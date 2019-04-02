Pinnacle West Capital : Sets Date for 2019 First-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to
release its 2019 first-quarter financial results before the U.S.
financial markets open on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), the Company will host a
live webcast of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s
results, as well as recent developments. A replay of the webcast can be
accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations.
To access the live conference call by telephone, dial 877-407-8035 or
201-689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will
be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, by calling
(877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally
and entering passcode 45615.
Pinnacle
West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has
consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,000 megawatts of
generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico.
Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona
Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to
nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information
about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.
