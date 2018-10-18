Log in
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL (PNW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/18 10:00:04 pm
83.52 USD   -0.20%
10:43pPINNACLE WEST C : Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/02PINNACLE WEST C : Sets Date for 2018 Third-Quarter Results, Webcast/..
BU
10/02PINNACLE WEST C : SEC Filing 8K
CO
Pinnacle West Capital : Increases Quarterly Dividend

10/18/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Nov. 8

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors voted today to raise the Company’s dividend by 6.1 percent, or 17 cents per common share annually. This action will result in an indicated annual dividend of $2.95 per share – or $0.7375 per share quarterly. The declared quarterly dividend is payable Dec. 3, 2018, to shareholders of record on Nov. 1, 2018.

Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call

In addition, as previously announced, Pinnacle West plans to release its 2018 third-quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

That same day at 11 a.m. ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), the Company will host a live webcast of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s results, as well as recent developments. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations. To access the live conference call by telephone, dial (877) 407-8035 or (201) 689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET), Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering conference ID number 37662.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of about $17 billion, about 6,200 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the Company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
10:43pPINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/02PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Sets Date for 2018 Third-Quarter Results, Webcast/Confer..
BU
10/02PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
10/02PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/28APS : Files Second Request to Lower Bills Through Federal Tax Reform
BU
09/24PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09/24PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Report
CO
09/10PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09/10APS : Offers Three New Programs to Help Customers Use More Solar Energy
BU
09/10PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 607 M
EBIT 2018 811 M
Net income 2018 506 M
Debt 2018 5 328 M
Yield 2018 3,34%
P/E ratio 2018 18,67
P/E ratio 2019 17,65
EV / Sales 2018 4,07x
EV / Sales 2019 4,00x
Capitalization 9 371 M
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 84,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald E. Brandt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Hatfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Humberto S. Lopez Independent Director
Michael L. Gallagher Independent Director
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL-4.32%9 371
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%57 537
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%47 267
IBERDROLA-6.35%45 425
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 936
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 524
