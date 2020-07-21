Pinnacle Financial Partners : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call Slides 0 07/21/2020 | 05:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Investor Call SECOND QUARTER 2020 July 22, 2020 Time: 8:30 AM CDT Webcast: www.pnfp.com(investor relations) Audio only: 877-602-7944 M. TERRY TURNER, PRESIDENT AND CEO HAROLD R. CARPENTER, EVP AND CFO TIM HUESTIS, EVP AND CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER Safe Harbor Statements Forward Looking Statements All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this presentation, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of Pinnacle Bank and its subsidiaries or BHG resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses and, in the case of BHG, substitutions; (ii) the further effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on Pinnacle Financial's and its customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Pinnacle Bank is seeking to lower rates it pays on deposits; (iv) the inability of Pinnacle Financial, or entities in which it has significant investments, like BHG, to maintain the historical growth rate of its, or such entities', loan portfolio; (v) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (vi) effectiveness of Pinnacle Financial's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (vii) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Pinnacle Financial's results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (viii) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Pinnacle Financial's markets throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, particularly in commercial and residential real estate markets; (ix) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Pinnacle Financial is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (x) the results of regulatory examinations; (xi) Pinnacle Financial's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xii) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xiii) BHG's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (xiv) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets including the recent expansion into the Atlanta, Georgia metro market; (xv) any matter that would cause Pinnacle Financial to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xvi) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Pinnacle Bank), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xvii) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xviii) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives, particularly if Pinnacle Bank's level of applicable commercial real estate loans were to exceed percentage levels of total capital in guidelines recommended by its regulators; (xix) approval of the declaration of any dividend by Pinnacle Financial's board of directors; (xx) the vulnerability of Pinnacle Bank's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Pinnacle Bank contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight (including by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau), including oversight of companies in which Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank have significant investments, like BHG, and the development of additional banking products for Pinnacle Bank's corporate and consumer clients; (xxii) the risks associated with Pinnacle Financial and Pinnacle Bank being a minority investor in BHG, including the risk that the owners of a majority of the equity interests in BHG decide to sell the company; (xxiii) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers, like BHG, including regulatory or legislative developments; (xxiv) the availability of and access to capital; (xxv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvi) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Pinnacle Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Pinnacle Financial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 2 Safe Harbor Statements Non-GAAP Financial Matters This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, earnings per diluted common share, efficiency ratio and the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets, excluding in certain instances the impact of expenses related to other real estate owned, gains or losses on sale of investment securities, the charges associated with Pinnacle Financial's branch rationalization project, FHLB restructuring expenses, the sale of the remaining portion of Pinnacle Bank's non-prime automobile portfolio and other matters for the accounting periods presented. This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of loans originated under the PPP. This presentation may also contain certain other non-GAAP capital ratios and performance measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with Pinnacle Financial's acquisitions of BNC, Avenue Bank, Magna Bank, CapitalMark Bank & Trust, Mid-America Bancshares, Inc., Cavalry Bancorp, Inc. and other acquisitions which collectively are less material to the non-GAAP measure as well as the impact of Pinnacle Financial's Series B Preferred Stock. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this presentation are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Pinnacle Financial believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, Pinnacle Financial believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare Pinnacle Financial's results to the results of other companies. Pinnacle Financial's management utilizes this non-GAAP financial information to compare Pinnacle Financial's operating performance for 2020 versus certain periods in 2019 and to internally prepared projections. 3 Q1 Guidance: Focus on Defense During This Pandemic We have and will continue to build liquidity, reserves and capital during the crisis Increased liquidity

Increased allowance

Increased capital

Reduce the noninterest expense build by limiting hiring 2Q20 Financial Information Despite the difficult operating environment, our key success measures such as asset quality, loan and core deposit growth, deposit betas, fee growth, pre-provision net revenue growth and tangible book value accretion were all very strong this quarter. 2Q20 Summary Results of Key GAAPMeasures Total Revenues Total Loans (millions) NPA/ Loans & OREO FD EPS Total Deposits (millions) Classified Asset Ratio Net Income Book Value per Common Share NCOs 6 2Q20 Summary Results of Key Non-GAAPMeasures CAGR 20.5% Total Revenues $273,739 $264,066 $230,175 $141,684 $107,757 FD EPS* Adjusted Pre-TaxPre-Provision $1.42 Net Income* $1.15 CAGR 22.7% (millions) $ 147,892 $0.89 $ 143,628 $ 122,992 $0.84 $0.75 $ 73,233 $ 53,251 Total Loans CAGR 26.0% (millions) $22,520 $18,814 $17,042 $14,759 $7,091 NPA/ Loans & OREO 0.55% 0.44% 0.53% 0.55% 0.38% Total Core Deposits $21,392 CAGR 26.5% (millions) $16,504 $13,529 $15,400 $6,591 Classified Asset Ratio 19.3% 14.2%13.9% 12.6% 11.2% Tangible Book Value per Common Share** $34.43 CAGR 12.0% $30.26 $25.28 $22.58 $19.58 NCOs 0.35% 0.17% 0.10% 0.09% 0.10% *: excluding merger-related charges, gains and losses on sales of investment securities, ORE expense (income), loss on sale of non-prime automobile portfolio, branch rationalization charges, FHLB restructuring charges and revaluation of deferred tax assets **: excluding goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 7 Note: For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slides 66-67. Balance Sheet Growth was Strong Owing In Part to PPP Core loan growth in 2Q20 was above expectations before impact of net line draws/ paydowns Average Loans (millions) Average Loan Growth $24,000 5.40% Annual Organic Loan Growth $22,000 $22,257 5.20% (excludes Day 1 merger impact) 32.0% $20,000 $20,009 5.00% $4,130 $4,251 $4,358 $4,436 $4,625 $4,737 $5,690 $6,458 $6,742 $6,998 $8,233 $8,357 $8,558 $9,817 BNCN$15,017 $15,520 $15,957 $16,730 $17,259 $17,630 $17,938 $18,611 $19,217 $19,600 YieldsLoan 28.0% 14.2% 14.6% 18.7% 13.3% 11.7% 9.9% $18,000 4.80% 24.0% $16,000 4.60% 20.0% 17.2% $14,000 4.30% 4.40% 16.0% $12,000 4.16% $10,000 4.20% 12.0% $8,000 4.00% 8.0% $6,000 3.80% 4.0% $4,000 3.60% 0.0% $2,000 3.40% Impact of PPP Organic Growth *: Annualized growth for the first half of 2020 8 Balance Sheet Growth was Strong Owing In Part to PPP Deposit growth was unseasonably strong in Q2 even after eliminating the estimated impact of PPP Average Deposit Growth $26,000 3.00% Annual Organic Deposit Growth $24,000 $24,807 2.75% (excludes Day 1 merger impact) $22,000 2.50% 50.0% Avg. Deposits Deposit Rates 45.0% 30.2% 16.90% $20,000 $20,079 $20,680 2.25% $19,778 40.0% $18,000 $18,113 $18,368 $18,358 $18,865 2.00% 35.0% $16,000 $16,092 $16,281 $16,949 1.75% 30.0% $15,828 $14,000 1.50% 25.0% $12,000 1.25% 20.0% $10,000 $10,394 1.00% 15.0% 16.3% 16.9% 14.6% $8,000 $8,454 $8,791 $9,099 0.75% 10.0% 7.1% $7,037 $7,093 0.55% 11.8% $6,000 $5,898 $6,787 0.50% 5.0% $4,000 $4,510 0.23% $4,655 $4,758 $4,792 $4,885 0.25% 0.0% $4,519 $2,000 0.00% Est. Impact of PPP Organic Growth Avg. Deposits EOP FFS Target Cost of Deposits *: Annualized growth for the first half of 2020 9 Margin Contracted as Balance Sheet Repositioned for Potential Impacts of COVID-19 Loan yields contracted along with major indices At June 30, 2020 (*) All Loans C&I CRE Construction LIBOR Prime 21.2% 38.0% 1.5% T-Bill 37.7% 35.6% 53.1% 38.8% 46.0% Fixed Rate <1Y 27.5% 49.6% Fixed Rate >1Y 15.8% 0.8% 17.3% 3.5% 4.6% 4.0% 4.3% Rate End-of-Period Weighted Average Coupon New Loans Weighted Average Coupon for the Quarter Origination Mix Index Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 YOY Change 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q20 LIBOR 4.79% 3.80% 2.85% (1.94)% 4.49% 4.13% 3.51% 3.15% 39.3% 1-MO LIBOR 2.37% 0.99% 0.16% (2.21)% 2.18% 1.79% 1.43% 0.35% Prime 5.75% 3.99% 3.99% (1.76)% 5.36% 4.98% 4.00% 3.94% 24.5% FFS target 2.50% 0.25% 0.25% (2.25)% 2.00% 1.75% 1.40% 0.25 % Fixed rate 4.60% 4.45% 4.35% (0.25)% 4.65% 4.28% 4.16% 3.99% 31.7% 5-YR UST 1.76% 0.37% 0.29% (1.47)% 1.63% 1.61% 1.14% 0.36% Note: Weighted Average EOP Coupon Trends - excluding PPP loans, leases and credit cards and the impact of purchase accounting adjustments and impact from early payoffs which result in 10 immediate recognition of deferred fees and prepayment penalties and increase actual yields. Margin Contracted as Balance Sheet Repositioned for Potential Impacts of COVID-19 PNFP lowered COF and has achieved a 45% deposit beta since 6/30/2019 - more deposit rate reductions expected Recognized 54% beta on negotiated deposits and 94% on indexed deposits since 6/30/2019

In the aggregate, interest-bearing transaction accounts at 47% beta EOP weighted average rate on interest bearing transaction accounts - 0.34% at 6/30/2020

More deposit rate reductions expected, particularly in the lagging CD portfolio as well as negotiated accounts Jun. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 19-Jun. Deposit Beta June 30, Deposit Rate Tranches EOP Rates 2020 EOP Rates 20 2.25% at 2020 EOP Rates Change in 6/19 -0% at % of Totals EOP rates 6/20 Noninterest bearing --- --- --- --- --- 27.0% Interest-bearing: Rate sheet 0.20% 0.10% 0.10% (0.10)% 4.4% 12.6% Negotiated 1.66% 0.48% 0.44% (1.22)% 54.2% 33.1% Indexed 2.43% 0.70% 0.32% (2.11)% 93.8% 9.8% CDs 2.32% 2.00% 1.59% (0.73)% 32.4% 17.5% Total interest-bearing 1.66% 0.82% 0.64% (1.02)% 45.3% 73.0% Total 1.28% 0.63% 0.47% (0.81)% 36.0% 100.0% 11 Margin Contracted as Balance Sheet Repositioned for Potential Impacts of COVID-19 COF reductions partially offset declining loan yields, increasing liquidity and purchase accounting impacts 4.50% 3.77% 3.77% 3.75% 3.72% 3.70% 3.76% 4.00% 3.55% 3.17% 3.25% 3.55% 3.35% 3.46% 3.50% 2.93% 2.87% 3.00% 2.50% 2.00% 1.50% 1.00% 0.50% 0.00% Fed Funds Target (Upper Range) GAAP NIM $18,000 $16,000 $14,000 $12,000 $10,000 $8,000 $6,000 $4,000 $2,000 - Actual/Anticipated Discount Accretion Through Dec 2020 (in thousands) $62 mm $40 mm $23 mm Annualized Net Interest At 6.30.20 At 3.31.20 Income Impact of Loan (Libor ~ 0.16%) (Libor ~ 0.99%) Floors ($mm) Quarterly Avg. FFS and IB Cash $3,000 2.50% in millions) $2,500 2.00% Average $2,000 1.50% Liquidity Sources ($mm) At 6.30.20 At 3.31.20 Cash and FFS $ 2,224.3 $ 843.3 Unpledged investments 3,012.4 2,819.9 $1.3B Balance Sheet Hedge unwind (~$2.5mm/qtr - 4Q21) $1.5B Balance Sheet Hedge still in effect through 12/24 Client loan floors in note documents $9.9 $10.2 $18.2 $4.6 $17.7 $10.5 Average balances($ $1,500 yield quarterly 1.00% $1,000 0.50% $500 $0 0.00% Avg FFS and IB Cash Yield on FFS and IB Cash Total on-balance sheet 5,236.7 3,663.2 Other available sources: FHLB capacity 2,357.9 1,777.7 Fed programs (1) 3,264.4 3,415.6 Totals $ 10,859.0 $ 8,856.5 (1): Funding available through PPPLF program not considered PNFP Grew Fees on a Linked-Quarter Basis Mortgage and BHG provided substantial growth Income from equity method investment in BHG grew at a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of greater than 41%.

linked-quarter annualized growth rate of greater than 41%. Wealth management fees are up 6% year-over-year.

year-over-year. Mortgage originations are up 88.7% year-over-year due to favorable interest rate environment during the quarter, significant growth in revenue producers and strong housing markets in which we operate translating to substantial increase in gains on mortgage loans sold year-over-year.

year-over-year due to favorable interest rate environment during the quarter, significant growth in revenue producers and strong housing markets in which we operate translating to substantial increase in gains on mortgage loans sold year-over-year. Interchange and other consumer fees are down 8.4% year-over-year.

year-over-year. Other noninterest income up in 2Q20 due primarily to settlement of insurance claim for $935,000. Year-over-Year 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Change Rate Service charges $6,910 $9,032 $8,940 (22.7%) Investment services 5,971 9,239 5,868 1.8% Insurance commissions 2,231 3,240 2,147 3.9% Gain on mortgage loans sold, net 19,619 8,583 6,011 226.4% Investment gains and losses, net (128) 463 (4,466) 97.1% Trust fees 3,958 4,170 3,461 14.4% Income from equity method investment 17,208 15,592 32,261 (46.7%) Other: Interchange and other consumer fees 8,323 9,969 9,088 (8.4%) Bank-owned life insurance 4,726 4,652 4,201 12.5% Loan swap fees 614 2,187 799 (23.2%) SBA loans sales 941 1,341 1,171 (19.6%) Gains (losses) on other equity investments (278) (174) 832 (133.4%) Other 2,859 2,083 369 674.8% Total noninterest income $72,954 $70,377 $70,682 3.2% Noninterest income/Average Assets 0.89% 1.00% 1.09% (18.3%) Noninterest income** $73,082 $69,914 $75,148 (2.7%) Noninterest Income**/Total Average Assets 0.90% 1.00% 1.19% (24.4%) Noninterest Income**/Total Average Assets^ 0.95% 1.00% 1.19% (20.2%) 13 **: Excluding gains and losses on sales of investment securities. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slides 66-67. ^: Excluding the impact of PPP loans on average assets Expenses Shrank During the Quarter Growth in expenses should be in the low to mid-single digit range for the year Salary increase largely attributable to increased personnel.

Up 216 FTE's in 2Q20 compared to 2Q19. Headcount up 15.5 FTE's at June 30, 2020 from Mar. 31, 2020. 2020 headcount plan includes support for Atlanta buildout but otherwise headcount additions continued to be limited to critical revenue and support unit hires.

Up 216 FTE's in 2Q20 compared to 2Q19. Headcount up 15.5 FTE's at June 30, 2020 from Mar. 31, 2020. 2020 headcount plan includes support for Atlanta buildout but otherwise headcount additions continued to be limited to critical revenue and support unit hires. Incentive accruals for annual cash incentive plan tracking at 25% of target payout.

Lending related costs up in 2020 due to impact of CECL on off-balance sheet reserves, which were $4.5 mm for the quarter and $9.7 mm YTD.

off-balance sheet reserves, which were $4.5 mm for the quarter and $9.7 mm YTD. Other noninterest expense in 2Q20 increase over 1Q20 and 2Q19 due primarily to FHLB prepayment penalties.

2020 run rate - should be low to mid-single digit increase over 4Q19 annualized run rates. *: Excluding the impact of ORE expense, FHLB restructuring charges and branch rationalization charges **: Excluding the impact of ORE expense, securities gains and losses, net, FHLB restructuring charges and branch rationalization charges. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slide 66-67. Year-over-Year 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Growth % Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries $54,645 $52,176 $44,625 22.5% Commissions 3,611 3,983 3,224 12.0% Cash and equity incentives 4,824 10,281 16,159 (70.1%) Employee benefits and other 10,807 14,040 11,612 (6.9%) Total salaries and benefits $73,887 $80,480 $75,620 (2.3%) Equipment and occupancy 22,026 20,978 23,844 (7.6%) Other real estate owned, net 2,888 2,415 2,523 14.5% Marketing and other business development 2,142 3,251 3,282 (34.7%) Postage and supplies 2,070 1,990 2,079 (0.4%) Amortization of intangibles 2,479 2,520 2,271 9.2% Other noninterest expense: Deposit related expense 5,677 5,238 4,873 16.5% Lending related expense 10,476 12,068 5,397 94.1% Wealth management related expense 499 558 610 (18.2%) Other noninterest expense 9,461 7,851 7,187 31.6% Total other noninterest expense $26,113 $25,715 $18,067 44.5% Total noninterest expense $131,605 $137,349 $127,686 3.1% Efficiency ratio 48.1% 52.0% 49.2% (2.2%) Expense/Total Average Assets 1.61% 1.96% 1.98% (18.7%) Noninterest expense * $125,847 $134,934 $121,974 3.2% Efficiency ratio ** 46.0% 51.2% 46.0% - Noninterest Expense*/Total Average Assets 1.54% 1.92% 1.89% (18.5%) Headcount (FTE) 2,577.5 2,562.0 2,361.0 9.2% Provision Expense was Outsized as PNFP Built Reserves Unemployment and GDP forecast worsened slightly quarter over quarter Total Allowance for Credit Losses for loans = $285.4 mm or 1.27% of loans at June 30, 2020, or 1.41% excluding PPP loans $'s in 000's ALL % of Loans Off-Balance Total ACL Sheet December 31, 2019 $94,777 0.48% (1) $2,364 $97,141 Day One CECL impact $38,103 0.19%(1) $8,774 $46,877 Beginning - January 1, 2020 $132,880 0.67% (1) $11,138 $144,018 Net Charge offs ($10,155) 0.20% (2) ($10,155) 1Q Provision $99,740 $5,156 $104,896 At March 31, 2020 $222,465 1.09% (1) $16,294 $238,759 Net Charge offs ($5,385) 0.10% (2) ($5,385) 2Q Provision $68,292 $4,500 $72,792 At June 30, 2020 $285,372 1.27% (1) $20,794 $306,166 At June 30, 2020 Excluding PPP Loans 1.41% (1) Calculation based on end of period loan balance Net charge-off percentage calculation is annualized and in relation to avg. quarterly loan balances Forecasted economic metrics(1) Base Case Outlook at: 2Q20 4Q20 2Q21 4Q21 US Unemployment Rates 1Q20 8.87% 12.71% 10.96% 8.55% 2Q20 13.40% 10.25% 7.76% 6.81% US Real GDP Rate Change 1Q20 (9.3%) (9.5%) (3.9%) (1.3%) 2Q20 (13.8%) (9.2%) (4.8%) (2.3%) Weighted metrics used in PNFP CECL assessment. Unemployment rates are quarterly averages. US Real GDP rates are net change from 4Q19 CECL modeling items of interest

Eight loan portfolio segments are subject to individual modeling techniques 3 rd party economic forecast model provides significant inputs into ACL calculation Unemployment and GDP are primary economic forecast metrics Weighted average of Baseline (50%), Optimistic (25%) and Pessimistic (25%) scenarios P&L impact of off-balance sheet reserves of $4.5 million included in Other Noninterest Expense for three months ended June 30, 2020

PNFP will Continue to Focus on Soundness More than Growth in 3Q20 The length and depth of the pandemic are unknown, but we remain confident in our model 3Q20 Outlook (in relation to Notes 2Q20) Low to mid-single Anticipate meaningful PPP payoff/forgiveness before y/e with resulting PPP Average Loan Growth digit growth fee recognition (annualized) Low to mid-single Should experience some reduction in wholesale deposit balances in third Average Deposit Growth digit growth quarter. Additionally, anticipate reduction in PPP-related deposit balances (annualized) during 2H20. Net interest income Up GAAP margin increase likely with recognition of PPP fee income beginning to ramp up in 3Q20 Believe BHG performance will be somewhat consistent with 2Q20. Mortgage Fee income Down revenues likely to be down after record 2Q20 and based on volumes and rate volatility. Expenses should be relatively stable with 2Q20. No anticipated meaningful Expenses Flat change in expense base contemplated at this time. Have throttled back hiring plans meaningfully for 2020. Net Charge offs Pending more information regarding pandemic's depth and subsequent Return on Average Assets Withheld recovery prior to offering any prospective outlook Return on Tangible Common Equity Longer term Anticipate TCE to be within lower end of our longer-term operating range. Tangible Common Equity operating range of 8.75% to 9.75% Full Year 2020 Full Year Guidance Withheld at this time Bankers' Healthcare Group BHG's differentiated model has proven very resilient thus far with continued strong originations, loan sales and yield/spread premium. Temporarily reverting to the gain on sale model provided meaningful pre-provision net revenue to BHG and to Pinnacle. Capital and reserve levels exceed "Great Recession" levels. BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform BHG continues to originate and sell loans with limited impact by COVID-19 $600M $500M $400M $300M $200M $100M $0M 15.42% 14.02% 14.33% 13.55% 13.17% 13.48% $409M 12.13% 10.50% $251M $262M $304M $69M $59M $149M $68M $60M $161M $77M $79M $147M $81M $67M $176M $101M $68M $121M $109M $132M $109M $129M $84M Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Monthly Average Origination Monthly Average Placements Balance sheet 15.45% 13.84% $426M $444M $193M $143M $127M $125M Q1 2020 Q2 2020 WA Portfolio Rate 16.00% 14.00% 12.00% 10.00% 8.00% 6.00% 4.00% 2.00% 0.00% BHG's targeted marketing tactics are differentiating themselves from other models as both 1Q20 and 2Q20 loan originations exceed average quarterly originations in 2019.

BHG's unique auction platform has proven to be extremely reliable

BHG continues to grow its loans held on balance sheet which should help support its securitization strategy long term

2Q20 was the strongest placement quarter in the history of BHG, business flows remain strong into third quarter 18 Source: BHG Internal Data BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform Vintage analysis demonstrates continuous improvement in portfolio performance Historical FICO Scores 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% <650 650-699 700-749 750-799 >800 FICO scores continue to reflect a high caliber borrower base

Average FICO scores of 732 at origination for loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. Historical credit results indicate that 70% of losses occur within first 36 months of origination

Data is through June 30, 2020, thus 2019 information includes 18 months of history. Steady improvement in credit over past 7-8 years. Source: BHG Internal Data BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform Only 14.8% of BHG's loans have been granted deferrals and ongoing requests have essentially stopped • Deferrals at 14.8% of total portfolio thru June 30th - dentists and optometrists are the most common requesters. 20 Source: BHG Internal Data as of June 30, 2020 BHG's Differentiated Model Continues to Outperform BHG has built reserves beyond those in the Great Recession Historical Charge Offs and Reserves ($s in millions) • 8.00% $3,200 7.25% $2,800 7.00% $2,400 • 6.00% $2,000 5.00% 4.56% 4.56% $1,600 4.20% 4.17% 3.64% 3.74% 4.71% $1,200 4.62% 4.00% 3.73% 4.55% 4.04% 3.31% 3.66% $800 3.79% 3.00% 3.28% 3.22% 2.40% $400 2.00% $- 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 Recourse obligation reserves increased to 7.25% of total loans outstanding (loans off-balance sheet) of almost $3.2B BHG has been able to build reserves at this time while maintaining its historically strong profitability Total Ending Balance at outside banks only ($millions) Loss as a % of outstanding Recourse Obligation as a % of Outstanding 21 Source: BHG Internal Data BHG Continues to Outperform BHG's business model continues to perform well during pandemic Big Year at BHG Interest rate environment provided opportunity to access capital markets and execute on its first securitization

Anticipate closing in Q3 - $160 million in proceeds Securitization was issued with investment grade ratings Provides an additional funding source as well as provides for diversification of BHG income streams

2Q20 was a record quarter for placements signaling its auction network is very liquid in this environment

Credit scores of new originations continue to improve during pandemic Thousands $200,000 $150,000 $100,000 $50,000 $0 BHG Net Earnings $77,953 $121,194 $182,461 2017 2018 2019 Forecast 2020 22 COVID-19 and our Borrowers There are likely no borrowers that are unimpacted by COVID-19. It seems apparent that segments like hotels, restaurants, retail and entertainment will be most impacted by the loss of revenue from the national and local attempts to contain its spread. But it appears the CARES Act stimulus has been effective to date as the volume of deferrals shrank meaningfully and portfolio metrics actually improved in 2Q. Asset Quality 2Q20 Loan Portfolio Highlights: Well diversified portfolio

Granular portfolio emphasis on smaller ticket sizes.

Meaningful declines in loan accounts that had previously deferred payments

Energy exposure very small and limited primarily to diesel and gasoline distributors - no coal exposure

Well within 100/300 guidelines

Approximately 22% of portfolio are to segments most directly disrupted by COVID-19

COVID-19 Deferrals at 7.17.20 are less than 12% of total loan portfolio Segments Disrupted by COVID-19 at June 30, 2020 Hotels Restaurants 4.3% 3.2% Entertainment 3.2% Retail 11.3% Classified Asset Ratio NPA/ Loans & OREO ALL % 1.27% 19.3% 0.55% 0.53% 0.55% 0.44% 0.38% 0.87% 14.2% 13.9% 12.6% 11.2% 0.42% 0.44% 0.48% Asset Quality The volume of loans with payment deferrals has declined meaningfully Loan deferrals as of July 17, 2020 Deferred $ Deferred $ Deferred $ Deferred $ Volume at Volume at Volume at Volume at Mar. 31, 2020 Apr. 15, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 17, 2020 Hotels $130,129 $680,925 $809,562 $695,564 Retail 167,277 765,830 886,338 450,216 Restaurant 100,829 239,062 260,309 152,157 Entertainment 29,261 117,392 138,680 82,084 All others 352,423 1,478,897 2,121,541 1,270,407 Totals $779,919 $3,282,106 $4,216,430 $2,650,428 Approximately 50% of borrowers on deferral have made a payment

Deferred loans > $1 million were contacted by relationship managers during 2Q20 to determine status of deferral, path forward and/or changes to risk grades

Loan deferrals are expected to decline further through August 2020 25 Hotel Portfolio Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20 Hotel Portfolio Highlights: Hotel exposure represents 4.3% of total loan portfolio at 6.30.20

$42.4mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20

Greater than 88% of hotel loans within our markets

Approximately 4.4% of exposure guaranteed by SBA; Nonperformers are only $2.8mm (SBA guaranteed) at 6.30.20

Hotel CRE and Construction LTV's 55% - all first mortgage exposure

Less than 25% of our portfolio is full service; so little of revenue is based on food service or other ancillary services impacted by social distancing

No luxury brand properties

All Top 10 borrowers are open other than those under construction - average estimated occupancy in June of 2020 of 41%

Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 72.2% of total hotel portfolio Totals at Hotel Portfolio by Product ('000s) Construction Term Other June 30, 2020 Total Commitments $ 240,735 $ 831,625 $ 72,928 $ 1,145,287 Balances as of 6.30.20 $ 114,494 $ 795,438 $ 53,312 $ 963,243 Average balances $4,771 $5,405 $ 1,463 $ 2,288 Average LTV at 6.30.20 60% 55% NM 55% Payment deferred 07.17.20 $ 44,833 $ 647,890 $ 2,841 $ 695,564 Loans > $30mm - 3.4% - 3.4% Loans between $5 - $30mm 10.3% 63.3% 1.3% 74.8% Loans < $5mm 1.6% 15.9% 4.2% 21.8% Hotel Property Types Other; 3% Economy; 5% Extended Stay ; 10% Full Service; 23% Limited Service; 59% 26 Hotel Portfolio Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20 10 Largest Borrowers Hotel Loans Location Exposure at LTV at Hotel Property Deferral at ('000s) 6.30.20 Loan Type 6.30.20 Flag Type 7.17.20 Little Rock, AR $32,894 Term 60% Marriott Full Service Yes Chattanooga, TN 31,161 Construction 67% Marriott Limited Service No Nashville, TN 28,500 Term 65% Marriott Full Service No Hotel Atlanta, GA 26,578 Term 46% Marriott Limited Service Yes Alpharetta, GA 25,263 Construction 63% Hilton Full Service No Nashville, TN 25,000 Term 57% Intercontinental Full Service Yes 10 Walland, TN 24,661 Term 67% Independent Other No Top Blacksburg, VA 18,602 Term 72% Other Limited Service Yes Duncan, SC 18,497 Term 79% Hilton Full Service Yes Chattanooga, TN 17,805 Term 71% Marriott Full Service Yes $246,053 21.5% of hotel loans PNFP Hotel Property Type Descriptions are as follows: Economy - The economy sector often is used to categorize the smaller, older, low-rise buildings. Characteristics include limited to no service and some may even have exterior room access. An economy hotel is for the budget minded traveler and examples of flags include; Motel 6, Americas Best Value Inn, La Quinta, Comfort Inn, Baymont Inn, Red Roof Inn, Super 8, Fairfield Inn, or perhaps an independent roadside property. Limited Service - This sector is also known as select service and may offer limited food & beverage options. These properties often include amenities such as a business center, fitness room, and pool, and are represented by brands like Hilton Garden Inn, Tru by Hilton, Courtyard by Marriott and Hyatt Place. Extended Stay - Extended Stay hotels include provisions for cooking within individual rooms or suites, and the average stay is often a week or more. Full Service - Full service hotels are generally mid-price, upscale or luxury hotels with a restaurant, lounge facilities, and meeting space as well as minimum service levels often including bell service and room service. Other - Property types not included in the above type descriptions including resort/conference center hotels, Airbnb and bed and breakfast hotel types. Hotel Flags Other; 22.93% Marriott; 32.33% Independent; 4.47% InterContinental; 8.10% Hyatt; 8.27% Hilton; 23.90% 27 Restaurant Portfolio Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20 Restaurant Portfolio Highlights: Restaurant exposure represents 3.2% of total loan portfolio at 6.30.20

$179.2mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20

Includes loans to operators and loans to developers that lease primarily to franchise restaurants

Approximately 87% of all restaurant exposure within our markets

Approximately 3% of exposure guaranteed by SBA

Nonperformers are only $483k at 6.30.20

Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 21.1% of total restaurant portfolio Restaurant Portfolio Construction & Total ('000) CRE C&I Other 6/30/2020 Total Commitments $ 371,202 $378,106 $31,210 $ 780,518 Balances as of 6.30.20 $ 347,953 $350,474 21,136 $ 719,563 Average balances $1,762 $198 $924 $322 Payment deferred at 7.17.20 $ 123,097 $ 23,844 $5,216 $ 152,157 Average LTV at 6.30.20 56% NM 65% 57% Loans > $5mm 9.6% 8.7% - 18.3% Loans between $500k-$5mm 33.3% 16.4% 2.0% 51.7% Loans < $500k 5.9% 23.2% 0.8% 30.0% Outstanding Balance by Product Type Construction & Other; 3% CRE - Owner Occupied; 28% C&I; 49% CRE - Non-owner Occupied; 20% 28 Restaurant Portfolio Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20 C&I and Owner-Occupied CRE Restaurant Borrowers with Exposure Greater than $10mm Exposure LTV at Location at 6.30.20 6.30.20 Food Service Type Deferral at 7.17.20 Nashville, TN $40,722 37% Fine Dining Yes Lebanon, TN 35,000 Stock of Subs Casual Dining No Morristown, TN 23,065 FF&E Quick Service No Dallas, TX 15,215 44% Fine Dining Yes Nashville, TN 14,001 78% Quick Service No Columbia, TN 10,388 71% Quick Service No $138,391 17.7% of Restaurant portfolio Outstanding by Restaurant Type Bars/Drinking Establishments, 1.4% Fine Dining, 6.1% Other, 9.9% Casual Dining, 31.4% Quick Service, 24.4% CRE loans to developers leasing to restaurants, 26.8% Top 10 Non Owner-Occupied CRE Restaurant Borrowers Exposure Deferral Location at 6.30.20 LTV at 6.30.20 Franchise Name at 7.17.20 Nashville, TN $7,625 47% Local/Independent No Clemmons, NC 4,696 58% Bojangles No Statesville, NC 4,203 68% Cici's Pizza No Columbia, SC 4,013 73% Local/ Independent No Nashville, TN 3,858 53% Local/ Independent No Greenville, SC; Huntersville, NC 3,722 60% Bojangles No Johns Island, SC; Charleston, SC 3,483 64% Bojangles No Graham, NC; Macon, GA 3,322 61% Bojangles No Raleigh, NC 3,114 67% Local/Independent No Erwin, TN 2,958 56% Bojangles No $40,994 5.3% of Restaurant portfolio PNFP Restaurant Property Type Descriptions are as follows: Casual Dining - Target market could be the traveling public with in-store dining and wait staff. Limited bar service. Fine Dining - Target market are those customers looking for a complete dining experience. Full bar and wine service. Quick Service - Most likely a drive through facility with counter ordering. No wait staff and/or very limited alcoholic beverage service. CRE Loans - PNFP has provided funding to developer or restaurant owner who leases facility to their restaurant entity which could be an independent operator or a franchise. Other - Other properties include bars, caterers, etc. Note: Chart excludes PPP loans. 29 Retail Portfolio Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20 Retail Highlights Retail exposure represents 11.3% of total loan portfolio at 6.30.20

$187.4mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20

Includes loans to retail businesses as well as developers renting space to retailers

Extremely granular Nonowner-occupied CRE book - over 700 loans average $1.7mm

Nonowner-occupied CRE book - over 700 loans average $1.7mm No mall exposure

23% of loans are single-tenant, averaging $1.1mm outstanding

single-tenant, averaging $1.1mm outstanding Dollar General, Tractor Supply and 7-Eleven are most prevalent single tenants

7-Eleven are most prevalent single tenants Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 17.7% of total retail portfolio CRE - CRE - Outstanding Balance by Product Type Construction & Other; 7% Owner occupied Retail Portfolio by Product Non-Owner Owner Construction Total at ('000) Occupied Occupied C&I & Other 6/30/20 Total Commitments $ 1,245,911 $ 445,545 $ 1,054,867 $ 311,928 $3,058,250 Balances as of 6.30.20 $ 1,211,699 $ 431,025 $ 716,834 $ 183,820 $ 2,543,378 Average balances as of 6.30.20 $ 1,721 $ 590 $ 281 $ 1,422 $ 604 Payment deferred at 7.17.20 $ 340,534 $ 54,277 $ 23,237 $ 32,166 $ 450,214 Loans > $15mm 6.5% 1.0% 3.8% - 11.2% Loans between $2mm-$15mm 27.2% 5.4% 12.2% 3.9% 48.7% Loans < $2mm 14.0% 10.5% 12.2% 3.4% 40.1% CRE; 17% C&I; 28% Non-owner occupied CRE; 48% 30 Retail Portfolio Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20 CRE - Nonowner Occupied by Tenant Types Retail Power Regional Mall; 0% Center or Lifestyle Center; 7% Other; 8% Other Retail Anchored Non-Anchored Multi Tenant Shopping Shopping Center; 10% Center; 36% Grocery Anchored Shopping Single Center; 16% Tenant; 23% 10 Largest Exposure at LTV at Deferral at Retail Relationships 6.30.20 Loan Type 6.30.20 Tenant Type 7.17.20 Borrowers Delray Beach, FL $28,000 Term 69% Grocery Anchored Shopping Center No New Bern, NC 26,392 Term 70% Retail Power Center or Lifestyle Center Yes Multiple 25,000 Construction 80% Grocery Anchored Shopping Center No Greensboro, NC 24,552 Term 70% Single Tenant Yes Retail Multiple 22,314 Term 60% Single Tenant No Oxford, MS 22,035 Term 90% Other Retail Anchored Shopping Center No 10 Olar, SC 21,846 Term 58% Retail Power Center or Lifestyle Center No Nashville, TN 19,421 Term 43% Non-AnchoredMulti-Tenant Shopping Center No Top Troy, AL 19,115 Construction 74% Other Retail Anchored Shopping Center No Fort Mill, SC 16,266 Term 55% Non-AnchoredMulti-Tenant Shopping Center Yes $224,941 7.4% of Retail Portfolio Tenant Type Descriptions are as follows: Grocery Anchored Shopping Center is otherwise known as the "Neighborhood Center", this is a convenience oriented center and usually services a 3-mile radius. The grocery anchored encompasses 30-50% of the GLA, and the typical number of tenants range from 5-20 stores.

is otherwise known as the "Neighborhood Center", this is a convenience oriented center and usually services a 3-mile radius. The grocery anchored encompasses 30-50% of the GLA, and the typical number of tenants range from 5-20 stores. Other Retail Anchored Shopping Center this is a larger center that services the local area, however offers a wider range of apparel, merchandise, more soft goods and convenience-service oriented stores than neighbor centers. Several tenants maybe considered anchors and the typical number of stores range from 15-40.

this is a larger center that services the local area, however offers a wider range of apparel, merchandise, more soft goods and convenience-service oriented stores than neighbor centers. Several tenants maybe considered anchors and the typical number of stores range from 15-40. Non-Anchored, Multi-Tenant Shopping Center also considered a convenience center, is among the smallest of centers, whose tenants provide a narrow mix of goods and personal services to a very limited trade area.

also considered a convenience center, is among the smallest of centers, whose tenants provide a narrow mix of goods and personal services to a very limited trade area. Regional Mall consists of general merchandise or fashion-oriented offerings. Typically, enclosed with inward-facing stores and parking surrounds the outside perimeter.

consists of general merchandise or fashion-oriented offerings. Typically, enclosed with inward-facing stores and parking surrounds the outside perimeter. Retail Power Center or Lifestyle Center - A power center is comprised of category-dominant anchors over 60% of the GLA. There are usually 3-5+ anchor tenants, and services a wider trade area. A Lifestyle center is an upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment venue in an outdoor setting.

A power center is comprised of category-dominant anchors over 60% of the GLA. There are usually 3-5+ anchor tenants, and services a wider trade area. A Lifestyle center is an upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment venue in an outdoor setting. Single Tenant property is fully occupied by a single user and often feature a NNN lease structure. 31 Entertainment Portfolio Amounts as of 6.30.20 - Comments as of 7.17.20 Entertainment Highlights: Entertainment portfolio is approximately 3.2% of total loans

$53.1mm of PPP loans booked in 2Q20

Over 50% of entertainment book is recording industry which is heavily weighted towards music publishing and royalty catalogs

Revenues fairly stable due to digital music business

All low LTVs with significant access to capital

Our recording and publishing industry clients maintain a low overhead model Film/TV studio exposure has strong guarantor support

More than 82% of the CRE is owner occupied

Deferrals at 7.17.20 are 11.4% of total entertainment portfolio 10 Largest Entertainment Relationships Exposure at Loan Entertainment Deferral at ('000) 6.30.20 Type Type 7.17.20 NEEDHAM HEIGHTS, MA $47,014 C&I Recording Industry No NEW YORK, NY 39,244 C&I Recording Industry No NEW YORK, NY 39,185 C&I Recording Industry No MEMPHIS, TN 35,623 CRE Tourist Attraction Yes ONTARIO, CAN 34,568 C&I Recording Industry No BEVERLY HILLS, CA 34,110 C&I Recording Industry No NEW YORK, NY 30,000 C&I Recording Industry No LONDON, UK 25,000 C&I Recording Industry No BEVERLY HILLS, CA 25,000 C&I Recording Industry No SANTA MONICA, CA 25,000 C&I Recording Industry No $334,744 36.3% of Entertainment Portfolio Entertainment by Type Entertainment Portfolio by Product ('000) CRE C&I Other Total at 6.30.20 Performers & Motion Picture Industry; 3% Total Commitments $ 198,803 $ 710,864 $ 12,781 $ 922,448 Spectator Sports; 10% Balances as of 6.30.20 $ 194,562 $ 514,396 $ 8,850 $ 717,809 Average balances as of 6.30.20 $ 4,108 $ 398 $ 937 $ 494 Payment deferred at 7.17.20 $ 69,316 $ 11,452 $ 1,316 $82,084 Loans > $20mm 7.0% 8.2% - 15.2% Tourist Attractions, Recording Loans between $10mm-$20mm 5.2% 9.4% - 14.6% Athletics, and Other Industry; 54% Loans between $5mm-$10mm 14.9% 21.2% 1.2% 37.3% Recreation; 33% Loans < $5mm - 32.9% - 32.9% 32 Moving Forward in this Pandemic All the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown as yet. Duration and severity are likely a function of the length of time before a vaccine is readily available and the amount of government stimulus that is injected - both unknowns. But there can be little doubt that its impacts will be far reaching on our nation in general, and banks in particular. At this juncture, we intend to continue our aggressive focus on protecting our associates, clients, communities and shareholders. Nevertheless, we believe our long-standing differentiated model for attracting talent and competing based on client intimacy should yield best-in-class growth during the pandemic and, more importantly, better position us for the inevitable share grab that will be available following this period that is already stressing client loyalty for our competitors. Q3 Guidance: Focus on Defense During this Pandemic We have built liquidity and capital during this crisis Maintain elevated levels of liquidity, but begin reductions in Q3 and Q4

Build capital cushions through retained earnings though we aim to continue paying the common stock dividend

Contain noninterest expense growth Moving Forward in this Pandemic Many client relationships will be built or destroyed Most Important Qualities During Crisis Bank values long term relationship 79% 12% Willingness to lend 67% 16% Digital channels 65% 19% According to Greenwich Associates and based on current research Pinnacle Financial Partners is recognized as a Standout Commercial Bank Amid Crisis Insights and solutions to optimize working capital 32% 31% Insights and solutions to reduce risks 31% 31% RM advice 21% 26% 5 - Extremely Important 4 - Important *: 1 of 8 banks in the country that were recognized by Greenwich for responses during the COVID-19 crisis based on client feedback Source: Greenwich Associates Moving Forward in this Pandemic Greenwich: "Record levels of Expected Bank Switching" Angst over PPP has eroded bank loyalty among businesses and owners

Opportune time for building relationships

3 in 10 companies cite intent to switch banks (2-3 times normal level) Source: Greenwich Associates Q&A SECOND QUARTER 2020 Supplemental Information Chart • Balance Sheet 39 • Asset Quality 56 • Income Statement 57 • Peer Group 68 38 Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio ($ in millions) Amts. % Amts. % Amts. %s Amts. %s 2Q20 2Q20 1Q20 1Q20 2Q19 2Q19 2Q18 2Q18 C&I $6,293.7 27.9% $6,752.3 33.1% $5,795.1 30.8% $4,821.3 28.3% C&I - Paycheck Protection Program 2,222.6 9.9% - - - - - - CRE - Owner Occ. 2,708.3 12.0% 2,650.2 13.0% 2,624.2 13.9% 2,504.9 14.7% Total C&I & O/O CRE $11,224.6 49.8% $9,402.5 46.1% $8,419.3 44.7% $7,326.2 43.0% CRE - Investment 4,822.5 21.4% 4,520.2 22.2% 4,252.1 22.6% 3,822.2 22.4% CRE - Multifamily and other 561.5 2.5% 550.3 2.7% 709.1 3.8% 697.6 4.1% C&D and Land 2,574.5 11.5% 2,521.0 12.3% 2,118.0 11.3% 2,133.6 12.5% Total CRE & Construction $7,958.5 35.4% $7,591.5 37.2% $7,079.2 37.6% $6,653.4 39.0% Consumer RE 3,042.6 13.5% 3,106.5 15.2% 2,949.8 15.8% 2,699.4 15.9% Consumer and other 294.5 1.3% 296.4 1.5% 366.0 1.9% 363.9 2.1% Total Other $3,337.1 14.8% $3,402.9 16.7% $3,315.8 17.7% $3,063.3 18.0% Total loans $22,520.2 100.0% $20,396.9 100.0% $18,814.3 100.0% $17,042.9 100.0% 39 Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio ($ in millions) TOTAL PINNACLE TENNESSEE LOANS CAROLINAS/ VA LOANS ATLANTA OTHER UNIT LOANS* Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 C&I $6,293.7 $5,795.1 $4,594.5 $4,407.8 $895.5 $881.6 $19.1 - $784.6 $505.7 C&I - Paycheck Protection Program 2,222.6 - - - - - - - 2,222.6 - CRE - Owner Occ. 2,708.3 2,624.2 1,585.0 1,517.8 950.8 988.4 7.9 - 164.6 118.0 Total C&I & O/O CRE $11,224.6 $8,419.3 $6,179.5 $5,925.6 $1,846.3 $1,870.0 $27.0 - $3,171.8 $623.7 CRE - Investment 4,822.5 4,252.1 2,108.3 1,752.0 2,648.3 2,448.9 14.5 - 51.4 51.2 CRE - Multifamily and other 561.5 709.1 474.1 496.3 86.0 191.8 - - 1.4 21.0 C&D and Land 2,574.5 2,118.0 1,374.6 1,222.1 1,178.6 865.0 0.5 - 20.8 30.9 Total CRE & Construction $7,958.5 $7,079.2 $3,957.0 $3,470.4 $3,912.9 $3,505.7 $15.0 - $73.6 $103.1 Consumer RE 3,042.6 2,949.8 1,742.2 1,414.1 1,186.9 1,199.0 1.0 - 112.5 336.7 Consumer and other 294.5 366.0 174.6 180.5 42.9 89.2 - - 77.0 96.3 Total Other $3,337.1 $3,315.8 $1,916.8 $1,594.6 $1,229.8 $1,288.2 $1.0 - $189.5 $433.0 Total Loans $22,520.2 $18,814.3 $12,053.3 $10,990.6 $6,989.0 $6,663.9 $43.0 - $3,434.9 $1,159.8 Average Ticket Size (in '000s) $272.6 $269.8 $405.2 $389.3 $213.7 $201.4 $1,076.1 - $172.0 $138.1 Note: Percentages noted in red text represent year-over-year growth rates. 40 *: Represents mortgage, associate banking, automobile finance and various other business lines. Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio ($ in millions) TOTAL PINNACLE C&I & O/O CRE CRE & CONSTRUCTION OTHER LOANS* Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 Nashville $6,681.3 $6,130.0 $2,991.1 $3,062.6 $2,603.2 $2,139.4 $1,087.0 $928.0 Knoxville 1,776.9 1,641.6 1,066.5 996.2 $491.3 473.3 $219.1 172.1 Music and Entertainment 559.6 374.6 431.8 258.7 $20.8 18.5 $107.0 97.4 Chattanooga 1,430.2 1,329.4 836.6 786.8 $321.9 312.0 $271.7 230.6 Memphis 1,605.3 1,515.1 853.5 821.2 $519.8 527.3 $232.0 166.6 Total Tennessee $12,053.3 $10,990.7 $6,179.5 $5,925.5 $3,957.0 $3,470.5 $1,916.8 $1,594.7 Greensboro/Highpoint 1,712.8 1,695.9 583.3 621.2 $884.9 787.7 $244.6 287.0 Charlotte 2,093.3 1,913.1 508.7 484.5 $1,192.7 1,039.2 $391.9 389.4 Raleigh 1,214.4 1,083.8 198.1 200.7 $867.1 740.9 $149.2 142.2 Charleston 822.6 891.8 160.5 173.4 $392.5 433.8 $269.6 284.6 Greenville 427.0 464.3 116.3 149.2 $261.3 266.9 $49.4 48.2 Roanoke 601.1 503.8 177.6 142.1 $299.1 225.1 $124.4 136.6 SBA 117.8 111.2 101.8 99.0 $15.3 12.0 $0.7 0.2 Total Carolina/VA $6,989.0 $6,663.9 $1,846.3 $1,870.1 $3,912.9 $3,505.6 $1,229.8 $1,288.2 Atlanta 43.0 - 27.0 - $15.0 - $1.0 - Paycheck Protection Program 2,222.6 - 2,222.6 - - - - - Other 1,212.3 1,159.7 949.2 $623.7 $73.6 103.1 $189.5 432.9 Total $22,520.2 $18,814.3 $11,224.6 $8,419.3 $7,958.5 $7,079.2 $3,337.1 $3,315.8 Note: Percentages noted in red text represent year-over-year growth rates. 41 *: Represents mortgage, associate banking, automobile finance and various other business lines. Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio ($ in millions) Amts. % Amts. % Amts. % Amts. % 2Q20 2Q20 1Q20 1Q20 2Q19 2Q19 2Q18 2Q18 Residential - Spec $321.7 1.4% $347.7 1.7% $350.4 1.9% $294.9 1.7% Residential - Custom 165.9 0.8% 145.2 0.7% 129.5 0.7% 137.6 0.8% Residential - Condo 1.2 0.0% 1.5 0.0% 0.7 0.0% 0.6 0.0% Commercial Construct. 1,623.5 7.2% 1,581.9 7.8% 1,254.8 6.7% 1,219.0 7.2% Land Dev- Residential 272.9 1.2% 269.8 1.3% 211.7 1.1% 161.2 0.9% Land Dev - Commercial 115.6 0.5% 108.2 0.6% 113.2 0.6% 201.1 1.2% Land Dev - Mixed Use 13.2 0.1% 6.6 0.0% 4.5 0.0% 32.4 0.2% Land - Unimproved 60.5 0.3% 60.1 0.3% 53.2 0.3% 86.8 0.5% Total Construction and Land Dev. $2,574.5 11.5% $2,521.0 12.4% $2,118.0 11.3% $2,133.6 12.5% 42 Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio ($ in millions) TOTAL PINNACLE TENNESSEE LOANS CAROLINAS/VA ATLANTA LOANS OTHER UNIT LOANS LOANS Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 Residential - Spec $321.7 $350.4 $229.8 $247.4 $91.5 $101.1 $0.0 $0.0 $0.4 $1.9 Residential - Custom 165.9 129.5 101.7 79.7 63.6 47.9 0.0 $0.0 0.6 1.9 Residential - Condo 1.2 0.7 1.2 0.7 0.0 - 0.0 $0.0 0.0 - Commercial Construct. 1,623.5 1,254.8 757.0 652.7 863.9 595.4 0.0 $0.0 2.6 6.7 Land Dev- Residential 272.9 211.7 164.1 155.5 93.1 44.4 0.5 $0.0 15.2 11.8 Land Dev - Commercial 115.6 113.2 72.4 46.7 42.6 61.2 0.0 $0.0 0.6 5.3 Land Dev - Mixed Use 13.2 4.5 3.2 3.9 10.0 0.6 0.0 $0.0 0.0 - Land - Unimproved 60.5 53.2 45.2 35.6 13.8 14.3 0.0 $0.0 1.5 3.3 Total Construction and Land Dev. $2,574.5 $2,118.0 $1,374.6 $1,222.2 $1,178.5 $864.9 $0.5 $0.0 $20.9 $30.9 Average Ticket Size (in '000s) $627.0 $516.8 $632.3 $577.0 $632.6 $456.5 $545.7 $0.0 $305.4 $363.2 43 Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio ($ in millions) Total NOO and Multifamily Total Construction Total NOO and Construction Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. Amts. 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19 Multifamily $590.4 $550.3 $709.1 $548.4 $491.8 $319.2 $1,138.8 $1,042.1 $1,028.3 Hospitality 730.3 742.6 783.0 113.0 87.4 117.3 843.3 830.0 900.3 Retail 1,325.8 1,328.6 1,284.1 180.3 173.9 115.4 1,506.1 1,502.5 1,399.5 Office 806.5 758.5 724.1 166.8 150.1 88.2 973.3 908.6 812.3 Warehouse 922.7 816.4 657.8 287.9 333.0 227.8 1,210.6 1,149.4 885.6 Medical 482.5 456.0 383.9 122.9 170.8 132.6 605.4 626.8 516.5 Other 525.8 418.1 419.2 1,155.2 1,114.0 1,117.5 1,681.0 1,532.1 1,536.7 Total $5,384.0 $5,070.5 $4,961.2 $2,574.5 $2,521.0 $2,118.0 $7,958.5 $7,591.5 $7,079.2 Average Ticket Size (in '000s) $1,907.7 $1,792.3 $1,752.5 $627.0 $614.0 $516.8 $1,149.4 $1,094.7 $1,022.7 44 Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio Lines of Credit ($'s in millions) 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Linked Qtr. Change CRE - Investment & Construction Net Active Balance $ 3,489.80 $ 3,591.00 $ 3,814.50 $ 3,870.10 $ 3,929.10 $ 4,090.80 $ 161.70 Net Available Credit 2,578.30 2,736.80 2,894.50 3,002.60 3,018.50 3,029.60 11.10 Total Exposure 6,068.00 6,327.80 6,708.90 6,872.90 6,947.60 7,120.30 172.70 % Funded 57.5% 56.7% 56.9% 56.3% 56.6% 57.5% 0.9% C&I and O/O CRE Net Active Balance $ 3,565.70 $ 3,832.20 $ 3,805.10 $ 3,911.20 $ 4,214.00 $ 3,702.60 $ (511.40) Net Available Credit 3,651.50 3,671.00 3,784.90 3,694.00 3,693.70 4,312.10 618.40 Total Exposure 7,217.20 7,503.20 7,590.20 7,605.10 7,907.60 8,014.70 107.10 % Funded 49.4% 51.1% 50.1% 51.4% 53.3% 46.2% -7.1% Consumer Cards and HELOC Net Active Balance $ 1,292.80 $ 1,291.20 $ 1,354.10 $ 1,340.00 $ 1,364.20 $ 1,333.30 $ (30.90) Net Available Credit 1,358.70 1,373.00 1,412.00 1,445.30 1,477.40 1,534.10 56.70 Total Exposure 2,651.50 2,664.20 2,766.10 2,785.20 2,841.40 2,867.60 26.20 % Funded 48.8% 48.5% 49.0% 48.1% 48.0% 46.5% -1.5% Totals Net Active Balance $ 8,348.30 $ 8,714.40 $ 8,973.70 $ 9,121.30 $ 9,507.30 $ 9,126.70 $ (380.60) Net Available Credit 7,588.50 7,780.80 8,091.40 8,141.90 8,189.60 8,875.80 686.20 Total Exposure 15,936.70 16,495.20 17,065.20 17,263.20 17,696.60 18,002.60 306.00 % Funded 52.4% 52.8% 52.6% 52.8% 53.7% 50.7% -3.0% 45 Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio Net Commercial Loan Charge Offs by Loan Type 0.50% 0.40% 0.30% 0.20% 0.10% 0.00% -0.10% -0.20% -0.30% -0.40% CRE Construction C&I Net commercial charge offs 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD 2020 Annualized Net Consumer Loan Charge Offs by Loan Type 8.00% 7.00% 6.00% 5.00% 4.00% 3.00% 2.00% 1.00% 0.00% -1.00% Consumer RE Consumer and other Net consumer charge offs 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD 2020 Annualized 46 Balance Sheet - Loan Portfolio ($ in thousands) Description 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 Loans secured by real estate: Construction, land development, and other loans: 1-4 family residential construction loans $580,193 $582,106 $578,443 $575,975 $564,339 $575,753 Other construction loans and all land development and other land loans 1,994,301 1,938,831 1,852,040 1,677,328 1,553,630 1,521,817 Loans included in the 100% test $2,574,494 $2,520,937 $2,430,483 $2,253,303 $2,117,969 $2,097,570 Secured by multifamily (5 or more) residential properties $574,328 $551,963 $631,616 $686,385 $726,744 $706,097 Loans secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties 4,822,537 4,520,234 4,418,658 4,443,687 4,252,098 4,107,953 Financed real estate not secured by real estate 493,494 309,990 317,949 306,738 310,371 136,306 Loans included in the 300% test $8,464,853 $7,903,124 $7,798,706 $7,690,113 $7,407,182 $7,047,926 2, Total Risk-Based Capital $3,078,671 $2,993,005 $2,906,853 $2,818,988 $2,563,617 $2,495,127 % of Total Risk-Based Capital 100% Test - Construction and Land Development 84% 84% 84% 80% 83% 84% 300% Test - Construction and Land Development + NOOCRE + Multifamily 275% 264% 268% 273% 289% 283% 47 Balance Sheet - Deposit Portfolio ($ in millions) TOTAL DEPOSITS CORE DEPOSITS NONCORE DEPOSITS TOTAL PINNACLE TRANSACTION AND MMDA CDs PUBLIC FUNDS and OTHER DEPOSITS 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 2Q20 2Q19 Nashville $9,319.6 $7,203.4 $8,515.1 $6,381.4 $529.2 $537.4 $275.3 $284.6 Knoxville 2,134.9 1,670.6 1,970.6 1,550.0 115.4 73.1 48.9 47.5 Music and Entertainment 302.5 282.7 294.1 279.1 1.9 1.6 6.5 2.0 Memphis 1,225.5 866.4 1,013.9 667.6 147.1 147.0 64.5 51.8 Chattanooga 1,455.1 992.9 1,338.3 884.3 60.2 54.7 56.6 53.9 Total Tennessee $14,437.6 $11,016.0 $13,132.0 $9,762.4 $853.8 $813.8 $451.8 $439.8 Greensboro/Highpoint 2,334.9 1,928.0 1,880.6 1,533.8 287.3 281.5 167.0 112.7 Charlotte 1,489.8 1,172.3 1,214.9 850.9 180.5 204.3 94.4 117.1 Charleston 1,037.2 914.7 858.7 702.8 145.7 176.9 32.8 35.0 Raleigh 746.1 603.5 674.6 527.8 50.8 54.5 20.7 21.2 Roanoke 764.3 586.3 621.0 437.9 119.9 128.3 23.4 20.1 Greenville 367.2 316.8 251.5 197.5 79.2 82.5 36.5 36.8 Total Carolinas / VA $6,739.5 $5,521.6 $5,501.3 $4,250.7 $863.4 $928.0 $374.8 $342.9 Atlanta 29.0 - 29.0 - - - - - Other 4,315.7 2,911.7 978.9 679.4 33.4 69.4 3,303.4 2,162.9 Total $25,521.8 $19,449.3 $19,641.2 $14,692.5 $1,750.6 $1,811.2 $4,130.0 $2,945.6 Note: Percentages noted in red text represent year-over-year growth rates. 48 Balance Sheet - Bond Portfolio Conservative bond portfolio 2.3% 2.6% Portfolio: June 30, 2020 Total Investments $4.4 billion Net Unrealized Gain $98.8 million Quarter Duration Avg. Yield- TE 2Q20 4.6% 2.6% 1Q20 4.3% 2.8% 4Q19 4.8% 2.9% 51.5% 35.4% 3Q19 4.4% 3.0% 2Q19 4.1% 3.2% 1Q19 3.7% 3.4% 4Q18 3.6% 3.2% 3.9% 4.3% 3Q18 4.4% 3.1% 2Q18 3.9% 2.9% 1Q18 3.5% 2.9% 4Q17 3.5% 2.7% 3Q17 3.5% 2.6% Agency/Treasury Corporates MBS Asset Backed CMOs Municipals Investments to Total Assets of 13% 49 Balance Sheet - Bond Portfolio 4.00 40.0 3.50 35.0 3.00 30.0 YieldsBond 2.59 AssetsTotalof 2.50 25.0 2.00 20.0 1.50 13.0 15.0 % 1.00 10.0 0.50 5.0 - - PNFP - Bond Yields Peer Median - Bond Yields PNFP - % of Total Assets Peer Median - % of Total Assets Note: See slide 68 for peer group utilized in the above analysis. Source: S&P Global Effective Bond Portfolio Composition End of Period 77%79%80% 74% 70% 30% 26% 23%21%20% Jun. 2019 Sep. 2019 Dec. 2019 Mar. 2020 Jun. 2020 Fixed Rate Variable Rate 50 Balance Sheet - Loan & Deposit Growth Period-End to Period-End Loan Growth $2,214 $289 $22,520 $380 $20,397 $20,306 Period-End to Period End Deposit Growth $1,054 $1,700 $1,435 $25,522 $21,333 51 Source: Internal records. Interest Rate Sensitivity 3.0% Rate Shock Scenarios 2.1% 2.0% % 1.0% Income 1.0% 0.3% 0.6% 0.4%0.5% 0.0% Interest -0.9% -1.1% -1.0% -0.3% -0.9% -0.7% Net -2.0% -3.0% -2.6% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Ramp +100 Ramp -100 Rate Ramp Scenarios 6.0% 4.1% % 4.0% 2.2% Income 2.0% 1.0% 0.6% 0.6%0.0% Interest 0.0% -1.7% -1.2% -0.3% -2.0% Net -2.1% -4.0% -3.1% -6.0% -5.3% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Shock +100 Shock -100 Interest-rate risk mitigation efforts taken over the past 12 months: Unwound $900mm of fixed-to-floating loan interest rate swaps

fixed-to-floating loan interest rate swaps Purchased $2.8b interest rate floors in two tranches ($1.3b and $1.5b)

Unwound $1.3b loan floor in 1Q20; $17mm gain realized through income over next two years

$1.5b loan floor carries a $75mm unrealized gain; provides $18.2mm of annual interest income at 6/30 LIBOR rate of 0.16%

Restructured $600mm of bonds; decreased variable-rate exposure from 30% of investment securities at 6/30/19 to 20% at 6/30/20

variable-rate exposure from 30% of investment securities at 6/30/19 to 20% at 6/30/20 Shorter wholesale funding - 80% of wholesale funding refinances within one year as of 6/30/20

Proactive engagement with clients on lower rate environment; moved aggressively to lower deposit rates once Fed moved. 52 NIM Adjusted for PPP and Liquidity Impact Estimate that both PPP and Liquidity Build negatively impacted 2Q20 NIM by 0.32% Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $6.9 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. 53 Current Expected Credit Losses 12/31/2019 January 1, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Probable Incurred Losses CECL Adoption CECL CECL Allowance for Credit Losses Amount % of Loans Amount % of Loans Amount % of Loans Amount % of Loans Commercial and Industrial $ 36,112 0.57% $ 59,114 0.94% $ 88,032 1.30% $ 100,610 1.60% * Commercial Real Estate 33,369 0.43% 28,894 0.37% 55,748 0.72% 107,229 1.33% Construction and Land Development 12,662 0.52% 9,537 0.39% 38,911 1.54% 41,897 1.63% Consumer Real Estate 8,054 0.26% 29,109 0.95% 32,997 1.06% 29,358 0.96% Consumer and Other 4,580 1.58% 6,226 2.15% 6,776 2.29% 6,278 2.13% Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans & Leases $ 94,777 0.48% $ 132,880 0.67% $ 222,464 1.09% $ 285,372 1.41% * Reserve for unfunded lending commitments 2,364 11,138 16,294 20,794 Allowance for Credit Losses - Total $ 97,141 $ 154,018 $ 238,758 $ 306,166 * Reserve percentages for C&I and total loans at June 30, 2020 exclude PPP loans Balance Sheet - Capital Preferred Share Issuance -

9.0 mm depositary shares representing 1/40 th of a share of Series B noncumulative, perpetual preferred stock issued during the second quarter Proceeds to be used to support general corporate needs

Share Buy Back Program -

Last transaction on March 19, 2020 Approximately $67.2 million remaining in authorization through Dec. 31, 2020

1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 # of shares 1,015,039 228,533 199,032 130,888 543,585 repurchased Value of $50.8m $12.9m $11.1m $7.4m $30.0m shares Avg. price $50.01 $56.54 $55.57 $56.31 $55.25 Buyback program continues to be suspended until clarity on length and severity of pandemic better understood

Subordinated Indebtedness -

$130 million of bank-level subordinated debt eligible for call Continue to be not likely to redeem issuances until after COVID -19

Dividends -

Quarterly common dividend of $0.16 per share Quarterly preferred dividend of $0.422 per depositary share Anticipate maintaining a common dividend at this time Amount and timing dependent upon ongoing impact of COVID-19

Tangible Book Value per Common Share** $34.43 $30.26 $25.28 $22.58 $19.58 **: excluding goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets Note: For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slides 66-67. Asset Quality ($ in millions) June 30, 2020 AS A % OF TOTAL Mar. 31, 2020 AS A % OF TOTAL June 30, 2019 AS A % OF TOTAL LOANS LOANS LOANS Past Due Loans (*) Nonaccrual loans $30,505 0.14% $31,285 0.15% $41,282 0.22% Accruing loans 20,706 0.09% 33,780 0.17% 40,199 0.21% Total past due $51,211 0.23% $65,065 0.32% $81,481 0.43% NPLs and > 90 days Const. and land development $3,230 0.01% $2,391 0.01% $2,395 0.01% Consumer RE 23,255 0.10% 26,623 0.13% 30,117 0.16% CRE - Owner Occupied 11,806 0.05% 11,324 0.06% 13,011 0.07% CRE - Non-Owner Occupied 10,454 0.05% 9,375 0.05% 10,850 0.06% Total real estate $48,745 0.22% $49,713 0.25% 56,373 0.30% C&I 15,239 0.07% 22,805 0.11% 21,420 0.11% Other 560 0.00% 442 0.00% 1,017 0.01% Total loans $64,544 0.29% $72,960 0.36% $78,810 0.42% Classified loans and ORE Substandard commercial loans $288,906 1.28% $293,665 1.44% $283,259 1.51% Doubtful commercial loans - 0.00% 294 0.00% 1 0.00% Other impaired loans 25,694 0.11% 26,926 0.13% 25,273 0.13% 90 days past due and accruing (**) 1,682 0.01% 1,990 0.01% 2,644 0.01% Other real estate 22,080 0.10% 27,182 0.13% 26,657 0.14% Other repossessed assets 25 0.00% - 0.00% 1 0.00% Total $338,387 1.50% $350,057 1.72% $337,836 1.80% Pinnacle Bank classified asset ratio 11.2% 12.0% 13.9 (*) >30 days past due (**) Excludes past due loans rated substandard Income Statement - Net Interest Income "In-the-Money" client interest rate floors increased $699 million in 2Q20 from March due to down interest rate shock of 150 basis points

client interest rate floors increased $699 million in 2Q20 from March due to down interest rate shock of 150 basis points During 4Q19, we entered into a $1.5 billion LIBOR rate floor with a five year term. This floor now carries an unrealized gain of ~$75 million and provides significant P&L benefit as rates fall or remain near zero.

During 1Q20, we unwound $1.3 billion LIBOR rate floor that was entered in 2Q19. This resulted in a ~$17 million gain that is to be accreted into income over following seven quarters (~$2.5MM quarterly) Rate Floors - Annual Interest Income Contribution (in millions) Annual Interest Income Contribution (in millions) At 6.30.20 (LIBOR ~0.16%) $1.3B Floor Balance Sheet Hedge unwind ($2.5mm/qtr - 4Q21) $ 9.9 $1.5B Floor Balance Sheet Hedge still in effect 18.2 Client loan floors in note documents 17.7 $ 45.8 57 Income Statement - Revenue per Common Share Revenue per Share LTM Revenue Per Common Share Growth vs. Peers $15.00 13.0% 13.0% 14.5% 15.0% 13.0% 11.9% 11.9% 11.6% 11.6% $14.05 $14.00 11.3% $13.87 12.0% $13.44 $13.54 $13.00 7.3% 8.8% $12.92 8.8% 9.0% 6.5% 7.3% $12.42 6.4% $12.13 6.7% $12.00 5.0% 5.3% $11.74 6.2% 4.7% 5.0% 5.0% 6.0% 4.5% 4.3% $11.43 4.0% 4.6% $11.10 3.9% $11.00 3.0% $10.73 $10.49 $10.20 $10.27 $10.00 0.0% 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Series1 PNFP Y/Y Growth Peer Median Y/Y Growth Y/Y Revenue per Share Growth *: excluding gains and losses on sales of investment securities and loss on sale of non-prime automobile portfolio. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slides 66-67. Note: See slide 68 for peer group utilized in the above analysis. Peer group calculated by aggregating total peer revenues by total peer weighted avg. shares for each quarter. 58 Source: S&P Global Income Statement - Mortgage Volumes $625,000 4.00% $550,000 3.50% $475,000 3.00% $400,000 2.50% $325,000 2.00% $250,000 1.50% $175,000 1.00% $100,000 0.50% $25,000 0.00% Purchase Money Refinance Gross fees as a % of loans originated 59 BHG Financials Strong equity to support business model Strong performance in 2Q20 despite meaningful increase in reserves

Strong cash position to provide increased liquidity and, thus, better prepare for any potential Pandemic losses 60 Source: BHG Internal Data, unaudited Income Statement - Expenses $500.0 $400.0 $412.8 $419.9 $424.9 $427.5 $415.9 $441.0 $449.8 $404.6 $414.3 $426.9 2Q18 to 2Q20 $300.0 (increase of $3,100 per associate) $200.0 2Q18 to 2Q20 $205.0 $202.3 $201.0 $206.2 $199.0 $216.9 $214.8 $208.1 $215.6 $205.4 $100.0 (increase of $700 per associate) $0.0 Annualized REV/ Associate Annualized EXP/ Associate 2.25% 2.00% 1.75% 1.50% 1.25% 1.00% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Noninterest Expense / Avg Assets GAAP Noninterest Expense / Avg Assets Adjusted** Employee Retention^ 94% 92% 90% 88% 86% Retention % **: Excludes the impact of ORE expense and income, branch rationalization charges, merger-related charges and FHLB restructuring charges. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slide 66-67. ^: Associate retention rate is computed by dividing the number of associates employed at quarter end less the number of associates that have resigned in the last 12 months by the number of associates employed at quarter end. Associate retention rate does not include associates at acquired institutions displaced by acquisition. 61 Pre-TaxPre-Provision Net Revenue Trends Despite difficult operating environment PPNR grows meaningfully in 2Q20. Net PPNR per Share $2.50 $2.00 $1.50 $1.00 $0.50 $- 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Note: For a reconciliation of the above Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see slide 66-67. 62 COVID-19 Response Pinnacle Response March 6 - Pinnacle restricts business travel, inventories personal travel, asks associates to report illness March 11 - All associate communication re: full pandemic pay March 18 - Pinnacle offices open as drive-thru only. More than 50% of operations/admin working remotely March 20 - Loan deferral and relief programs in place April 1 - Roll out training for accepting and entering PPP applications April 3 - Pinnacle begins accepting PPP applications from clients; Pinnacle accepted 2,300+ applications for nearly $900MM in funding requests in first day April 16 - when funding is exhausted, Pinnacle has secured estimated $1.8B in PPP funding for 6,000+ businesses April 27 - Pinnacle begins processing applications again May 1 - Terry Turner sends all associate email with video address that serves as the 1Q 2020 All Associate Meeting; increasing focus on asset quality deemed #1 priority May 15 - Pinnacle secured more than $2.4B in PPP funding for 14,000+ small businesses to date; new applications continue to be accepted but are few by this time May 22 - COVID-19 Risk Grading project commences to reassess the risk of entire loan portfolio June 15 - Pinnacle re-opens lobbies of 9 offices across our footprint June 22 - Additional 7 offices re-open lobbies to clients June 30 - Pinnacle concludes first round of additional loan reviews of commercial, small business, and consumer loans deferred or in higher risk industries July 3 - Pinnacle delays further lobby and office re-opening plans amid continued spread of coronavirus in our geographic markets July 8 - Pinnacle reinforces internal message to process PPP loan applications until revised Aug. 8 deadline Pandemic Macro Events March March 11 - WHO declares Pandemic. US restricts travel March 22 - Various cities and states in our markets initiate "safer at home" restrictions March 27 - $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill signed by President Trump, authorizing $349B for Payroll Protection Program (PPP) April April 3 - PPP launches nationwide April 5 - All states where PNFP operates have issued "stay-at-home" orders for residents in the past week April 16 - Initial allocation of PPP funds exhausted April 24 - Additional $500B authorized for PPP May May 1 - Governors in PNFP markets are finalizing plans to lift "stay-at- home" orders in order to begin reopening economies May 7 - 33 million Americans have filed for initial jobless claims since the pandemic began May 17 - Coronavirus deaths in the US surpass 90,000, and total confirmed cases rose to nearly 1.5 million June June 17 - SBA releases revised PPP loan forgiveness application, adding an EZ version for certain borrowers June 30 - Senate agrees to extend PPP application deadline to August 8 July July 1 - President Trump signs bill extending PPP application deadline to August 8 July 6 - Treasury releases detailed loan-level data on 4.9 million PPP loans made April 27 - PPP applications accepted for second round of funding Late May - by this time all states in which we have branches have removed "stay-at-home" orders Pinnacle and COVID-19 Generally, most markets in which we operate are in the second or third phase of reopening, with some reverting from phase three to phase two.

Priorities: Work from home, masks in public spaces required or strongly encouraged, schools remain closed, social distancing, gatherings limited to 10 to 50 or less, high-risk groups encouraged to shelter in place, increased testing; Some businesses online: Restaurants, Retail, Hospitality, Churches, Gyms

- generally limited to 50% to 75% capacity; Elective medical and dental procedures permitted; Inconsistent across footprint: Salons/Barbershops, Bars/Taverns, Parks/playgrounds; and Still shuttered: Sporting and large venue events. Assisted living and skilled nursing basically off-limits to visitors.

Cumulative Cases Case Rate per 100k PNFP Markets July 5, 2020 Population July 5, 2020 Atlanta 45,838 6,020,364 761.38 Charlotte 23,315 3,099,563 752.20 Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill 14,879 2,035,152 731.10 Triad 10,981 1,617,368 678.94 Charleston 15,025 1,521,218 987.70 Greenville/Spartanburg 10,088 1,240,262 813.38 Chattanooga 4,390 690,136 636.11 Knoxville 1,845 754,419 244.56 Memphis 15,730 1,346,045 1,168.61 Nashville/Murfreesboro 20,472 1,718,451 1,191.31 Roanoke 1,078 313,222 344.16 Totals 163,641 20,356,200 803.89 Other Comparables Chicago 139,417 9,568,401 1,457.06 Los Angeles 124,521 13,214,799 942.28 New York City 492,039 19,216,182 2,560.55 Sources: Departments of Health, USAFacts.org. Case data as of 7/5. Cumulative Tests Tests per 100k PNFP Markets July 5, 2020 Population July 5, 2020 Georgia 1,119,577 10,617,423 10,544.72 North Carolina 1,036,838 10,488,084 9,885.87 South Carolina 473,543 5,148,714 9,197.31 Tennessee 895,796 6,829,174 13,117.19 Virginia 712,350 8,535,519 8,345.71 Totals 4,238,104 41,618,914 10,183.12 Other Comparables Illinois 1,761,706 12,671,821 13,902.55 California 4,680,138 39,512,223 11,844.79 New York/New Jersey 5,768,443 28,335,751 20,357.47 Sources: Departments of Health. Case data as of 7/5. 64 Pinnacle and COVID-19 Significant positive feedback from client base

Roughly 14,000 applications and $2.3B in funding Fees +$72mm

PPP Loan Stratification Table as of 6/30/2020 (dollars in thousands) SBA App Approved Average Fee Count* Dollars * Ticket 1% (> $350k) 135 $481,987 $3,570 3% ($350k to > $2mm) 1,281 $941,408 $735 5% ($2mm and above) 12,752 $867,919 $69 14,168 $2,291,313 *Application count and approved dollars have been reduced for PPP loans returned to the SBA as of June 30, 2020 - approximately $161 mm returned. Research indicates that $468mm in loans were to borrowers who previously did not have a loan or deposit account at PNFP previously. COVID-19 Impacted Approved Industries Dollars Hotel $ 42,392 Restaurant 179,220 Retail 187,392 Entertainment 53,099 Estimate of Fee Recognition Quarter by Quarter # 2Q20 10% 3Q20 13% 4Q20 37% 1Q21 12% 2Q21 8% 3Q21 7% 4Q21 6% 1Q22 6% 2Q22 1% Preliminary estimate of PPP loan fee recognition over life of loans. Quarterly distribution considers both accretion of fee income over life of loan until forgiveness when the residual balance of loan fees would be recognized. Estimates do not include interest component. 65 Income Statement Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 66 Income Statement Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 67 Peer Group Institution Name Ticker City, State Pinnacle Financial Partners PNFP Nashville, TN Associated Banc-Corp ASB Green Bay, WI BancorpSouth, Inc. BXS Tupelo, MS Bank of the Ozarks, Inc. OZRK Little Rock, AR Chemical Financial Corporation CHFC Midland, MI Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR San Antonio, TX F.N.B. Corporation FNB Pittsburgh, PA First Horizon National Corporation FHN Memphis, TN Fulton Financial Corporation FULT Lancaster, PA Hancock Holding Company HWC Gulfport, MS IBERIABANK Corporation IBKC Lafayette, LA MB Financial, Inc. MBFI Chicago, IL Old National Bancorp ONB Evansville, IN PacWest Bancorp PACW Beverly Hills, CA Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. PB Houston, TX Sterling Bancorp STL Montebello, NY Synovus Financial Corp. SNV Columbus, GA TCF Financial Corporation TCF Wayzata, MN Trustmark Corporation TRMK Jackson, MS UMB Financial Corporation UMBF Kansas City, MO Umpqua Holdings Corporation UMPQ Portland, OR United Bankshares, Inc. UBSI Charleston, WV Valley National Bancorp VLY Wayne, NJ Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL Phoenix, AZ Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC Rosemont, IL 68 Investor Call SECOND QUARTER 2020 M. TERRY TURNER, PRESIDENT AND CEO HAROLD R. CARPENTER, EVP AND CFO TIM HUESTIS, EVP AND CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER Attachments Original document

