Pinnacle Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.325 per share, payable on October 15, 2018 to all common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.



