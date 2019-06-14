Pinnacle West Capital : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
0
06/14/2019 | 03:19pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 11-K
FOR ANNUAL REPORTS OF EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE, SAVINGS
AND SIMILAR PLANS PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
(Mark One)
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.
For the transition period from
to
Commission file number 1-8962
The Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Savings Plan
(Full title of the plan)
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
(Name of issuer)
400 North Fifth Street
P.O. Box 53999
Phoenix, Arizona 85072-3999
(Address of issuer's principal executive office)
THE PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION SAVINGS PLAN
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PAGE
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
1
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits as of December 31, 2018 and 2017
2
Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
3
Notes to the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
4-13
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE -
Form 5500, Schedule H, Part IV, Line 4i- Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018
14-21
EXHIBITS FILED
22
SIGNATURE
23
NOTE: Supplemental schedules required by section 2520.103-10 of the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, other than the schedule listed above, are omitted because of the absence of the conditions under which they are required.
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Plan Participants,
Investment Management Committee
and Benefit Administration Committee of
The Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Savings Plan
Phoenix, Arizona
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of The Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Savings Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Report on Supplemental Schedule
The supplemental schedule of assets (held at end of year) as of December 31, 2018 has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental schedule is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental schedule reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental schedule. In forming our opinion on the supplemental schedule, we evaluated whether the supplemental schedule, including its form and content, is presented in compliance with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, such schedule is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.
/s/ DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP
Phoenix, Arizona
June 14, 2019
We have served as the auditor of the Plan since 1979.
THE PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION SAVINGS PLAN
STATEMENTS OF NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
2018
2017
ASSETS:
Participant-directed investments at fair value (Notes 2 and 5)
$
1,003,821,574
$
1,094,716,099
Participant-directed investments at contract value (Notes 2 and 4)
131,582,575
132,899,031
Receivables:
Notes receivable from participants (Note 1)
24,159,475
24,182,156
Participant contributions
2,906,947
2,592,349
Employer contributions
914,892
815,554
Interest and other
1,045,342
560,249
Total receivables
29,026,656
28,150,308
Total assets
1,164,430,805
1,255,765,438
LIABILITIES:
Payable for securities purchased
2,400,433
391,472
Accrued administrative expenses
501,339
316,801
Total liabilities
2,901,772
708,273
NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS
$
1,161,529,033
$
1,255,057,165
See notes to financial statements.
2
THE PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION SAVINGS PLAN
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
ADDITIONS:
Contributions (Note 1):
Participants
$
60,576,231
Employer
21,986,662
Rollover
6,695,622
Total contributions
89,258,515
Investment income (Note 2):
Dividend, interest, and other income
16,479,208
Net realized/unrealized depreciation in fair value of investments
(79,078,575)
Total investment loss
(62,599,367)
Interest income on notes receivable from participants
1,152,580
Total additions
27,811,728
DEDUCTIONS:
Distributions to participants
118,675,153
Administrative expenses (Note 2)
2,664,707
Total deductions
121,339,860
DECREASE IN NET ASSETS
(93,528,132)
NET ASSETS AVAILABLE FOR BENEFITS:
Beginning of year
1,255,057,165
End of year
$
1,161,529,033
See notes to financial statements.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
