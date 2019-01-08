Pioneer : to Exhibit at CES 2019 (PDF 250 KB)

PIONEER CORPORATION 28-8, Honkomagome2-chome, Bunkyo-ku Tokyo 113-0021, Japan

January 9, 2018

Pioneer to Exhibit at CES 2019

Pioneer Corporation is exhibiting at CES 2019, which takes place in Las Vegas from January 8 through 11, 2018.

Pioneer aims to become a leading company in "Comprehensive Infotainment" in vehicles. The Pioneer booth showcases a wide array of technologies under development to support autonomous driving, as well as Pioneer's telematics service initiatives and other advancements.

[Pioneer booths]

[Outline of exhibits]

■ 3D-LiDAR sensors and other autonomous driving initiatives

In addition to the three types and four models of MEMS* mirror method 3D-LiDAR sensors released from September 2018, Pioneer is exhibiting its algorithms of "surrounding environment recognition" and "vehicle self- localization", required for map generation and other features, through the use of demonstrations and video footage.

Pioneer also showcases a camera/LiDAR sensor fusion demonstration using Renesas Electronics' R-Car car infotainment system-on-chip (SoC), and also display mock-ups of the new 3D-LiDAR sensor models is plans to release in 2019 and beyond.

*MEMS : Micro Electro Mechanical Systems

■ Telematics services for automobile insurance in Europe (Reference exhibit)

Pioneer unveils an exhibit of an advanced driving assist system that combines IoT devices and digital map data, and introduce telematics services for automobile insurance and commercial vehicles in Europe.

■ Concept Cockpit (Reference exhibit)

Visitors can experience a vision of the comfortable transportation space of Autonomous Driving Level 5. Pioneer is showing a concept demonstration of an array of human-machine interfaces (HMI) such as providing information by video and sound utilizing the entire interior space of the vehicle, devices* that will allow these features to be controlled in a relaxing way, and biometric sensing and feedback.

* Jointly developed with Cypress Semiconductor

■Latest car electronics products

In addition to its new car aftermarket lineup enabling connected cars and products to attain high-quality sound through support for high-resolution audio sources, Pioneer is exhibiting weather-resistant audio equipment and speakers designed for craft other than automobiles, such as boats.

■ Third-generation model of the Pedaling Monitor System (Cycle Sports Product)

Pioneer is displaying the Pedaling Monitor Sensor it launched in November 2018 and the all-new GPS Cycle Computer due for a January 2019 release. Learn how the visualization of pedaling metrics supports cyclists in their training.

