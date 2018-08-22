Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pinnacle West Capital    PNW

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL (PNW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pinnacle West Capital : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 11:27pm CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Smith Robert Edgar

8/13/2018

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP [PNW]

400 NORTH FIFTH

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

STREET, MAIL STATION 8602

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

SVP and General Counsel /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

PHOENIX, AZ 85004

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Smith Robert Edgar

400 NORTH FIFTH STREET

MAIL STATION 8602 PHOENIX, AZ 85004

SVP and General Counsel

Signatures

/s/ Robert E. Smith

8/22/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Diane Wood and Shirley Baum, or either of them signing singly, and with full power of substitution, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

(1) prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;

(2) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;

(3) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

(4) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney in fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 22nd day of August, 2018.

/s/ Robert E. Smith

Signature

Robert E. Smith

Print Name

Disclaimer

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 21:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
08/22PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/21PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : APS Expands Bill Assistance Program to Serve More Custom..
BU
08/18PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : APS parent company disputes signatures
AQ
08/09PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : US drops bribery case against ex-Arizona utility regulat..
AQ
08/03PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/03PINNACLE WEST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/03PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Reports 2018 Second-Quarter Results
BU
08/03PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) CEO Donald Brandt on Q2 2018 Results .. 
08/03Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03Pinnacle West Capital EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
08/02Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
07/10Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 609 M
EBIT 2018 809 M
Net income 2018 507 M
Debt 2018 5 320 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 18,35
P/E ratio 2019 17,37
EV / Sales 2018 4,01x
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
Capitalization 9 145 M
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 83,8 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald E. Brandt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Hatfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Humberto S. Lopez Independent Director
Michael L. Gallagher Independent Director
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL-3.53%9 145
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.73%57 900
IBERDROLA0.62%48 149
DOMINION ENERGY-11.45%46 823
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.08%46 650
EXELON CORPORATION12.31%42 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.