Pinnacle Financial Partners : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call Slides

Safe Harbor Statements
Forward Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this presentation, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of Pinnacle Bank and its subsidiaries or BHG resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses and, in the case of BHG, substitutions; (ii) the further effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on Pinnacle Financial's and its customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Pinnacle Bank is seeking to lower rates it pays on deposits; (iv) the inability of Pinnacle Financial, or entities in which it has significant investments, like BHG, to maintain the historical growth rate of its, or such entities', loan portfolio; (v) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (vi) effectiveness of Pinnacle Financial's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (vii) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Pinnacle Financial's results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (viii) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Pinnacle Financial's markets throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, particularly in commercial and residential real estate markets; (ix) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Pinnacle Financial is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (x) the results of regulatory examinations; (xi) Pinnacle Financial's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xii) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xiii) BHG's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (xiv) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets including the recent expansion into the Atlanta, Georgia metro market; (xv) any matter that would cause Pinnacle Financial to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xvi) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Pinnacle Bank), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xvii) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xviii) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives, particularly if Pinnacle Bank's level of applicable commercial real estate loans were to exceed percentage levels of total capital in guidelines recommended by its regulators; (xix) approval of the declaration of any dividend by Pinnacle Financial's board of directors; (xx) the vulnerability of Pinnacle Bank's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Pinnacle Bank contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight (including by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau), including oversight of companies in which Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank have significant investments, like BHG, and the development of additional banking products for Pinnacle Bank's corporate and consumer clients; (xxii) the risks associated with Pinnacle Financial and Pinnacle Bank being a minority investor in BHG, including the risk that the owners of a majority of the equity interests in BHG decide to sell the company; (xxiii) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers, like BHG, including regulatory or legislative developments; (xxiv) the availability of and access to capital; (xxv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvi) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Pinnacle Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Pinnacle Financial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Safe Harbor Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Matters
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, earnings per diluted common share, efficiency ratio and the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets, excluding in certain instances the impact of expenses related to other real estate owned, gains or losses on sale of investment securities, the charges associated with Pinnacle Financial's branch rationalization project, FHLB restructuring expenses, the sale of the remaining portion of Pinnacle Bank's non-prime automobile portfolio and other matters for the accounting periods presented. This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of loans originated under the PPP. This presentation may also contain certain other non-GAAP capital ratios and performance measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with Pinnacle Financial's acquisitions of BNC, Avenue Bank, Magna Bank, CapitalMark Bank & Trust, Mid-America Bancshares, Inc., Cavalry Bancorp, Inc. and other acquisitions which collectively are less material to the non-GAAP measure as well as the impact of Pinnacle Financial's Series B Preferred Stock. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this presentation are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
Pinnacle Financial believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, Pinnacle Financial believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare Pinnacle Financial's results to the results of other companies. Pinnacle Financial's management utilizes this non-GAAP financial information to compare Pinnacle Financial's operating performance for 2020 versus certain periods in 2019 and to internally prepared projections.
Q1 Guidance: Focus on Defense During This Pandemic
We have and will continue to build liquidity, reserves and capital during the crisis
Increased liquidity
Increased allowance
Increased capital
Reduce the noninterest expense build by limiting hiring
2Q20 Financial Information
Despite the difficult operating environment, our key success measures such as asset quality, loan and core deposit growth, deposit betas, fee growth, pre-provision net revenue growth and tangible book value accretion were all very strong this quarter.
2Q20 Summary Results of Key GAAPMeasures
Total Revenues
Total Loans
(millions)
NPA/ Loans & OREO
FD EPS
Total Deposits
(millions)
Classified Asset Ratio
Net Income
Book Value per Common Share
NCOs
2Q20 Summary Results of Key Non-GAAPMeasures
CAGR 20.5%
Total Revenues
$273,739
$264,066
$230,175
$141,684
$107,757
FD EPS*
Adjusted Pre-TaxPre-Provision
$1.42
Net Income*
$1.15
CAGR 22.7%
(millions)
$ 147,892
$0.89
$ 143,628
$ 122,992
$0.84
$0.75
$ 73,233
$ 53,251
Total Loans
CAGR 26.0%
(millions)
$22,520
$18,814
$17,042
$14,759
$7,091
NPA/ Loans & OREO
0.55% 0.44% 0.53% 0.55%
0.38%
Total Core Deposits
$21,392
CAGR 26.5%
(millions)
$16,504
$13,529
$15,400
$6,591
Classified Asset Ratio
19.3%
14.2%13.9%
12.6%
11.2%
Tangible Book Value per
Common Share**
$34.43
CAGR 12.0%
$30.26
$25.28
$22.58
$19.58
NCOs
0.35%
0.17%
0.10% 0.09% 0.10%
*: excluding merger-related charges, gains and losses on sales of investment securities, ORE expense (income), loss on sale of non-prime automobile portfolio, branch rationalization charges, FHLB restructuring charges and revaluation of deferred tax assets
**: excluding goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets
Note: For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slides 66-67.
Balance Sheet Growth was Strong Owing In Part to PPP
Core loan growth in 2Q20 was above expectations before impact of net line draws/ paydowns
Average Loans (millions)
Average Loan Growth
$24,000
5.40%
Annual Organic Loan Growth
$22,000
$22,257
5.20%
(excludes Day 1 merger impact)
32.0%
$20,000
$20,009
5.00%
$4,130
$4,251
$4,358
$4,436
$4,625
$4,737
$5,690
$6,458
$6,742
$6,998
$8,233
$8,357
$8,558
$9,817 BNCN$15,017
$15,520
$15,957
$16,730
$17,259
$17,630
$17,938
$18,611
$19,217
$19,600
YieldsLoan
28.0%
14.2%
14.6%
18.7%
13.3%
11.7%
9.9%
$18,000
4.80%
24.0%
$16,000
4.60%
20.0%
17.2%
$14,000
4.30%
4.40%
16.0%
$12,000
4.16%
$10,000
4.20%
12.0%
$8,000
4.00%
8.0%
$6,000
3.80%
4.0%
$4,000
3.60%
0.0%
$2,000
3.40%
Impact of PPP
Organic Growth
*: Annualized growth for the first half of 2020
Balance Sheet Growth was Strong Owing In Part to PPP
Deposit growth was unseasonably strong in Q2 even after eliminating the estimated impact of PPP
Average Deposit Growth
$26,000
3.00%
Annual Organic Deposit Growth
$24,000
$24,807
2.75%
(excludes Day 1 merger impact)
$22,000
2.50%
50.0%
Avg. Deposits
Deposit Rates
45.0%
30.2% 16.90%
$20,000
$20,079
$20,680
2.25%
$19,778
40.0%
$18,000
$18,113
$18,368
$18,358
$18,865
2.00%
35.0%
$16,000
$16,092
$16,281
$16,949
1.75%
30.0%
$15,828
$14,000
1.50%
25.0%
$12,000
1.25%
20.0%
$10,000
$10,394
1.00%
15.0%
16.3%
16.9%
14.6%
$8,000
$8,454
$8,791
$9,099
0.75%
10.0%
7.1%
$7,037
$7,093
0.55%
11.8%
$6,000
$5,898
$6,787
0.50%
5.0%
$4,000
$4,510
0.23%
$4,655
$4,758
$4,792
$4,885
0.25%
0.0%
$4,519
$2,000
0.00%
Est. Impact of PPP
Organic Growth
Avg. Deposits
EOP FFS Target
Cost of Deposits
*: Annualized growth for the first half of 2020
Margin Contracted as Balance Sheet Repositioned for Potential Impacts of COVID-19
Loan yields contracted along with major indices
At June 30, 2020 (*)
All Loans
C&I
CRE
Construction
LIBOR
Prime
21.2%
38.0%
1.5%
T-Bill
37.7%
35.6%
53.1%
38.8%
46.0%
Fixed Rate <1Y
27.5%
49.6%
Fixed Rate >1Y
15.8%
0.8%
17.3%
3.5%
4.6%
4.0%
4.3%
Rate
End-of-Period Weighted Average Coupon
New Loans Weighted Average Coupon for the Quarter
Origination Mix
Index
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
YOY Change
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q20
LIBOR
4.79%
3.80%
2.85%
(1.94)%
4.49%
4.13%
3.51%
3.15%
39.3%
1-MO LIBOR
2.37%
0.99%
0.16%
(2.21)%
2.18%
1.79%
1.43%
0.35%
Prime
5.75%
3.99%
3.99%
(1.76)%
5.36%
4.98%
4.00%
3.94%
24.5%
FFS target
2.50%
0.25%
0.25%
(2.25)%
2.00%
1.75%
1.40%
0.25 %
Fixed rate
4.60%
4.45%
4.35%
(0.25)%
4.65%
4.28%
4.16%
3.99%
31.7%
5-YR UST
1.76%
0.37%
0.29%
(1.47)%
1.63%
1.61%
1.14%
0.36%
Note: Weighted Average EOP Coupon Trends - excluding PPP loans, leases and credit cards and the impact of purchase accounting adjustments and impact from early payoffs which result in
Margin Contracted as Balance Sheet Repositioned for Potential Impacts of COVID-19
PNFP lowered COF and has achieved a 45% deposit beta since 6/30/2019 - more deposit rate reductions expected
Recognized 54% beta on negotiated deposits and 94% on indexed deposits since 6/30/2019
In the aggregate, interest-bearing transaction accounts at 47% beta
EOP weighted average rate on interest bearing transaction accounts - 0.34% at 6/30/2020
More deposit rate reductions expected, particularly in the lagging CD portfolio as well as negotiated accounts
Jun. 30, 2019
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 19-Jun.
Deposit Beta
June 30,
Deposit Rate Tranches
EOP Rates
2020
EOP Rates
20
2.25% at
2020
EOP Rates
Change in
6/19 -0% at
% of Totals
EOP rates
6/20
Noninterest bearing
---
---
---
---
---
27.0%
Interest-bearing:
Rate sheet
0.20%
0.10%
0.10%
(0.10)%
4.4%
12.6%
Negotiated
1.66%
0.48%
0.44%
(1.22)%
54.2%
33.1%
Indexed
2.43%
0.70%
0.32%
(2.11)%
93.8%
9.8%
CDs
2.32%
2.00%
1.59%
(0.73)%
32.4%
17.5%
Total interest-bearing
1.66%
0.82%
0.64%
(1.02)%
45.3%
73.0%
Total
1.28%
0.63%
0.47%
(0.81)%
36.0%
100.0%
Margin Contracted as Balance Sheet Repositioned for Potential Impacts of COVID-19
$1.5B Balance Sheet Hedge still in effect through 12/24
Client loan floors in note documents
$9.9 $10.2
$18.2 $4.6
$17.7 $10.5
Average balances($
$1,500
yield quarterly
1.00%
$1,000
0.50%
$500
$0
0.00%
Avg FFS and IB Cash
Yield on FFS and IB Cash
Total on-balance sheet
5,236.7
3,663.2
Other available sources:
FHLB capacity
2,357.9
1,777.7
Fed programs (1)
3,264.4
3,415.6
Totals
$ 10,859.0
$ 8,856.5
(1): Funding available through PPPLF program not considered
PNFP Grew Fees on a Linked-Quarter Basis
Mortgage and BHG provided substantial growth
Income from equity method investment in BHG grew at a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of greater than 41%.
Wealth management fees are up 6% year-over-year.
Mortgage originations are up 88.7% year-over-year due to favorable interest rate environment during the quarter, significant growth in revenue producers and strong housing markets in which we operate translating to substantial increase in gains on mortgage loans sold year-over-year.
Interchange and other consumer fees are down 8.4% year-over-year.
Other noninterest income up in 2Q20 due primarily to settlement of insurance claim for $935,000.
Year-over-Year
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
Change Rate
Service charges
$6,910
$9,032
$8,940
(22.7%)
Investment services
5,971
9,239
5,868
1.8%
Insurance commissions
2,231
3,240
2,147
3.9%
Gain on mortgage loans sold, net
19,619
8,583
6,011
226.4%
Investment gains and losses, net
(128)
463
(4,466)
97.1%
Trust fees
3,958
4,170
3,461
14.4%
Income from equity method investment
17,208
15,592
32,261
(46.7%)
Other:
Interchange and other consumer fees
8,323
9,969
9,088
(8.4%)
Bank-owned life insurance
4,726
4,652
4,201
12.5%
Loan swap fees
614
2,187
799
(23.2%)
SBA loans sales
941
1,341
1,171
(19.6%)
Gains (losses) on other equity investments
(278)
(174)
832
(133.4%)
Other
2,859
2,083
369
674.8%
Total noninterest income
$72,954
$70,377
$70,682
3.2%
Noninterest income/Average Assets
0.89%
1.00%
1.09%
(18.3%)
Noninterest income**
$73,082
$69,914
$75,148
(2.7%)
Noninterest Income**/Total Average Assets
0.90%
1.00%
1.19%
(24.4%)
Noninterest Income**/Total Average Assets^
0.95%
1.00%
1.19%
(20.2%)
Expenses Shrank During the Quarter
Growth in expenses should be in the low to mid-single digit range for the year
Salary increase largely attributable to increased personnel.
Up 216 FTE's in 2Q20 compared to 2Q19. Headcount up 15.5 FTE's at June 30, 2020 from Mar. 31, 2020. 2020 headcount plan includes support for Atlanta buildout but otherwise headcount additions continued to be limited to critical revenue and support unit hires.
Incentive accruals for annual cash incentive plan tracking at 25% of target payout.
Lending related costs up in 2020 due to impact of CECL on off-balance sheet reserves, which were $4.5 mm for the quarter and $9.7 mm YTD.
Other noninterest expense in 2Q20 increase over 1Q20 and 2Q19 due primarily to FHLB prepayment penalties.
2020 run rate - should be low to mid-single digit increase over 4Q19 annualized run rates.
*: Excluding the impact of ORE expense, FHLB restructuring charges and branch rationalization charges
**: Excluding the impact of ORE expense, securities gains and losses, net, FHLB restructuring charges and branch rationalization charges. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slide 66-67.
Year-over-Year
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
Growth %
Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries
$54,645
$52,176
$44,625
22.5%
Commissions
3,611
3,983
3,224
12.0%
Cash and equity incentives
4,824
10,281
16,159
(70.1%)
Employee benefits and other
10,807
14,040
11,612
(6.9%)
Total salaries and benefits
$73,887
$80,480
$75,620
(2.3%)
Equipment and occupancy
22,026
20,978
23,844
(7.6%)
Other real estate owned, net
2,888
2,415
2,523
14.5%
Marketing and other business development
2,142
3,251
3,282
(34.7%)
Postage and supplies
2,070
1,990
2,079
(0.4%)
Amortization of intangibles
2,479
2,520
2,271
9.2%
Other noninterest expense:
Deposit related expense
5,677
5,238
4,873
16.5%
Lending related expense
10,476
12,068
5,397
94.1%
Wealth management related expense
499
558
610
(18.2%)
Other noninterest expense
9,461
7,851
7,187
31.6%
Total other noninterest expense
$26,113
$25,715
$18,067
44.5%
Total noninterest expense
$131,605
$137,349
$127,686
3.1%
Efficiency ratio
48.1%
52.0%
49.2%
(2.2%)
Expense/Total Average Assets
1.61%
1.96%
1.98%
(18.7%)
Noninterest expense *
$125,847
$134,934
$121,974
3.2%
Efficiency ratio **
46.0%
51.2%
46.0%
-
Noninterest Expense*/Total Average Assets
1.54%
1.92%
1.89%
(18.5%)
2,577.5
2,562.0
2,361.0
9.2%
Provision Expense was Outsized as PNFP Built Reserves
Unemployment and GDP forecast worsened slightly quarter over quarter
Total Allowance for Credit Losses for loans = $285.4 mm or 1.27% of loans at June 30, 2020, or 1.41% excluding PPP loans
$'s in 000's
ALL
% of Loans
Off-Balance
Total ACL
Sheet
December 31, 2019
$94,777
0.48% (1)
$2,364
$97,141
Day One CECL impact
$38,103
0.19%(1)
$8,774
$46,877
Beginning - January 1, 2020
$132,880
0.67% (1)
$11,138
$144,018
Net Charge offs
($10,155)
0.20% (2)
($10,155)
1Q Provision
$99,740
$5,156
$104,896
At March 31, 2020
$222,465
1.09% (1)
$16,294
$238,759
Net Charge offs
($5,385)
0.10% (2)
($5,385)
2Q Provision
$68,292
$4,500
$72,792
At June 30, 2020
$285,372
1.27% (1)
$20,794
$306,166
At June 30, 2020 Excluding PPP Loans
1.41% (1)
Calculation based on end of period loan balance
Net charge-off percentage calculation is annualized and in relation to avg. quarterly loan balances
Forecasted economic metrics(1)
Base Case Outlook at:
2Q20
4Q20
2Q21
4Q21
US Unemployment Rates
1Q20
8.87%
12.71%
10.96%
8.55%
2Q20
13.40%
10.25%
7.76%
6.81%
US Real GDP Rate Change
1Q20
(9.3%)
(9.5%)
(3.9%)
(1.3%)
2Q20
(13.8%)
(9.2%)
(4.8%)
(2.3%)
Weighted metrics used in PNFP CECL assessment. Unemployment rates are quarterly averages. US Real GDP rates are net change from 4Q19
CECL modeling items of interest
Eight loan portfolio segments are subject to individual modeling techniques
3rd party economic forecast model provides significant inputs into ACL calculation
Unemployment and GDP are primary economic forecast metrics
Weighted average of Baseline (50%), Optimistic (25%) and Pessimistic (25%) scenarios
P&L impact of off-balance sheet reserves of $4.5 million included in Other Noninterest Expense for three months ended June 30, 2020
PNFP will Continue to Focus on Soundness More than Growth in 3Q20
The length and depth of the pandemic are unknown, but we remain confident in our model
3Q20 Outlook
(in relation to
Notes
2Q20)
Low to mid-single
Anticipate meaningful PPP payoff/forgiveness before y/e with resulting PPP
Average Loan Growth
digit growth
fee recognition
(annualized)
Low to mid-single
Should experience some reduction in wholesale deposit balances in third
Average Deposit Growth
digit growth
quarter. Additionally, anticipate reduction in PPP-related deposit balances
(annualized)
during 2H20.
Net interest income
Up
GAAP margin increase likely with recognition of PPP fee income beginning to
ramp up in 3Q20
Believe BHG performance will be somewhat consistent with 2Q20. Mortgage
Fee income
Down
revenues likely to be down after record 2Q20 and based on volumes and rate
volatility.
Expenses should be relatively stable with 2Q20. No anticipated meaningful
Expenses
Flat
change in expense base contemplated at this time. Have throttled back hiring
plans meaningfully for 2020.
Net Charge offs
Pending more information regarding pandemic's depth and subsequent
Return on Average Assets
Withheld
recovery prior to offering any prospective outlook
Return on Tangible Common Equity
Longer term
Anticipate TCE to be within lower end of our longer-term operating range.
Tangible Common Equity
operating range of
8.75% to 9.75%
Full Year 2020
Full Year Guidance Withheld at this time
Bankers' Healthcare Group
BHG's differentiated model has proven very resilient thus far with continued strong originations, loan sales and yield/spread premium. Temporarily reverting to the gain on sale model provided meaningful pre-provision net revenue to BHG and to Pinnacle. Capital and reserve levels exceed "Great Recession" levels.
BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform
BHG continues to originate and sell loans with limited impact by COVID-19
$600M
$500M
$400M
$300M
$200M
$100M
$0M
15.42%
14.02%
14.33%
13.55%
13.17%
13.48%
$409M
12.13%
10.50%
$251M
$262M
$304M
$69M
$59M
$149M
$68M
$60M
$161M
$77M
$79M
$147M
$81M
$67M
$176M
$101M
$68M
$121M
$109M
$132M
$109M
$129M
$84M
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Monthly Average Origination
Monthly Average Placements
Balance sheet
15.45%
13.84%
$426M
$444M
$193M
$143M
$127M
$125M
Q1 2020 Q2 2020
WA Portfolio Rate
16.00%
14.00%
12.00%
10.00%
8.00%
6.00%
4.00%
2.00%
0.00%
BHG's targeted marketing tactics are differentiating themselves from other models as both 1Q20 and 2Q20 loan originations exceed average quarterly originations in 2019.
BHG's unique auction platform has proven to be extremely reliable
BHG continues to grow its loans held on balance sheet which should help support its securitization strategy long term
2Q20 was the strongest placement quarter in the history of BHG, business flows remain strong into third quarter
18
Source: BHG Internal Data
BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform
Vintage analysis demonstrates continuous improvement in portfolio performance
Historical FICO Scores
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
<650
650-699
700-749
750-799
>800
FICO scores continue to reflect a high caliber borrower base
Average FICO scores of 732 at origination for loans outstanding at June 30, 2020.
Historical credit results indicate that 70% of losses occur within first 36 months of origination
Data is through June 30, 2020, thus 2019 information includes 18 months of history. Steady improvement in credit over past 7-8 years.
Source: BHG Internal Data
BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform
Only 14.8% of BHG's loans have been granted deferrals and ongoing requests have essentially stopped
• Deferrals at 14.8% of total portfolio thru June 30th - dentists and optometrists are the most common requesters.
20
Source: BHG Internal Data as of June 30, 2020
BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform
BHG has built reserves beyond those in the Great Recession
Historical Charge Offs and Reserves
($s in millions)
•
8.00%
$3,200
7.25%
$2,800
7.00%
$2,400
•
6.00%
$2,000
5.00%
4.56%
4.56%
$1,600
4.20%
4.17%
3.64%
3.74%
4.71%
$1,200
4.62%
4.00%
3.73%
4.55%
4.04%
3.31%
3.66%
$800
3.79%
3.00%
3.28%
3.22%
2.40%
$400
2.00%
$-
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H20
Recourse obligation reserves increased to 7.25% of total loans outstanding (loans off-balance sheet) of almost $3.2B
BHG has been able to build reserves at this time while maintaining its historically strong profitability
Total Ending Balance at outside banks only ($millions)
Loss as a % of outstanding
Recourse Obligation as a % of Outstanding
BHG Continues to Outperform
BHG's business model continues to perform well during pandemic
Big Year at BHG
Interest rate environment provided opportunity to access capital markets and execute on its first securitization
Anticipate closing in Q3 - $160 million in proceeds
Securitization was issued with investment grade ratings
Provides an additional funding source as well as provides for diversification of BHG income streams
2Q20 was a record quarter for placements signaling its auction network is very liquid in this environment
Credit scores of new originations continue to improve during pandemic
Thousands
$200,000
$150,000
$100,000
$50,000
$0
BHG Net Earnings
$77,953
$121,194
$182,461
2017
2018
2019
Forecast 2020
COVID-19 and our Borrowers
There are likely no borrowers that are unimpacted by COVID-19. It seems apparent that segments like hotels, restaurants, retail and entertainment will be most impacted by the
loss of revenue from the national and local attempts to contain its spread. But it appears the CARES Act stimulus has been effective to date as the volume of deferrals shrank meaningfully and portfolio metrics actually improved in 2Q.
Asset Quality
2Q20 Loan Portfolio Highlights:
Well diversified portfolio
Granular portfolio emphasis on smaller ticket sizes.
Meaningful declines in loan accounts that had previously deferred payments
Energy exposure very small and limited primarily to diesel and gasoline distributors - no coal exposure
Well within 100/300 guidelines
Approximately 22% of portfolio are to segments most directly disrupted by COVID-19
Deferrals at 7.17.20 are less than 12% of total loan portfolio
Segments Disrupted by COVID-19
at June 30, 2020
Hotels Restaurants
4.3% 3.2%
Entertainment
3.2%
Retail 11.3%
Classified Asset Ratio
NPA/ Loans & OREO
ALL %
1.27%
19.3%
0.55%
0.53%
0.55%
0.44%
0.38%
0.87%
14.2%
13.9%
12.6%
11.2%
0.42%
0.44%
0.48%
Asset Quality
The volume of loans with payment deferrals has declined meaningfully
Loan deferrals as of July 17, 2020
Deferred $
Deferred $
Deferred $
Deferred $
Volume at
Volume at
Volume at
Volume at
Mar. 31, 2020
Apr. 15, 2020
June 30, 2020
July 17, 2020
Hotels
$130,129
$680,925
$809,562
$695,564
Retail
167,277
765,830
886,338
450,216
Restaurant
100,829
239,062
260,309
152,157
Entertainment
29,261
117,392
138,680
82,084
All others
352,423
1,478,897
2,121,541
1,270,407
Totals
$779,919
$3,282,106
$4,216,430
$2,650,428
Approximately 50% of borrowers on deferral have made a payment
Deferred loans > $1 million were contacted by relationship managers during 2Q20 to determine status of deferral, path forward and/or changes to risk grades
Loan deferrals are expected to decline further through August 2020
25
Hotel Portfolio
Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20
Hotel Portfolio Highlights:
Hotel exposure represents 4.3% of total loan portfolio at 6.30.20
$42.4mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20
Greater than 88% of hotel loans within our markets
Approximately 4.4% of exposure guaranteed by SBA; Nonperformers are only $2.8mm (SBA guaranteed) at 6.30.20
Hotel CRE and Construction LTV's 55% - all first mortgage exposure
Less than 25% of our portfolio is full service; so little of revenue is based on food service or other ancillary services impacted by social distancing
No luxury brand properties
All Top 10 borrowers are open other than those under construction - average estimated occupancy in June of 2020 of 41%
Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 72.2% of total hotel portfolio
Totals at
Hotel Portfolio by Product ('000s)
Construction
Term
Other
June 30, 2020
Total Commitments
$ 240,735
$ 831,625
$ 72,928
$ 1,145,287
Balances as of 6.30.20
$ 114,494
$ 795,438
$ 53,312
$ 963,243
Average balances
$4,771
$5,405
$ 1,463
$ 2,288
Average LTV at 6.30.20
60%
55%
NM
55%
Payment deferred 07.17.20
$ 44,833
$ 647,890
$ 2,841
$ 695,564
Loans > $30mm
-
3.4%
-
3.4%
Loans between $5 - $30mm
10.3%
63.3%
1.3%
74.8%
Loans < $5mm
1.6%
15.9%
4.2%
21.8%
Hotel Property Types
Other; 3%
Economy; 5%
Extended
Stay ; 10%
Full Service; 23%
Limited Service;
59%
Hotel Portfolio
Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20
10 Largest
Borrowers
Hotel Loans Location
Exposure at
LTV at
Hotel Property
Deferral at
('000s)
6.30.20
Loan Type
6.30.20
Flag
Type
7.17.20
Little Rock, AR
$32,894
Term
60%
Marriott
Full Service
Yes
Chattanooga, TN
31,161
Construction
67%
Marriott
Limited Service
No
Nashville, TN
28,500
Term
65%
Marriott
Full Service
No
Hotel
Atlanta, GA
26,578
Term
46%
Marriott
Limited Service
Yes
Alpharetta, GA
25,263
Construction
63%
Hilton
Full Service
No
Nashville, TN
25,000
Term
57%
Intercontinental
Full Service
Yes
10
Walland, TN
24,661
Term
67%
Independent
Other
No
Top
Blacksburg, VA
18,602
Term
72%
Other
Limited Service
Yes
Duncan, SC
18,497
Term
79%
Hilton
Full Service
Yes
Chattanooga, TN
17,805
Term
71%
Marriott
Full Service
Yes
$246,053
21.5% of hotel loans
PNFP Hotel Property Type Descriptions are as follows:
Economy - The economy sector often is used to categorize the smaller, older, low-rise buildings. Characteristics include limited to no service and some may even have exterior room access. An economy hotel is for the budget minded traveler and examples of flags include; Motel 6, Americas Best Value Inn, La Quinta, Comfort Inn, Baymont Inn, Red Roof Inn, Super 8, Fairfield Inn, or perhaps an independent roadside property.
Limited Service - This sector is also known as select service and may offer limited food & beverage options. These properties often include amenities such as a business center, fitness room, and pool, and are represented by brands like Hilton Garden Inn, Tru by Hilton, Courtyard by Marriott and Hyatt Place.
Extended Stay - Extended Stay hotels include provisions for cooking within individual rooms or suites, and the average stay is often a week or more.
Full Service - Full service hotels are generally mid-price, upscale or luxury hotels with a restaurant, lounge facilities, and meeting space as well as minimum service levels often including bell service and room service.
Other - Property types not included in the above type descriptions including resort/conference center hotels, Airbnb and bed and breakfast hotel types.
Hotel Flags
Other; 22.93%
Marriott; 32.33%
Independent;
4.47%
InterContinental;
8.10%
Hyatt; 8.27%
Hilton; 23.90%
Restaurant Portfolio
Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20
Restaurant Portfolio Highlights:
Restaurant exposure represents 3.2% of total loan portfolio at 6.30.20
$179.2mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20
Includes loans to operators and loans to developers that lease primarily to franchise restaurants
Approximately 87% of all restaurant exposure within our markets
Approximately 3% of exposure guaranteed by SBA
Nonperformers are only $483k at 6.30.20
Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 21.1% of total restaurant portfolio
Restaurant Portfolio
Construction &
Total
('000)
CRE
C&I
Other
6/30/2020
Total Commitments
$ 371,202
$378,106
$31,210
$ 780,518
Balances as of 6.30.20
$ 347,953
$350,474
21,136
$ 719,563
Average balances
$1,762
$198
$924
$322
Payment deferred at 7.17.20
$ 123,097
$ 23,844
$5,216
$ 152,157
Average LTV at 6.30.20
56%
NM
65%
57%
Loans > $5mm
9.6%
8.7%
-
18.3%
Loans between $500k-$5mm
33.3%
16.4%
2.0%
51.7%
Loans < $500k
5.9%
23.2%
0.8%
30.0%
Outstanding Balance by Product Type
Construction &
Other; 3%
CRE - Owner
Occupied; 28%
C&I; 49%
CRE - Non-owner
Occupied; 20%
28
Restaurant Portfolio
Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20
C&I and Owner-Occupied CRE Restaurant Borrowers with Exposure Greater than $10mm
Exposure
LTV at
Location
at 6.30.20
6.30.20
Food Service Type
Deferral at 7.17.20
Nashville, TN
$40,722
37%
Fine Dining
Yes
Lebanon, TN
35,000
Stock of Subs
Casual Dining
No
Morristown, TN
23,065
FF&E
Quick Service
No
Dallas, TX
15,215
44%
Fine Dining
Yes
Nashville, TN
14,001
78%
Quick Service
No
Columbia, TN
10,388
71%
Quick Service
No
$138,391 17.7% of Restaurant portfolio
Outstanding by Restaurant Type
Bars/Drinking Establishments, 1.4%
Fine Dining, 6.1%
Other,
9.9%
Casual Dining,
31.4%
Quick Service,
24.4%
CRE loans to developers leasing
to restaurants, 26.8%
Top 10 Non Owner-Occupied CRE Restaurant Borrowers
Exposure
Deferral
Location
at 6.30.20
LTV at 6.30.20
Franchise Name
at 7.17.20
Nashville, TN
$7,625
47%
Local/Independent
No
Clemmons, NC
4,696
58%
Bojangles
No
Statesville, NC
4,203
68%
Cici's Pizza
No
Columbia, SC
4,013
73%
Local/ Independent
No
Nashville, TN
3,858
53%
Local/ Independent
No
Greenville, SC;
Huntersville, NC
3,722
60%
Bojangles
No
Johns Island, SC; Charleston, SC
3,483
64%
Bojangles
No
Graham, NC; Macon, GA
3,322
61%
Bojangles
No
Raleigh, NC
3,114
67%
Local/Independent
No
Erwin, TN
2,958
56%
Bojangles
No
$40,994
5.3% of Restaurant portfolio
PNFP Restaurant Property Type Descriptions are as follows:
Casual Dining - Target market could be the traveling public with in-store dining and wait staff. Limited bar service.
Fine Dining - Target market are those customers looking for a complete dining experience. Full bar and wine service.
Quick Service - Most likely a drive through facility with counter ordering. No wait staff and/or very limited alcoholic beverage service.
CRE Loans - PNFP has provided funding to developer or restaurant owner who leases facility to their restaurant entity which could be an independent operator or a franchise.
Other - Other properties include bars, caterers, etc.
Note: Chart excludes PPP loans.
Retail Portfolio
Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20
Retail Highlights
Retail exposure represents 11.3% of total loan portfolio at 6.30.20
$187.4mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20
Includes loans to retail businesses as well as developers renting space to retailers
Extremely granular Nonowner-occupied CRE book - over 700 loans average $1.7mm
No mall exposure
23% of loans are single-tenant, averaging $1.1mm outstanding
Dollar General, Tractor Supply and 7-Eleven are most prevalent single tenants
Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 17.7% of total retail portfolio
CRE -
CRE -
Outstanding Balance by Product Type
Construction &
Other; 7%
Owner occupied
Retail Portfolio by Product
Non-Owner
Owner
Construction
Total at
('000)
Occupied
Occupied
C&I
& Other
6/30/20
Total Commitments
$ 1,245,911
$ 445,545
$ 1,054,867
$ 311,928
$3,058,250
Balances as of 6.30.20
$ 1,211,699
$ 431,025
$ 716,834
$ 183,820
$ 2,543,378
Average balances as of 6.30.20
$ 1,721
$ 590
$ 281
$ 1,422
$ 604
Payment deferred at 7.17.20
$ 340,534
$ 54,277
$ 23,237
$ 32,166
$ 450,214
Loans > $15mm
6.5%
1.0%
3.8%
-
11.2%
Loans between $2mm-$15mm
27.2%
5.4%
12.2%
3.9%
48.7%
Loans < $2mm
14.0%
10.5%
12.2%
3.4%
40.1%
CRE; 17%
C&I; 28%
Non-owner occupied
CRE; 48%
30
Retail Portfolio
Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20
CRE - Nonowner Occupied by Tenant Types
Retail Power
Regional Mall; 0%
Center or
Lifestyle
Center; 7%
Other;
8%
Other Retail Anchored
Non-Anchored Multi
Tenant Shopping
Shopping Center; 10%
Center; 36%
Grocery
Anchored
Shopping
Single
Center; 16%
Tenant; 23%
10 Largest
Exposure at
LTV at
Deferral at
Retail Relationships
6.30.20
Loan Type
6.30.20
Tenant Type
7.17.20
Borrowers
Delray Beach, FL
$28,000
Term
69%
Grocery Anchored Shopping Center
No
New Bern, NC
26,392
Term
70%
Retail Power Center or Lifestyle Center
Yes
Multiple
25,000
Construction
80%
Grocery Anchored Shopping Center
No
Greensboro, NC
24,552
Term
70%
Single Tenant
Yes
Retail
Multiple
22,314
Term
60%
Single Tenant
No
Oxford, MS
22,035
Term
90%
Other Retail Anchored Shopping Center
No
10
Olar, SC
21,846
Term
58%
Retail Power Center or Lifestyle Center
No
Nashville, TN
19,421
Term
43%
Non-AnchoredMulti-Tenant Shopping Center
No
Top
Troy, AL
19,115
Construction
74%
Other Retail Anchored Shopping Center
No
Fort Mill, SC
16,266
Term
55%
Non-AnchoredMulti-Tenant Shopping Center
Yes
$224,941
7.4% of Retail Portfolio
Tenant Type Descriptions are as follows:
Grocery Anchored Shopping Center is otherwise known as the "Neighborhood Center", this is a convenience oriented center and usually services a 3-mile radius. The grocery anchored encompasses 30-50% of the GLA, and the typical number of tenants range from 5-20 stores.
Other Retail Anchored Shopping Center this is a larger center that services the local area, however offers a wider range of apparel, merchandise, more soft goods and convenience-service oriented stores than neighbor centers. Several tenants maybe considered anchors and the typical number of stores range from 15-40.
Non-Anchored,Multi-TenantShopping Center also considered a convenience center, is among the smallest of centers, whose tenants provide a narrow mix of goods and personal services to a very limited trade area.
Regional Mall consists of general merchandise or fashion-oriented offerings. Typically, enclosed with inward-facing stores and parking surrounds the outside perimeter.
Retail Power Center or Lifestyle Center - A power center is comprised of category-dominant anchors over 60% of the GLA. There are usually 3-5+ anchor tenants, and services a wider trade area. A Lifestyle center is an upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment venue in an outdoor setting.
Single Tenant property is fully occupied by a single user and often feature a NNN lease structure.
Entertainment Portfolio
Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20
Entertainment Highlights:
Entertainment portfolio is approximately 3.2% of total loans
$53.1mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20
Over 50% of entertainment book is recording industry which is heavily weighted towards music publishing and royalty catalogs
Revenues fairly stable due to digital music business
All low LTVs with significant access to capital
Our recording and publishing industry clients maintain a low overhead model
Film/TV studio exposure has strong guarantor support
More than 82% of the CRE is owner occupied
Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 11.4% of total entertainment portfolio
10 Largest
Entertainment Relationships
Exposure at
Loan
Entertainment
Deferral at
('000)
6.30.20
Type
Type
7.17.20
NEEDHAM HEIGHTS, MA
$47,014
C&I
Recording Industry
No
NEW YORK, NY
39,244
C&I
Recording Industry
No
NEW YORK, NY
39,185
C&I
Recording Industry
No
MEMPHIS, TN
35,623
CRE
Tourist Attraction
Yes
ONTARIO, CAN
34,568
C&I
Recording Industry
No
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
34,110
C&I
Recording Industry
No
NEW YORK, NY
30,000
C&I
Recording Industry
No
LONDON, UK
25,000
C&I
Recording Industry
No
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
25,000
C&I
Recording Industry
No
SANTA MONICA, CA
25,000
C&I
Recording Industry
No
$334,744
36.3% of Entertainment Portfolio
Entertainment by Type
Entertainment Portfolio by Product
('000)
CRE
C&I
Other
Total at 6.30.20
Performers &
Motion Picture Industry; 3%
Total Commitments
$ 198,803
$ 710,864
$ 12,781
$ 922,448
Spectator Sports; 10%
Balances as of 6.30.20
$ 194,562
$ 514,396
$ 8,850
$ 717,809
Average balances as of 6.30.20
$ 4,108
$ 398
$ 937
$ 494
Payment deferred at 7.17.20
$ 69,316
$ 11,452
$ 1,316
$82,084
Loans > $20mm
7.0%
8.2%
-
15.2%
Tourist Attractions,
Recording
Loans between $10mm-$20mm
5.2%
9.4%
-
14.6%
Athletics, and Other
Industry; 54%
Loans between $5mm-$10mm
14.9%
21.2%
1.2%
37.3%
Recreation; 33%
Loans < $5mm
-
32.9%
-
32.9%
Moving Forward in this Pandemic
All the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown as yet. Duration and severity are likely a function of the length of time before a vaccine is readily available and the amount of government stimulus that is injected - both unknowns. But there can be little doubt that its impacts will be far reaching on our nation in general, and banks in particular. At this juncture, we intend to continue our aggressive focus on protecting our associates, clients, communities and shareholders. Nevertheless, we believe our long-standing differentiated model for attracting talent and competing based on client intimacy should yield best-in-class growth during the pandemic and, more importantly, better position us for the inevitable share grab that will be available following this period that is already stressing client loyalty for our competitors.
Q3 Guidance: Focus on Defense During this Pandemic
We have built liquidity and capital during this crisis
Maintain elevated levels of liquidity, but begin reductions in Q3 and Q4
Build capital cushions through retained earnings though we aim to continue paying the common stock dividend
Contain noninterest expense growth
Moving Forward in this Pandemic
Many client relationships will be built or destroyed
Most Important Qualities During Crisis
Bank values long term relationship
79%
12%
Willingness to lend
67%
16%
Digital channels
65%
19%
According to Greenwich Associates and
based on current research
Pinnacle Financial Partners
is recognized as a
Standout Commercial Bank Amid Crisis
Insights and solutions to optimize working capital
32%
31%
Insights and solutions to reduce risks
31%
31%
RM advice
21%
26%
5 - Extremely Important
4
- Important
*: 1 of 8 banks in the country that were recognized by Greenwich for responses during the COVID-19 crisis based on client feedback
Source: Greenwich Associates
Moving Forward in this Pandemic
Greenwich: "Record levels of Expected Bank Switching"
Angst over PPP has eroded bank loyalty among businesses and owners
Opportune time for building relationships
3 in 10 companies cite intent to switch banks (2-3 times normal level)
Source: Greenwich Associates
Q&A
SECOND QUARTER 2020
Supplemental Information
Chart
•
Balance Sheet
39
•
Asset Quality
56
•
Income Statement
57
•
Peer Group
68
($ in millions)
Amts.
%
Amts.
%
Amts.
%s
Amts.
%s
2Q20
2Q20
1Q20
1Q20
2Q19
2Q19
2Q18
2Q18
C&I
$6,293.7
27.9%
$6,752.3
33.1%
$5,795.1
30.8%
$4,821.3
28.3%
C&I - Paycheck Protection Program
2,222.6
9.9%
-
-
-
-
-
-
CRE - Owner Occ.
2,708.3
12.0%
2,650.2
13.0%
2,624.2
13.9%
2,504.9
14.7%
Total C&I & O/O CRE
$11,224.6
49.8%
$9,402.5
46.1%
$8,419.3
44.7%
$7,326.2
43.0%
CRE - Investment
4,822.5
21.4%
4,520.2
22.2%
4,252.1
22.6%
3,822.2
22.4%
CRE - Multifamily and other
561.5
2.5%
550.3
2.7%
709.1
3.8%
697.6
4.1%
C&D and Land
2,574.5
11.5%
2,521.0
12.3%
2,118.0
11.3%
2,133.6
12.5%
Total CRE & Construction
$7,958.5
35.4%
$7,591.5
37.2%
$7,079.2
37.6%
$6,653.4
39.0%
Consumer RE
3,042.6
13.5%
3,106.5
15.2%
2,949.8
15.8%
2,699.4
15.9%
Consumer and other
294.5
1.3%
296.4
1.5%
366.0
1.9%
363.9
2.1%
Total Other
$3,337.1
14.8%
$3,402.9
16.7%
$3,315.8
17.7%
$3,063.3
18.0%
Total loans
$22,520.2
100.0%
$20,396.9
100.0%
$18,814.3
100.0%
$17,042.9
100.0%
Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio
($ in millions)
TOTAL PINNACLE
TENNESSEE LOANS
CAROLINAS/ VA LOANS
ATLANTA
OTHER UNIT LOANS*
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
C&I
$6,293.7
$5,795.1
$4,594.5
$4,407.8
$895.5
$881.6
$19.1
-
$784.6
$505.7
C&I - Paycheck Protection Program
2,222.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,222.6
-
CRE - Owner Occ.
2,708.3
2,624.2
1,585.0
1,517.8
950.8
988.4
7.9
-
164.6
118.0
Total C&I & O/O CRE
$11,224.6
$8,419.3
$6,179.5
$5,925.6
$1,846.3
$1,870.0
$27.0
-
$3,171.8
$623.7
CRE - Investment
4,822.5
4,252.1
2,108.3
1,752.0
2,648.3
2,448.9
14.5
-
51.4
51.2
CRE - Multifamily and other
561.5
709.1
474.1
496.3
86.0
191.8
-
-
1.4
21.0
C&D and Land
2,574.5
2,118.0
1,374.6
1,222.1
1,178.6
865.0
0.5
-
20.8
30.9
Total CRE & Construction
$7,958.5
$7,079.2
$3,957.0
$3,470.4
$3,912.9
$3,505.7
$15.0
-
$73.6
$103.1
Consumer RE
3,042.6
2,949.8
1,742.2
1,414.1
1,186.9
1,199.0
1.0
-
112.5
336.7
Consumer and other
294.5
366.0
174.6
180.5
42.9
89.2
-
-
77.0
96.3
Total Other
$3,337.1
$3,315.8
$1,916.8
$1,594.6
$1,229.8
$1,288.2
$1.0
-
$189.5
$433.0
Total Loans
$22,520.2
$18,814.3
$12,053.3
$10,990.6
$6,989.0
$6,663.9
$43.0
-
$3,434.9
$1,159.8
Average Ticket Size (in '000s)
$272.6
$269.8
$405.2
$389.3
$213.7
$201.4
$1,076.1
-
$172.0
$138.1
Note: Percentages noted in red text represent year-over-year growth rates.
Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio
($ in millions)
TOTAL PINNACLE
C&I & O/O CRE
CRE & CONSTRUCTION
OTHER LOANS*
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
Nashville
$6,681.3
$6,130.0
$2,991.1
$3,062.6
$2,603.2
$2,139.4
$1,087.0
$928.0
Knoxville
1,776.9
1,641.6
1,066.5
996.2
$491.3
473.3
$219.1
172.1
Music and Entertainment
559.6
374.6
431.8
258.7
$20.8
18.5
$107.0
97.4
Chattanooga
1,430.2
1,329.4
836.6
786.8
$321.9
312.0
$271.7
230.6
Memphis
1,605.3
1,515.1
853.5
821.2
$519.8
527.3
$232.0
166.6
Total Tennessee
$12,053.3
$10,990.7
$6,179.5
$5,925.5
$3,957.0
$3,470.5
$1,916.8
$1,594.7
Greensboro/Highpoint
1,712.8
1,695.9
583.3
621.2
$884.9
787.7
$244.6
287.0
Charlotte
2,093.3
1,913.1
508.7
484.5
$1,192.7
1,039.2
$391.9
389.4
Raleigh
1,214.4
1,083.8
198.1
200.7
$867.1
740.9
$149.2
142.2
Charleston
822.6
891.8
160.5
173.4
$392.5
433.8
$269.6
284.6
Greenville
427.0
464.3
116.3
149.2
$261.3
266.9
$49.4
48.2
Roanoke
601.1
503.8
177.6
142.1
$299.1
225.1
$124.4
136.6
SBA
117.8
111.2
101.8
99.0
$15.3
12.0
$0.7
0.2
Total Carolina/VA
$6,989.0
$6,663.9
$1,846.3
$1,870.1
$3,912.9
$3,505.6
$1,229.8
$1,288.2
Atlanta
43.0
-
27.0
-
$15.0
-
$1.0
-
Paycheck Protection Program
2,222.6
-
2,222.6
-
-
-
-
-
Other
1,212.3
1,159.7
949.2
$623.7
$73.6
103.1
$189.5
432.9
Total
$22,520.2
$18,814.3
$11,224.6
$8,419.3
$7,958.5
$7,079.2
$3,337.1
$3,315.8
Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio
($ in millions)
Amts.
%
Amts.
%
Amts.
%
Amts.
%
2Q20
2Q20
1Q20
1Q20
2Q19
2Q19
2Q18
2Q18
Residential - Spec
$321.7
1.4%
$347.7
1.7%
$350.4
1.9%
$294.9
1.7%
Residential - Custom
165.9
0.8%
145.2
0.7%
129.5
0.7%
137.6
0.8%
Residential - Condo
1.2
0.0%
1.5
0.0%
0.7
0.0%
0.6
0.0%
Commercial Construct.
1,623.5
7.2%
1,581.9
7.8%
1,254.8
6.7%
1,219.0
7.2%
Land Dev- Residential
272.9
1.2%
269.8
1.3%
211.7
1.1%
161.2
0.9%
Land Dev - Commercial
115.6
0.5%
108.2
0.6%
113.2
0.6%
201.1
1.2%
Land Dev - Mixed Use
13.2
0.1%
6.6
0.0%
4.5
0.0%
32.4
0.2%
Land - Unimproved
60.5
0.3%
60.1
0.3%
53.2
0.3%
86.8
0.5%
Total Construction and Land Dev.
$2,574.5
11.5%
$2,521.0
12.4%
$2,118.0
11.3%
$2,133.6
12.5%
Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio
($ in millions)
TOTAL PINNACLE
TENNESSEE LOANS
CAROLINAS/VA
ATLANTA LOANS
OTHER UNIT LOANS
LOANS
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
Residential - Spec
$321.7
$350.4
$229.8
$247.4
$91.5
$101.1
$0.0
$0.0
$0.4
$1.9
Residential - Custom
165.9
129.5
101.7
79.7
63.6
47.9
0.0
$0.0
0.6
1.9
Residential - Condo
1.2
0.7
1.2
0.7
0.0
-
0.0
$0.0
0.0
-
Commercial Construct.
1,623.5
1,254.8
757.0
652.7
863.9
595.4
0.0
$0.0
2.6
6.7
Land Dev- Residential
272.9
211.7
164.1
155.5
93.1
44.4
0.5
$0.0
15.2
11.8
Land Dev - Commercial
115.6
113.2
72.4
46.7
42.6
61.2
0.0
$0.0
0.6
5.3
Land Dev - Mixed Use
13.2
4.5
3.2
3.9
10.0
0.6
0.0
$0.0
0.0
-
Land - Unimproved
60.5
53.2
45.2
35.6
13.8
14.3
0.0
$0.0
1.5
3.3
Total Construction and Land Dev.
$2,574.5
$2,118.0
$1,374.6
$1,222.2
$1,178.5
$864.9
$0.5
$0.0
$20.9
$30.9
Average Ticket Size (in '000s)
$627.0
$516.8
$632.3
$577.0
$632.6
$456.5
$545.7
$0.0
$305.4
$363.2
Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio
($ in millions)
Total NOO and Multifamily
Total Construction
Total NOO and Construction
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
Amts.
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
2Q20
1Q20
2Q19
Multifamily
$590.4
$550.3
$709.1
$548.4
$491.8
$319.2
$1,138.8
$1,042.1
$1,028.3
Hospitality
730.3
742.6
783.0
113.0
87.4
117.3
843.3
830.0
900.3
Retail
1,325.8
1,328.6
1,284.1
180.3
173.9
115.4
1,506.1
1,502.5
1,399.5
Office
806.5
758.5
724.1
166.8
150.1
88.2
973.3
908.6
812.3
Warehouse
922.7
816.4
657.8
287.9
333.0
227.8
1,210.6
1,149.4
885.6
Medical
482.5
456.0
383.9
122.9
170.8
132.6
605.4
626.8
516.5
Other
525.8
418.1
419.2
1,155.2
1,114.0
1,117.5
1,681.0
1,532.1
1,536.7
Total
$5,384.0
$5,070.5
$4,961.2
$2,574.5
$2,521.0
$2,118.0
$7,958.5
$7,591.5
$7,079.2
Average Ticket Size (in '000s)
$1,907.7
$1,792.3
$1,752.5
$627.0
$614.0
$516.8
$1,149.4
$1,094.7
$1,022.7
Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio Lines of Credit
($'s in millions)
3/31/2019
6/30/2019
9/30/2019
12/31/2019
3/31/2020
6/30/2020
Linked Qtr.
Change
CRE - Investment & Construction
Net Active Balance
$
3,489.80
$
3,591.00
$
3,814.50
$
3,870.10
$
3,929.10
$
4,090.80
$
161.70
Net Available Credit
2,578.30
2,736.80
2,894.50
3,002.60
3,018.50
3,029.60
11.10
Total Exposure
6,068.00
6,327.80
6,708.90
6,872.90
6,947.60
7,120.30
172.70
% Funded
57.5%
56.7%
56.9%
56.3%
56.6%
57.5%
0.9%
C&I and O/O CRE
Net Active Balance
$
3,565.70
$
3,832.20
$
3,805.10
$
3,911.20
$
4,214.00
$
3,702.60
$
(511.40)
Net Available Credit
3,651.50
3,671.00
3,784.90
3,694.00
3,693.70
4,312.10
618.40
Total Exposure
7,217.20
7,503.20
7,590.20
7,605.10
7,907.60
8,014.70
107.10
% Funded
49.4%
51.1%
50.1%
51.4%
53.3%
46.2%
-7.1%
Consumer Cards and HELOC
Net Active Balance
$
1,292.80
$
1,291.20
$
1,354.10
$
1,340.00
$
1,364.20
$
1,333.30
$
(30.90)
Net Available Credit
1,358.70
1,373.00
1,412.00
1,445.30
1,477.40
1,534.10
56.70
Total Exposure
2,651.50
2,664.20
2,766.10
2,785.20
2,841.40
2,867.60
26.20
% Funded
48.8%
48.5%
49.0%
48.1%
48.0%
46.5%
-1.5%
Totals
Net Active Balance
$
8,348.30
$
8,714.40
$
8,973.70
$
9,121.30
$
9,507.30
$
9,126.70
$
(380.60)
Net Available Credit
7,588.50
7,780.80
8,091.40
8,141.90
8,189.60
8,875.80
686.20
Total Exposure
15,936.70
16,495.20
17,065.20
17,263.20
17,696.60
18,002.60
306.00
% Funded
52.4%
52.8%
52.6%
52.8%
53.7%
50.7%
-3.0%
Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio
Net Commercial Loan Charge Offs by Loan Type
0.50%
0.40%
0.30%
0.20%
0.10%
0.00%
-0.10%
-0.20%
-0.30%
-0.40%
CRE
Construction
C&I
Net commercial charge
offs
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD 2020 Annualized
Net Consumer Loan Charge Offs by Loan Type
8.00%
7.00%
6.00%
5.00%
4.00%
3.00%
2.00%
1.00%
0.00%
-1.00%
Consumer RE
Consumer and other
Net consumer charge offs
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD 2020 Annualized
46
Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio
($ in thousands)
Description
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q19
Loans secured by real estate:
Construction, land development, and other loans:
1-4 family residential construction loans
$580,193
$582,106
$578,443
$575,975
$564,339
$575,753
Other construction loans and all land development and other land loans
1,994,301
1,938,831
1,852,040
1,677,328
1,553,630
1,521,817
Loans included in the 100% test
$2,574,494
$2,520,937
$2,430,483
$2,253,303
$2,117,969
$2,097,570
Secured by multifamily (5 or more) residential properties
$574,328
$551,963
$631,616
$686,385
$726,744
$706,097
Loans secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties
4,822,537
4,520,234
4,418,658
4,443,687
4,252,098
4,107,953
Financed real estate not secured by real estate
493,494
309,990
317,949
306,738
310,371
136,306
Loans included in the 300% test
$8,464,853
$7,903,124
$7,798,706
$7,690,113
$7,407,182
$7,047,926
2,
Total Risk-Based Capital
$3,078,671
$2,993,005
$2,906,853
$2,818,988
$2,563,617
$2,495,127
% of Total Risk-Based Capital
100% Test - Construction and Land Development
84%
84%
84%
80%
83%
84%
300% Test - Construction and Land Development + NOOCRE + Multifamily
275%
264%
268%
273%
289%
283%
Balance Sheet - Deposit Portfolio
($ in millions)
TOTAL DEPOSITS
CORE DEPOSITS
NONCORE DEPOSITS
TOTAL PINNACLE
TRANSACTION AND MMDA
CDs
PUBLIC FUNDS and OTHER DEPOSITS
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
2Q20
2Q19
Nashville
$9,319.6
$7,203.4
$8,515.1
$6,381.4
$529.2
$537.4
$275.3
$284.6
Knoxville
2,134.9
1,670.6
1,970.6
1,550.0
115.4
73.1
48.9
47.5
Music and Entertainment
302.5
282.7
294.1
279.1
1.9
1.6
6.5
2.0
Memphis
1,225.5
866.4
1,013.9
667.6
147.1
147.0
64.5
51.8
Chattanooga
1,455.1
992.9
1,338.3
884.3
60.2
54.7
56.6
53.9
Total Tennessee
$14,437.6
$11,016.0
$13,132.0
$9,762.4
$853.8
$813.8
$451.8
$439.8
Greensboro/Highpoint
2,334.9
1,928.0
1,880.6
1,533.8
287.3
281.5
167.0
112.7
Charlotte
1,489.8
1,172.3
1,214.9
850.9
180.5
204.3
94.4
117.1
Charleston
1,037.2
914.7
858.7
702.8
145.7
176.9
32.8
35.0
Raleigh
746.1
603.5
674.6
527.8
50.8
54.5
20.7
21.2
Roanoke
764.3
586.3
621.0
437.9
119.9
128.3
23.4
20.1
Greenville
367.2
316.8
251.5
197.5
79.2
82.5
36.5
36.8
Total Carolinas / VA
$6,739.5
$5,521.6
$5,501.3
$4,250.7
$863.4
$928.0
$374.8
$342.9
Atlanta
29.0
-
29.0
-
-
-
-
-
Other
4,315.7
2,911.7
978.9
679.4
33.4
69.4
3,303.4
2,162.9
Total
$25,521.8
$19,449.3
$19,641.2
$14,692.5
$1,750.6
$1,811.2
$4,130.0
$2,945.6
Effective Bond Portfolio Composition
End of Period
77%79%80%
74%
70%
30%
26%
23%21%20%
Jun. 2019
Sep. 2019
Dec. 2019
Mar. 2020
Jun. 2020
Fixed Rate
Variable Rate
50
Balance Sheet - Loan & Deposit Growth
Period-End to Period-End Loan Growth
$2,214
$289
$22,520
$380
$20,397
$20,306
Period-End to Period End Deposit Growth
$1,054
$1,700
$1,435
$25,522
$21,333
51
Interest Rate Sensitivity
3.0%
Rate Shock Scenarios
2.1%
2.0%
%
1.0%
Income
1.0%
0.3%
0.6%
0.4%0.5%
0.0%
Interest
-0.9%
-1.1%
-1.0%
-0.3%
-0.9%
-0.7%
Net
-2.0%
-3.0%
-2.6%
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Ramp +100
Ramp -100
Rate Ramp Scenarios
6.0%
4.1%
%
4.0%
2.2%
Income
2.0%
1.0%
0.6%
0.6%0.0%
Interest
0.0%
-1.7%
-1.2%
-0.3%
-2.0%
Net
-2.1%
-4.0%
-3.1%
-6.0%
-5.3%
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Shock +100
Shock -100
Interest-rate risk mitigation efforts taken over the past 12 months:
Unwound $900mm of fixed-to-floating loan interest rate swaps
Purchased $2.8b interest rate floors in two tranches ($1.3b and $1.5b)
Unwound $1.3b loan floor in 1Q20; $17mm gain realized through income over next two years
$1.5b loan floor carries a $75mm unrealized gain; provides $18.2mm of annual interest income at 6/30 LIBOR rate of 0.16%
Restructured $600mm of bonds; decreased variable-rate exposure from 30% of investment securities at 6/30/19 to 20% at 6/30/20
Shorter wholesale funding - 80% of wholesale funding refinances within one year as of 6/30/20
Proactive engagement with clients on lower rate environment; moved aggressively to lower deposit rates once Fed moved.
NIM Adjusted for PPP and Liquidity Impact
Estimate that both PPP and Liquidity Build negatively impacted 2Q20 NIM by 0.32%
Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts.
Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $6.9 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented.
(3) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
Current Expected Credit Losses
12/31/2019
January 1, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Probable Incurred Losses
CECL Adoption
CECL
CECL
Allowance for Credit Losses
Amount
% of Loans
Amount
% of Loans
Amount
% of Loans
Amount
% of Loans
Commercial and Industrial
$
36,112
0.57%
$
59,114
0.94%
$
88,032
1.30%
$
100,610
1.60% *
Commercial Real Estate
33,369
0.43%
28,894
0.37%
55,748
0.72%
107,229
1.33%
Construction and Land Development
12,662
0.52%
9,537
0.39%
38,911
1.54%
41,897
1.63%
Consumer Real Estate
8,054
0.26%
29,109
0.95%
32,997
1.06%
29,358
0.96%
Consumer and Other
4,580
1.58%
6,226
2.15%
6,776
2.29%
6,278
2.13%
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans & Leases
$
94,777
0.48%
$
132,880
0.67%
$
222,464
1.09%
$
285,372
1.41% *
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments
2,364
11,138
16,294
20,794
Allowance for Credit Losses - Total
$
97,141
$
154,018
$
238,758
$
306,166
* Reserve percentages for C&I and total loans at June 30, 2020 exclude PPP loans
Balance Sheet - Capital
Preferred Share Issuance -
9.0 mm depositary shares representing 1/40th of a share of Series B noncumulative, perpetual preferred stock issued during the second quarter
Proceeds to be used to support general corporate needs
Share Buy Back Program -
Last transaction on March 19, 2020
Approximately $67.2 million remaining in authorization through Dec. 31, 2020
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q19
# of shares
1,015,039
228,533
199,032
130,888
543,585
repurchased
Value of
$50.8m
$12.9m
$11.1m
$7.4m
$30.0m
shares
Avg. price
$50.01
$56.54
$55.57
$56.31
$55.25
Buyback program continues to be suspended until clarity on length and severity of pandemic better understood
Subordinated Indebtedness -
$130 million of bank-level subordinated debt eligible for call
Continue to be not likely to redeem issuances until after COVID -19
Dividends -
Quarterly common dividend of $0.16 per share
Quarterly preferred dividend of $0.422 per depositary share
Anticipate maintaining a common dividend at this time
Amount and timing dependent upon ongoing impact of COVID-19
Tangible Book Value per Common Share**
$34.43
$30.26
$25.28
$22.58
$19.58
**: excluding goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets
Asset Quality
($ in millions)
June 30, 2020
AS A % OF TOTAL
Mar. 31, 2020
AS A % OF TOTAL
June 30, 2019
AS A % OF TOTAL
LOANS
LOANS
LOANS
Past Due Loans (*)
Nonaccrual loans
$30,505
0.14%
$31,285
0.15%
$41,282
0.22%
Accruing loans
20,706
0.09%
33,780
0.17%
40,199
0.21%
Total past due
$51,211
0.23%
$65,065
0.32%
$81,481
0.43%
NPLs and > 90 days
Const. and land development
$3,230
0.01%
$2,391
0.01%
$2,395
0.01%
Consumer RE
23,255
0.10%
26,623
0.13%
30,117
0.16%
CRE - Owner Occupied
11,806
0.05%
11,324
0.06%
13,011
0.07%
CRE - Non-Owner Occupied
10,454
0.05%
9,375
0.05%
10,850
0.06%
Total real estate
$48,745
0.22%
$49,713
0.25%
56,373
0.30%
C&I
15,239
0.07%
22,805
0.11%
21,420
0.11%
Other
560
0.00%
442
0.00%
1,017
0.01%
Total loans
$64,544
0.29%
$72,960
0.36%
$78,810
0.42%
Classified loans and ORE
Substandard commercial loans
$288,906
1.28%
$293,665
1.44%
$283,259
1.51%
Doubtful commercial loans
-
0.00%
294
0.00%
1
0.00%
Other impaired loans
25,694
0.11%
26,926
0.13%
25,273
0.13%
90 days past due and accruing (**)
1,682
0.01%
1,990
0.01%
2,644
0.01%
Other real estate
22,080
0.10%
27,182
0.13%
26,657
0.14%
Other repossessed assets
25
0.00%
-
0.00%
1
0.00%
Total
$338,387
1.50%
$350,057
1.72%
$337,836
1.80%
Pinnacle Bank classified asset ratio
11.2%
12.0%
13.9
Income Statement - Net Interest Income
"In-the-Money"client interest rate floors increased $699 million in 2Q20 from March due to down interest rate shock of 150 basis points
During 4Q19, we entered into a $1.5 billion LIBOR rate floor with a five year term. This floor now carries an unrealized gain of ~$75 million and provides significant P&L benefit as rates fall or remain near zero.
During 1Q20, we unwound $1.3 billion LIBOR rate floor that was entered in 2Q19. This resulted in a ~$17 million gain that is to be accreted into income over following seven quarters (~$2.5MM quarterly)
Rate Floors - Annual Interest Income Contribution (in millions)
*: excluding gains and losses on sales of investment securities and loss on sale of non-prime automobile portfolio. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slides 66-67.
Note: See slide 68 for peer group utilized in the above analysis. Peer group calculated by aggregating total peer revenues by total peer weighted avg. shares for each quarter.
58
Source: S&P Global
Income Statement - Mortgage Volumes
$625,000
4.00%
$550,000
3.50%
$475,000
3.00%
$400,000
2.50%
$325,000
2.00%
$250,000
1.50%
$175,000
1.00%
$100,000
0.50%
$25,000
0.00%
Purchase Money
Refinance
Gross fees as a % of loans originated
59
BHG Financials
Strong equity to support business model
Strong performance in 2Q20 despite meaningful increase in reserves
Strong cash position to provide increased liquidity and, thus, better prepare for any potential Pandemic losses
60
Source: BHG Internal Data, unaudited
Income Statement - Expenses
$500.0
$400.0
$412.8
$419.9
$424.9 $427.5
$415.9 $441.0 $449.8 $404.6
$414.3
$426.9
2Q18 to 2Q20
$300.0
(increase of $3,100 per associate)
$200.0
2Q18 to 2Q20
$205.0
$202.3
$201.0
$206.2
$199.0
$216.9
$214.8
$208.1
$215.6
$205.4
$100.0
(increase of $700 per associate)
$0.0
Annualized REV/ Associate
Annualized EXP/ Associate
2.25%
2.00%
1.75%
1.50%
1.25%
1.00%
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Noninterest Expense / Avg Assets GAAP
Noninterest Expense / Avg Assets Adjusted**
Employee Retention^
94%
92%
90%
88%
86%
61
Pre-TaxPre-Provision Net Revenue Trends
Despite difficult operating environment PPNR grows meaningfully in 2Q20.
Net PPNR per Share
$2.50
$2.00
$1.50
$1.00
$0.50
$-
1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
62
COVID-19 Response
Pinnacle Response
March 6 - Pinnacle restricts business travel, inventories personal travel, asks associates to report illness
March 11 - All associate communication re: full pandemic pay
March 18 - Pinnacle offices open as drive-thru only. More than 50% of operations/admin working remotely
March 20 - Loan deferral and relief programs in place
April 1 - Roll out training for accepting and entering PPP applications
April 3 - Pinnacle begins accepting PPP applications from clients; Pinnacle accepted 2,300+ applications for nearly $900MM in funding requests in first day
April 16 - when funding is exhausted, Pinnacle has secured estimated $1.8B in PPP funding for 6,000+ businesses
April 27 - Pinnacle begins processing applications again
May 1 - Terry Turner sends all associate email with video address that serves as the 1Q 2020 All Associate Meeting; increasing focus on asset quality deemed #1 priority
May 15 - Pinnacle secured more than $2.4B in PPP funding for 14,000+ small businesses to date; new applications continue to be accepted but are few by this time
May 22 - COVID-19 Risk Grading project commences to reassess the risk of entire loan portfolio
June 15 - Pinnacle re-opens lobbies of 9 offices across our footprint
June 22 - Additional 7 offices re-open lobbies to clients
June 30 - Pinnacle concludes first round of additional loan reviews of commercial, small business, and consumer loans deferred or in higher risk industries
July 3 - Pinnacle delays further lobby and office re-opening plans amid continued spread of coronavirus in our geographic markets
July 8 - Pinnacle reinforces internal message to process PPP loan applications until revised Aug. 8 deadline
Pandemic Macro Events
March
March 11 - WHO declares Pandemic. US restricts travel
March 22 - Various cities and states in our markets initiate "safer at home" restrictions
March 27 - $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill signed by President Trump, authorizing $349B for Payroll Protection Program (PPP)
April
April 3 - PPP launches nationwide
April 5 - All states where PNFP operates have issued "stay-at-home" orders for residents in the past week
April 16 - Initial allocation of PPP funds exhausted
April 24 - Additional $500B authorized for PPP
May
May 1 - Governors in PNFP markets
are finalizing plans to lift "stay-at- home" orders in order to begin reopening economies
May 7 - 33 million Americans have filed for initial jobless claims since the pandemic began
May 17 - Coronavirus deaths in the US surpass 90,000, and total confirmed cases rose to nearly 1.5 million
June
June 17 - SBA releases revised PPP loan forgiveness application, adding an EZ version for certain borrowers
June 30 - Senate agrees to extend PPP application deadline to August 8
July
July 1 - President Trump signs bill extending PPP application deadline to August 8
July 6 - Treasury releases detailed loan-level data on 4.9 million PPP loans made
April 27 - PPP applications accepted for second round of funding
Late May - by this time all states in which we have branches have removed "stay-at-home" orders
Pinnacle and COVID-19
Generally, most markets in which we operate are in the second or third phase of reopening, with some reverting from phase three to phase two.
Priorities: Work from home, masks in public spaces required or strongly encouraged, schools remain closed, social distancing, gatherings limited to 10 to 50 or less, high-risk groups encouraged to shelter in place, increased testing;
Some businesses online: Restaurants, Retail, Hospitality, Churches, Gyms
- generally limited to 50% to 75% capacity;
Elective medical and dental procedures permitted;
Inconsistent across footprint: Salons/Barbershops, Bars/Taverns, Parks/playgrounds; and
Still shuttered: Sporting and large venue events. Assisted living and skilled nursing basically off-limits to visitors.
Cumulative Cases
Case Rate per 100k
PNFP Markets
July 5, 2020
Population
July 5, 2020
Atlanta
45,838
6,020,364
761.38
Charlotte
23,315
3,099,563
752.20
Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill
14,879
2,035,152
731.10
Triad
10,981
1,617,368
678.94
Charleston
15,025
1,521,218
987.70
Greenville/Spartanburg
10,088
1,240,262
813.38
Chattanooga
4,390
690,136
636.11
Knoxville
1,845
754,419
244.56
Memphis
15,730
1,346,045
1,168.61
Nashville/Murfreesboro
20,472
1,718,451
1,191.31
Roanoke
1,078
313,222
344.16
Totals
163,641
20,356,200
803.89
Other Comparables
Chicago
139,417
9,568,401
1,457.06
Los Angeles
124,521
13,214,799
942.28
New York City
492,039
19,216,182
2,560.55
Sources: Departments of Health, USAFacts.org. Case data as of 7/5.
Cumulative Tests
Tests per 100k
PNFP Markets
July 5, 2020
Population
July 5, 2020
Georgia
1,119,577
10,617,423
10,544.72
North Carolina
1,036,838
10,488,084
9,885.87
South Carolina
473,543
5,148,714
9,197.31
Tennessee
895,796
6,829,174
13,117.19
Virginia
712,350
8,535,519
8,345.71
Totals
4,238,104
41,618,914
10,183.12
Other Comparables
Illinois
1,761,706
12,671,821
13,902.55
California
4,680,138
39,512,223
11,844.79
New York/New Jersey
5,768,443
28,335,751
20,357.47
Pinnacle and COVID-19
Significant positive feedback from client base
Roughly 14,000 applications and $2.3B in funding
Fees +$72mm
PPP Loan Stratification Table as of 6/30/2020
(dollars in thousands)
SBA
App
Approved
Average
Fee
Count*
Dollars *
Ticket
1%
(> $350k)
135
$481,987
$3,570
3%
($350k to > $2mm)
1,281
$941,408
$735
5%
($2mm and above)
12,752
$867,919
$69
14,168
$2,291,313
*Application count and approved dollars have been reduced for PPP loans returned to the SBA as of June 30, 2020 - approximately $161 mm returned. Research indicates that $468mm in
loans were to borrowers who previously did not have a loan or deposit account at PNFP previously.
COVID-19
Impacted
Approved
Industries
Dollars
Hotel
$ 42,392
Restaurant
179,220
Retail
187,392
Entertainment
53,099
Estimate of Fee Recognition
Quarter
by Quarter #
2Q20
10%
3Q20
13%
4Q20
37%
1Q21
12%
2Q21
8%
3Q21
7%
4Q21
6%
1Q22
6%
2Q22
1%
Preliminary estimate of PPP loan fee recognition over life of loans. Quarterly distribution considers both accretion of fee income over life of loan until forgiveness when the residual
balance of loan fees would be recognized. Estimates do not include interest component.
Income Statement
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
66
Income Statement
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Peer Group
Institution Name
Ticker
City, State
Pinnacle Financial Partners
PNFP
Nashville, TN
Associated Banc-Corp
ASB
Green Bay, WI
BancorpSouth, Inc.
BXS
Tupelo, MS
Bank of the Ozarks, Inc.
OZRK
Little Rock, AR
Chemical Financial Corporation
CHFC
Midland, MI
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CFR
San Antonio, TX
F.N.B. Corporation
FNB
Pittsburgh, PA
First Horizon National Corporation
FHN
Memphis, TN
Fulton Financial Corporation
FULT
Lancaster, PA
Hancock Holding Company
HWC
Gulfport, MS
IBERIABANK Corporation
IBKC
Lafayette, LA
MB Financial, Inc.
MBFI
Chicago, IL
Old National Bancorp
ONB
Evansville, IN
PacWest Bancorp
PACW
Beverly Hills, CA
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
PB
Houston, TX
Sterling Bancorp
STL
Montebello, NY
Synovus Financial Corp.
SNV
Columbus, GA
TCF Financial Corporation
TCF
Wayzata, MN
Trustmark Corporation
TRMK
Jackson, MS
UMB Financial Corporation
UMBF
Kansas City, MO
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
UMPQ
Portland, OR
United Bankshares, Inc.
UBSI
Charleston, WV
Valley National Bancorp
VLY
Wayne, NJ
Western Alliance Bancorporation
WAL
Phoenix, AZ
Wintrust Financial Corporation
WTFC
Rosemont, IL
