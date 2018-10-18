Pinnacle West Capital : Increases Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors voted
today to raise the Company’s dividend by 6.1 percent, or 17 cents per
common share annually. This action will result in an indicated annual
dividend of $2.95 per share – or $0.7375 per share quarterly. The
declared quarterly dividend is payable Dec. 3, 2018, to shareholders of
record on Nov. 1, 2018.
Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call
In addition, as previously announced, Pinnacle West plans to release its
2018 third-quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on
Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.
That same day at 11 a.m. ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), the Company will host
a live webcast of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s
results, as well as recent developments. A replay of the webcast can be
accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations.
To access the live conference call by telephone, dial (877) 407-8035 or
(201) 689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will
be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET), Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, by calling
(877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally
and entering conference ID number 37662.
Pinnacle
West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has
consolidated assets of about $17 billion, about 6,200 megawatts of
generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.
Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona
Public Service, the Company provides retail electricity service to
nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information
about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.
