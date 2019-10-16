Pinterest : Form3/A

Due to a clerical error, these shares were inadvertently omitted from the Form 3 filed on April 17, 2019, as amended on April 25, 2019. This amendment is being filed to include such shares. All other information set forth in the April 17, 2019 Form 3, as amended by the April 25, 2019 Form 3, remains correct.

The reported securities are held by the LAMA Community Trust, of which Marc Andreessen and his spouse are trustees. Each of the Reporting Persons disclaims the existence of a "group" and, other than Marc Andreessen, disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, and the inclusion of these securities in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of the reported securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.