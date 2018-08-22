Pioneer : Completion of Transfer of Pioneer's Plant (PDF 112 KB)

Log in
PIONEER CORP (6773)
08/22/2018

22 August, 2018

Completion of Transfer of Pioneer's Plant

Tokyo, Japan -― Pioneer Corporation announced today that it has completed its transfer of the plant owned by Pioneer Technology (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., its subsidiary, to VTech Communications Limited, a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited on 20 August, 2018. The transfer amount is approximately US$21.1 million (2.3 billion yen).

Pioneer Corporation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 375 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -4 933 M
Debt 2019 20 547 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 42,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 49 068 M
Chart PIONEER CORP
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 168  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susumu Kotani Executive President & Representative Director
Kunio Kawashiri Director, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Koichi Moriya Director, Head-Personnel, Legal Affairs & Audit
Shinsuke Nishimura Director, Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Mitsumasa Kato Executive Officer & Senior Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIONEER CORP-45.30%446
CONTINENTAL-18.84%42 129
DENSO CORP-23.52%37 951
APTIV9.35%24 557
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 474
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.13%18 936
