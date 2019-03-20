Pinnacle West Capital : 2018 Annual Statistical Report
03/20/2019 | 06:10am EDT
2018
STATISTICAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
2018 STATISTICAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PINNACLE WEST - STOCK PRICE HISTORY 3
BOOK VALUE PER SHARE 3
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED 3
CONSOLIDATED STATISTICS BY QUARTER 4-5
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
Consolidating Statement of Income 6
Consolidating Balance Sheet - Assets 7
Consolidating Balance Sheet - Liabilities and Equity 8
Consolidating Statement of Cash Flows 9
Consolidated Statements of Income - 5 Yr. 10
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Assets - 5 Yr. 11
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Liabilities and Equity - 5 Yr. 12
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - 5 Yr. 13
Arizona Public Service Company
Consolidated Statements of Income 14
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Assets 15
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Liabilities and Equity 16
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 17
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Long-Term Debt Schedules 18
ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY
Customer Data 19
Loads and Resources at Peak 19
Financial Statistics 20
Capitalization Ratios 20
Electric Operating Revenue Analysis 21
Electric Sales Analysis 21
Source and Disposition of Electric Energy 22
Energy Fuel Mix 22
Power Supply Adjustor 22
GENERATION
Generation Resources 23
Power Plant Operating Performance 23
RATE REGULATION 24
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION 25
PINNACLE WEST - STOCK PRICE HISTORY
2018
2017
2016
2015 2014
High Low Close
$ $ $
92.64 73.41 85.20
$ $ $
92.48 75.79 85.18
$ $ $
82.78 62.51 78.03
$ $ $
73.31 $ 71.11
56.01 $ 51.15
64.48 $ 68.31
(DOLLARS PER SHARE)
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
APS
Other
Parent Company
Total
COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING AT YEAR-END - BASIC
2018
$
50.50 - (3.91)
$
46.59
2017
$
47.04 - (2.24)
$
44.80
2016
$
44.04 - (0.90)
$
43.14
2015 2014
112,101,761
111,751,707
111,336,736
$
$
42.02 - (0.72) 41.30 110,980,372
$
$
40.50 - (1.00) 39.50 110,571,362
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
(DOLLARS PER SHARE)
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
APS
$ 5.24
Other (0.01)
Parent Company (0.52) Net Income
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to common shareholders
4.71 0.17
$
4.54
2017
$
(0.17)
4.52 0.17
$
4.35
2016
4.30 - (0.18)
4.12 0.17
$
3.95
2015 2014
$
4.21 $ 4.02
(0.04) (0.09)
(0.08) (0.12)
4.09 0.17
$
3.92
3.81 0.23
$
3.58
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
112,549,722
112,366,675
112,046,043
111,552,130
111,178,141
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)
Retail
Residential Business
Total retail
Sales for resale (wholesale) Transmission for others Other miscellaneous services
Total electric operating revenues
ELECTRIC SALES (GWH)
Retail
Residential Business
Total retail
Sales for resale (wholesale)
Total electric sales
RETAIL SALES (GWH) - WEATHER NORMALIZED Residential
Business
Total retail sales
Retail sales (GWH) (% over prior year)
AVERAGE ELECTRIC CUSTOMERS Retail customers
Residential Business
Total retail Wholesale customers
Total customers
Total customer growth (% over prior year)
RETAIL USAGE - WEATHER NORMALIZED (KWh/Average Customer)
Residential
1st Qtr
$
343
660
12
15
5
$
692
2,347
3,148
5,496
291
5,786
2,482 3,193 5,675 (0.4)%
1,097,992
134,247
1,232,239
29
1,232,269
2nd Qtr
436
936
15
15
5
$
971
3,337
3,771
7,109
448
7,557
3,267 3,730 6,997 (1.1)%
1,095,913
134,317
1,230,230
37
1,230,267
3rd Qtr
497
1,192
54
16
5
$
1,267
5,002
4,470
9,472
1,042
10,514
4,930 4,450 9,380 1.2%
1,098,916
134,606
1,233,522
40
1,233,562
4th Qtr
353
708
28
14
5
$
756
2,504
3,363
5,867
722
6,589
2,683 3,408 6,091 0.3%
1,110,442
135,368
1,245,810
44
1,245,854
2018
Increase (Decrease)
vs. 2017
1,867 $ 75
1,629 14
3,496 89
109 29
60 14
20 (1)
$
3,686
$
132
13,191 (16)
14,752 (59)
27,943 (75)
2,503 (372)
30,446 (447)
13,362 9
14,781 26
28,143
34
0.1% 0.4%
1,100,816 20,151
134,635 674
1,235,450 20,824
38 (3)
1,235,488 20,822
1.7%
1.6%
1.6%
2.0%
1.7% (0.1)%
2,261 23,782
2,982 27,772
4,486 33,062
2,416 25,179
12,145 (212)
Business
109,795 (139)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Increase
(Decrease)
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
2018
vs. 2017
ELECTRICITY DEMAND (MW)
Native load peak demand
7,320
(43)
WEATHER INDICATORS - RESIDENTIAL
Actual
Cooling degree-days
-
513
1,304
3
1,820
44
Heating degree-days
323
-
-
366
689
47
Average humidity
-
16%
32%
45%
31%
7%
10-Year Averages (2006 - 2015)
Cooling degree-days
-
490
1,236
53
1,779
-
Heating degree-days
464
10
-
361
835
-
Average humidity
-
16%
31%
35%
27%
0%
ENERGY SOURCES (GWH)
Generation production
Nuclear
2,479
2,137
2,462
1,974
9,052
(358)
Coal
1,099
1,733
2,612
2,373
7,817
677
Gas, oil and other
1,646
1,565
2,833
1,812
7,856
(61)
Renewables
131
183
182
99
595
28
Total generation production
5,355
5,617
8,090
6,259
25,321
287
Purchased power
Conventional
250
1,857
2,396
708
5,211
153
Resales
23
129
17
22
191
(579)
Renewables
438
636
468
380
1,923
26
Total purchased power
711
2,622
2,882
1,111
7,325
(400)
Total energy sources
6,066
8,239
10,971
7,370
32,646
(113)
POWER PLANT PERFORMANCE
Capacity Factors-Owned
Nuclear
100%
85%
97%
78%
90%
(4)%
Coal
30%
47%
71%
64%
53%
4%
Gas, oil and other
24%
22%
40%
26%
28%
0%
Solar
27%
37%
36%
20%
30%
2%
System average
40%
41%
59%
45%
46%
0%
Last Updated: March 18, 2019
Disclaimer
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:09:12 UTC
