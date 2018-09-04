APS : Limited-Income Customers Now Have Access to Rooftop Solar

APS customers across the state are now benefiting from APS Solar
Communities, a new program making renewable energy more accessible to
those who otherwise may not have the financial means to go solar.
Designed specifically for limited- and moderate-income customers, APS
Solar Communities approved participants agree to have a rooftop solar
system installed at no cost. Customers then begin receiving a monthly
$30 bill credit from APS while helping to contribute to the company’s
50-percent clean-energy portfolio.
APS is collaborating with Arizona-based solar installers Arizona
Solar Concepts, Discover Energy Solutions, Harmon
Solar, Sunny
Energy and Southface
Solar on this program to put rooftop solar systems on qualifying
customers’ residences. The systems will be maintained by APS – an
approach modeled on the award-winning APS Solar Partner program and
designed during the company’s 2016 rate review process. Participating
single-family residential customers will receive $360 per year in
monthly bill credits for 20 years, saving $7,200 per household during
the life of the program.
“Our customers, community and economy, deserve innovative energy
programs, and that’s exactly what Solar Communities delivers,” said Marc
Romito, APS Director of Customer Technology. “With an investment of $10
million to $15 million per year for the next three years, we look
forward to seeing some of our customers, who otherwise wouldn’t have
access to solar, receive the benefits of renewable energy.”
The Solar Communities program will install solar systems on
single-family houses with west- and southwest-facing roofs, which offer
the greatest potential to generate energy during the late-afternoon and
early-evening hours between 3 and 8 p.m. when customers use the most
electricity.
“The solar panels installed under this program will be facing southwest
and west to produce energy when customers need it most,” said Kent
Walter, APS Manager of Customer Technology. “This program also will help
us conduct research on integrating more renewable energy without
compromising reliability. Solar Communities creates an option for more
customers to go solar, while generating new projects for our local
installation partners bringing positives on many levels.”
To qualify for APS Solar Communities, single-family households must be
certified limited-income (at or below 200 percent of federal poverty
level), or moderate-income (below 100 percent of median household income
in Arizona). Other qualifying factors include roof size, orientation and
structural integrity to accommodate a system. The size of residential
systems will range from 4 to 8 kilowatts. For more information about APS
Solar Communities and to apply for the program, visit aps.com/solarcommunities.
APS
serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is
the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable
electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free,
APS has one of the country’s cleanest energy portfolios, including both
Palo Verde Generating Station and renewable energy. The company is also
a proven leader in introducing technology and services that offer
customers choice and control over their energy consumption. With
headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle
West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005727/en/