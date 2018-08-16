Log in
Pinnacle Foods : to Cease Production in Laval, Quebec

08/16/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

PARSIPPANY, NJ (August 16, 2018) - Consistent with the operating imperative of a high performing organization, Pinnacle Foods continuously evaluates the effectiveness and efficiency of manufacturing facilities in its supply chain. Key to optimizing the network is operating every plant as close to full capacity as possible. Pinnacle was recently notified that a third party production contract will not be renewed at its Laval, Quebec facility. This reduction in utilization dramatically affects the efficiency of the plant. As a result, Pinnacle has decided to move production of its gluten free products to alternative locations and close the Laval facility.

Approximately 150 employees will be affected when the plant ceases operations in November. Pinnacle will provide pay continuation for a period of time and severance for eligible employees along with employee assistance support and career transition support services.

About Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality branded food products with a mission of unleashing brand potential. With annual sales in excess of $3 billion, our portfolio includes well-known brands competing in frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable formats, such as Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Duncan Hines, Earth Balance, EVOL, gardein, Glutino, Hungry-Man, Log Cabin, Udi's, Vlasic, and Wish-Bone, along with many others. The company is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has nearly 5,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.pinnaclefoods.com.

Media Contact Canada: Media Contact U.S.

Chu Anh Pham 973-541-8620
514 667-0196, ext. 414
514 213-6136 (mobile)
capham@tactconseil.ca

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Foods Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 19:15:03 UTC
