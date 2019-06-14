Pinnacle West Capital : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

Log in
0
06/14/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

FOR ANNUAL REPORTS OF EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE, SAVINGS

AND SIMILAR PLANS PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

(Mark One)

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

For the transition period from

to

Commission file number 1-8962

The Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Savings Plan

(Full title of the plan)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

(Name of issuer)

400 North Fifth Street

P.O. Box 53999

Phoenix, Arizona 85072-3999

(Address of issuer's principal executive office)

THE PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION SAVINGS PLAN

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

1

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits as of December 31, 2018 and 2017

2

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

3

Notes to the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

4-13

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE -

Form 5500, Schedule H, Part IV, Line 4i- Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018

14-21

EXHIBITS FILED

22

SIGNATURE

23

NOTE: Supplemental schedules required by section 2520.103-10 of the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, other than the schedule listed above, are omitted because of the absence of the conditions under which they are required.

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Plan Participants,

Investment Management Committee

and Benefit Administration Committee of

The Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Savings Plan

Phoenix, Arizona

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of The Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Savings Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Report on Supplemental Schedule

The supplemental schedule of assets (held at end of year) as of December 31, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental schedule is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental schedule reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental schedule. In forming our opinion on the supplemental schedule, we evaluated whether the supplemental schedule, including its form and content, is presented in compliance with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, such schedule is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

Phoenix, Arizona

June 14, 2019

We have served as the auditor of the Plan since 1979.

THE PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION SAVINGS PLAN

STATEMENTS OF NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017

2018

2017

ASSETS:

Participant-directed investments at fair value (Notes 2 and 5)

$

1,003,821,574

$

1,094,716,099

Participant-directed investments at contract value (Notes 2 and 4)

131,582,575

132,899,031

Receivables:

Notes receivable from participants (Note 1)

24,159,475

24,182,156

Participant contributions

2,906,947

2,592,349

Employer contributions

914,892

815,554

Interest and other

1,045,342

560,249

Total receivables

29,026,656

28,150,308

Total assets

1,164,430,805

1,255,765,438

LIABILITIES:

Payable for securities purchased

2,400,433

391,472

Accrued administrative expenses

501,339

316,801

Total liabilities

2,901,772

708,273

NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS

$

1,161,529,033

$

1,255,057,165

See notes to financial statements.

2

THE PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION SAVINGS PLAN

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

ADDITIONS:

Contributions (Note 1):

Participants

$

60,576,231

Employer

21,986,662

Rollover

6,695,622

Total contributions

89,258,515

Investment income (Note 2):

Dividend, interest, and other income

16,479,208

Net realized/unrealized depreciation in fair value of investments

(79,078,575)

Total investment loss

(62,599,367)

Interest income on notes receivable from participants

1,152,580

Total additions

27,811,728

DEDUCTIONS:

Distributions to participants

118,675,153

Administrative expenses (Note 2)

2,664,707

Total deductions

121,339,860

DECREASE IN NET ASSETS

(93,528,132)

NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS:

Beginning of year

1,255,057,165

End of year

$

1,161,529,033

See notes to financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 19:18:11 UTC
