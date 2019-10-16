Log in
PINTEREST, INC.    PINS

PINTEREST, INC.

(PINS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/16 04:01:52 pm
25.74 USD   +0.66%
09:49pPINTEREST : Form4/A
PU
09:49pPINTEREST : Form3/A
PU
10/15PINTEREST : New ways to control the ideas you see in your home feed
PU
Pinterest : Form4/A

10/16/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

AH Parallel Fund III, L.P.

Pinterest, Inc. [ PINS ]

_____ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE

4/23/2019

101, SUITE 101

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

4/25/2019

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

By LAMA

Common Stock (1)

4/23/2019

J

57 (2)

D

(1)

0

I

Community

Trust (3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Class B Common

Class A

By LAMA

(1)

4/23/2019

J

57

(2)

(1)

(1)

Common

57

(1)

57

I

Community

Stock (1)

Stock

Trust (3)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. On April 23, 2019 prior to the closing of the initial public offering (the "IPO") by Pinterest, Inc. (the "Company"), the Company filed an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Charter") with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, pursuant to which each share of common stock was automatically reclassified into one share of Class B common stock, par value $0.00001, of the Company ("Class B Common Stock"). As set forth in the Charter, each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the holder into one share of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.00001, of the Company ("Class A Common Stock"). Additionally, each share of Class B Common Stock will, subject to certain exceptions, convert automatically into one share of Class A Common Stock upon any transfer.
  2. Due to a clerical error, these shares were inadvertently omitted from the Form 4 filed on April 25, 2019. This amendment is being filed to include such shares. All other information set forth in the April 25, 2019 Form 4 remains correct.
  3. The reported securities are held by the LAMA Community Trust, of which Marc Andreessen and his spouse are trustees. Each of the Reporting Persons disclaims the existence of a "group" and, other than Marc Andreessen, disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, and the inclusion of these securities in this report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of the reported securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.

Remarks:

This report is one of two reports, each on a separate Form 4, but relating to the same transactions being reported by entities affiliated with AH Capital Management and their associated managing members.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

AH Parallel Fund III, L.P.

2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101

X

SUITE 101

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

AH Parallel Fund III-A, L.P.

2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101

X

SUITE 101

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

AH Parallel Fund III-B, L.P.

2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101

X

SUITE 101

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

AH Parallel Fund III-Q, L.P.

2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101

X

SUITE 101

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

PinAH, L.P.

2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101

X

SUITE 101

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C.

2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101

X

SUITE 101

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C.

2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101

X

SUITE 101

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

Andreessen Marc L

2865 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 101

X

SUITE 101

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

HOROWITZ BENJAMIN A

2865 SAND HILL ROAD #101

X

SUITE 101

MENLO PARK, CA 94025

Signatures

AH Parallel Fund III, L.P., By: AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., Its: General Partner, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

AH Parallel Fund III-A, L.P., By: AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., Its: General Partner, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

AH Parallel Fund III-B, L.P., By: AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., Its: General Partner, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

AH Parallel Fund III-Q, L.P., By: AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., Its: General Partner, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

PinAH, L.P., By: AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C., Its: General Partner, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C., By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C., By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, Chief Operating Officer

**Signature of Reporting Person

Marc Andreessen, /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, attorney-in-fact of Marc Andreessen

10/16/2019

Date

10/16/2019

Date

10/16/2019

Date

10/16/2019

Date

10/16/2019

Date

10/16/2019

Date

10/16/2019

Date

10/16/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Ben Horowitz, By: /s/ Scott Kupor, Scott Kupor, attorney-in-fact of Ben Horowitz

10/16/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Pinterest Inc. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 01:48:02 UTC
