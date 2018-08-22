Log in
PINNACLE FOODS INC (PF)
Pinnacle Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/22/2018

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.325 per share, payable on October 15, 2018 to all common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.

About Pinnacle Foods Inc.
Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF) is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality branded food products with a mission of unleashing brand potential.  With annual sales in excess of $3 billion, our portfolio includes well-known brands competing in frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable formats, such as Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Duncan Hines, Earth Balance, EVOL, Gardein, Glutino, Hungry-Man, Log Cabin, Udi’s,  Vlasic, and Wish-Bone, along with many others.  The company is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has nearly 5,500 employees across the U.S. and Canada.  For more information, please visit www.pinnaclefoods.com.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 140 M
EBIT 2018 585 M
Net income 2018 345 M
Debt 2018 2 499 M
Yield 2018 2,18%
P/E ratio 2018 23,32
P/E ratio 2019 20,97
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capitalization 7 947 M
Chart PINNACLE FOODS INC
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle Foods Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE FOODS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 68,8 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Clouse Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Roger K. Deromedi Independent Chairman
Craig D. Steeneck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond P. Silcock Independent Director
Ann M. Fandozzi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE FOODS INC12.12%7 947
LOTTE CORP--.--%5 124
NOMAD FOODS LTD21.11%3 595
LOTTE FOOD CO LTD--.--%870
SANQUAN FOOD CO LTD--.--%774
LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO LTD--.--%602
