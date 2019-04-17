Log in
Pinnacle West Capital : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/17/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for May 1

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7375 per share of common stock, payable on June 3, 2019, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2019.

Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call
In addition, as previously announced, Pinnacle West plans to release its 2019 first-quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), the Company will host a live webcast of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s results, as well as recent developments. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations. To access the live conference call by telephone, dial 877-407-8035 or 201-689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 45615.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2019
