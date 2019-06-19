Pinnacle West Capital : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7375 per share of common stock, payable on Sept. 3, 2019, to shareholders of record on Aug. 1, 2019.

