle Bank contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight (including by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau), including oversight of companies in which Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank have significant investments, like BHG, and the development of additional banking products for Pinnacle Bank's corporate and consumer clients; (xxii) the risks associated with Pinnacle Financial and Pinnacle Bank being a minority investor in BHG, including the risk that the owners of a majority of the equity interests in BHG decide to sell the company; (xxiii) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers, like BHG, including regulatory or legislative developments; (xxiv) the availability of and access to capital; (xxv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvi) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Pinnacle Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Pinnacle Financial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Safe Harbor Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Matters

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, earnings per diluted common share, efficiency ratio and the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets, excluding in certain instances the impact of expenses related to other real estate owned, gains or losses on sale of investment securities, the charges associated with Pinnacle Financial's branch rationalization project, FHLB restructuring expenses, the sale of the remaining portion of Pinnacle Bank's non-prime automobile portfolio and other matters for the accounting periods presented. This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of loans originated under the PPP. This presentation may also contain certain other non-GAAP capital ratios and performance measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with Pinnacle Financial's acquisitions of BNC, Avenue Bank, Magna Bank, CapitalMark Bank & Trust, Mid-America Bancshares, Inc., Cavalry Bancorp, Inc. and other acquisitions which collectively are less material to the non-GAAP measure as well as the impact of Pinnacle Financial's Series B Preferred Stock. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this presentation are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Pinnacle Financial believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, Pinnacle Financial believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare Pinnacle Financial's results to the results of other companies. Pinnacle Financial's management utilizes this non-GAAP financial information to compare Pinnacle Financial's operating performance for 2020 versus certain periods in 2019 and to internally prepared projections.

3

Q1 Guidance: Focus on Defense During This Pandemic

We have and will continue to build liquidity, reserves and capital during the crisis

  • Increased liquidity
  • Increased allowance
  • Increased capital
  • Reduce the noninterest expense build by limiting hiring

2Q20 Financial Information

Despite the difficult operating environment, our key success measures such as asset quality, loan and core deposit growth, deposit betas, fee growth, pre-provision net revenue growth and tangible book value accretion were all very strong this quarter.

2Q20 Summary Results of Key GAAPMeasures

Total Revenues

Total Loans

(millions)

NPA/ Loans & OREO

FD EPS

Total Deposits

(millions)

Classified Asset Ratio

Net Income

Book Value per Common Share

NCOs

6

2Q20 Summary Results of Key Non-GAAPMeasures

CAGR 20.5%

Total Revenues

$273,739

$264,066

$230,175

$141,684

$107,757

FD EPS*

Adjusted Pre-TaxPre-Provision

$1.42

Net Income*

$1.15

CAGR 22.7%

(millions)

$ 147,892

$0.89

$ 143,628

$ 122,992

$0.84

$0.75

$ 73,233

$ 53,251

Total Loans

CAGR 26.0%

(millions)

$22,520

$18,814

$17,042

$14,759

$7,091

NPA/ Loans & OREO

0.55% 0.44% 0.53% 0.55%

0.38%

Total Core Deposits

$21,392

CAGR 26.5%

(millions)

$16,504

$13,529

$15,400

$6,591

Classified Asset Ratio

19.3%

14.2%13.9%

12.6%

11.2%

Tangible Book Value per

Common Share**

$34.43

CAGR 12.0%

$30.26

$25.28

$22.58

$19.58

NCOs

0.35%

0.17%

0.10% 0.09% 0.10%

*: excluding merger-related charges, gains and losses on sales of investment securities, ORE expense (income), loss on sale of non-prime automobile portfolio, branch rationalization charges, FHLB restructuring charges and revaluation of deferred tax assets

**: excluding goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets

7

Note: For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slides 66-67.

Balance Sheet Growth was Strong Owing In Part to PPP

Core loan growth in 2Q20 was above expectations before impact of net line draws/ paydowns

Average Loans (millions)

Average Loan Growth

$24,000

5.40%

Annual Organic Loan Growth

$22,000

$22,257

5.20%

(excludes Day 1 merger impact)

32.0%

$20,000

$20,009

5.00%

$4,130

$4,251

$4,358

$4,436

$4,625

$4,737

$5,690

$6,458

$6,742

$6,998

$8,233

$8,357

$8,558

$9,817 BNCN$15,017

$15,520

$15,957

$16,730

$17,259

$17,630

$17,938

$18,611

$19,217

$19,600

YieldsLoan

28.0%

14.2%

14.6%

18.7%

13.3%

11.7%

9.9%

$18,000

4.80%

24.0%

$16,000

4.60%

20.0%

17.2%

$14,000

4.30%

4.40%

16.0%

$12,000

4.16%

$10,000

4.20%

12.0%

$8,000

4.00%

8.0%

$6,000

3.80%

4.0%

$4,000

3.60%

0.0%

$2,000

3.40%

Impact of PPP

Organic Growth

*: Annualized growth for the first half of 2020

8

Balance Sheet Growth was Strong Owing In Part to PPP

Deposit growth was unseasonably strong in Q2 even after eliminating the estimated impact of PPP

Average Deposit Growth

$26,000

3.00%

Annual Organic Deposit Growth

$24,000

$24,807

2.75%

(excludes Day 1 merger impact)

$22,000

2.50%

50.0%

Avg. Deposits

Deposit Rates

45.0%

30.2% 16.90%

$20,000

$20,079

$20,680

2.25%

$19,778

40.0%

$18,000

$18,113

$18,368

$18,358

$18,865

2.00%

35.0%

$16,000

$16,092

$16,281

$16,949

1.75%

30.0%

$15,828

$14,000

1.50%

25.0%

$12,000

1.25%

20.0%

$10,000

$10,394

1.00%

15.0%

16.3%

16.9%

14.6%

$8,000

$8,454

$8,791

$9,099

0.75%

10.0%

7.1%

$7,037

$7,093

0.55%

11.8%

$6,000

$5,898

$6,787

0.50%

5.0%

$4,000

$4,510

0.23%

$4,655

$4,758

$4,792

$4,885

0.25%

0.0%

$4,519

$2,000

0.00%

Est. Impact of PPP

Organic Growth

Avg. Deposits

EOP FFS Target

Cost of Deposits

*: Annualized growth for the first half of 2020

9

Margin Contracted as Balance Sheet Repositioned for Potential Impacts of COVID-19

Loan yields contracted along with major indices

At June 30, 2020 (*)

All Loans

C&I

CRE

Construction

LIBOR

Prime

21.2%

38.0%

1.5%

T-Bill

37.7%

35.6%

53.1%

38.8%

46.0%

Fixed Rate <1Y

27.5%

49.6%

Fixed Rate >1Y

15.8%

0.8%

17.3%

3.5%

4.6%

4.0%

4.3%

Rate

End-of-Period Weighted Average Coupon

New Loans Weighted Average Coupon for the Quarter

Origination Mix

Index

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

YOY Change

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2Q20

LIBOR

4.79%

3.80%

2.85%

(1.94)%

4.49%

4.13%

3.51%

3.15%

39.3%

1-MO LIBOR

2.37%

0.99%

0.16%

(2.21)%

2.18%

1.79%

1.43%

0.35%

Prime

5.75%

3.99%

3.99%

(1.76)%

5.36%

4.98%

4.00%

3.94%

24.5%

FFS target

2.50%

0.25%

0.25%

(2.25)%

2.00%

1.75%

1.40%

0.25 %

Fixed rate

4.60%

4.45%

4.35%

(0.25)%

4.65%

4.28%

4.16%

3.99%

31.7%

5-YR UST

1.76%

0.37%

0.29%

(1.47)%

1.63%

1.61%

1.14%

0.36%

Note: Weighted Average EOP Coupon Trends - excluding PPP loans, leases and credit cards and the impact of purchase accounting adjustments and impact from early payoffs which result in

10

immediate recognition of deferred fees and prepayment penalties and increase actual yields.

Margin Contracted as Balance Sheet Repositioned for Potential Impacts of COVID-19

PNFP lowered COF and has achieved a 45% deposit beta since 6/30/2019 - more deposit rate reductions expected

  • Recognized 54% beta on negotiated deposits and 94% on indexed deposits since 6/30/2019
    • In the aggregate, interest-bearing transaction accounts at 47% beta
    • EOP weighted average rate on interest bearing transaction accounts - 0.34% at 6/30/2020
  • More deposit rate reductions expected, particularly in the lagging CD portfolio as well as negotiated accounts

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 19-Jun.

Deposit Beta

June 30,

Deposit Rate Tranches

EOP Rates

2020

EOP Rates

20

2.25% at

2020

EOP Rates

Change in

6/19 -0% at

% of Totals

EOP rates

6/20

Noninterest bearing

---

---

---

---

---

27.0%

Interest-bearing:

Rate sheet

0.20%

0.10%

0.10%

(0.10)%

4.4%

12.6%

Negotiated

1.66%

0.48%

0.44%

(1.22)%

54.2%

33.1%

Indexed

2.43%

0.70%

0.32%

(2.11)%

93.8%

9.8%

CDs

2.32%

2.00%

1.59%

(0.73)%

32.4%

17.5%

Total interest-bearing

1.66%

0.82%

0.64%

(1.02)%

45.3%

73.0%

Total

1.28%

0.63%

0.47%

(0.81)%

36.0%

100.0%

11

Margin Contracted as Balance Sheet Repositioned for Potential Impacts of COVID-19

COF reductions partially offset declining loan yields, increasing liquidity and purchase accounting impacts

4.50%

3.77%

3.77%

3.75%

3.72%

3.70%

3.76%

4.00%

3.55%

3.17%

3.25%

3.55%

3.35%

3.46%

3.50%

2.93%

2.87%

3.00%

2.50%

2.00%

1.50%

1.00%

0.50%

0.00%

Fed Funds Target (Upper Range)

GAAP NIM

$18,000

$16,000

$14,000

$12,000

$10,000

$8,000

$6,000

$4,000

$2,000

-

Actual/Anticipated Discount Accretion

Through Dec 2020 (in thousands)

$62 mm

$40 mm

$23 mm

Annualized Net Interest

At 6.30.20

At 3.31.20

Income Impact of Loan

(Libor ~ 0.16%)

(Libor ~ 0.99%)

Floors ($mm)

Quarterly Avg. FFS and IB Cash

$3,000

2.50%

in millions)

$2,500

2.00%

Average

$2,000

1.50%

Liquidity Sources ($mm)

At 6.30.20

At 3.31.20

Cash and FFS

$ 2,224.3

$ 843.3

Unpledged investments

3,012.4

2,819.9

$1.3B Balance Sheet Hedge unwind (~$2.5mm/qtr - 4Q21)

$1.5B Balance Sheet Hedge still in effect through 12/24

Client loan floors in note documents

$9.9 $10.2

$18.2 $4.6

$17.7 $10.5

Average balances($

$1,500

yield quarterly

1.00%

$1,000

0.50%

$500

$0

0.00%

Avg FFS and IB Cash

Yield on FFS and IB Cash

Total on-balance sheet

5,236.7

3,663.2

Other available sources:

FHLB capacity

2,357.9

1,777.7

Fed programs (1)

3,264.4

3,415.6

Totals

$ 10,859.0

$ 8,856.5

(1): Funding available through PPPLF program not considered

PNFP Grew Fees on a Linked-Quarter Basis

Mortgage and BHG provided substantial growth

  • Income from equity method investment in BHG grew at a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of greater than 41%.
  • Wealth management fees are up 6% year-over-year.
  • Mortgage originations are up 88.7% year-over-year due to favorable interest rate environment during the quarter, significant growth in revenue producers and strong housing markets in which we operate translating to substantial increase in gains on mortgage loans sold year-over-year.
  • Interchange and other consumer fees are down 8.4% year-over-year.
  • Other noninterest income up in 2Q20 due primarily to settlement of insurance claim for $935,000.

Year-over-Year

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

Change Rate

Service charges

$6,910

$9,032

$8,940

(22.7%)

Investment services

5,971

9,239

5,868

1.8%

Insurance commissions

2,231

3,240

2,147

3.9%

Gain on mortgage loans sold, net

19,619

8,583

6,011

226.4%

Investment gains and losses, net

(128)

463

(4,466)

97.1%

Trust fees

3,958

4,170

3,461

14.4%

Income from equity method investment

17,208

15,592

32,261

(46.7%)

Other:

Interchange and other consumer fees

8,323

9,969

9,088

(8.4%)

Bank-owned life insurance

4,726

4,652

4,201

12.5%

Loan swap fees

614

2,187

799

(23.2%)

SBA loans sales

941

1,341

1,171

(19.6%)

Gains (losses) on other equity investments

(278)

(174)

832

(133.4%)

Other

2,859

2,083

369

674.8%

Total noninterest income

$72,954

$70,377

$70,682

3.2%

Noninterest income/Average Assets

0.89%

1.00%

1.09%

(18.3%)

Noninterest income**

$73,082

$69,914

$75,148

(2.7%)

Noninterest Income**/Total Average Assets

0.90%

1.00%

1.19%

(24.4%)

Noninterest Income**/Total Average Assets^

0.95%

1.00%

1.19%

(20.2%)

13

**: Excluding gains and losses on sales of investment securities. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slides 66-67.

^: Excluding the impact of PPP loans on average assets

Expenses Shrank During the Quarter

Growth in expenses should be in the low to mid-single digit range for the year

  • Salary increase largely attributable to increased personnel.
    Up 216 FTE's in 2Q20 compared to 2Q19. Headcount up 15.5 FTE's at June 30, 2020 from Mar. 31, 2020. 2020 headcount plan includes support for Atlanta buildout but otherwise headcount additions continued to be limited to critical revenue and support unit hires.
  • Incentive accruals for annual cash incentive plan tracking at 25% of target payout.
  • Lending related costs up in 2020 due to impact of CECL on off-balance sheet reserves, which were $4.5 mm for the quarter and $9.7 mm YTD.
  • Other noninterest expense in 2Q20 increase over 1Q20 and 2Q19 due primarily to FHLB prepayment penalties.
  • 2020 run rate - should be low to mid-single digit increase over 4Q19 annualized run rates.

*: Excluding the impact of ORE expense, FHLB restructuring charges and branch rationalization charges

**: Excluding the impact of ORE expense, securities gains and losses, net, FHLB restructuring charges and branch rationalization charges. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slide 66-67.

Year-over-Year

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

Growth %

Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries

$54,645

$52,176

$44,625

22.5%

Commissions

3,611

3,983

3,224

12.0%

Cash and equity incentives

4,824

10,281

16,159

(70.1%)

Employee benefits and other

10,807

14,040

11,612

(6.9%)

Total salaries and benefits

$73,887

$80,480

$75,620

(2.3%)

Equipment and occupancy

22,026

20,978

23,844

(7.6%)

Other real estate owned, net

2,888

2,415

2,523

14.5%

Marketing and other business development

2,142

3,251

3,282

(34.7%)

Postage and supplies

2,070

1,990

2,079

(0.4%)

Amortization of intangibles

2,479

2,520

2,271

9.2%

Other noninterest expense:

Deposit related expense

5,677

5,238

4,873

16.5%

Lending related expense

10,476

12,068

5,397

94.1%

Wealth management related expense

499

558

610

(18.2%)

Other noninterest expense

9,461

7,851

7,187

31.6%

Total other noninterest expense

$26,113

$25,715

$18,067

44.5%

Total noninterest expense

$131,605

$137,349

$127,686

3.1%

Efficiency ratio

48.1%

52.0%

49.2%

(2.2%)

Expense/Total Average Assets

1.61%

1.96%

1.98%

(18.7%)

Noninterest expense *

$125,847

$134,934

$121,974

3.2%

Efficiency ratio **

46.0%

51.2%

46.0%

-

Noninterest Expense*/Total Average Assets

1.54%

1.92%

1.89%

(18.5%)

Headcount (FTE)

2,577.5

2,562.0

2,361.0

9.2%

Provision Expense was Outsized as PNFP Built Reserves

Unemployment and GDP forecast worsened slightly quarter over quarter

  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses for loans = $285.4 mm or 1.27% of loans at June 30, 2020, or 1.41% excluding PPP loans

$'s in 000's

ALL

% of Loans

Off-Balance

Total ACL

Sheet

December 31, 2019

$94,777

0.48% (1)

$2,364

$97,141

Day One CECL impact

$38,103

0.19%(1)

$8,774

$46,877

Beginning - January 1, 2020

$132,880

0.67% (1)

$11,138

$144,018

Net Charge offs

($10,155)

0.20% (2)

($10,155)

1Q Provision

$99,740

$5,156

$104,896

At March 31, 2020

$222,465

1.09% (1)

$16,294

$238,759

Net Charge offs

($5,385)

0.10% (2)

($5,385)

2Q Provision

$68,292

$4,500

$72,792

At June 30, 2020

$285,372

1.27% (1)

$20,794

$306,166

At June 30, 2020 Excluding PPP Loans

1.41% (1)

  1. Calculation based on end of period loan balance
  2. Net charge-off percentage calculation is annualized and in relation to avg. quarterly loan balances

Forecasted economic metrics(1)

Base Case Outlook at:

2Q20

4Q20

2Q21

4Q21

US Unemployment Rates

1Q20

8.87%

12.71%

10.96%

8.55%

2Q20

13.40%

10.25%

7.76%

6.81%

US Real GDP Rate Change

1Q20

(9.3%)

(9.5%)

(3.9%)

(1.3%)

2Q20

(13.8%)

(9.2%)

(4.8%)

(2.3%)

  1. Weighted metrics used in PNFP CECL assessment. Unemployment rates are quarterly averages. US Real GDP rates are net change from 4Q19
  • CECL modeling items of interest
    • Eight loan portfolio segments are subject to individual modeling techniques
    • 3rd party economic forecast model provides significant inputs into ACL calculation
      • Unemployment and GDP are primary economic forecast metrics
      • Weighted average of Baseline (50%), Optimistic (25%) and Pessimistic (25%) scenarios
    • P&L impact of off-balance sheet reserves of $4.5 million included in Other Noninterest Expense for three months ended June 30, 2020

PNFP will Continue to Focus on Soundness More than Growth in 3Q20

The length and depth of the pandemic are unknown, but we remain confident in our model

3Q20 Outlook

(in relation to

Notes

2Q20)

Low to mid-single

Anticipate meaningful PPP payoff/forgiveness before y/e with resulting PPP

Average Loan Growth

digit growth

fee recognition

(annualized)

Low to mid-single

Should experience some reduction in wholesale deposit balances in third

Average Deposit Growth

digit growth

quarter. Additionally, anticipate reduction in PPP-related deposit balances

(annualized)

during 2H20.

Net interest income

Up

GAAP margin increase likely with recognition of PPP fee income beginning to

ramp up in 3Q20

Believe BHG performance will be somewhat consistent with 2Q20. Mortgage

Fee income

Down

revenues likely to be down after record 2Q20 and based on volumes and rate

volatility.

Expenses should be relatively stable with 2Q20. No anticipated meaningful

Expenses

Flat

change in expense base contemplated at this time. Have throttled back hiring

plans meaningfully for 2020.

Net Charge offs

Pending more information regarding pandemic's depth and subsequent

Return on Average Assets

Withheld

recovery prior to offering any prospective outlook

Return on Tangible Common Equity

Longer term

Anticipate TCE to be within lower end of our longer-term operating range.

Tangible Common Equity

operating range of

8.75% to 9.75%

Full Year 2020

Full Year Guidance Withheld at this time

Bankers' Healthcare Group

BHG's differentiated model has proven very resilient thus far with continued strong originations, loan sales and yield/spread premium. Temporarily reverting to the gain on sale model provided meaningful pre-provision net revenue to BHG and to Pinnacle. Capital and reserve levels exceed "Great Recession" levels.

BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform

BHG continues to originate and sell loans with limited impact by COVID-19

$600M

$500M

$400M

$300M

$200M

$100M

$0M

15.42%

14.02%

14.33%

13.55%

13.17%

13.48%

$409M

12.13%

10.50%

$251M

$262M

$304M

$69M

$59M

$149M

$68M

$60M

$161M

$77M

$79M

$147M

$81M

$67M

$176M

$101M

$68M

$121M

$109M

$132M

$109M

$129M

$84M

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Monthly Average Origination

Monthly Average Placements

Balance sheet

15.45%

13.84%

$426M

$444M

$193M

$143M

$127M

$125M

Q1 2020 Q2 2020

WA Portfolio Rate

16.00%

14.00%

12.00%

10.00%

8.00%

6.00%

4.00%

2.00%

0.00%

  • BHG's targeted marketing tactics are differentiating themselves from other models as both 1Q20 and 2Q20 loan originations exceed average quarterly originations in 2019.
  • BHG's unique auction platform has proven to be extremely reliable
  • BHG continues to grow its loans held on balance sheet which should help support its securitization strategy long term
  • 2Q20 was the strongest placement quarter in the history of BHG, business flows remain strong into third quarter

18

Source: BHG Internal Data

BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform

Vintage analysis demonstrates continuous improvement in portfolio performance

Historical FICO Scores

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

<650

650-699

700-749

750-799

>800

  • FICO scores continue to reflect a high caliber borrower base
  • Average FICO scores of 732 at origination for loans outstanding at June 30, 2020.
  • Historical credit results indicate that 70% of losses occur within first 36 months of origination
  • Data is through June 30, 2020, thus 2019 information includes 18 months of history. Steady improvement in credit over past 7-8 years.

Source: BHG Internal Data

BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform

Only 14.8% of BHG's loans have been granted deferrals and ongoing requests have essentially stopped

Deferrals at 14.8% of total portfolio thru June 30th - dentists and optometrists are the most common requesters.

20

Source: BHG Internal Data as of June 30, 2020

BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform

BHG has built reserves beyond those in the Great Recession

Historical Charge Offs and Reserves

($s in millions)

8.00%

$3,200

7.25%

$2,800

7.00%

$2,400

6.00%

$2,000

5.00%

4.56%

4.56%

$1,600

4.20%

4.17%

3.64%

3.74%

4.71%

$1,200

4.62%

4.00%

3.73%

4.55%

4.04%

3.31%

3.66%

$800

3.79%

3.00%

3.28%

3.22%

2.40%

$400

2.00%

$-

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

Recourse obligation reserves increased to 7.25% of total loans outstanding (loans off-balance sheet) of almost $3.2B

BHG has been able to build reserves at this time while maintaining its historically strong profitability

Total Ending Balance at outside banks only ($millions)

Loss as a % of outstanding

Recourse Obligation as a % of Outstanding

21

Source: BHG Internal Data

BHG Continues to Outperform

BHG's business model continues to perform well during pandemic

Big Year at BHG

  • Interest rate environment provided opportunity to access capital markets and execute on its first securitization
    • Anticipate closing in Q3 - $160 million in proceeds
    • Securitization was issued with investment grade ratings
    • Provides an additional funding source as well as provides for diversification of BHG income streams
  • 2Q20 was a record quarter for placements signaling its auction network is very liquid in this environment
  • Credit scores of new originations continue to improve during pandemic

Thousands

$200,000

$150,000

$100,000

$50,000

$0

BHG Net Earnings

$77,953

$121,194

$182,461

2017

2018

2019

Forecast 2020

22

COVID-19 and our Borrowers

There are likely no borrowers that are unimpacted by COVID-19. It seems apparent that segments like hotels, restaurants, retail and entertainment will be most impacted by the

loss of revenue from the national and local attempts to contain its spread. But it appears the CARES Act stimulus has been effective to date as the volume of deferrals shrank meaningfully and portfolio metrics actually improved in 2Q.

Asset Quality

2Q20 Loan Portfolio Highlights:

  • Well diversified portfolio
  • Granular portfolio emphasis on smaller ticket sizes.
  • Meaningful declines in loan accounts that had previously deferred payments
  • Energy exposure very small and limited primarily to diesel and gasoline distributors - no coal exposure
  • Well within 100/300 guidelines
  • Approximately 22% of portfolio are to segments most directly disrupted by COVID-19
  • Deferrals at 7.17.20 are less than 12% of total loan portfolio

Segments Disrupted by COVID-19

at June 30, 2020

Hotels Restaurants

4.3% 3.2%

Entertainment

3.2%

Retail 11.3%

Classified Asset Ratio

NPA/ Loans & OREO

ALL %

1.27%

19.3%

0.55%

0.53%

0.55%

0.44%

0.38%

0.87%

14.2%

13.9%

12.6%

11.2%

0.42%

0.44%

0.48%

Asset Quality

The volume of loans with payment deferrals has declined meaningfully

Loan deferrals as of July 17, 2020

Deferred $

Deferred $

Deferred $

Deferred $

Volume at

Volume at

Volume at

Volume at

Mar. 31, 2020

Apr. 15, 2020

June 30, 2020

July 17, 2020

Hotels

$130,129

$680,925

$809,562

$695,564

Retail

167,277

765,830

886,338

450,216

Restaurant

100,829

239,062

260,309

152,157

Entertainment

29,261

117,392

138,680

82,084

All others

352,423

1,478,897

2,121,541

1,270,407

Totals

$779,919

$3,282,106

$4,216,430

$2,650,428

  • Approximately 50% of borrowers on deferral have made a payment
  • Deferred loans > $1 million were contacted by relationship managers during 2Q20 to determine status of deferral, path forward and/or changes to risk grades
  • Loan deferrals are expected to decline further through August 2020

25

Hotel Portfolio

Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20

Hotel Portfolio Highlights:

  • Hotel exposure represents 4.3% of total loan portfolio at 6.30.20
  • $42.4mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20
  • Greater than 88% of hotel loans within our markets
  • Approximately 4.4% of exposure guaranteed by SBA; Nonperformers are only $2.8mm (SBA guaranteed) at 6.30.20
  • Hotel CRE and Construction LTV's 55% - all first mortgage exposure
  • Less than 25% of our portfolio is full service; so little of revenue is based on food service or other ancillary services impacted by social distancing
  • No luxury brand properties
  • All Top 10 borrowers are open other than those under construction - average estimated occupancy in June of 2020 of 41%
  • Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 72.2% of total hotel portfolio

Totals at

Hotel Portfolio by Product ('000s)

Construction

Term

Other

June 30, 2020

Total Commitments

$ 240,735

$ 831,625

$ 72,928

$ 1,145,287

Balances as of 6.30.20

$ 114,494

$ 795,438

$ 53,312

$ 963,243

Average balances

$4,771

$5,405

$ 1,463

$ 2,288

Average LTV at 6.30.20

60%

55%

NM

55%

Payment deferred 07.17.20

$ 44,833

$ 647,890

$ 2,841

$ 695,564

Loans > $30mm

-

3.4%

-

3.4%

Loans between $5 - $30mm

10.3%

63.3%

1.3%

74.8%

Loans < $5mm

1.6%

15.9%

4.2%

21.8%

Hotel Property Types

Other; 3%

Economy; 5%

Extended

Stay ; 10%

Full Service; 23%

Limited Service;

59%

26

Hotel Portfolio

Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20

10 Largest

Borrowers

Hotel Loans Location

Exposure at

LTV at

Hotel Property

Deferral at

('000s)

6.30.20

Loan Type

6.30.20

Flag

Type

7.17.20

Little Rock, AR

$32,894

Term

60%

Marriott

Full Service

Yes

Chattanooga, TN

31,161

Construction

67%

Marriott

Limited Service

No

Nashville, TN

28,500

Term

65%

Marriott

Full Service

No

Hotel

Atlanta, GA

26,578

Term

46%

Marriott

Limited Service

Yes

Alpharetta, GA

25,263

Construction

63%

Hilton

Full Service

No

Nashville, TN

25,000

Term

57%

Intercontinental

Full Service

Yes

10

Walland, TN

24,661

Term

67%

Independent

Other

No

Top

Blacksburg, VA

18,602

Term

72%

Other

Limited Service

Yes

Duncan, SC

18,497

Term

79%

Hilton

Full Service

Yes

Chattanooga, TN

17,805

Term

71%

Marriott

Full Service

Yes

$246,053

21.5% of hotel loans

PNFP Hotel Property Type Descriptions are as follows:

Economy - The economy sector often is used to categorize the smaller, older, low-rise buildings. Characteristics include limited to no service and some may even have exterior room access. An economy hotel is for the budget minded traveler and examples of flags include; Motel 6, Americas Best Value Inn, La Quinta, Comfort Inn, Baymont Inn, Red Roof Inn, Super 8, Fairfield Inn, or perhaps an independent roadside property.

Limited Service - This sector is also known as select service and may offer limited food & beverage options. These properties often include amenities such as a business center, fitness room, and pool, and are represented by brands like Hilton Garden Inn, Tru by Hilton, Courtyard by Marriott and Hyatt Place.

Extended Stay - Extended Stay hotels include provisions for cooking within individual rooms or suites, and the average stay is often a week or more.

Full Service - Full service hotels are generally mid-price, upscale or luxury hotels with a restaurant, lounge facilities, and meeting space as well as minimum service levels often including bell service and room service.

Other - Property types not included in the above type descriptions including resort/conference center hotels, Airbnb and bed and breakfast hotel types.

Hotel Flags

Other; 22.93%

Marriott; 32.33%

Independent;

4.47%

InterContinental;

8.10%

Hyatt; 8.27%

Hilton; 23.90%

27

Restaurant Portfolio

Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20

Restaurant Portfolio Highlights:

  • Restaurant exposure represents 3.2% of total loan portfolio at 6.30.20
  • $179.2mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20
  • Includes loans to operators and loans to developers that lease primarily to franchise restaurants
  • Approximately 87% of all restaurant exposure within our markets
  • Approximately 3% of exposure guaranteed by SBA
  • Nonperformers are only $483k at 6.30.20
  • Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 21.1% of total restaurant portfolio

Restaurant Portfolio

Construction &

Total

('000)

CRE

C&I

Other

6/30/2020

Total Commitments

$ 371,202

$378,106

$31,210

$ 780,518

Balances as of 6.30.20

$ 347,953

$350,474

21,136

$ 719,563

Average balances

$1,762

$198

$924

$322

Payment deferred at 7.17.20

$ 123,097

$ 23,844

$5,216

$ 152,157

Average LTV at 6.30.20

56%

NM

65%

57%

Loans > $5mm

9.6%

8.7%

-

18.3%

Loans between $500k-$5mm

33.3%

16.4%

2.0%

51.7%

Loans < $500k

5.9%

23.2%

0.8%

30.0%

Outstanding Balance by Product Type

Construction &

Other; 3%

CRE - Owner

Occupied; 28%

C&I; 49%

CRE - Non-owner

Occupied; 20%

28

Restaurant Portfolio

Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20

C&I and Owner-Occupied CRE Restaurant Borrowers with Exposure Greater than $10mm

Exposure

LTV at

Location

at 6.30.20

6.30.20

Food Service Type

Deferral at 7.17.20

Nashville, TN

$40,722

37%

Fine Dining

Yes

Lebanon, TN

35,000

Stock of Subs

Casual Dining

No

Morristown, TN

23,065

FF&E

Quick Service

No

Dallas, TX

15,215

44%

Fine Dining

Yes

Nashville, TN

14,001

78%

Quick Service

No

Columbia, TN

10,388

71%

Quick Service

No

$138,391 17.7% of Restaurant portfolio

Outstanding by Restaurant Type

Bars/Drinking Establishments, 1.4%

Fine Dining, 6.1%

Other,

9.9%

Casual Dining,

31.4%

Quick Service,

24.4%

CRE loans to developers leasing

to restaurants, 26.8%

Top 10 Non Owner-Occupied CRE Restaurant Borrowers

Exposure

Deferral

Location

at 6.30.20

LTV at 6.30.20

Franchise Name

at 7.17.20

Nashville, TN

$7,625

47%

Local/Independent

No

Clemmons, NC

4,696

58%

Bojangles

No

Statesville, NC

4,203

68%

Cici's Pizza

No

Columbia, SC

4,013

73%

Local/ Independent

No

Nashville, TN

3,858

53%

Local/ Independent

No

Greenville, SC;

Huntersville, NC

3,722

60%

Bojangles

No

Johns Island, SC; Charleston, SC

3,483

64%

Bojangles

No

Graham, NC; Macon, GA

3,322

61%

Bojangles

No

Raleigh, NC

3,114

67%

Local/Independent

No

Erwin, TN

2,958

56%

Bojangles

No

$40,994

5.3% of Restaurant portfolio

PNFP Restaurant Property Type Descriptions are as follows:

Casual Dining - Target market could be the traveling public with in-store dining and wait staff. Limited bar service.

Fine Dining - Target market are those customers looking for a complete dining experience. Full bar and wine service.

Quick Service - Most likely a drive through facility with counter ordering. No wait staff and/or very limited alcoholic beverage service.

CRE Loans - PNFP has provided funding to developer or restaurant owner who leases facility to their restaurant entity which could be an independent operator or a franchise.

Other - Other properties include bars, caterers, etc.

Note: Chart excludes PPP loans.

29

Retail Portfolio

Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20

Retail Highlights

  • Retail exposure represents 11.3% of total loan portfolio at 6.30.20
  • $187.4mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20
  • Includes loans to retail businesses as well as developers renting space to retailers
  • Extremely granular Nonowner-occupied CRE book - over 700 loans average $1.7mm
  • No mall exposure
  • 23% of loans are single-tenant, averaging $1.1mm outstanding
  • Dollar General, Tractor Supply and 7-Eleven are most prevalent single tenants
  • Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 17.7% of total retail portfolio

CRE -

CRE -

Outstanding Balance by Product Type

Construction &

Other; 7%

Owner occupied

Retail Portfolio by Product

Non-Owner

Owner

Construction

Total at

('000)

Occupied

Occupied

C&I

& Other

6/30/20

Total Commitments

$ 1,245,911

$ 445,545

$ 1,054,867

$ 311,928

$3,058,250

Balances as of 6.30.20

$ 1,211,699

$ 431,025

$ 716,834

$ 183,820

$ 2,543,378

Average balances as of 6.30.20

$ 1,721

$ 590

$ 281

$ 1,422

$ 604

Payment deferred at 7.17.20

$ 340,534

$ 54,277

$ 23,237

$ 32,166

$ 450,214

Loans > $15mm

6.5%

1.0%

3.8%

-

11.2%

Loans between $2mm-$15mm

27.2%

5.4%

12.2%

3.9%

48.7%

Loans < $2mm

14.0%

10.5%

12.2%

3.4%

40.1%

CRE; 17%

C&I; 28%

Non-owner occupied

CRE; 48%

30

Retail Portfolio

Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20

CRE - Nonowner Occupied by Tenant Types

Retail Power

Regional Mall; 0%

Center or

Lifestyle

Center; 7%

Other;

8%

Other Retail Anchored

Non-Anchored Multi

Tenant Shopping

Shopping Center; 10%

Center; 36%

Grocery

Anchored

Shopping

Single

Center; 16%

Tenant; 23%

10 Largest

Exposure at

LTV at

Deferral at

Retail Relationships

6.30.20

Loan Type

6.30.20

Tenant Type

7.17.20

Borrowers

Delray Beach, FL

$28,000

Term

69%

Grocery Anchored Shopping Center

No

New Bern, NC

26,392

Term

70%

Retail Power Center or Lifestyle Center

Yes

Multiple

25,000

Construction

80%

Grocery Anchored Shopping Center

No

Greensboro, NC

24,552

Term

70%

Single Tenant

Yes

Retail

Multiple

22,314

Term

60%

Single Tenant

No

Oxford, MS

22,035

Term

90%

Other Retail Anchored Shopping Center

No

10

Olar, SC

21,846

Term

58%

Retail Power Center or Lifestyle Center

No

Nashville, TN

19,421

Term

43%

Non-AnchoredMulti-Tenant Shopping Center

No

Top

Troy, AL

19,115

Construction

74%

Other Retail Anchored Shopping Center

No

Fort Mill, SC

16,266

Term

55%

Non-AnchoredMulti-Tenant Shopping Center

Yes

$224,941

7.4% of Retail Portfolio

Tenant Type Descriptions are as follows:

  • Grocery Anchored Shopping Center is otherwise known as the "Neighborhood Center", this is a convenience oriented center and usually services a 3-mile radius. The grocery anchored encompasses 30-50% of the GLA, and the typical number of tenants range from 5-20 stores.
  • Other Retail Anchored Shopping Center this is a larger center that services the local area, however offers a wider range of apparel, merchandise, more soft goods and convenience-service oriented stores than neighbor centers. Several tenants maybe considered anchors and the typical number of stores range from 15-40.
  • Non-Anchored, Multi-TenantShopping Center also considered a convenience center, is among the smallest of centers, whose tenants provide a narrow mix of goods and personal services to a very limited trade area.
  • Regional Mall consists of general merchandise or fashion-oriented offerings. Typically, enclosed with inward-facing stores and parking surrounds the outside perimeter.
  • Retail Power Center or Lifestyle Center - A power center is comprised of category-dominant anchors over 60% of the GLA. There are usually 3-5+ anchor tenants, and services a wider trade area. A Lifestyle center is an upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment venue in an outdoor setting.
  • Single Tenant property is fully occupied by a single user and often feature a NNN lease structure.

31

Entertainment Portfolio

Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20

Entertainment Highlights:

  • Entertainment portfolio is approximately 3.2% of total loans
  • $53.1mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20
  • Over 50% of entertainment book is recording industry which is heavily weighted towards music publishing and royalty catalogs
  • Revenues fairly stable due to digital music business
  • All low LTVs with significant access to capital
    • Our recording and publishing industry clients maintain a low overhead model
    • Film/TV studio exposure has strong guarantor support
  • More than 82% of the CRE is owner occupied
  • Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 11.4% of total entertainment portfolio

10 Largest

Entertainment Relationships

Exposure at

Loan

Entertainment

Deferral at

('000)

6.30.20

Type

Type

7.17.20

NEEDHAM HEIGHTS, MA

$47,014

C&I

Recording Industry

No

NEW YORK, NY

39,244

C&I

Recording Industry

No

NEW YORK, NY

39,185

C&I

Recording Industry

No

MEMPHIS, TN

35,623

CRE

Tourist Attraction

Yes

ONTARIO, CAN

34,568

C&I

Recording Industry

No

BEVERLY HILLS, CA

34,110

C&I

Recording Industry

No

NEW YORK, NY

30,000

C&I

Recording Industry

No

LONDON, UK

25,000

C&I

Recording Industry

No

BEVERLY HILLS, CA

25,000

C&I

Recording Industry

No

SANTA MONICA, CA

25,000

C&I

Recording Industry

No

$334,744

36.3% of Entertainment Portfolio

Entertainment by Type

Entertainment Portfolio by Product

('000)

CRE

C&I

Other

Total at 6.30.20

Performers &

Motion Picture Industry; 3%

Total Commitments

$ 198,803

$ 710,864

$ 12,781

$ 922,448

Spectator Sports; 10%

Balances as of 6.30.20

$ 194,562

$ 514,396

$ 8,850

$ 717,809

Average balances as of 6.30.20

$ 4,108

$ 398

$ 937

$ 494

Payment deferred at 7.17.20

$ 69,316

$ 11,452

$ 1,316

$82,084

Loans > $20mm

7.0%

8.2%

-

15.2%

Tourist Attractions,

Recording

Loans between $10mm-$20mm

5.2%

9.4%

-

14.6%

Athletics, and Other

Industry; 54%

Loans between $5mm-$10mm

14.9%

21.2%

1.2%

37.3%

Recreation; 33%

Loans < $5mm

-

32.9%

-

32.9%

32

Moving Forward in this Pandemic

All the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown as yet. Duration and severity are likely a function of the length of time before a vaccine is readily available and the amount of government stimulus that is injected - both unknowns. But there can be little doubt that its impacts will be far reaching on our nation in general, and banks in particular. At this juncture, we intend to continue our aggressive focus on protecting our associates, clients, communities and shareholders. Nevertheless, we believe our long-standing differentiated model for attracting talent and competing based on client intimacy should yield best-in-class growth during the pandemic and, more importantly, better position us for the inevitable share grab that will be available following this period that is already stressing client loyalty for our competitors.

Q3 Guidance: Focus on Defense During this Pandemic

We have built liquidity and capital during this crisis

  • Maintain elevated levels of liquidity, but begin reductions in Q3 and Q4
  • Build capital cushions through retained earnings though we aim to continue paying the common stock dividend
  • Contain noninterest expense growth

Moving Forward in this Pandemic

Many client relationships will be built or destroyed

Most Important Qualities During Crisis

Bank values long term relationship

79%

12%

Willingness to lend

67%

16%

Digital channels

65%

19%

According to Greenwich Associates and

based on current research

Pinnacle Financial Partners

is recognized as a

Standout Commercial Bank Amid Crisis

Insights and solutions to optimize working capital

32%

31%

Insights and solutions to reduce risks

31%

31%

RM advice

21%

26%

5 - Extremely Important

4

- Important

*: 1 of 8 banks in the country that were recognized by Greenwich for responses during the COVID-19 crisis based on client feedback

Source: Greenwich Associates

Moving Forward in this Pandemic

Greenwich: "Record levels of Expected Bank Switching"

  • Angst over PPP has eroded bank loyalty among businesses and owners
  • Opportune time for building relationships
  • 3 in 10 companies cite intent to switch banks (2-3 times normal level)

Source: Greenwich Associates

Q&A

SECOND QUARTER 2020

Supplemental Information

Chart

Balance Sheet

39

Asset Quality

56

Income Statement

57

Peer Group

68

38

Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio

($ in millions)

Amts.

%

Amts.

%

Amts.

%s

Amts.

%s

2Q20

2Q20

1Q20

1Q20

2Q19

2Q19

2Q18

2Q18

C&I

$6,293.7

27.9%

$6,752.3

33.1%

$5,795.1

30.8%

$4,821.3

28.3%

C&I - Paycheck Protection Program

2,222.6

9.9%

-

-

-

-

-

-

CRE - Owner Occ.

2,708.3

12.0%

2,650.2

13.0%

2,624.2

13.9%

2,504.9

14.7%

Total C&I & O/O CRE

$11,224.6

49.8%

$9,402.5

46.1%

$8,419.3

44.7%

$7,326.2

43.0%

CRE - Investment

4,822.5

21.4%

4,520.2

22.2%

4,252.1

22.6%

3,822.2

22.4%

CRE - Multifamily and other

561.5

2.5%

550.3

2.7%

709.1

3.8%

697.6

4.1%

C&D and Land

2,574.5

11.5%

2,521.0

12.3%

2,118.0

11.3%

2,133.6

12.5%

Total CRE & Construction

$7,958.5

35.4%

$7,591.5

37.2%

$7,079.2

37.6%

$6,653.4

39.0%

Consumer RE

3,042.6

13.5%

3,106.5

15.2%

2,949.8

15.8%

2,699.4

15.9%

Consumer and other

294.5

1.3%

296.4

1.5%

366.0

1.9%

363.9

2.1%

Total Other

$3,337.1

14.8%

$3,402.9

16.7%

$3,315.8

17.7%

$3,063.3

18.0%

Total loans

$22,520.2

100.0%

$20,396.9

100.0%

$18,814.3

100.0%

$17,042.9

100.0%

39

Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio

($ in millions)

TOTAL PINNACLE

TENNESSEE LOANS

CAROLINAS/ VA LOANS

ATLANTA

OTHER UNIT LOANS*

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

C&I

$6,293.7

$5,795.1

$4,594.5

$4,407.8

$895.5

$881.6

$19.1

-

$784.6

$505.7

C&I - Paycheck Protection Program

2,222.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,222.6

-

CRE - Owner Occ.

2,708.3

2,624.2

1,585.0

1,517.8

950.8

988.4

7.9

-

164.6

118.0

Total C&I & O/O CRE

$11,224.6

$8,419.3

$6,179.5

$5,925.6

$1,846.3

$1,870.0

$27.0

-

$3,171.8

$623.7

CRE - Investment

4,822.5

4,252.1

2,108.3

1,752.0

2,648.3

2,448.9

14.5

-

51.4

51.2

CRE - Multifamily and other

561.5

709.1

474.1

496.3

86.0

191.8

-

-

1.4

21.0

C&D and Land

2,574.5

2,118.0

1,374.6

1,222.1

1,178.6

865.0

0.5

-

20.8

30.9

Total CRE & Construction

$7,958.5

$7,079.2

$3,957.0

$3,470.4

$3,912.9

$3,505.7

$15.0

-

$73.6

$103.1

Consumer RE

3,042.6

2,949.8

1,742.2

1,414.1

1,186.9

1,199.0

1.0

-

112.5

336.7

Consumer and other

294.5

366.0

174.6

180.5

42.9

89.2

-

-

77.0

96.3

Total Other

$3,337.1

$3,315.8

$1,916.8

$1,594.6

$1,229.8

$1,288.2

$1.0

-

$189.5

$433.0

Total Loans

$22,520.2

$18,814.3

$12,053.3

$10,990.6

$6,989.0

$6,663.9

$43.0

-

$3,434.9

$1,159.8

Average Ticket Size (in '000s)

$272.6

$269.8

$405.2

$389.3

$213.7

$201.4

$1,076.1

-

$172.0

$138.1

Note: Percentages noted in red text represent year-over-year growth rates.

40

*: Represents mortgage, associate banking, automobile finance and various other business lines.

Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio

($ in millions)

TOTAL PINNACLE

C&I & O/O CRE

CRE & CONSTRUCTION

OTHER LOANS*

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

Nashville

$6,681.3

$6,130.0

$2,991.1

$3,062.6

$2,603.2

$2,139.4

$1,087.0

$928.0

Knoxville

1,776.9

1,641.6

1,066.5

996.2

$491.3

473.3

$219.1

172.1

Music and Entertainment

559.6

374.6

431.8

258.7

$20.8

18.5

$107.0

97.4

Chattanooga

1,430.2

1,329.4

836.6

786.8

$321.9

312.0

$271.7

230.6

Memphis

1,605.3

1,515.1

853.5

821.2

$519.8

527.3

$232.0

166.6

Total Tennessee

$12,053.3

$10,990.7

$6,179.5

$5,925.5

$3,957.0

$3,470.5

$1,916.8

$1,594.7

Greensboro/Highpoint

1,712.8

1,695.9

583.3

621.2

$884.9

787.7

$244.6

287.0

Charlotte

2,093.3

1,913.1

508.7

484.5

$1,192.7

1,039.2

$391.9

389.4

Raleigh

1,214.4

1,083.8

198.1

200.7

$867.1

740.9

$149.2

142.2

Charleston

822.6

891.8

160.5

173.4

$392.5

433.8

$269.6

284.6

Greenville

427.0

464.3

116.3

149.2

$261.3

266.9

$49.4

48.2

Roanoke

601.1

503.8

177.6

142.1

$299.1

225.1

$124.4

136.6

SBA

117.8

111.2

101.8

99.0

$15.3

12.0

$0.7

0.2

Total Carolina/VA

$6,989.0

$6,663.9

$1,846.3

$1,870.1

$3,912.9

$3,505.6

$1,229.8

$1,288.2

Atlanta

43.0

-

27.0

-

$15.0

-

$1.0

-

Paycheck Protection Program

2,222.6

-

2,222.6

-

-

-

-

-

Other

1,212.3

1,159.7

949.2

$623.7

$73.6

103.1

$189.5

432.9

Total

$22,520.2

$18,814.3

$11,224.6

$8,419.3

$7,958.5

$7,079.2

$3,337.1

$3,315.8

Note: Percentages noted in red text represent year-over-year growth rates.

41

*: Represents mortgage, associate banking, automobile finance and various other business lines.

Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio

($ in millions)

Amts.

%

Amts.

%

Amts.

%

Amts.

%

2Q20

2Q20

1Q20

1Q20

2Q19

2Q19

2Q18

2Q18

Residential - Spec

$321.7

1.4%

$347.7

1.7%

$350.4

1.9%

$294.9

1.7%

Residential - Custom

165.9

0.8%

145.2

0.7%

129.5

0.7%

137.6

0.8%

Residential - Condo

1.2

0.0%

1.5

0.0%

0.7

0.0%

0.6

0.0%

Commercial Construct.

1,623.5

7.2%

1,581.9

7.8%

1,254.8

6.7%

1,219.0

7.2%

Land Dev- Residential

272.9

1.2%

269.8

1.3%

211.7

1.1%

161.2

0.9%

Land Dev - Commercial

115.6

0.5%

108.2

0.6%

113.2

0.6%

201.1

1.2%

Land Dev - Mixed Use

13.2

0.1%

6.6

0.0%

4.5

0.0%

32.4

0.2%

Land - Unimproved

60.5

0.3%

60.1

0.3%

53.2

0.3%

86.8

0.5%

Total Construction and Land Dev.

$2,574.5

11.5%

$2,521.0

12.4%

$2,118.0

11.3%

$2,133.6

12.5%

42

Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio

($ in millions)

TOTAL PINNACLE

TENNESSEE LOANS

CAROLINAS/VA

ATLANTA LOANS

OTHER UNIT LOANS

LOANS

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

Residential - Spec

$321.7

$350.4

$229.8

$247.4

$91.5

$101.1

$0.0

$0.0

$0.4

$1.9

Residential - Custom

165.9

129.5

101.7

79.7

63.6

47.9

0.0

$0.0

0.6

1.9

Residential - Condo

1.2

0.7

1.2

0.7

0.0

-

0.0

$0.0

0.0

-

Commercial Construct.

1,623.5

1,254.8

757.0

652.7

863.9

595.4

0.0

$0.0

2.6

6.7

Land Dev- Residential

272.9

211.7

164.1

155.5

93.1

44.4

0.5

$0.0

15.2

11.8

Land Dev - Commercial

115.6

113.2

72.4

46.7

42.6

61.2

0.0

$0.0

0.6

5.3

Land Dev - Mixed Use

13.2

4.5

3.2

3.9

10.0

0.6

0.0

$0.0

0.0

-

Land - Unimproved

60.5

53.2

45.2

35.6

13.8

14.3

0.0

$0.0

1.5

3.3

Total Construction and Land Dev.

$2,574.5

$2,118.0

$1,374.6

$1,222.2

$1,178.5

$864.9

$0.5

$0.0

$20.9

$30.9

Average Ticket Size (in '000s)

$627.0

$516.8

$632.3

$577.0

$632.6

$456.5

$545.7

$0.0

$305.4

$363.2

43

Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio

($ in millions)

Total NOO and Multifamily

Total Construction

Total NOO and Construction

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

Amts.

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

Multifamily

$590.4

$550.3

$709.1

$548.4

$491.8

$319.2

$1,138.8

$1,042.1

$1,028.3

Hospitality

730.3

742.6

783.0

113.0

87.4

117.3

843.3

830.0

900.3

Retail

1,325.8

1,328.6

1,284.1

180.3

173.9

115.4

1,506.1

1,502.5

1,399.5

Office

806.5

758.5

724.1

166.8

150.1

88.2

973.3

908.6

812.3

Warehouse

922.7

816.4

657.8

287.9

333.0

227.8

1,210.6

1,149.4

885.6

Medical

482.5

456.0

383.9

122.9

170.8

132.6

605.4

626.8

516.5

Other

525.8

418.1

419.2

1,155.2

1,114.0

1,117.5

1,681.0

1,532.1

1,536.7

Total

$5,384.0

$5,070.5

$4,961.2

$2,574.5

$2,521.0

$2,118.0

$7,958.5

$7,591.5

$7,079.2

Average Ticket Size (in '000s)

$1,907.7

$1,792.3

$1,752.5

$627.0

$614.0

$516.8

$1,149.4

$1,094.7

$1,022.7

44

Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio Lines of Credit

($'s in millions)

3/31/2019

6/30/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2019

3/31/2020

6/30/2020

Linked Qtr.

Change

CRE - Investment & Construction

Net Active Balance

$

3,489.80

$

3,591.00

$

3,814.50

$

3,870.10

$

3,929.10

$

4,090.80

$

161.70

Net Available Credit

2,578.30

2,736.80

2,894.50

3,002.60

3,018.50

3,029.60

11.10

Total Exposure

6,068.00

6,327.80

6,708.90

6,872.90

6,947.60

7,120.30

172.70

% Funded

57.5%

56.7%

56.9%

56.3%

56.6%

57.5%

0.9%

C&I and O/O CRE

Net Active Balance

$

3,565.70

$

3,832.20

$

3,805.10

$

3,911.20

$

4,214.00

$

3,702.60

$

(511.40)

Net Available Credit

3,651.50

3,671.00

3,784.90

3,694.00

3,693.70

4,312.10

618.40

Total Exposure

7,217.20

7,503.20

7,590.20

7,605.10

7,907.60

8,014.70

107.10

% Funded

49.4%

51.1%

50.1%

51.4%

53.3%

46.2%

-7.1%

Consumer Cards and HELOC

Net Active Balance

$

1,292.80

$

1,291.20

$

1,354.10

$

1,340.00

$

1,364.20

$

1,333.30

$

(30.90)

Net Available Credit

1,358.70

1,373.00

1,412.00

1,445.30

1,477.40

1,534.10

56.70

Total Exposure

2,651.50

2,664.20

2,766.10

2,785.20

2,841.40

2,867.60

26.20

% Funded

48.8%

48.5%

49.0%

48.1%

48.0%

46.5%

-1.5%

Totals

Net Active Balance

$

8,348.30

$

8,714.40

$

8,973.70

$

9,121.30

$

9,507.30

$

9,126.70

$

(380.60)

Net Available Credit

7,588.50

7,780.80

8,091.40

8,141.90

8,189.60

8,875.80

686.20

Total Exposure

15,936.70

16,495.20

17,065.20

17,263.20

17,696.60

18,002.60

306.00

% Funded

52.4%

52.8%

52.6%

52.8%

53.7%

50.7%

-3.0%

45

Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio

Net Commercial Loan Charge Offs by Loan Type

0.50%

0.40%

0.30%

0.20%

0.10%

0.00%

-0.10%

-0.20%

-0.30%

-0.40%

CRE

Construction

C&I

Net commercial charge

offs

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD 2020 Annualized

Net Consumer Loan Charge Offs by Loan Type

8.00%

7.00%

6.00%

5.00%

4.00%

3.00%

2.00%

1.00%

0.00%

-1.00%

Consumer RE

Consumer and other

Net consumer charge offs

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD 2020 Annualized

46

Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio

($ in thousands)

Description

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

Loans secured by real estate:

Construction, land development, and other loans:

1-4 family residential construction loans

$580,193

$582,106

$578,443

$575,975

$564,339

$575,753

Other construction loans and all land development and other land loans

1,994,301

1,938,831

1,852,040

1,677,328

1,553,630

1,521,817

Loans included in the 100% test

$2,574,494

$2,520,937

$2,430,483

$2,253,303

$2,117,969

$2,097,570

Secured by multifamily (5 or more) residential properties

$574,328

$551,963

$631,616

$686,385

$726,744

$706,097

Loans secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties

4,822,537

4,520,234

4,418,658

4,443,687

4,252,098

4,107,953

Financed real estate not secured by real estate

493,494

309,990

317,949

306,738

310,371

136,306

Loans included in the 300% test

$8,464,853

$7,903,124

$7,798,706

$7,690,113

$7,407,182

$7,047,926

2,

Total Risk-Based Capital

$3,078,671

$2,993,005

$2,906,853

$2,818,988

$2,563,617

$2,495,127

% of Total Risk-Based Capital

100% Test - Construction and Land Development

84%

84%

84%

80%

83%

84%

300% Test - Construction and Land Development + NOOCRE + Multifamily

275%

264%

268%

273%

289%

283%

47

Balance Sheet - Deposit Portfolio

($ in millions)

TOTAL DEPOSITS

CORE DEPOSITS

NONCORE DEPOSITS

TOTAL PINNACLE

TRANSACTION AND MMDA

CDs

PUBLIC FUNDS and OTHER DEPOSITS

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

2Q20

2Q19

Nashville

$9,319.6

$7,203.4

$8,515.1

$6,381.4

$529.2

$537.4

$275.3

$284.6

Knoxville

2,134.9

1,670.6

1,970.6

1,550.0

115.4

73.1

48.9

47.5

Music and Entertainment

302.5

282.7

294.1

279.1

1.9

1.6

6.5

2.0

Memphis

1,225.5

866.4

1,013.9

667.6

147.1

147.0

64.5

51.8

Chattanooga

1,455.1

992.9

1,338.3

884.3

60.2

54.7

56.6

53.9

Total Tennessee

$14,437.6

$11,016.0

$13,132.0

$9,762.4

$853.8

$813.8

$451.8

$439.8

Greensboro/Highpoint

2,334.9

1,928.0

1,880.6

1,533.8

287.3

281.5

167.0

112.7

Charlotte

1,489.8

1,172.3

1,214.9

850.9

180.5

204.3

94.4

117.1

Charleston

1,037.2

914.7

858.7

702.8

145.7

176.9

32.8

35.0

Raleigh

746.1

603.5

674.6

527.8

50.8

54.5

20.7

21.2

Roanoke

764.3

586.3

621.0

437.9

119.9

128.3

23.4

20.1

Greenville

367.2

316.8

251.5

197.5

79.2

82.5

36.5

36.8

Total Carolinas / VA

$6,739.5

$5,521.6

$5,501.3

$4,250.7

$863.4

$928.0

$374.8

$342.9

Atlanta

29.0

-

29.0

-

-

-

-

-

Other

4,315.7

2,911.7

978.9

679.4

33.4

69.4

3,303.4

2,162.9

Total

$25,521.8

$19,449.3

$19,641.2

$14,692.5

$1,750.6

$1,811.2

$4,130.0

$2,945.6

Note: Percentages noted in red text represent year-over-year growth rates.

48

Balance Sheet - Bond Portfolio

Conservative bond portfolio

2.3% 2.6%

Portfolio: June 30, 2020

Total Investments

$4.4 billion

Net Unrealized Gain

$98.8 million

Quarter

Duration

Avg. Yield- TE

2Q20

4.6%

2.6%

1Q20

4.3%

2.8%

4Q19

4.8%

2.9%

51.5%

35.4%

3Q19

4.4%

3.0%

2Q19

4.1%

3.2%

1Q19

3.7%

3.4%

4Q18

3.6%

3.2%

3.9%

4.3%

3Q18

4.4%

3.1%

2Q18

3.9%

2.9%

1Q18

3.5%

2.9%

4Q17

3.5%

2.7%

3Q17

3.5%

2.6%

Agency/Treasury Corporates MBS Asset Backed CMOs Municipals

  • Investments to Total Assets of 13%

49

Balance Sheet - Bond Portfolio

4.00

40.0

3.50

35.0

3.00

30.0

YieldsBond

2.59

AssetsTotalof

2.50

25.0

2.00

20.0

1.50

13.0 15.0

%

1.00

10.0

0.50

5.0

-

-

PNFP - Bond Yields

Peer Median - Bond Yields

PNFP - % of Total Assets

Peer Median - % of Total Assets

Note: See slide 68 for peer group utilized in the above analysis.

Source: S&P Global

Effective Bond Portfolio Composition

End of Period

77%79%80%

74%

70%

30%

26%

23%21%20%

Jun. 2019

Sep. 2019

Dec. 2019

Mar. 2020

Jun. 2020

Fixed Rate

Variable Rate

50

Balance Sheet - Loan & Deposit Growth

Period-End to Period-End Loan Growth

$2,214

$289

$22,520

$380

$20,397

$20,306

Period-End to Period End Deposit Growth

$1,054

$1,700

$1,435

$25,522

$21,333

51

Source: Internal records.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

3.0%

Rate Shock Scenarios

2.1%

2.0%

%

1.0%

Income

1.0%

0.3%

0.6%

0.4%0.5%

0.0%

Interest

-0.9%

-1.1%

-1.0%

-0.3%

-0.9%

-0.7%

Net

-2.0%

-3.0%

-2.6%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Ramp +100

Ramp -100

Rate Ramp Scenarios

6.0%

4.1%

%

4.0%

2.2%

Income

2.0%

1.0%

0.6%

0.6%0.0%

Interest

0.0%

-1.7%

-1.2%

-0.3%

-2.0%

Net

-2.1%

-4.0%

-3.1%

-6.0%

-5.3%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Shock +100

Shock -100

Interest-rate risk mitigation efforts taken over the past 12 months:

  • Unwound $900mm of fixed-to-floating loan interest rate swaps
  • Purchased $2.8b interest rate floors in two tranches ($1.3b and $1.5b)
  • Unwound $1.3b loan floor in 1Q20; $17mm gain realized through income over next two years
  • $1.5b loan floor carries a $75mm unrealized gain; provides $18.2mm of annual interest income at 6/30 LIBOR rate of 0.16%
  • Restructured $600mm of bonds; decreased variable-rate exposure from 30% of investment securities at 6/30/19 to 20% at 6/30/20
  • Shorter wholesale funding - 80% of wholesale funding refinances within one year as of 6/30/20
  • Proactive engagement with clients on lower rate environment; moved aggressively to lower deposit rates once Fed moved.

52

NIM Adjusted for PPP and Liquidity Impact

Estimate that both PPP and Liquidity Build negatively impacted 2Q20 NIM by 0.32%

  1. Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts.
  2. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $6.9 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented.

(3) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

53

Current Expected Credit Losses

12/31/2019

January 1, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

Probable Incurred Losses

CECL Adoption

CECL

CECL

Allowance for Credit Losses

Amount

% of Loans

Amount

% of Loans

Amount

% of Loans

Amount

% of Loans

Commercial and Industrial

$

36,112

0.57%

$

59,114

0.94%

$

88,032

1.30%

$

100,610

1.60% *

Commercial Real Estate

33,369

0.43%

28,894

0.37%

55,748

0.72%

107,229

1.33%

Construction and Land Development

12,662

0.52%

9,537

0.39%

38,911

1.54%

41,897

1.63%

Consumer Real Estate

8,054

0.26%

29,109

0.95%

32,997

1.06%

29,358

0.96%

Consumer and Other

4,580

1.58%

6,226

2.15%

6,776

2.29%

6,278

2.13%

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans & Leases

$

94,777

0.48%

$

132,880

0.67%

$

222,464

1.09%

$

285,372

1.41% *

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments

2,364

11,138

16,294

20,794

Allowance for Credit Losses - Total

$

97,141

$

154,018

$

238,758

$

306,166

* Reserve percentages for C&I and total loans at June 30, 2020 exclude PPP loans

Balance Sheet - Capital

  • Preferred Share Issuance -
    • 9.0 mm depositary shares representing 1/40th of a share of Series B noncumulative, perpetual preferred stock issued during the second quarter
    • Proceeds to be used to support general corporate needs
  • Share Buy Back Program -
    • Last transaction on March 19, 2020
    • Approximately $67.2 million remaining in authorization through Dec. 31, 2020

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

# of shares

1,015,039

228,533

199,032

130,888

543,585

repurchased

Value of

$50.8m

$12.9m

$11.1m

$7.4m

$30.0m

shares

Avg. price

$50.01

$56.54

$55.57

$56.31

$55.25

    • Buyback program continues to be suspended until clarity on length and severity of pandemic better understood
  • Subordinated Indebtedness -
    • $130 million of bank-level subordinated debt eligible for call
    • Continue to be not likely to redeem issuances until after COVID -19
  • Dividends -
    • Quarterly common dividend of $0.16 per share
    • Quarterly preferred dividend of $0.422 per depositary share
    • Anticipate maintaining a common dividend at this time
      • Amount and timing dependent upon ongoing impact of COVID-19

Tangible Book Value per Common Share**

$34.43

$30.26

$25.28

$22.58

$19.58

**: excluding goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets

Note: For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slides 66-67.

Asset Quality

($ in millions)

June 30, 2020

AS A % OF TOTAL

Mar. 31, 2020

AS A % OF TOTAL

June 30, 2019

AS A % OF TOTAL

LOANS

LOANS

LOANS

Past Due Loans (*)

Nonaccrual loans

$30,505

0.14%

$31,285

0.15%

$41,282

0.22%

Accruing loans

20,706

0.09%

33,780

0.17%

40,199

0.21%

Total past due

$51,211

0.23%

$65,065

0.32%

$81,481

0.43%

NPLs and > 90 days

Const. and land development

$3,230

0.01%

$2,391

0.01%

$2,395

0.01%

Consumer RE

23,255

0.10%

26,623

0.13%

30,117

0.16%

CRE - Owner Occupied

11,806

0.05%

11,324

0.06%

13,011

0.07%

CRE - Non-Owner Occupied

10,454

0.05%

9,375

0.05%

10,850

0.06%

Total real estate

$48,745

0.22%

$49,713

0.25%

56,373

0.30%

C&I

15,239

0.07%

22,805

0.11%

21,420

0.11%

Other

560

0.00%

442

0.00%

1,017

0.01%

Total loans

$64,544

0.29%

$72,960

0.36%

$78,810

0.42%

Classified loans and ORE

Substandard commercial loans

$288,906

1.28%

$293,665

1.44%

$283,259

1.51%

Doubtful commercial loans

-

0.00%

294

0.00%

1

0.00%

Other impaired loans

25,694

0.11%

26,926

0.13%

25,273

0.13%

90 days past due and accruing (**)

1,682

0.01%

1,990

0.01%

2,644

0.01%

Other real estate

22,080

0.10%

27,182

0.13%

26,657

0.14%

Other repossessed assets

25

0.00%

-

0.00%

1

0.00%

Total

$338,387

1.50%

$350,057

1.72%

$337,836

1.80%

Pinnacle Bank classified asset ratio

11.2%

12.0%

13.9

(*) >30 days past due (**) Excludes past due loans rated substandard

Income Statement - Net Interest Income

  • "In-the-Money"client interest rate floors increased $699 million in 2Q20 from March due to down interest rate shock of 150 basis points
  • During 4Q19, we entered into a $1.5 billion LIBOR rate floor with a five year term. This floor now carries an unrealized gain of ~$75 million and provides significant P&L benefit as rates fall or remain near zero.
  • During 1Q20, we unwound $1.3 billion LIBOR rate floor that was entered in 2Q19. This resulted in a ~$17 million gain that is to be accreted into income over following seven quarters (~$2.5MM quarterly)

Rate Floors - Annual Interest Income Contribution (in millions)

Annual Interest Income Contribution (in millions)

At 6.30.20

(LIBOR ~0.16%)

$1.3B Floor Balance Sheet Hedge unwind ($2.5mm/qtr - 4Q21)

$

9.9

$1.5B Floor Balance Sheet Hedge still in effect

18.2

Client loan floors in note documents

17.7

$

45.8

57

Income Statement - Revenue per Common Share

Revenue per Share

LTM Revenue Per Common Share Growth vs. Peers

$15.00

13.0%

13.0%

14.5%

15.0%

13.0%

11.9%

11.9%

11.6%

11.6%

$14.05

$14.00

11.3%

$13.87

12.0%

$13.44

$13.54

$13.00

7.3%

8.8%

$12.92

8.8% 9.0%

6.5%

7.3%

$12.42

6.4%

$12.13

6.7%

$12.00

5.0%

5.3%

$11.74

6.2%

4.7%

5.0%

5.0%

6.0%

4.5%

4.3%

$11.43

4.0%

4.6%

$11.10

3.9%

$11.00

3.0%

$10.73

$10.49

$10.20

$10.27

$10.00

0.0%

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Series1

PNFP Y/Y Growth

Peer Median Y/Y Growth

Y/Y Revenue per Share Growth

*: excluding gains and losses on sales of investment securities and loss on sale of non-prime automobile portfolio. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slides 66-67.

Note: See slide 68 for peer group utilized in the above analysis. Peer group calculated by aggregating total peer revenues by total peer weighted avg. shares for each quarter.

58

Source: S&P Global

Income Statement - Mortgage Volumes

$625,000

4.00%

$550,000

3.50%

$475,000

3.00%

$400,000

2.50%

$325,000

2.00%

$250,000

1.50%

$175,000

1.00%

$100,000

0.50%

$25,000

0.00%

Purchase Money

Refinance

Gross fees as a % of loans originated

59

BHG Financials

Strong equity to support business model

  • Strong performance in 2Q20 despite meaningful increase in reserves
  • Strong cash position to provide increased liquidity and, thus, better prepare for any potential Pandemic losses

60

Source: BHG Internal Data, unaudited

Income Statement - Expenses

$500.0

$400.0

$412.8

$419.9

$424.9 $427.5

$415.9 $441.0 $449.8 $404.6

$414.3

$426.9

2Q18 to 2Q20

$300.0

(increase of $3,100 per associate)

$200.0

2Q18 to 2Q20

$205.0

$202.3

$201.0

$206.2

$199.0

$216.9

$214.8

$208.1

$215.6

$205.4

$100.0

(increase of $700 per associate)

$0.0

Annualized REV/ Associate

Annualized EXP/ Associate

2.25%

2.00%

1.75%

1.50%

1.25%

1.00%

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Noninterest Expense / Avg Assets GAAP

Noninterest Expense / Avg Assets Adjusted**

Employee Retention^

94%

92%

90%

88%

86%

Retention %

**: Excludes the impact of ORE expense and income, branch rationalization charges, merger-related charges and FHLB restructuring charges. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slide 66-67.

^: Associate retention rate is computed by dividing the number of associates employed at quarter end less the number of associates that have resigned in the last 12 months by the number of associates employed at quarter end. Associate retention rate

does not include associates at acquired institutions displaced by acquisition.

61

Pre-TaxPre-Provision Net Revenue Trends

Despite difficult operating environment PPNR grows meaningfully in 2Q20.

Net PPNR per Share

$2.50

$2.00

$1.50

$1.00

$0.50

$-

1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20

Note: For a reconciliation of the above Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slide 66-67.

62

COVID-19 Response

Pinnacle Response

March 6 - Pinnacle restricts business travel, inventories personal travel, asks associates to report illness

March 11 - All associate communication re: full pandemic pay

March 18 - Pinnacle offices open as drive-thru only. More than 50% of operations/admin working remotely

March 20 - Loan deferral and relief programs in place

April 1 - Roll out training for accepting and entering PPP applications

April 3 - Pinnacle begins accepting PPP applications from clients; Pinnacle accepted 2,300+ applications for nearly $900MM in funding requests in first day

April 16 - when funding is exhausted, Pinnacle has secured estimated $1.8B in PPP funding for 6,000+ businesses

April 27 - Pinnacle begins processing applications again

May 1 - Terry Turner sends all associate email with video address that serves as the 1Q 2020 All Associate Meeting; increasing focus on asset quality deemed #1 priority

May 15 - Pinnacle secured more than $2.4B in PPP funding for 14,000+ small businesses to date; new applications continue to be accepted but are few by this time

May 22 - COVID-19 Risk Grading project commences to reassess the risk of entire loan portfolio

June 15 - Pinnacle re-opens lobbies of 9 offices across our footprint

June 22 - Additional 7 offices re-open lobbies to clients

June 30 - Pinnacle concludes first round of additional loan reviews of commercial, small business, and consumer loans deferred or in higher risk industries

July 3 - Pinnacle delays further lobby and office re-opening plans amid continued spread of coronavirus in our geographic markets

July 8 - Pinnacle reinforces internal message to process PPP loan applications until revised Aug. 8 deadline

Pandemic Macro Events

March

March 11 - WHO declares Pandemic. US restricts travel

March 22 - Various cities and states in our markets initiate "safer at home" restrictions

March 27 - $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill signed by President Trump, authorizing $349B for Payroll Protection Program (PPP)

April

April 3 - PPP launches nationwide

April 5 - All states where PNFP operates have issued "stay-at-home" orders for residents in the past week

April 16 - Initial allocation of PPP funds exhausted

April 24 - Additional $500B authorized for PPP

May

May 1 - Governors in PNFP markets

are finalizing plans to lift "stay-at- home" orders in order to begin reopening economies

May 7 - 33 million Americans have filed for initial jobless claims since the pandemic began

May 17 - Coronavirus deaths in the US surpass 90,000, and total confirmed cases rose to nearly 1.5 million

June

June 17 - SBA releases revised PPP loan forgiveness application, adding an EZ version for certain borrowers

June 30 - Senate agrees to extend PPP application deadline to August 8

July

July 1 - President Trump signs bill extending PPP application deadline to August 8

July 6 - Treasury releases detailed loan-level data on 4.9 million PPP loans made

April 27 - PPP applications accepted for second round of funding

Late May - by this time all states in which we have branches have removed "stay-at-home" orders

Pinnacle and COVID-19

  • Generally, most markets in which we operate are in the second or third phase of reopening, with some reverting from phase three to phase two.
    • Priorities: Work from home, masks in public spaces required or strongly encouraged, schools remain closed, social distancing, gatherings limited to 10 to 50 or less, high-risk groups encouraged to shelter in place, increased testing;
    • Some businesses online: Restaurants, Retail, Hospitality, Churches, Gyms
      - generally limited to 50% to 75% capacity;
    • Elective medical and dental procedures permitted;
    • Inconsistent across footprint: Salons/Barbershops, Bars/Taverns, Parks/playgrounds; and
    • Still shuttered: Sporting and large venue events. Assisted living and skilled nursing basically off-limits to visitors.

Cumulative Cases

Case Rate per 100k

PNFP Markets

July 5, 2020

Population

July 5, 2020

Atlanta

45,838

6,020,364

761.38

Charlotte

23,315

3,099,563

752.20

Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill

14,879

2,035,152

731.10

Triad

10,981

1,617,368

678.94

Charleston

15,025

1,521,218

987.70

Greenville/Spartanburg

10,088

1,240,262

813.38

Chattanooga

4,390

690,136

636.11

Knoxville

1,845

754,419

244.56

Memphis

15,730

1,346,045

1,168.61

Nashville/Murfreesboro

20,472

1,718,451

1,191.31

Roanoke

1,078

313,222

344.16

Totals

163,641

20,356,200

803.89

Other Comparables

Chicago

139,417

9,568,401

1,457.06

Los Angeles

124,521

13,214,799

942.28

New York City

492,039

19,216,182

2,560.55

Sources: Departments of Health, USAFacts.org. Case data as of 7/5.

Cumulative Tests

Tests per 100k

PNFP Markets

July 5, 2020

Population

July 5, 2020

Georgia

1,119,577

10,617,423

10,544.72

North Carolina

1,036,838

10,488,084

9,885.87

South Carolina

473,543

5,148,714

9,197.31

Tennessee

895,796

6,829,174

13,117.19

Virginia

712,350

8,535,519

8,345.71

Totals

4,238,104

41,618,914

10,183.12

Other Comparables

Illinois

1,761,706

12,671,821

13,902.55

California

4,680,138

39,512,223

11,844.79

New York/New Jersey

5,768,443

28,335,751

20,357.47

Sources: Departments of Health. Case data as of 7/5.

64

Pinnacle and COVID-19

  • Significant positive feedback from client base
    • Roughly 14,000 applications and $2.3B in funding
    • Fees +$72mm

PPP Loan Stratification Table as of 6/30/2020

(dollars in thousands)

SBA

App

Approved

Average

Fee

Count*

Dollars *

Ticket

1%

(> $350k)

135

$481,987

$3,570

3%

($350k to > $2mm)

1,281

$941,408

$735

5%

($2mm and above)

12,752

$867,919

$69

14,168

$2,291,313

*Application count and approved dollars have been reduced for PPP loans returned to the SBA as of June 30, 2020 - approximately $161 mm returned. Research indicates that $468mm in

  1. loans were to borrowers who previously did not have a loan or deposit account at PNFP previously.

COVID-19

Impacted

Approved

Industries

Dollars

Hotel

$ 42,392

Restaurant

179,220

Retail

187,392

Entertainment

53,099

Estimate of Fee Recognition

Quarter

by Quarter #

2Q20

10%

3Q20

13%

4Q20

37%

1Q21

12%

2Q21

8%

3Q21

7%

4Q21

6%

1Q22

6%

2Q22

1%

  • Preliminary estimate of PPP loan fee recognition over life of loans. Quarterly distribution considers both accretion of fee income over life of loan until forgiveness when the residual

balance of loan fees would be recognized. Estimates do not include interest component.

65

Income Statement

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

66

Income Statement

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

67

Peer Group

Institution Name

Ticker

City, State

Pinnacle Financial Partners

PNFP

Nashville, TN

Associated Banc-Corp

ASB

Green Bay, WI

BancorpSouth, Inc.

BXS

Tupelo, MS

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc.

OZRK

Little Rock, AR

Chemical Financial Corporation

CHFC

Midland, MI

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CFR

San Antonio, TX

F.N.B. Corporation

FNB

Pittsburgh, PA

First Horizon National Corporation

FHN

Memphis, TN

Fulton Financial Corporation

FULT

Lancaster, PA

Hancock Holding Company

HWC

Gulfport, MS

IBERIABANK Corporation

IBKC

Lafayette, LA

MB Financial, Inc.

MBFI

Chicago, IL

Old National Bancorp

ONB

Evansville, IN

PacWest Bancorp

PACW

Beverly Hills, CA

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

PB

Houston, TX

Sterling Bancorp

STL

Montebello, NY

Synovus Financial Corp.

SNV

Columbus, GA

TCF Financial Corporation

TCF

Wayzata, MN

Trustmark Corporation

TRMK

Jackson, MS

UMB Financial Corporation

UMBF

Kansas City, MO

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

UMPQ

Portland, OR

United Bankshares, Inc.

UBSI

Charleston, WV

Valley National Bancorp

VLY

Wayne, NJ

Western Alliance Bancorporation

WAL

Phoenix, AZ

Wintrust Financial Corporation

WTFC

Rosemont, IL

68

Investor Call

SECOND QUARTER 2020

M. TERRY TURNER, PRESIDENT AND CEO HAROLD R. CARPENTER, EVP AND CFO

TIM HUESTIS, EVP AND CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 21:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
