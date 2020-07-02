Log in
Pinnacle West Capital : Sets Date for 2020 Second-quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

07/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2020 second-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

To access the live session:

To access the replay:

  • Visit www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations for the webcast recording.
  • An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 35575.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $19 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity, and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 585 M - -
Net income 2020 540 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 4,21%
Capitalization 8 481 M 8 481 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 210
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 85,07 $
Last Close Price 75,39 $
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore N. Geisler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Humberto S. Lopez Independent Director
Michael L. Gallagher Independent Director
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION-18.50%8 481
NEXTERA ENERGY1.69%120 532
ENEL S.P.A.8.91%88 176
IBERDROLA12.85%75 016
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.57%69 112
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.17%60 206
