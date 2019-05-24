Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pinterest Inc    PINS

PINTEREST INC

(PINS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/24 04:17:13 pm
25.63 USD   +7.69%
07:38pPINTEREST : IPO Shareholder Investigation (PINS)
PR
05/17Deere, 3M, Pinterest slip while Cray soars on buyout
AQ
05/17PINTEREST : shares tumble as profit seen elusive
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pinterest : IPO Shareholder Investigation (PINS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

BOSTON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that it is investigating a potential securities class action on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE ticker: PINS) pursuant to, or traceable to, the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Pinterest's April 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). The investigation involves possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you purchased Pinterest Inc. stock, you may have a claim for damages resulting from misstatements in the Pinterest IPO prospectus and registration statement. If you are interested in pursuing this claim, or to discuss your legal rights, please email shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3933.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest stock (NYSE: PINS) pursuant to its IPO, you may have a claim for damages. Please contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3933.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys specialize in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by corporate wrongdoing or fraud. Its attorneys have decades of experience litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and have a proven track record of recovering losses on behalf of shareholders.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinterest-inc-ipo-shareholder-investigation-pins-300856832.html

SOURCE Thornton Law Firm LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINTEREST INC
07:38pPINTEREST : IPO Shareholder Investigation (PINS)
PR
05/17Deere, 3M, Pinterest slip while Cray soars on buyout
AQ
05/17PINTEREST : shares tumble as profit seen elusive
RE
05/17PINTEREST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/16PINTEREST : shares plummet on disappointing 2019 revenue forecast
RE
05/16PINTEREST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
05/16PINTEREST : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
05/10Japan's Rakuten profit jumps fourfold on $1 billion Lyft stake gain
RE
05/01PINTEREST : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/30PINTEREST : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, Alibaba, Canopy Growth Co., Ge..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About