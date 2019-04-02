Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pinnacle West Capital    PNW

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL

(PNW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pinnacle West Capital : Sets Date for 2019 First-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 04:56pm EDT

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2019 first-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), the Company will host a live webcast of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s results, as well as recent developments. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations. To access the live conference call by telephone, dial 877-407-8035 or 201-689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 45615.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
04:56pPINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Sets Date for 2019 First-Quarter Financial Results, Webc..
BU
04/01PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03/20PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03/20PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : 2018 Annual Statistical Report
PU
03/13APS : Returning More Money to Customers Thanks to Federal Tax Reform
BU
03/04PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02/28PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/26PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obl..
AQ
02/22PINNACLE WEST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 768 M
EBIT 2019 840 M
Net income 2019 559 M
Debt 2019 5 478 M
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 19,54
P/E ratio 2020 18,72
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Capitalization 10 653 M
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 95,9 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald E. Brandt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Hatfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Humberto S. Lopez Independent Director
Michael L. Gallagher Independent Director
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL11.36%10 719
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.59%92 439
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.45%65 488
ENEL12.17%65 048
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.32%61 282
IBERDROLA10.72%57 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About