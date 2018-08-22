Pioneer : Completion of Transfer of Pioneer's Plant (PDF 112 KB)

Completion of Transfer of Pioneer's Plant
Tokyo, Japan -― Pioneer Corporation announced today that it has completed its transfer of the plant owned by Pioneer Technology (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., its subsidiary, to VTech Communications Limited, a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited on 20 August, 2018. The transfer amount is approximately US$21.1 million (2.3 billion yen).
Disclaimer
Pioneer Corporation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 01:21:08 UTC