Pinterest : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Q2 revenue grew 4% year over year to $272 million.

Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 39% year over year to 416 million.

GAAP net loss was $(101) million for Q2. Adjusted EBITDA was $(34) million. “This quarter we reached a milestone—more than 400 million people now come to Pinterest every month to get and stay inspired,” said Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, Pinterest. “In these tough times, we’re seeing more and more people rely on Pinterest to cook at home, plan kids activities and set up a home office. Businesses are helping them turn their ideas into reality as people are increasingly discovering and buying products on Pinterest.” “By all accounts, this was a challenging quarter as COVID-19 continued to spread. I’m pleased with the way we responded and remained engaged with our advertising partners,” said Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, Pinterest. “It has been encouraging to see the recovery in our business over the past few months, but there is still a tremendous amount of uncertainty and work to be done.” Q2 2020 Financial Highlights The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited): Three Months Ended June 30, % Change 2020 2019 Revenue $ 272,485 $ 261,249 4 % Net loss $ (100,748 ) $ (1,159,501 ) 91 % Non-GAAP net loss* $ (38,351 ) $ (24,537 ) (56 )% Adjusted EBITDA* $ (33,900 ) $ (26,037 ) (30 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin* (12 )% (10 )% ∗ For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "—About non-GAAP financial measures" and the tables under "—Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release. Q2 2020 Other Highlights The following table sets forth our revenue, MAUs and average revenue per user ("ARPU") based on the geographic location of our users (in millions, except ARPU and percentages, unaudited): Three Months Ended June 30, % Change 2020 2019 Revenue - Global $ 272 $ 261 4 % Revenue - United States $ 232 $ 238 (2 )% Revenue - International $ 41 $ 24 72 % MAUs - Global 416 300 39 % MAUs - United States 96 85 13 % MAUs - International 321 215 49 % ARPU - Global $ 0.70 $ 0.88 (21 )% ARPU - United States $ 2.50 $ 2.80 (11 )% ARPU - International $ 0.14 $ 0.11 21 % Outlook Given the continued uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly shifting macroeconomic conditions, we are not providing guidance expectations for revenue or Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020. We estimate, on a preliminary basis, year-over-year revenue growth for the month of July to be about 50% through July 29th. We are encouraged by the performance of our business in July, but a tremendous amount of uncertainty remains given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Our current expectation is that Q3 revenue will grow in the mid-30% range year over year. We also continue to evaluate our levels of spending as the environment evolves. We want to remain prudent in the near-term while ensuring we invest in and prioritize the long-term growth of the company. We intend to provide further detail on recent trends and on our outlook during the conference call. We remain committed to our priorities of content, ads diversification, use case expansion and shopping. Today more than ever, Pinterest is a place to inspire people with helpful and actionable information while helping business partners succeed with the tools and insights they need most. Forward-looking statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements about our future operational and financial performance. Words such as "believe," "project," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: uncertainty regarding the duration and scope of the coronavirus referred to as COVID-19 pandemic; actions governments and businesses take in response to the pandemic, including actions that could affect levels of advertising activity; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the scope and impact of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on our planned investments, operations, expenses, revenue, cash flow, liquidity and users; our ability to attract and retain Pinners and engagement levels; our ability to provide useful and relevant content; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; compromises in security; our financial performance and fluctuations in operating results; our dependency on internet search engines’ methodologies and policies; discontinuation, disruptions or outages in authentication by third-party login providers; changes by third-party login providers that restrict our access or ability to identify users; competition; our ability to scale our business and revenue model; our reliance on advertising revenue and our ability to attract and retain advertisers and effectively measure advertising campaigns; our ability to effectively manage growth and expand and monetize our platform internationally; our lack of operating history and ability to attain and sustain profitability; decisions that reduce short-term revenue or profitability or do not produce expected long-term benefits; risks associated with government actions, laws and regulations that could restrict access to our products or impair our business; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, data and other regulatory concerns; our ability to protect our intellectual property; real or perceived inaccuracies in metrics related to our business; disruption, degradation or interference with the hosting services we use and infrastructure; our ability to attract and retain personnel; and the dual class structure of our common stock and its effect of concentrating voting control with stockholders who held our capital stock prior to the completion of our initial public offering. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which is available on our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this release and in the earnings materials is as of July 31, 2020. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law. About non-GAAP financial measures To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense and other income (expense), net and provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative) and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets and share-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by subtracting non-GAAP costs and expenses from revenue. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders is calculated by subtracting any non-GAAP net income allocated to participating securities from non-GAAP net income (loss). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to evaluate our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses they exclude. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist potential investors in seeing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share rather than net income (loss), net margin, total costs and expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, respectively, the nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets, although these assets may have to be replaced in the future, and share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense and an important part of our compensation strategy. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables under "—Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release. Limitation of key metrics and other data The numbers for our key metrics, which include our MAUs and ARPU, are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define a monthly active user as an authenticated Pinterest user who visits our website, opens our mobile application or interacts with Pinterest through one of our browser or site extensions, such as the Save button, at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement. We present MAUs based on the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period. We define ARPU as our total revenue in a given geography during a period divided by the average of the number of MAUs in that geography during the period. We calculate average MAUs based on the average between the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period and the last day prior to the beginning of the current period. We calculate ARPU by geography based on our estimate of the geography in which revenue-generating activities occur. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that MAUs and ARPU best reflect our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology. PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 863,620 $ 649,666 Marketable securities 839,470 1,063,679 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,612 and $2,851 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 209,933 316,367 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,170 37,522 Total current assets 1,958,193 2,067,234 Property and equipment, net 83,006 91,992 Operating lease right-of-use assets 165,250 188,251 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 14,067 14,576 Restricted cash 23,221 25,339 Other assets 5,887 5,925 Total assets $ 2,249,624 $ 2,393,317 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,705 $ 34,334 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 122,912 141,823 Total current liabilities 166,617 176,157 Operating lease liabilities 151,282 173,392 Other liabilities 25,095 20,063 Total liabilities 342,994 369,612 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value, 6,666,667 shares authorized, 451,944 and 360,850 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,333,333 shares authorized, 144,320 and 209,054 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 4,351,557 4,229,778 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,737 647 Accumulated deficit (2,448,670 ) (2,206,726 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,906,630 2,023,705 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,249,624 $ 2,393,317 PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 272,485 $ 261,249 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 108,259 105,415 Research and development 136,593 801,879 Sales and marketing 86,483 296,919 General and administrative 45,680 224,179 Total costs and expenses 377,015 1,428,392 Loss from operations (104,530 ) (1,167,143 ) Interest income 4,218 8,127 Interest expense and other income (expense), net (16 ) (448 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (100,328 ) (1,159,464 ) Provision for income taxes 420 37 Net loss $ (100,748 ) $ (1,159,501 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (2.62 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 586,737 443,340 PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (241,944 ) $ (1,200,921 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,231 12,203 Share-based compensation 143,169 1,135,293 Other 3,811 (2,713 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 103,544 19,615 Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,180 ) (6,174 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,456 14,040 Accounts payable 9,780 7,189 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,743 ) 15,310 Operating lease liabilities (24,357 ) (10,217 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,767 (16,375 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (11,325 ) (11,914 ) Purchases of marketable securities (308,612 ) (159,315 ) Sales of marketable securities 113,184 60,239 Maturities of marketable securities 422,266 166,288 Other investing activities 316 — Net cash provided by investing activities 215,829 55,298 Financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 1,573,200 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net 32,749 702 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on release of restricted stock units (56,887 ) (302,675 ) Payment of deferred offering costs and other financing activities — (10,103 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (24,138 ) 1,261,124 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (150 ) (17 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 212,308 1,300,030 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 677,743 135,290 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 890,051 $ 1,435,320 Supplemental cash flow information Accrued property and equipment $ 4,453 $ 4,618 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 4,121 $ 23,381 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 863,620 $ 1,408,739 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,210 3,266 Restricted cash 23,221 23,315 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 890,051 $ 1,435,320 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Share-based compensation by function: Cost of revenue $ 2,325 $ 28,157 Research and development 46,358 709,996 Sales and marketing* (2,074 ) 202,128 General and administrative 15,536 194,318 Total share-based compensation $ 62,145 $ 1,134,599 Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function: Cost of revenue $ 94 $ 141 General and administrative 158 223 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 252 $ 364 Reconciliation of total costs and expenses to non-GAAP costs and expenses: Total costs and expenses $ 377,015 $ 1,428,392 Share-based compensation (62,145 ) (1,134,599 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (252 ) (364 ) Total Non-GAAP costs and expenses $ 314,618 $ 293,429 Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net loss: Net loss $ (100,748 ) $ (1,159,501 ) Share-based compensation 62,145 1,134,599 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 252 364 Non-GAAP net loss $ (38,351 ) $ (24,538 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding for net loss per share, basic and diluted 586,737 443,340 Net loss per share $ (0.17 ) $ (2.62 ) Non-GAAP loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) ____________ ∗ Share-based compensation expense was negative for the three months ended June 30, 2020 due to the reversal of previously recognized share-based compensation expense related to unvested RSUs forfeited by our former Chief Operating Officer. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net Loss $ (100,748 ) $ (1,159,501 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,485 6,507 Share-based compensation 62,145 1,134,599 Interest income (4,218 ) (8,127 ) Interest expense and other (income) expense, net 16 448 Provision for income taxes 420 37 Adjusted EBITDA $ (33,900 ) $ (26,037 ) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005115/en/

