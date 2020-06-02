Bright Canyon Energy : Project Advances to Final Group in Hawaiian Electric Clean Energy Solicitation

Log in
06/02/2020 | 10:55am EDT

Starting in 2022, new solar-plus-storage project would power 10,000 homes

Bright Canyon Energy has announced it is in the final award group for Hawaiian Electric Company’s initiative to bring a cleaner energy supply to Hawaii. Bright Canyon Energy’s Kūpono Solar project, located on the island of O‘ahu, includes a 42-megawatt solar field combined with a 168-megawatt hour battery storage system.

Pending successful negotiation of a power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric and approval by the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission, Kūpono would begin supplying electricity to customers in 2022. The project will deliver clean, renewable energy, help stabilize energy costs, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and provide a pathway to increased energy independence for Hawaii. BCE has established a website for the project at www.kuponosolar.com to provide information and a place for public comment and other input.

“This project aligns with the energy priorities and policies set forth by the state of Hawaii, including the 100 percent renewable energy and carbon neutral goals by 2045,” said Jason Smith, General Manager of Bright Canyon Energy. “We are committed to working with the community as we move forward with this exciting project that will deliver a range of benefits for the clean energy future of O‘ahu.”

Renewable electricity generated by Kūpono Solar will replace energy generated by burning fossil fuel, thereby reducing emissions and greenhouse gases. The solar project will deliver 42 megawatts of clean electricity to the O‘ahu grid and will energize a 42-megawatt, four-hour battery storage system (for a total of 168 megawatt hours) to provide solar after sunset when electricity use remains high.

Kūpono Solar will deliver enough sustainable, renewable energy to power 10,000 homes on O‘ahu, displacing more than 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide every year from Hawaii’s environment – the equivalent of removing 12,000 cars from the road.

About Bright Canyon Energy and Pinnacle West Capital

Bright Canyon Energy is a developer, owner and operator of electric infrastructure in the United States. The company creates sustainable energy solutions for customers, focusing on clean energy, microgrids, energy storage and transmission. With headquarters in Phoenix, Bright Canyon Energy is a wholly owned, unregulated subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW). Pinnacle West is an energy holding company based in Phoenix and has consolidated assets of about $19 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to about 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses.


© Business Wire 2020
