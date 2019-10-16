Pinterest : Form4/A

On April 23, 2019 prior to the closing of the initial public offering (the "IPO") by Pinterest, Inc. (the "Company"), the Company filed an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Charter") with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, pursuant to which each share of common stock was automatically reclassified into one share of Class B common stock, par value $0.00001, of the Company ("Class B Common Stock"). As set forth in the Charter, each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the holder into one share of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.00001, of the Company ("Class A Common Stock"). Additionally, each share of Class B Common Stock will, subject to certain exceptions, convert automatically into one share of Class A Common Stock upon any transfer.