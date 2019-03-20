Pinnacle West Capital : 2018 Annual Statistical Report

Log in
2018

STATISTICAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

2018 STATISTICAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PINNACLE WEST - STOCK PRICE HISTORY3

BOOK VALUE PER SHARE3

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED3

CONSOLIDATED STATISTICS BY QUARTER4-5

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Consolidating Statement of Income 6

Consolidating Balance Sheet - Assets 7

Consolidating Balance Sheet - Liabilities and Equity 8

Consolidating Statement of Cash Flows 9

Consolidated Statements of Income - 5 Yr. 10

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Assets - 5 Yr. 11

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Liabilities and Equity - 5 Yr. 12

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - 5 Yr. 13

Arizona Public Service Company

Consolidated Statements of Income 14

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Assets 15

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Liabilities and Equity 16

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 17

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Long-Term Debt Schedules 18

ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY

Customer Data 19

Loads and Resources at Peak 19

Financial Statistics 20

Capitalization Ratios 20

Electric Operating Revenue Analysis 21

Electric Sales Analysis 21

Source and Disposition of Electric Energy 22

Energy Fuel Mix 22

Power Supply Adjustor 22

GENERATION

Generation Resources 23

Power Plant Operating Performance 23

RATE REGULATION24

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION25

PINNACLE WEST - STOCK PRICE HISTORY

2018

2017

2016

2015 2014

High Low Close

$ $ $

92.64 73.41 85.20

$ $ $

92.48 75.79 85.18

$ $ $

82.78 62.51 78.03

$ $ $

73.31 $ 71.11

56.01 $ 51.15

64.48 $ 68.31

BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

(DOLLARS PER SHARE)

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,

APS

Other

Parent Company

Total

COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING AT YEAR-END - BASIC

2018

$

50.50 - (3.91)

$

46.59

2017

$

47.04 -(2.24)

$

44.80

2016

$

44.04 -(0.90)

$

43.14

2015 2014

112,101,761

111,751,707

111,336,736

$

$

42.02 -(0.72)41.30 110,980,372

$

$

40.50 -(1.00)39.50 110,571,362

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED

(DOLLARS PER SHARE)

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,2018

APS

$ 5.24

Other(0.01)

Parent Company(0.52)Net Income

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to common shareholders

4.71 0.17

$

4.54

2017

$

  • 4.66 $ 0.03

(0.17)

4.52 0.17

$

4.35

2016

4.30 -(0.18)

4.12 0.17

$

3.95

2015 2014

$

4.21 $ 4.02

(0.04) (0.09)

(0.08) (0.12)

4.09 0.17

$

3.92

3.81 0.23

$

3.58

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED

112,549,722

112,366,675

112,046,043

111,552,130

111,178,141

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

Retail

Residential Business

Total retail

Sales for resale (wholesale) Transmission for others Other miscellaneous services

Total electric operating revenues

ELECTRIC SALES (GWH)

Retail

Residential Business

Total retail

Sales for resale (wholesale)

Total electric sales

RETAIL SALES (GWH) - WEATHER NORMALIZEDResidential

Business

Total retail sales

Retail sales (GWH) (% over prior year)

AVERAGE ELECTRIC CUSTOMERS Retail customers

Residential Business

Total retailWholesale customers

Total customers

Total customer growth (% over prior year)

RETAIL USAGE - WEATHER NORMALIZED (KWh/Average Customer)

Residential

1st Qtr

$

  • 317 $

343

660

12

15

5

$

692

2,347

3,148

5,496

291

5,786

2,482 3,193 5,675 (0.4)%

1,097,992

134,247

1,232,239

29

1,232,269

2nd Qtr

  • 500 $

436

936

15

15

5

$

971

3,337

3,771

7,109

448

7,557

3,267 3,730 6,997 (1.1)%

1,095,913

134,317

1,230,230

37

1,230,267

3rd Qtr

  • 695 $

497

1,192

54

16

5

$

1,267

5,002

4,470

9,472

1,042

10,514

4,930 4,450 9,380 1.2%

1,098,916

134,606

1,233,522

40

1,233,562

4th Qtr

  • 355 $

353

708

28

14

5

$

756

2,504

3,363

5,867

722

6,589

2,683 3,408 6,091 0.3%

1,110,442

135,368

1,245,810

44

1,245,854

2018

Increase (Decrease)

vs. 2017

1,867 $ 75

1,629 14

3,496 89

109 29

60 14

20 (1)

$

3,686

$

132

13,191 (16)

14,752 (59)

27,943 (75)

2,503 (372)

30,446 (447)

13,362 9

14,781 26

28,143

34

0.1% 0.4%

1,100,816 20,151

134,635 674

1,235,450 20,824

38 (3)

1,235,488 20,822

1.7%

1.6%

1.6%

2.0%

1.7% (0.1)%

2,261 23,782

2,982 27,772

4,486 33,062

2,416 25,179

12,145 (212)

Business

109,795 (139)

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

Increase

(Decrease)

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

2018

vs. 2017

ELECTRICITY DEMAND (MW)

Native load peak demand

7,320

(43)

WEATHER INDICATORS - RESIDENTIAL

Actual

Cooling degree-days

-

513

1,304

3

1,820

44

Heating degree-days

323

-

-

366

689

47

Average humidity

-

16%

32%

45%

31%

7%

10-Year Averages (2006 - 2015)

Cooling degree-days

-

490

1,236

53

1,779

-

Heating degree-days

464

10

-

361

835

-

Average humidity

-

16%

31%

35%

27%

0%

ENERGY SOURCES (GWH)

Generation production

Nuclear

2,479

2,137

2,462

1,974

9,052

(358)

Coal

1,099

1,733

2,612

2,373

7,817

677

Gas, oil and other

1,646

1,565

2,833

1,812

7,856

(61)

Renewables

131

183

182

99

595

28

Total generation production

5,355

5,617

8,090

6,259

25,321

287

Purchased power

Conventional

250

1,857

2,396

708

5,211

153

Resales

23

129

17

22

191

(579)

Renewables

438

636

468

380

1,923

26

Total purchased power

711

2,622

2,882

1,111

7,325

(400)

Total energy sources

6,066

8,239

10,971

7,370

32,646

(113)

POWER PLANT PERFORMANCE

Capacity Factors-Owned

Nuclear

100%

85%

97%

78%

90%

(4)%

Coal

30%

47%

71%

64%

53%

4%

Gas, oil and other

24%

22%

40%

26%

28%

0%

Solar

27%

37%

36%

20%

30%

2%

System average

40%

41%

59%

45%

46%

0%

Last Updated: March 18, 2019

Disclaimer

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:09:12 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 770 M
EBIT 2019 843 M
Net income 2019 559 M
Debt 2019 5 425 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 19,43
P/E ratio 2020 18,62
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
Capitalization 10 579 M
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 94,1 $
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald E. Brandt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Hatfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Humberto S. Lopez Independent Director
Michael L. Gallagher Independent Director
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL10.72%10 579
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.45%91 268
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.27%65 475
ENEL9.00%63 442
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.22%61 235
IBERDROLA10.23%57 148
