PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL

(PNW)
Pinnacle West Capital : Declares Quarterly Dividend

06/19/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7375 per share of common stock, payable on Sept. 3, 2019, to shareholders of record on Aug. 1, 2019.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,000 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 753 M
EBIT 2019 831 M
Net income 2019 556 M
Debt 2019 5 487 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 20,12
P/E ratio 2020 19,27
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Capitalization 10 967 M
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 96,4 $
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald E. Brandt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Hatfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Humberto S. Lopez Independent Director
Michael L. Gallagher Independent Director
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL13.87%10 711
NEXTERA ENERGY INC18.73%95 586
ENEL23.65%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.91%62 627
IBERDROLA29.21%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.94%60 948
