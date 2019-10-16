Pinterest : Form3/A

Due to a clerical error, these shares were inadvertently omitted from the Form 3 filed on April 17, 2019, as amended on April 25, 2019. This amendment is being filed to include such shares. All other information set forth in the April 17, 2019 Form 3, as amended by the April 25, 2019 Form 3, remains correct.
The reported securities are held by the LAMA Community Trust, of which Marc Andreessen and his spouse are trustees. Each of the Reporting Persons disclaims the existence of a "group" and, other than Marc Andreessen, disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, and the inclusion of these securities in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of the reported securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
This report is one of two reports, each on a separate Form 3, but relating to the same transactions being reported by entities affiliated with AH Capital Management and their associated managing members.
AH Parallel Fund III, L.P.
2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101
X
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
AH Parallel Fund III-A, L.P.
2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101
X
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
AH Parallel Fund III-B, L.P.
2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101
X
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
AH Parallel Fund III-Q, L.P.
2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101
X
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
PinAH, L.P.
2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101
X
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C.
2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101
X
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C.
2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101
X
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
Andreessen Marc L
2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101
X
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
HOROWITZ BENJAMIN A
2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101
X
MENLO PARK, CA 94025
AH Parallel Fund III, L.P., By: AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., Its: General Partner, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer
AH Parallel Fund III-A, L.P., By: AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., Its: General Partner, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer
AH Parallel Fund III-B, L.P., By: AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., Its: General Partner, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer
AH Parallel Fund III-Q, L.P., By: AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., Its: General Partner, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer
PinAH, L.P., By: AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C., Its: General Partner, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer
AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer
AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C., By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer
Marc Andreessen, /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, attorney-in-fact of Marc Andreessen
Ben Horowitz, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, attorney-in-fact of Ben Horowitz
10/16/2019
10/16/2019
10/16/2019
10/16/2019
10/16/2019
10/16/2019
10/16/2019
10/16/2019
10/16/2019
