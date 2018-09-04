Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pinnacle West Capital    PNW

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL (PNW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/04 08:00:42 pm
79.24 USD   +0.88%
07:24pAPS : Limited-Income Customers Now Have Access to Rooftop Solar
BU
08/27PINNACLE WEST C : Names New General Counsel
BU
08/23PINNACLE WEST C : Electric bill booster
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

APS : Limited-Income Customers Now Have Access to Rooftop Solar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

Applications are open for innovative APS Solar Communities program

APS customers across the state are now benefiting from APS Solar Communities, a new program making renewable energy more accessible to those who otherwise may not have the financial means to go solar. Designed specifically for limited- and moderate-income customers, APS Solar Communities approved participants agree to have a rooftop solar system installed at no cost. Customers then begin receiving a monthly $30 bill credit from APS while helping to contribute to the company’s 50-percent clean-energy portfolio.

APS is collaborating with Arizona-based solar installers Arizona Solar Concepts, Discover Energy Solutions, Harmon Solar, Sunny Energy and Southface Solar on this program to put rooftop solar systems on qualifying customers’ residences. The systems will be maintained by APS – an approach modeled on the award-winning APS Solar Partner program and designed during the company’s 2016 rate review process. Participating single-family residential customers will receive $360 per year in monthly bill credits for 20 years, saving $7,200 per household during the life of the program.

“Our customers, community and economy, deserve innovative energy programs, and that’s exactly what Solar Communities delivers,” said Marc Romito, APS Director of Customer Technology. “With an investment of $10 million to $15 million per year for the next three years, we look forward to seeing some of our customers, who otherwise wouldn’t have access to solar, receive the benefits of renewable energy.”

The Solar Communities program will install solar systems on single-family houses with west- and southwest-facing roofs, which offer the greatest potential to generate energy during the late-afternoon and early-evening hours between 3 and 8 p.m. when customers use the most electricity.

“The solar panels installed under this program will be facing southwest and west to produce energy when customers need it most,” said Kent Walter, APS Manager of Customer Technology. “This program also will help us conduct research on integrating more renewable energy without compromising reliability. Solar Communities creates an option for more customers to go solar, while generating new projects for our local installation partners bringing positives on many levels.”

To qualify for APS Solar Communities, single-family households must be certified limited-income (at or below 200 percent of federal poverty level), or moderate-income (below 100 percent of median household income in Arizona). Other qualifying factors include roof size, orientation and structural integrity to accommodate a system. The size of residential systems will range from 4 to 8 kilowatts. For more information about APS Solar Communities and to apply for the program, visit aps.com/solarcommunities.

APS serves about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, and is the Southwest’s foremost producer of clean, safe and reliable electricity. Using a balanced energy mix that is 50 percent carbon-free, APS has one of the country’s cleanest energy portfolios, including both Palo Verde Generating Station and renewable energy. The company is also a proven leader in introducing technology and services that offer customers choice and control over their energy consumption. With headquarters in Phoenix, APS is the principal subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
07:24pAPS : Limited-Income Customers Now Have Access to Rooftop Solar
BU
08/27PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Names New General Counsel
BU
08/23PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Electric bill booster
AQ
08/22PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/21PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : APS Expands Bill Assistance Program to Serve More Custom..
BU
08/18PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : APS parent company disputes signatures
AQ
08/09PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : US drops bribery case against ex-Arizona utility regulat..
AQ
08/03PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/03PINNACLE WEST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) CEO Donald Brandt on Q2 2018 Results .. 
08/03Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03Pinnacle West Capital EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
08/02Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
07/10Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 609 M
EBIT 2018 809 M
Net income 2018 506 M
Debt 2018 5 320 M
Yield 2018 3,59%
P/E ratio 2018 17,65
P/E ratio 2019 16,71
EV / Sales 2018 3,91x
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
Capitalization 8 796 M
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 83,6 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald E. Brandt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Hatfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Humberto S. Lopez Independent Director
Michael L. Gallagher Independent Director
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL-7.78%8 796
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.41%57 872
IBERDROLA-0.87%47 557
DOMINION ENERGY-12.69%46 267
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.96%44 399
EXELON CORPORATION10.91%42 220
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.