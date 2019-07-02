Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pinnacle West Capital    PNW

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL

(PNW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pinnacle West Capital : Sets Date for 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2019 second-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), the Company will host a live webcast of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s results, as well as recent developments. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations. To access the live conference call by telephone, dial (877) 407-8035 or (201) 689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 49598.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of almost $18 billion, about 6,000 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 6,300 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.2 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
06:50pPINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Sets Date for 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results, Web..
BU
06/25PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
06/24PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
06/19PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/14PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans
PU
05/28PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/21PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
05/21PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
05/09PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obl..
AQ
05/06PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 777 M
EBIT 2019 815 M
Net income 2019 551 M
Debt 2019 5 500 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,25x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
Capitalization 10 545 M
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 96,4  $
Last Close Price 95,0  $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald E. Brandt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Hatfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Humberto S. Lopez Independent Director
Michael L. Gallagher Independent Director
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL10.43%10 545
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.37%97 712
ENEL21.45%70 470
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.98%64 075
IBERDROLA24.54%62 427
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.82%61 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About